High Hampton Resort
About High Hampton ResortHigh Hampton Resort is a historic property in Western North Carolina in Cashiers. It is home to an 18-hole golf course designed by George Cobb and opened in 1956. The property has 112 guest rooms, as well as cottages and cabins available for rent. The property underwent an extensive renovation in 2020 and reopened in May, 2021. There are a wealth of outdoor activities available among the 1400-acre property from tennis to hiking and biking trails, fishing and other water sports. A kids club is available for families, as well as the animals of High Hampton, including the popular miniature donkeys. High Hampton is located 2.5 hours from Atlanta. and 1.5 hours from Asheville, North Carolina.
Golf courses at High Hampton Resort
Images from High Hampton Resort
Reviews
High Hampton is mountain golf
I did a stay and play here and enjoyed the course. The course and clubhouse where in nice shape as well as the inn. The course wasn't extremely tough but it was mountain golf and was a nice set up. The course is flat out weird in a good way from the donkeys on 7 Ted and Fred to the afternoon lunch bell heard around the course. Honestly I didn't have high expectations for the course but they kind of surpassed what I expected. The par three where you can see the mountain is the signature which was cool getting a birdie on. I don't remeber the practice facility that much but I think it was good. Overall if you like good ole mountain golf and strange courses this is for you.
Don't play this course
It would be playable for $15 greens fee. While the views around the course are nice, the layout is not. Strangely narrow course, the course is certainly the bottom of the barrel compared to other courses in/around Cashiers. The course was so waterlogged when we played that the greens behaved like sponges full of craters from where earlier players had walked. Most courses would have offered a discount rate given the conditins.
wast of time
Don't wast your time or your money. I paid $80 green fees and it was not worth $20. First the course looked like it had not been mowed in 3 or 4 days. Some fairways where as high as the rough.
The greens was like putting on a rug, very fluffy. When I made my tee times the day before nobody said I would be behind the ladies
league
Which is fine but I should have been given a choice, very slow.
I payed for 18 but at the turn I could not continue under these course conditions. After some discussion they did refund the back nine fee. I would not recommend this course to anyone. All this is a shame because the course did have potential and good scenery.
Good course
This course would be MUCH better if they had sand bunkers, besides that, great course
Tougher than you'd think
Don't let the shorter length fool you; they still manage to make the course challenging using narrow fairways and strategically placed trees to force certain shots. It plays fairly naturally for a fade shot shape (which made it really challenging for my draw). We did play after three straight days of rain so the greens felt like a waterbed. We also played right in front of the mowers so fairways were pretty shaggy. Playing in the shadow of Rock Mountain makes for great views.