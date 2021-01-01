North Carolina Golf Resorts
With a temperate climate where golf can be played year-round, North Carolina is a popular drive-in destination for the East Coast and Midwest. North Carolina's No. 1 golf resort hub is The Sandhills, where Pinehurst bills itself the "Home of American Golf." While the 10-course Pinehurst is the anchor, there are plenty of other places to stay and play. Other choices stretch from the Research Triangle (the Duke Washington Inn) to the mountains (Omni Grove Park Inn) to the popular Outer Banks (Kilmaric Club) on the coast.
Southern Pines, North Carolina
Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club is a historic property in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It's located across the street from its sister property, Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club (the two properties have stay-and-play packages featuring both courses, as well as Southern Pines Golf Club). Mid Pines is a Donald Ross design that was recently extensively…
Asheville, North Carolina
Omni Grove Park Inn is located in Asheville, North Carolina and features a historic Mountain course designed by Donald Ross. Set in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the AAA Four-Diamond property is on the National Register of Historic Places. There are over 500 guest rooms and suites, plenty of meeting space and ten dining concepts ranging from casual to…
Southern Pines, North Carolina
Talamore Golf Resort and Mid South are sister properties with semi-private golf courses and onsite accommodations in Southern Pines, N.C. near the Village of Pinehurst. The two facilities are located 2.3 miles from one another door-to-door. Both feature mostly 2- and 3-bedroom villa accommodations with full kitchens, while there are also a small…
Maggie Valley, North Carolina
Maggie Valley Club and Resort is located in western North Carolina near Asheville and set between the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains. This semi-private club features onsite guest suites, as well as 2- and 3-bedroom condominiums with fully equipped kitchens and private balconies for stay and play golf packages. Onsite dining is found at the…
Boone, North Carolina
The Hound Ears Club is a private club and community that offers some public access with stay and plays for a resort-style experience in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The 750 acres are a scenic escape known for casual elegance since 1964. Hound Ears offers dining, six tennis courts, a heated pool, fly-fishing park, dog park, hiking trails, a fitness…
Powells Point, North Carolina
The Kilmarlic Golf Club is one of the anchor courses of North Carolina's beautiful Outer Banks. As a former host of the North Carolina Open in 2004 and 2009, the course is kept in tournament condition. It also includes a four-hole short course from 27 to 45 yards. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom Cottages at Kilmarlic house golf groups looking to…
Wallace, North Carolina
River Landing is a golf community in eastern North Carolina with a family atmosphere. It is home to 36 holes of golf, indoor and outdoor pools and walking and biking trails. The River and Landing courses were both designed by Clyde Johnston. The grand clubhouse includes three suites upstairs. Several five-bedroom clubhouses cottages are available…
Roaring Gap, North Carolina
Olde Beau Resort & Club is located in Western North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains in the town of Roaring Gap. It was named after the developer Billy Satterfield's dog, who is the property's logo. It is home to a scenic, 18-hole mountain course and a 9-hole, par-3 course on property. Accommodations start from studio villas to multi-room cottage…
Charlotte, North Carolina
The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte is a four-star resort under the Marriott umbrella of brands. It features an 18-hole golf course onsite that plays to 6,740 yards from the championship tees. In addition to the main hotel there is a 35-room Lodge at Ballantyne. The resort features a spa, fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools,…
Sunset Beach, North Carolina
Sea Trail Resort Villas is located north of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and south of Wilmington, N.C. The property sprawls across 2,600 acres and features three championship golf courses. Villas span from one to four-bedrooms in size and are equipped with full kitchens and are within 1.5 miles from the barrier island beaches. Indoor and outdoor pools are…
Cherokee, North Carolina
Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort is located in Western North Carolina, and a 45-minute drive from the city of Asheville.It is a partner property of Sequoyah National, a Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed championship golf club located 3.5 miles away and offers preferred access to hotel guests. The hotel features over 1,100 guest rooms and suites in a…
Clemmons, North Carolina
The Manor House Bed and Breakfast isn't your typical golf hotel or resort, but its location inside the 1,100-acre Tanglewood Park does have its advantages. It's within a mile of Tanglewood Park's 45 holes of golf, including the Championship Course, host of the 1974 PGA Championship won by Lee Trevino. The Victorian era manor dating to 1859 has…
Burnsville, North Carolina
The Mount Mitchell Golf Club sits at the base of Mount Mitchell an hour from Asheville and minutes from the famed Blue Ridge Parkway. Despite its mountain setting, the course itself is flat with the South Toe River running through it. This river is ideal for fisherman looking to hook brown and rainbow trout. Golfers can rent two- and three-bedroom…
Tuckasegee, North Carolina
Bear Lake Reserve is a 2,100-acre golf village community hidden in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Asheville. Guests can rent an assortment of cabins, homes and cottages from the management company called the Bear Lake Reserved Endorsed Accommodations (BLREA). The Lake Club features a main pool and kids' pool with a water slide, hot tubs, steam…
Waynesville, North Carolina
The Laurel Ridge Country Club promotes mountain recreation and an active lifestyle with a friendly atmosphere. A golf package to the Inn on the Green allows guests to enjoy four newly renovated rooms adjacent to the clubhouse and first tee of the Bob Cupp design. Each offers two queen beds and fridge. Guests get access to the fitness center,…
Pinehurst, North Carolina
Set in the North Carolina Sandhills, Pinehurst Resort is one of the country's most historic golf getaways, founded by William J. Tufts in 1895. Originally conceived as a wellness retreat for northern city dwellers, it soon became a golf hotbed after guests were spotted hitting balls with sticks on a lawn. Tufts hired Scotsman Donald Ross shortly…
