Pinehurst Resort

I've lived in the Pinehurst/Southern Pines area for around 35 years and have literally played every course within a 100 miles to include every Pinehurst Course, except this course, No. 3 (I avoided because of it's short/"senior" distance (5155)).

To give the reader some insight as to the golfer I am, I try to play at least twice a week and currently have a 9.5 GHIN handicap. i am writing this review in an effort to educate visiting golfers who might want to know what they are getting into.

In as short as possible fashion, here is the skinny on the experience:

if you are not a resort guest, you can ONLY get a tee-time for the "non-premier" courses - No. 1, 3, 5. You CANNOT schedule that tee time more than 24 hrs prior (understandable, resort guests get priority) I called for 2 days, receiving an automated message that said to leave my information for a call back which I never received. So, decided to drive to the clubhouse and made reservations in person. I was the first in the clubhouse and the staff were kind and accommodating. Paid $120 pp for our group of 8 on course No. 3. After overhearing that the driving range was closed due to the wear and tear it experienced during the US Open played there 9 MONTHS prior, I asked when it would open and was told "it should be open tomorrow" before our round. We all showed up an hour or more prior to warm up for our Saturday round and was told, "it should be open tomorrow." Ugh.

Putted around on the Thistle Dhu (fun as always) and did some chipping off mats at the chipping green.

Went to the 1st tee where there was a little chaos between the starters of courses No. 3 and 5, both starting at the same location. No big deal, got through it teed off about ten minutes later than scheduled - it's Saturday, got it.

Now the round - course conditions were...average at best. Typical for sandhills, there were barren areas but, this is Pinehurst right? We weren't informed by staff and It wasn't wet but, many of the holes were cart path only-which obviously, did NOT help with the pace of play and was strange because the fairways looked fine (I'm sure it bc of the traffic these courses get but c'mon, that's why you pay right?). Additionally, all par 3s, you had to hit from mats! Not large or well conditioned mats but, worn, 4x4' mats you barely had the room to stand on, setup for right-handers to tee, not lefties, of which we had two.

Finally, made it to the half-way house where we purchased domestic beer for $38 a six-pack. I just had to laugh. There are a literally a dozen other courses nearby you can play for half the price, are in better condition, and that have holes that will actually give you pause to take in the beauty of the layout.

I shot a decent 79 this day and was glad for the experience...because without it, I may have never known how right I was to never had played a round of golf on old No. 3. The choice is yours.