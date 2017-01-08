Peek’n Peak Resort
About Peek’n Peak ResortThe Peek'n Peak attracts all ages as a four-season resort, offering 27 lighted ski slopes and trails in winter and 27 holes of golf among the many outdoor adventures in the summer. There's also indoor and outdoor pools, multiple restaurants and Peak Mountain Adventures, which includes an aerial ropes course, ziplines, segway tours and mini-golf. The 108-room Inn at the Peak offers luxury accommodations and a spa, while condo rentals are also available. The Upper Golf Course hosted the Web.com Tour, a precursor to the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Findley Lake, New York
-
Findley Lake, New York
Great resort course opened back up for the season
Traveled up from Florida to the area. I played the course for the first time and I had my clubs shipped up there.
The golf director checked my father in law and I in and he let me know my clubs made it with no problems.
We went on our way and you would have never guessed that the course opened up the day before for the season. Grass had no brown spots and was very green. Course was wet though because of a 12 hour rain span.
Overall, the course had great views of the area mountains and I'm sure the course has phenomenal views in the summer.
Driving range is back at the bottom of the hill so that's a bit of a bummer. Course just has a clubhouse with attached restaurant and practice green/chipping area.
Hopefully, I can come back in the summer months and play again.
Bring your A game
We were greeted by a friendly and welcoming staff prior to our round.
We planned on hitting balls before the round because the website says driving range but found out the range is at the lower course. The lower course is closed. Its best to drive down there first to hit balls before going to the upper course. Exact change is needed and there is a putting and short game practice area.
The pace of play was great for the two days we played although we played before 9 am both days and I do recommend playing early in the day. it will take a little longer playing the course on the initial visit but the GPS was a big help and so was the Bushnell with slope we had along
The course plays shorter than the yardage because of the number of downhill holes. Be sure to check out the view from the back tees on number 4 as its the highest point in the county. Be careful with the yardage from the tee on 4 to avoid the gully, about 200 yards from the blue tees and there is a split fairway for the second shot
Its definitely a placement type course with the bunkers, sloping greens, and undulating fairways.
The sloping greens were pristine and had nice speed. Putting and chipping from beyond the hole is tricky. I recommend the lunch on the patio overlooking the 9th green afterwards. Replays are 20.00 per nine but 18 holes was enough grinding for us
Peek n Peak is definitely a must play if you are in the area or are looking for a weekend away.
Good compliment to Upper Course
Althought the Upper course is teh cream of the crop for this resort, the lower course isn't one you should pass it. It presents your standard challenge and is still fun to play. If you had to play one course, i would play the Upper no doubt, but if your budget is restricted, the lower course is here for you.
Elevation Changes
This course is carved through the mountains and offers some of the greatest elevation changes you can find. The course was in great condition and is a must play for any avid golfer.