Cronin’s Golf Resort

Just played 18 on this very nice and rustic Adirondack golf course. Not a perfectly manicured course but very nice and fun to play. The people are great. They have a great bar but here's the deal: On the second hole I called the pro shop to say that there were currently 5 groups on the second hole. The person who answered indicated that they would send a ranger out. No ranger appeared. There were two groups of two behind us - apparently no one in the pro shop thought it might speed up play to put them together. One of the groups of two dropped out after three holes and indeed our round took 5 hours. Not acceptable. Nor was it acceptable to finish the final two holes behind a group of 7. Yep - that is correct - a group of 7. So I would go back but for goodness sake please try to treat your customers better than that.