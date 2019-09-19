Sagamore Resort

I'm so perplexed. Only 1 review for this course and it's several years old? And we just moved up this way, but is June 1 still considered early season because the conditions were not good. So standard non-guest of then resort fee is $135 until June 21 and jumps to $160, but I'm not sure it was worth the $65 we played as part of a group.

Some observations:

1) Staff was very friendly. +++

2) Cart attendant made her way around +++

3) No pin placement yet so you shoot in blind to mostly elevated greens which for a first timer is a huge challenge. According to the starter, due to the conditions of the greens, they weren't following a pin placement map and placing the pins in the best sections of the green (should have been a warning). Pins are obviously not color coded so no clue since many of the greens are blind. GPS doesn't work for anyone using satellite images though yardage works.

4) Greens were in bad shape. Tough to read because straight looking putts broke and putts that look like they're breaking went straight. I know everyone has come across greens like this so I promise. Only drank one beer.

5) Tee boxes were in rough shape and some are not flat.

6) Two of the par 4's couldn't be played as designed and were modified to par 3's.

7) Kind of goes with 6, but some fairways were in bad shape.

8) Some bunkers were overgrown. Some were really nice.

Am I being too tough? I don't know. But if you want to charge resort prices, you expect resort playing conditions. Not sure I'd make the trek for $65 even with best of conditions.