Southern Pines, North Carolina
Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club is a historic North Carolina Sandhills getaway. It is home to an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Donald Ross and a host of the U.S. Women's Open. The lodge features 74 guest rooms overlooking the course, as well as chalet-style lodges for groups of 8-20 within walking distance of the course. Amenities of…
Whispering Pines, North Carolina
The Country Club of Whispering Pines falls under the radar of most golfers traveling to Pinehurst. Its 36 holes by Ellis Maples are just minutes from the village. The longer Pines Course is an "inland links", while the River Course requires more accuracy. Guests can stay in condo suites or in a standard hotel-style room with access to a fitness…
Durham, North Carolina
Although Duke University is known as a basketball school, the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club is as good a college golf/hotel facility in the country. Located on 300 forested acres on the edge of the Duke Forest, the Inn was built to mimic an English country estate. It is an elite conference center with fine dining, a bar and afternoon tea. A…
Conover, North Carolina
The Rock Barn Country Club & Spa, set within the foothills of western North Carolina, is part private club, part resort. The playing public has access to the Jackson Course, the Fresh Chef Cafe, lodging, event spaces for weddings/conferences and the spa, which is home to a saltwater pool, indoor and outdoor jacuzzis, saunas and steam rooms.…
Whittier, North Carolina
The Smoky Mountain Country Club offers two- and three-bedroom luxury condos and three-bedroom rental homes for a stay and play in the mountains of western North Carolina. All club amenities are available to guests - a heated pool, two lighted tennis courts, fitness room, locker rooms, dry sauna and the Persimmon Grille. The 6,100-yard course by…
Jefferson, North Carolina
Jefferson Landing is a golf community you can enjoy for a lifetime or just a weekend. The community's social calendar is filled with golf, tennis, swimming, fitness and outdoor recreation in and around the New River. The renovated clubhouse featured two restaurants, a main dining room and more casual 19th HOle Grille & Patio. Accommodations range…
Canton, North Carolina
Springdale at Cold Mountain has been bolstered in 2021 with a new clubhouse, which is the lifeblood of the resort's "Village at Springdale", which is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. It is home to the Rocky Face Tavern, a welcome center, fitness center and outdoor pool. An old stone patio and outdoor fireplace are gathering spots in summer.…
Lake Lure, North Carolina
Rumbling Bald Resort on Lake Lure is located in western North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains and features a wealth of outdoor activities on and around the lake, as well as 36 holes of golf. The property has nearly 150 vacation rentals ranging from homes 3-6 bedrooms in size to smaller 2-3 bedroom condos and one-room studios. There is also a…
Concord, North Carolina
Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa is located northeast of the city and adjacent to the Rocky River Golf Club, which it operates. The hotel features 308 guest suites, a casual dining room and indoor pool. It has a business and conference center, indoor fitness center and indoor pool, part of Spa Botanica. The golf course…
Waynesville, North Carolina
The Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & Spa is a historic, western North Carolina property dating back to 1926. It features 111 guest rooms and suites as well as the Balsams Spa. It is home to a 27-hole golf course. 18 holes were built in the 1920s while a third nine was added in the 1980s. Donald Ross built the Carolina 9 in 1926. Amenities include…
Calabash, North Carolina
Brunswick Plantation Resort and Golf is located in Calabash, North Carolina, on the north end of the Myrtle Beach-area Grand Strand. This 2,000-acre development features a residential community and semi-private, 27-hole golf course. Villa rentals are available for rent with studio, one- and two-bedroom units. There are multiple outdoor pools…
Cashiers, North Carolina
High Hampton Resort is a historic property in Western North Carolina in Cashiers. It is home to an 18-hole golf course designed by George Cobb and opened in 1956. The property has 112 guest rooms, as well as cottages and cabins available for rent. The property underwent an extensive renovation in 2020 and reopened in May, 2021. There are a wealth…
Etowah, North Carolina
Etowah Valley Golf & Resort is a 27-hole golf course in western North Carolina near Hendersonville in the Southern Highlands. The 240-acre property is home to a 27-hole golf course, 65 hotel rooms and two cottages sleeping 6-10 people. A casual tavern is located onsite as well as an event's center. In addition to the 27-hole course designed in the…
Wilmington, North Carolina
Beau Rivage Golf & Resort is a semi-private resort and golf club located near the historic and coastal town center of Wilmington, North Carolina. There are 28 total guest units, including two-bedroom suites that are large and feature over 900 square feet of space, a private first-floor balcony and kitchenette. The golf course is 18 holes and plays…
Greensboro, North Carolina
Grandover Resort & Spa is a AAA Four-Diamond property located in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 1,500-acre property features two 18-hole championship courses, the East and West and a driving range with instruction. The hotel has 244 guest rooms and suites, plus a full-service spa, fitness center, year-round indoor pool within the spa and a large,…
Spring Lake, North Carolina
The Anderson Creek Club is a 1,700-acre gated community where new homes and resort amenities keep residents and guests satisfied. It is the nearest gated community to Fort Bragg near Fayetteville, N.C., and 45 minutes south of Raleigh, N.C. A comfortable inn near the clubhouse allows golfers to stay in suites with one king bed or two queen beds,…
Sanford, North Carolina
Tobacco Road lives on as a tribute to the artistry of its architect, the late Mike Strantz. It's a wild and wonderful ride through the North Carolina Sandhills that's full of surprises. There's only one place to stay, the rustic two-bedroom, two-bathroom Stewart Cabin behind the par-3 14th green, so book early for this special experience.
Aberdeen, North Carolina
The Legacy Golf Links is a Jack Nicklaus design minutes from the famous Village of Pinehurst. The routing flows around five lakes. Legacy Golf Packages feature lodging throughout the region (some choices, from two- and three-bedroom condos to inns and hotels, are not at the course). Rounds from 18 other area courses, including Mid Pines and Pine…