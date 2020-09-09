Manor House at Tanglewood Park

The layout at Tanglewood is one of the best in the Traid and the renovations a couple of years ago are fantastic. However, the course needs some water. The fairways and greens have excellent cover, the greens couldn’t roll any better. But once you get off of the fairways and greens the grass is virtually non-existent especially around the greens. The course is playing far too firm for its design and this is creating bad results for even excellent golf shots. The greens are too firm to hold anything but a perfect shot and the fairways often won’t even hold a perfect drive and with no rough, great drives can easily be punished. Tanglewood is supposed to be a tough test, but it is a tough enough test without ridiculous conditions. It has been dry recently but for $60 a round they can make sure there is some grass around the greens and good shots will hold. A municipal course shouldn’t be set up like a US Open all the time.