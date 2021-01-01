New York Golf Resorts

What a grand finale at Leatherstocking in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Once you get outside New York City, the state of New York transforms from a concrete jungle into a paradise of rolling hills, lakes and natural beauty where more than 30 different and distinct golf resorts thrive. Well, at least 4-5 months of the year. The golf season in upstate New York is cruelly short, but the summer and fall seasons are often spectacular. There are pockets of resort golf surrounding Rochester, the Finger Lakes region, Niagara Falls and elsewhere. Generations of New Yorkers have fled the city to enjoy lakeside towns like Cooperstown, Lake Placid and Lake George for their resorts and golf courses. The largest of the bunch, the 63-hole Turning Stone Resort Casino, is a hub of entertainment, dining and golf good enough to host the PGA Tour.

    Lake Placid Club
    Crowne Plaza Resort & Golf Club
    Lake Placid, New York
    The 249-room Crowne Plaza Lake Placid overlooks the charming Main Street of Lake Placid, host of the 1980 Winter Olympics, and is within a half-mile of the 36-hole Lake Placid Club it owns and operates. The Club is home to two terrific classic courses, Links by Seymour Dunn and Mountain by Dr. Alister MacKenzie, and the nine-hole Pristine short…
    Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing - No. 11
    Sagamore Resort
    Bolton Landing, New York
    The Sagamore is two magical settings in one, a historic resort on an island in Lake George and a Donald Ross course cut through the hilly forests of the mainland. Together they team up to wow guests. The Adirondack-inspired decor of the 390-room hotel pampers visitors, who can swim in the lake or indoor and outdoor pools, relax in the spa, play…
    The original Monster Golf Course
    Resorts World Catskills Casino
    Monticello, New York
    The Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort offers a luxurious escape from the big city life with an 18-story all-suite hotel home to a spa, two indoor pools and two indoor fitness centers, plus a casino stocked with 100,000 square feet of gaming, including 150 table games; 1,600 slot machines; a poker room; 100-seat sportsbook lounge; a 2,500-seat…
    Hudson Valley Resort
    Hudson Valley Resort & Spa
    Kerhonkson, New York
    The Hudson Valley Resort & Spa is home to 270 rooms and suites and the View Restaurant just 90 minutes from New York City. The resort, set in the heart of the Shawangunk Mountains, is well equipped for events, conferences, weddings and meetings with performance venues and banquet halls. A European health spa; a fitness center with Jacuzzi, sauna…
    Traditions at the Glen
    Traditions at the Glen
    Johnson City, New York
    The Traditions at the Glen marries the charms of the past with the convenience of the present. Guests can stay in rooms and suites in a historic mansion tied to some of the greatest names in U.S. politics, sports and business. The classic golf course, played by legends like Ben Hogan, Sam Snead and Bing Crosby, also offers Footgolf. Hiking and…
    Bluff Point GC: #7
    Bluff Point Golf Resort
    Plattsburgh, New York
    The Bluff Point Golf Resort nestles up to the shores of Lake Champlain, a view that has been enjoyed by U.S. Presidents William McKinley and William Howard Taft. The course by A.W. Tillinghast features a backdrop of Vermont's Green Mountains and the lake on several holes. Overnight guests can choose from 12 suites with a bed, pull-out sofa, TV,…
    Turning Stone Resort Casino
    Verona, New York
    The Turning Stone Resort Casino has established itself as a four-season resort destination best known for its world-class gaming, dining and golf. Accommodations range from The Sandstone Hollow Inn to luxurious suites at the Lodge and everything in between (including an RV Park). Seven restaurants not only serve good food but great experiences as…
    Seven Oaks GC
    Colgate Inn
    Hamilton, New York
    The Colgate Inn sits less than a half mile from the Seven Oaks Golf Club, the Colgate University's excellent golf course. Built in 1925, the historic inn features 40 rooms and suites, a popular restaurant called The Tavern and various event spaces. Hotel guests gain access to the university's fitness facilities. The 6,800-yard Seven Oaks by Robert…
    Windham CC
    Windham Mountain
    Windham, New York
    Windham Mountain Resort takes guests to new heights in winter and summer. When the snow melts off the ski runs, it's time for golf at the Windham Country Club and its 19th hole, the Mulligan's Pub. The Roland Stafford Golf School is also available. Off the course, visitors can take on the Mountain Bike Park, hike the Peak to Peak Trail, take the…
    Blackhead Mountain Lodge & CC: #13
    Blackhead Mountain Lodge & Country Club
    Round Top, New York
    The Blackhead Mountain Lodge & Country Club has been a family-owned getaway in the Catskill Mountains since 1967. The golf course was added in stages with nine holes in 1990 and a second nine in 1999. A new corporate meeting center was added for corporate and social gatherings. Twenty-two rooms are available, as well as a pool, restaurant, fitness…
    Saranac Inn GCC
    Saranac Inn Golf Club
    Saranac Lake, New York
