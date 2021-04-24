Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / New York Golf Resorts

199 Woodcliff Drive, Fairport, New York 14450, US
(585) 381-4000
The Woodcliff Hotel & Spa offers a bit of golf history, having hosted the European Ryder Cup team during the 1995 Matches at nearby Oak Hill. It's unlikely any of the Euros played the nine-hole golf course out back, although guests most certainly can. The hotel features contemporary accommodations, a restaurant, renovated spa, indoor pool, seasonal outdoor pool and fitness center.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1987
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Fine, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Woodcliff Hotel and Spa

3.9
37 Reviews (37)

Reviewer Photos

Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
stjohas
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great play

Yes it's an executive course, but the layout is tough the course is in great condition staff is extremely friendly would recommend it

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
James1980
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Wet & Rainy

Giving the time of year and current state of Covid19 this year I can’t complaint too much. It’s more of a complaint about Rochester NY weather more than anything. If the sun was shining & I was able to have a golf cart it would’ve been a good day. Other than that, I wouldn’t waste your time or money doing much in this city outdoors this time of month.

Conditions Poor
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160904712
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Robert6222629
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u082634415
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u1002953
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
DAPICE
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u580010041
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314159574318
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Twice a year
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Woodcliff Golf

We had a great time playing golf at Woodcliff. Only one tweak o have. When we are done playing and returning equipment ( IE rental clubs) it would be nice if a note was left with directions to where you would want them if attendants shack is not open. They are signed out under my tee time.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/09/2019

Glad you had a great time. Thank you for the feedback. We will definitely look into some directions regarding what to do when returning equipment.

Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
ksrhee24
Played On
Reviews 1
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/09/2019

I am sorry that your experience with us was not what you expected. i would love to talk with you about it and see how we can make improvements for the next time you golf with us. Feel free to message back or to give me a call at 585.248.4844.

Default User Avatar
Commented on 08/27/2019

Hi ksrhee24,

I am so sorry that your experience with us was not completely up to your expectations. I would love to hear about what areas we can improve to improve your experience. Would you mind giving me a call at 585.248.4844?

Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
bereanmh
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Best shape I've seen it

Course is in great condition! Players better than many that cost more.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/09/2019

Glad you had a great time again. Thank you for the feedback. We look forward to the next time you play with us.

Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314159513494
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Well groomed course and perfect for short game practice.

Nice course layout; good challenge, especially for short game practice. Great value rates for the play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 08/27/2019

Hi u314159513494,

Thank you so much for playing with us again. We are glad you had such a great time. We look forward to seeing you again!

Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u932000247
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
Commented on 08/27/2019

Hi u932000247,

Welcome back. Thank you for the recommendation. I was wondering if you would be willing to share your thoughts on our course conditions and what you think we should do to improve your next experience with us. If you don't mind, can you give us a call at 585.248.4844?

Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
bVmOCw7HrKxyInReh1jB
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

A hidden gem

I recently played this course as part of a business meeting with a client and the course was in excellent shape. I played a few other area courses this spring and Woodcliff is in the best condition comparable to Ravenwood. Staff is always friendly and a great bar inside the hotel for after round drinks and food.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 07/05/2019

We are so glad that you had a great time both on the course and in our lounge. We look forward to seeing you again!

Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
triplebogey
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 07/05/2019

Thank you so much for playing with us! Glad you had a great time.

Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
wny1mxg
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
bereanmh
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beautiful Hidden Gem

This place is tucked away in the middle of Woodcliff on top of the hill. It has the best views of the surrounding area. It is worth playing for the view. The holes are challenging even though it is a course that runs on the shorter side. Despite that, it can be played very quickly, making it perfect for me to play after work.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 07/11/2019

Thanks for playing with us. We enjoy the views here too! Look forward to seeing you for some more after work play.

Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u805858322
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
ZachRotoli
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
tkeller2013
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Previously Played

Save yourself the money

If you’re looking for a really quick round in the morning at 8am, go for it here. Outside of that, don’t waste your time and money

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Poor
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
Commented on 07/08/2019

I am so sorry that you did not have an outstanding experience with us. I would love to speak with you directly to see if there is anything we can do to make your next visit with us better. Please feel free to call me at 585.248.4844

