High Hampton Resort

A view from a tee at High Hampton Inn & Country Club
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
1525 Highway 107 South, Cashiers, North Carolina 28717, US
(800) 648-4252
Visit Website
Location Map

About High Hampton Resort

High Hampton Resort is a historic property in Western North Carolina in Cashiers. It is home to an 18-hole golf course designed by George Cobb and opened in 1956. The property has 112 guest rooms, as well as cottages and cabins available for rent. The property underwent an extensive renovation in 2020 and reopened in May, 2021. There are a wealth of outdoor activities available among the 1400-acre property from tennis to hiking and biking trails, fishing and other water sports. A kids club is available for families, as well as the animals of High Hampton, including the popular miniature donkeys. High Hampton is located 2.5 hours from Atlanta. and 1.5 hours from Asheville, North Carolina.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Acres1400
Year Opened1922
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Fine, Casual
Room TypesRoom
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at High Hampton Resort

Reviews

2.8
5 Reviews (5)
High Hampton Inn & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Keith0709
Played On
Reviews 108
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 100 Contributor
Georgia Advisor
First Time Playing
Fair weather
Walked

High Hampton is mountain golf

I did a stay and play here and enjoyed the course. The course and clubhouse where in nice shape as well as the inn. The course wasn't extremely tough but it was mountain golf and was a nice set up. The course is flat out weird in a good way from the donkeys on 7 Ted and Fred to the afternoon lunch bell heard around the course. Honestly I didn't have high expectations for the course but they kind of surpassed what I expected. The par three where you can see the mountain is the signature which was cool getting a birdie on. I don't remeber the practice facility that much but I think it was good. Overall if you like good ole mountain golf and strange courses this is for you.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
High Hampton Inn & Country Club
Default User Avatar
wbshand
Played On
Reviews 1
1.0
First Time Playing
Fair weather
Used cart

Don't play this course

It would be playable for $15 greens fee. While the views around the course are nice, the layout is not. Strangely narrow course, the course is certainly the bottom of the barrel compared to other courses in/around Cashiers. The course was so waterlogged when we played that the greens behaved like sponges full of craters from where earlier players had walked. Most courses would have offered a discount rate given the conditins.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
High Hampton Inn & Country Club
Default User Avatar
u539731213
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Used cart

wast of time

Don't wast your time or your money. I paid $80 green fees and it was not worth $20. First the course looked like it had not been mowed in 3 or 4 days. Some fairways where as high as the rough.
The greens was like putting on a rug, very fluffy. When I made my tee times the day before nobody said I would be behind the ladies
league
Which is fine but I should have been given a choice, very slow.
I payed for 18 but at the turn I could not continue under these course conditions. After some discussion they did refund the back nine fee. I would not recommend this course to anyone. All this is a shame because the course did have potential and good scenery.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Fairly Easy
High Hampton Inn & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Billymanbill
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Good course

This course would be MUCH better if they had sand bunkers, besides that, great course

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
High Hampton Inn & Country Club
Default User Avatar
uFMGP2699FM
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

Tougher than you'd think

Don't let the shorter length fool you; they still manage to make the course challenging using narrow fairways and strategically placed trees to force certain shots. It plays fairly naturally for a fade shot shape (which made it really challenging for my draw). We did play after three straight days of rain so the greens felt like a waterbed. We also played right in front of the mowers so fairways were pretty shaggy. Playing in the shadow of Rock Mountain makes for great views.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