    The Saranac Inn was once a famous resort until closing for good in 1962. Eventually, the main building burned down in 1978, leaving behind a golf course that soldiers on as a Seymour Dunn classic. A small 10-unit motel has been added near the small clubhouse to accommodate groups and traveling golfers. Continental breakfast and lunch is served in…
    Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets: #2
    Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets
    Varysburg, New York
    The Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets, located just 35 minutes south of Buffalo and an hour from Rochester, is a family-owned boutique resort that's been offering cross country skiing/snowmobiling in the winter and golf in the summer for more than five decades. Byrncliff delivers an intimate experience with only 25 rooms, plus the Maple Lodge for…
    Cronins Golf Resort: #6
    Cronin’s Golf Resort
    Warrensburg, New York
    Cronin's Golf Resort delivers the Adirondack life near the shores of Lake George. Guests can stay in one-bedroom motel units or spread out in multiple bedroom cottages with full kitchens and screened-in porches overlooking the Hudson River. Entertainment comes from a pool, hiking trails, basketball court, nightly campfires, golf and water sports…
    Wind Watch GCC
    Hyatt Regency Long Island
    Hauppauge, New York
    The Hyatt Regency Long Island is home to 358 guestrooms and suites, many of which overlook the Wind Watch Golf & Country Club. The hotel offers a heated indoor pool and hot tub and a seasonal outdoor pool as well. The 24-hour StayFit Gym features various courts for tennis, volleyball and basketball as well as all the necessary strength and cardio…
    Winter Clove Inn & Resort: Aerial
    Winter Clove Inn & Resort
    Round Top, New York
    The 35-room Winter Clove Inn is a unique all-inclusive resort in the Catskill Mountains set on 300 acres at the base of North Mountain. The 11-room Oaks Lodge and three-room Carriage Lodge offer more accommodations. Resort activities and amenities include a heated indoor pool, outdoor pool, antique bowling alley, an indoor game room, a lighted…
    Leatherstocking GC
    Otesaga Resort Hotel
    Cooperstown, New York
    The Otesaga Resort Hotel is a lakeside retreat in the heart of Cooperstown, the charming village home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Its calling card for golfers is the Leatherstocking Golf Course, a historic design that finishes gloriously along the lake. An outdoor pool, two tennis courts and the Hawkeye Spa are part of its many…
    Villa Roma GC
    Villa Roma Resort
    Callicoon, New York
    The Villa Roma Resort & Conference Center in the Catskill Mountains offers an all-inclusive vacation or retreat for families, corporate groups and others. A stay includes breakfast and dinner daily, nightly music and variety shows with entertainment nightly, a daily schedule of activities, games and prizes led by a social director, and access to…
    Whiteface Inn Resort & Club
    Whiteface Club & Resort
    Lake Placid, New York
    The Whiteface Club & Resort is a unique property that phased out its historic inn in the 1980s, transitioning into a community of vacation homes, cottages, condos and townhomes, many of which are available through vrbo, airbnb and other rental sites. Playing golf on a classic course with lunch at Cafe On The Green is a nice way to spend a summer…
    Sunny Hill Resort & GC
    Sunny Hill Resort & Golf Course
    Greenville, New York
    Sunny Hill Resort and Golf Course is an all-inclusive resort in the Catskill Mountains. Home to more than a dozen lodging options, Sunny Hill caters to a guest's individual needs. Three family-style meals are prepared every day to feed visitors when they aren't out playing in the resort's 600 acres of golf, playgrounds, wooded trails, 5.5-mile…
    Double Black Diamond at Holiday Valley Resort
    Holiday Valley Resort
    Ellicottville, New York
    Best known as a ski destination, Holiday Valley became a four-season destination with the addition of the  par-70 Double Black Diamond Course in the mid-1960s and later, the largest aerial adventure park in the state. There's also a mountain coaster, mountain biking, cycling, a pool complex for all ages, chairlift rides and Spruce Lake atop the…
    Christman's Windham House
    Christman’s Windham House
    Windham, New York
    The Windham House, which dates to 1805, is where history comes alive for weary travelers looking for rest and comfort. Today, guests can enjoy 27 holes of golf, tennis, hiking trails, a heated pool and a playground, treehouse, ponds and streams for children. A restaurant and multiple bars are available. The golf facilities include the 18-hole…
    Peek'n Peak GC
    Peek’n Peak Resort
    Clymer, New York
    The Peek'n Peak attracts all ages as a four-season resort, offering 27 lighted ski slopes and trails in winter and 27 holes of golf among the many outdoor adventures in the summer. There's also indoor and outdoor pools, multiple restaurants and Peak Mountain Adventures, which includes an aerial ropes course, ziplines, segway tours and mini-golf.…
    Top of the World GC
    Top of the World Golf Resort
    Lake George, New York
    The Top of the World Resort lives up to its name, placed atop French Mountain overlooking Lake George and the surrounding countryside. Its Adirondack-style inn and challenging 6,044-yard golf course were built in the 1920s. The restaurant is versatile, serving breakfast to fine dining for dinner.
