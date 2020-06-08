Whiteface Club & Resort

What a treat to spend a perfect morning on Whiteface. Although I rode in a cart, the 6,200-yard layout is meant to be walked. Not just because it's short, but because the fairways bubble up and bounce you in all directions. Save your back and walk.

The routing is enjoyable, pinched tight by trees in spots and open and forgiving in others. It's the vexing greens that will drive you mad.

It's the first course I've played that finishes with back-to-back par 5s, a great way to decide your match. The clubhouse is perfect for lunch.

Don't let the name fool you. There's no resort lodging here, but it is an amenity of the nearby Mirror Lake Inn, the most luxurious resort in Lake Placid.