High Hampton Resort

I did a stay and play here and enjoyed the course. The course and clubhouse where in nice shape as well as the inn. The course wasn't extremely tough but it was mountain golf and was a nice set up. The course is flat out weird in a good way from the donkeys on 7 Ted and Fred to the afternoon lunch bell heard around the course. Honestly I didn't have high expectations for the course but they kind of surpassed what I expected. The par three where you can see the mountain is the signature which was cool getting a birdie on. I don't remeber the practice facility that much but I think it was good. Overall if you like good ole mountain golf and strange courses this is for you.