    Mohonk GC
    Mohonk Mountain House
    New Paltz, New York
    The Mohonk Mountain House, a National Historic Landmark in New York's Hudson Valley, has been operated by the Smiley family since 1869. The Victorian castle resort sits within 40,000 acres of pristine forest for endless leisure pursuits: rock climbing, 85 miles of trails for seasonalhiking and mountain biking in summer and snowshoeing and…
    C-Way GC
    Natali’s C-Way Resort & Golf Club
    Clayton, New York
    The C-Way Resort offers golfers the simplest of amenities: A 36-room motel with an outdoor pool and four 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with full kitchens, Natali's Restaurant where complimentary breakfast is served in July and August and a shorter golf course of roughly 5,800 yards.
    Woodcliff Hotel & Spa GC
    Woodcliff Hotel and Spa
    Fairport, New York
    The Woodcliff Hotel & Spa offers a bit of golf history, having hosted the European Ryder Cup team during the 1995 Matches at nearby Oak Hill. It's unlikely any of the Euros played the nine-hole golf course out back, although guests most certainly can. The hotel features contemporary accommodations, a restaurant, renovated spa, indoor pool,…
    Rainbow CC
    Rainbow Golf Club
    Greenville, New York
    The Rainbow Golf Club welcomes guests with one-bedroom "vacation" apartments, featuring a bedroom with a queen and twin bed, a living room with a sofa that converts to a queen bed, plus a kitchen and electric fireplace. The 6,241-yard course is home to a restaurant with indoor/outdoor dining. 
    Seneca Hickory Stick GC
    Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
    Niagara Falls, New York
    The Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, N.Y., is a AAA Four-Diamond-rated hotel home to 604 rooms and suites. It's loaded with 10 restaurants, 7 shops, spa, fitness center, indoor pool, live entertainment venue and more than 80 table games and 2,500 slots, keno and poker. It attracts families, couples and golfers, who can play the…
    Chautauqua GC
    Athenaeum Hotel
    Chautauqua, New York
    Established in 1881, the Athenaeum Hotel isn't a traditional golf resort. It is part of the non-profit Chautauqua Institution, which offers educational programming on the grounds, while also including recreation such as golf, tennis, fishing, swimming, sailing or canoe/kayak rentals. During the spring and fall months, the hotel acts as a host to…
    Hanah CC
    Hanah Mountain Resort & Country Club
    Margaretville, New York
    The Hanah Mountain Resort and Country Club is a year-round getaway in the Catskill Mountains. In summer, golf and hiking replace skiing as the recreation of choice. Amenities range from an indoor pool and outdoor hot tub to a gym, game room and Hanah's Restaurant, Bar & Grill. Guests can stay in the Lodge or the three-bedroom, log cabin-style…
    Alder Creek GC: #7
    Alder Creek Golf Course & Country Inn
    Alder Creek, New York
    The Alder Creek Golf Course & Country Inn is a unique property with a colonial manor where individual private bedrooms with private bathrooms can be rented. The estate welcomes hikers, bikers, fishermen, boaters, golfers and more. Its nine-hole golf course plays 3,178 yards. An extra par 3 and par 4 are available for instruction purposes.  
