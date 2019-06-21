Cronin’s Golf Resort
About Cronin’s Golf ResortCronin's Golf Resort delivers the Adirondack life near the shores of Lake George. Guests can stay in one-bedroom motel units or spread out in multiple bedroom cottages with full kitchens and screened-in porches overlooking the Hudson River. Entertainment comes from a pool, hiking trails, basketball court, nightly campfires, golf and water sports such as canoeing, rowboats and fishing. The 6,161-yard par-70 course features river views.
Everything was perfect except some of the greens due to 28 straight days of rain. Love it cant wait to go back in August
Just played 18 on this very nice and rustic Adirondack golf course. Not a perfectly manicured course but very nice and fun to play. The people are great. They have a great bar but here's the deal: On the second hole I called the pro shop to say that there were currently 5 groups on the second hole. The person who answered indicated that they would send a ranger out. No ranger appeared. There were two groups of two behind us - apparently no one in the pro shop thought it might speed up play to put them together. One of the groups of two dropped out after three holes and indeed our round took 5 hours. Not acceptable. Nor was it acceptable to finish the final two holes behind a group of 7. Yep - that is correct - a group of 7. So I would go back but for goodness sake please try to treat your customers better than that.
Very friendly staff , scenic, good layout, well maintained...Keep it in play!!
grt8 time, the staff are grt8 people the time of play was good...