About Whiteface Club & ResortThe Whiteface Club & Resort is a unique property that phased out its historic inn in the 1980s, transitioning into a community of vacation homes, cottages, condos and townhomes, many of which are available through vrbo, airbnb and other rental sites. Playing golf on a classic course with lunch at Cafe On The Green is a nice way to spend a summer day. So is dining on the Moose Lodge Boathouse restaurant overlooking the lake. A tennis center, Nordic center and 54-slip marina are part of the community's amenities.
Good course
This course is short but very narrow, they have tough greens. The conditions are very nice and pace of play is solid.
Short but sweet
What a treat to spend a perfect morning on Whiteface. Although I rode in a cart, the 6,200-yard layout is meant to be walked. Not just because it's short, but because the fairways bubble up and bounce you in all directions. Save your back and walk.
The routing is enjoyable, pinched tight by trees in spots and open and forgiving in others. It's the vexing greens that will drive you mad.
It's the first course I've played that finishes with back-to-back par 5s, a great way to decide your match. The clubhouse is perfect for lunch.
Don't let the name fool you. There's no resort lodging here, but it is an amenity of the nearby Mirror Lake Inn, the most luxurious resort in Lake Placid.
Adirondack course
Nice condition (watered fairways) while other courses in the area had burned out fairways. Scenic course. Rolling tight fairways, slow greens, some stones in bunkers, stone cart paths, Twilight rate ($60) makes the cost more reasonable but, unfortunately, the restaurant and pro shop were closed when we finished our round.
A fun round in gods country
Not a long course but a lot of fun and well maintained. I have played all of the courses in the Lake Placid area and this one is my favorite.
There is no range but there is a pitching/chipping area to warm up and food at clubhouse is way above average.
It's a chill/fun round of golf with some great mountain vistas but I was a little disappointed that none of the wholes are on the lake.
Overall a must play if you are in the area.