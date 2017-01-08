Peek’n Peak Resort

Traveled up from Florida to the area. I played the course for the first time and I had my clubs shipped up there.

The golf director checked my father in law and I in and he let me know my clubs made it with no problems.

We went on our way and you would have never guessed that the course opened up the day before for the season. Grass had no brown spots and was very green. Course was wet though because of a 12 hour rain span.

Overall, the course had great views of the area mountains and I'm sure the course has phenomenal views in the summer.

Driving range is back at the bottom of the hill so that's a bit of a bummer. Course just has a clubhouse with attached restaurant and practice green/chipping area.

Hopefully, I can come back in the summer months and play again.