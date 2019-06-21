Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / New York Golf Resorts

A view of the 6th hole at Cronins Golf Resort
Golf Course Road, Warrensburg, New York 12885, US
(518) 623-9336
Visit Website
Cronin's Golf Resort delivers the Adirondack life near the shores of Lake George. Guests can stay in one-bedroom motel units or spread out in multiple bedroom cottages with full kitchens and screened-in porches overlooking the Hudson River. Entertainment comes from a pool, hiking trails, basketball court, nightly campfires, golf and water sports such as canoeing, rowboats and fishing. The 6,161-yard par-70 course features river views.  

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1945
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Practice FacilityYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

4.2
4 Reviews (4)
u4508069
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great Course

Everything was perfect except some of the greens due to 28 straight days of rain. Love it cant wait to go back in August

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
allanberry
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Used cart

Better Management

Just played 18 on this very nice and rustic Adirondack golf course. Not a perfectly manicured course but very nice and fun to play. The people are great. They have a great bar but here's the deal: On the second hole I called the pro shop to say that there were currently 5 groups on the second hole. The person who answered indicated that they would send a ranger out. No ranger appeared. There were two groups of two behind us - apparently no one in the pro shop thought it might speed up play to put them together. One of the groups of two dropped out after three holes and indeed our round took 5 hours. Not acceptable. Nor was it acceptable to finish the final two holes behind a group of 7. Yep - that is correct - a group of 7. So I would go back but for goodness sake please try to treat your customers better than that.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
thedonohue
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Walked

Dreat Golf Value

Very friendly staff , scenic, good layout, well maintained...Keep it in play!!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
u000005638939
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

love the lay out!

grt8 time, the staff are grt8 people the time of play was good...

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Moderate
