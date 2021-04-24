Woodcliff Hotel and Spa
About Woodcliff Hotel and SpaThe Woodcliff Hotel & Spa offers a bit of golf history, having hosted the European Ryder Cup team during the 1995 Matches at nearby Oak Hill. It's unlikely any of the Euros played the nine-hole golf course out back, although guests most certainly can. The hotel features contemporary accommodations, a restaurant, renovated spa, indoor pool, seasonal outdoor pool and fitness center.
Golf courses at Woodcliff Hotel and Spa
Great play
Yes it's an executive course, but the layout is tough the course is in great condition staff is extremely friendly would recommend it
Wet & Rainy
Giving the time of year and current state of Covid19 this year I can’t complaint too much. It’s more of a complaint about Rochester NY weather more than anything. If the sun was shining & I was able to have a golf cart it would’ve been a good day. Other than that, I wouldn’t waste your time or money doing much in this city outdoors this time of month.
Woodcliff Golf
We had a great time playing golf at Woodcliff. Only one tweak o have. When we are done playing and returning equipment ( IE rental clubs) it would be nice if a note was left with directions to where you would want them if attendants shack is not open. They are signed out under my tee time.
I am sorry that your experience with us was not what you expected. i would love to talk with you about it and see how we can make improvements for the next time you golf with us. Feel free to message back or to give me a call at 585.248.4844.
Hi ksrhee24,
I am so sorry that your experience with us was not completely up to your expectations. I would love to hear about what areas we can improve to improve your experience. Would you mind giving me a call at 585.248.4844?
Best shape I've seen it
Course is in great condition! Players better than many that cost more.
Glad you had a great time again. Thank you for the feedback. We look forward to the next time you play with us.
Well groomed course and perfect for short game practice.
Nice course layout; good challenge, especially for short game practice. Great value rates for the play.
Hi u314159513494,
Thank you so much for playing with us again. We are glad you had such a great time. We look forward to seeing you again!
Hi u932000247,
Welcome back. Thank you for the recommendation. I was wondering if you would be willing to share your thoughts on our course conditions and what you think we should do to improve your next experience with us. If you don't mind, can you give us a call at 585.248.4844?
A hidden gem
I recently played this course as part of a business meeting with a client and the course was in excellent shape. I played a few other area courses this spring and Woodcliff is in the best condition comparable to Ravenwood. Staff is always friendly and a great bar inside the hotel for after round drinks and food.
We are so glad that you had a great time both on the course and in our lounge. We look forward to seeing you again!
Thank you so much for playing with us! Glad you had a great time.
Beautiful Hidden Gem
This place is tucked away in the middle of Woodcliff on top of the hill. It has the best views of the surrounding area. It is worth playing for the view. The holes are challenging even though it is a course that runs on the shorter side. Despite that, it can be played very quickly, making it perfect for me to play after work.
Thanks for playing with us. We enjoy the views here too! Look forward to seeing you for some more after work play.
Save yourself the money
If you’re looking for a really quick round in the morning at 8am, go for it here. Outside of that, don’t waste your time and money
I am so sorry that you did not have an outstanding experience with us. I would love to speak with you directly to see if there is anything we can do to make your next visit with us better. Please feel free to call me at 585.248.4844
Glad you had a great time. Thank you for the feedback. We will definitely look into some directions regarding what to do when returning equipment.