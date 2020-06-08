Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / New York Golf Resorts

Whiteface Club & Resort

Fall colors sparkle at the Whiteface Club & Resort.
373 Whiteface Inn Lane, Lake Placid, New York 12946, US
(518) 523-2551
Location Map

About Whiteface Club & Resort

The Whiteface Club & Resort is a unique property that phased out its historic inn in the 1980s, transitioning into a community of vacation homes, cottages, condos and townhomes, many of which are available through vrbo, airbnb and other rental sites. Playing golf on a classic course with lunch at Cafe On The Green is a nice way to spend a summer day. So is dining on the Moose Lodge Boathouse restaurant overlooking the lake. A tennis center, Nordic center and 54-slip marina are part of the community's amenities.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres400
Year Opened1882
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
TennisYes
MarinaYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Whiteface Club & Resort

Reviews

4.6
4 Reviews (4)

Reviewer Photos

Whiteface Inn Resort & Club
jpar17
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Good course

This course is short but very narrow, they have tough greens. The conditions are very nice and pace of play is solid.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Whiteface Inn Resort & Club
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 524
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Short but sweet

What a treat to spend a perfect morning on Whiteface. Although I rode in a cart, the 6,200-yard layout is meant to be walked. Not just because it's short, but because the fairways bubble up and bounce you in all directions. Save your back and walk.
The routing is enjoyable, pinched tight by trees in spots and open and forgiving in others. It's the vexing greens that will drive you mad.
It's the first course I've played that finishes with back-to-back par 5s, a great way to decide your match. The clubhouse is perfect for lunch.
Don't let the name fool you. There's no resort lodging here, but it is an amenity of the nearby Mirror Lake Inn, the most luxurious resort in Lake Placid.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Whiteface Inn Resort & Club
jgibbs8
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Adirondack course

Nice condition (watered fairways) while other courses in the area had burned out fairways. Scenic course. Rolling tight fairways, slow greens, some stones in bunkers, stone cart paths, Twilight rate ($60) makes the cost more reasonable but, unfortunately, the restaurant and pro shop were closed when we finished our round.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Whiteface Inn Resort & Club
u178976999
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

A fun round in gods country

Not a long course but a lot of fun and well maintained. I have played all of the courses in the Lake Placid area and this one is my favorite.

There is no range but there is a pitching/chipping area to warm up and food at clubhouse is way above average.

It's a chill/fun round of golf with some great mountain vistas but I was a little disappointed that none of the wholes are on the lake.

Overall a must play if you are in the area.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
