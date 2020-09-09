Manor House at Tanglewood Park
About Manor House at Tanglewood ParkThe Manor House Bed and Breakfast isn't your typical golf hotel or resort, but its location inside the 1,100-acre Tanglewood Park does have its advantages. It's within a mile of Tanglewood Park's 45 holes of golf, including the Championship Course, host of the 1974 PGA Championship won by Lee Trevino. The Victorian era manor dating to 1859 has been completely restored. All the rooms include their own private baths and period furniture and decor. Golfers can also stay at the cottage, guesthouse and apartment. Park amenities feature an aquatic center, horse stables, tennis courts and more.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Manor House at Tanglewood Park
Great layout, needs some water
The layout at Tanglewood is one of the best in the Traid and the renovations a couple of years ago are fantastic. However, the course needs some water. The fairways and greens have excellent cover, the greens couldn’t roll any better. But once you get off of the fairways and greens the grass is virtually non-existent especially around the greens. The course is playing far too firm for its design and this is creating bad results for even excellent golf shots. The greens are too firm to hold anything but a perfect shot and the fairways often won’t even hold a perfect drive and with no rough, great drives can easily be punished. Tanglewood is supposed to be a tough test, but it is a tough enough test without ridiculous conditions. It has been dry recently but for $60 a round they can make sure there is some grass around the greens and good shots will hold. A municipal course shouldn’t be set up like a US Open all the time.
Great Par 3 course
Saw the one review and thought the course was going to be poor condition. All 18 greens were in amazing condition when I went. They offer golf carts, but wouldn't make sense to get one with how small and close the holes are. You hit from a hitting mat. Great course for beginners and advanced players to just bring a wedge and putter.
Highly recommend checking it out
Target golf and worth playing for the price point.
Target golf. I pulled out driver 5 times total and played from the blues, which is just under 6100 yards. December golf so cannot ask a lot, but greens rolled true. I would play it again and definitely change my club selection to get better attack angles.
12/12 Reynolds
Course was a little wet which was strange since we have t had rain in over a week. Aside from that the course was as good as it gets for December. Greens were great and pace of play was outstanding. We played as a twosome and finished right at 4 hours.
Very Nice Course
Played for first time today. The course is nicely maintained and the greens were excellent. Only issue was very slow play. Sometimes two groups waiting to tee off. Other issue is no course layouts except online so Unsure of the various hole layouts.
Good late season round!
Greens in great shape. Played a day after raining. Course was wet but extremely well kept. Greens rolled pure! Had a lot of fun.
Challenging course.
This Robert Trent Jones Sr designed course is a very good value but should not be played by inexperienced golfers as it is narrow and very challenging.
Great course but slow
Wonderful course and weather was perfect for the time of year, only problem was the pace, took 5.25 hours.
Reynolds at Tanglewood
The course is in excellent condition and everyone very friendly
Championship course.
Our group played the course two days after a massive flood. Carts were 90 degrees. The course is elevated and drained well. Greens were super fast and pin placement was tough. The course played short but your approach shot if not pin high could cause a extre stroke. Staff was friendly and the grill was happy to serve you. Club house was clean and the bathrooms were easy to find.