Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / North Carolina Golf Resorts

Manor House at Tanglewood Park

View of the 5th hole from the Championship Course at Tanglewood Golf Club
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
4061 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, North Carolina 27012, US
(336) 703-6400
Visit Website
Location Map

About Manor House at Tanglewood Park

The Manor House Bed and Breakfast isn't your typical golf hotel or resort, but its location inside the 1,100-acre Tanglewood Park does have its advantages. It's within a mile of Tanglewood Park's 45 holes of golf, including the Championship Course, host of the 1974 PGA Championship won by Lee Trevino. The Victorian era manor dating to 1859 has been completely restored. All the rooms include their own private baths and period furniture and decor. Golfers can also stay at the cottage, guesthouse and apartment. Park amenities feature an aquatic center, horse stables, tennis courts and more.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1100
Year Opened1859
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Manor House at Tanglewood Park

Reviews

4.2
676 Reviews (676)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Tanglewood Golf Club - Championship Course
Default User Avatar
E1905
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0

Great layout, needs some water

The layout at Tanglewood is one of the best in the Traid and the renovations a couple of years ago are fantastic. However, the course needs some water. The fairways and greens have excellent cover, the greens couldn’t roll any better. But once you get off of the fairways and greens the grass is virtually non-existent especially around the greens. The course is playing far too firm for its design and this is creating bad results for even excellent golf shots. The greens are too firm to hold anything but a perfect shot and the fairways often won’t even hold a perfect drive and with no rough, great drives can easily be punished. Tanglewood is supposed to be a tough test, but it is a tough enough test without ridiculous conditions. It has been dry recently but for $60 a round they can make sure there is some grass around the greens and good shots will hold. A municipal course shouldn’t be set up like a US Open all the time.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tanglewood Golf Club - Par-3 Course
Default User Avatar
GlEWmTXb0LSvuBEyF36d
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

Great Par 3 course

Saw the one review and thought the course was going to be poor condition. All 18 greens were in amazing condition when I went. They offer golf carts, but wouldn't make sense to get one with how small and close the holes are. You hit from a hitting mat. Great course for beginners and advanced players to just bring a wedge and putter.

Highly recommend checking it out

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Easy
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
u606348797
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Tanglewood Golf Club - Championship Course
Default User Avatar
u314160724204
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
DWalden40
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
u250592895
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
u000005631811
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
bdepalma54
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
u800611778
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Target golf and worth playing for the price point.

Target golf. I pulled out driver 5 times total and played from the blues, which is just under 6100 yards. December golf so cannot ask a lot, but greens rolled true. I would play it again and definitely change my club selection to get better attack angles.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Tanglewood Golf Club - Championship Course
Default User Avatar
u000006554628
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
rickshouse
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

12/12 Reynolds

Course was a little wet which was strange since we have t had rain in over a week. Aside from that the course was as good as it gets for December. Greens were great and pace of play was outstanding. We played as a twosome and finished right at 4 hours.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Tanglewood Golf Club - Championship Course
Default User Avatar
AGMainou
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
u314161079752
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Very Nice Course

Played for first time today. The course is nicely maintained and the greens were excellent. Only issue was very slow play. Sometimes two groups waiting to tee off. Other issue is no course layouts except online so Unsure of the various hole layouts.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
smithkmus
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good late season round!

Greens in great shape. Played a day after raining. Course was wet but extremely well kept. Greens rolled pure! Had a lot of fun.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
madigank
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
u829748625
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
bdepalma54
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Challenging course.

This Robert Trent Jones Sr designed course is a very good value but should not be played by inexperienced golfers as it is narrow and very challenging.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
u000007114567
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great course but slow

Wonderful course and weather was perfect for the time of year, only problem was the pace, took 5.25 hours.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Tanglewood Golf Club - Reynolds Course
Default User Avatar
RGCC64B97AA911ED6DDE
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Reynolds at Tanglewood

The course is in excellent condition and everyone very friendly

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Tanglewood Golf Club - Championship Course
Default User Avatar
omr7483
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Championship course.

Our group played the course two days after a massive flood. Carts were 90 degrees. The course is elevated and drained well. Greens were super fast and pin placement was tough. The course played short but your approach shot if not pin high could cause a extre stroke. Staff was friendly and the grill was happy to serve you. Club house was clean and the bathrooms were easy to find.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me