Pinehurst Resort
About Pinehurst ResortSet in the North Carolina Sandhills, Pinehurst Resort is one of the country's most historic golf getaways, founded by William J. Tufts in 1895. Originally conceived as a wellness retreat for northern city dwellers, it soon became a golf hotbed after guests were spotted hitting balls with sticks on a lawn. Tufts hired Scotsman Donald Ross shortly after to come and build top-quality courses. Ross would spend considerable time in Pinehurst while he lived in the U.S., and he laid out the resort's first four 18-hole courses. The best of which was Pinehurst No. 2, which would become a PGA Tour host and major championship venue. Modern courses Nos. 5 thru 8 were added later, and No. 9 was acquired in the 2000s. Pinehurst also built The Cradle Short Course, which is located next to the main clubhouse facility. There are numerous lodging options at Pinehurst, starting with the historic Carolina Hotel and Holly Inn. Condominium accommodations are also available as are villa rentals. Pinehurst Resort is part of the historic village of Pinehurst, a beautiful street laid out by Frederick Law Olmsted and features shops, restaurants and bars, not to mention the Tufts Archives, which is open to the public and features one of the best collections of golf books and items in the world.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Pinehurst Resort
-
-
-
Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort3.47221666675
-
Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.739488235317
-
Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort3.68058333337
-
Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.88888333334
-
-
Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.032082352913
-
Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.474028571424
-
Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.41176470595
Images from Pinehurst Resort
Videos about Pinehurst Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Course #4, hole 9 Photo submitted by u000004090851 on 07/16/2020
-
Photo submitted by DenisDotson on 06/23/2020
-
Photo submitted by DenisDotson on 06/23/2020
-
Photo submitted by DenisDotson on 06/23/2020
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 06/05/2019
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 06/05/2019
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 06/05/2019
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 06/05/2019
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 06/05/2019
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 06/05/2019
-
Photo submitted by MichaelLowe on 05/22/2019
-
Photo submitted by MichaelLowe on 05/22/2019
-
The Pinecone Photo submitted by MichaelLowe on 05/22/2019
-
Photo submitted by Brently26 on 06/26/2018
-
Photo submitted by Brently26 on 06/26/2018
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/16/2017
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/16/2017
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/16/2017
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/16/2017
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/16/2017
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/16/2017
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/16/2017
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/16/2017
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/16/2017
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/02/2017
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/02/2017
-
View from behind the green of the par-4 14th Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/02/2017
-
15th green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/02/2017
-
Tom Fazio added pot bunkers to give Pinehurst No. 4 a unique look in spots. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 12/20/2013
-
The eighth hole on Pinehurst No. 8 might be the best par-3 at the entire resort. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 12/20/2013
-
A large waste area protects the par-3 16th hole. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 12/20/2013
chipping and putting
greens and first cut around the greens were extremenly inconsistent.
once putt off the green would get stuck and another would fly.
An easier alternate Pinehurst Course
I loved No. 5 for its playability, diverse design and, ultimately, what felt like a laid back vibe. The course features fairly wide corridors and gentle greens that we found pretty receptive and scorable compared to No. 8. The only warning I would give is that the conditioning in the fairways and bunkers is not on the level of some of the other courses (No. 4 and No. 9). I think this course would benefit from a mild facelift and you can see the potential on the 18th hole where they dressed up the fairway waste area and the green (the 18th hole looks more like No. 4 than the rest of the course). Overall, I had FUN which is the point really and you're not getting beat up over and over on No. 5. Will definitely play again and I think this pairs very well as an afternoon round after a round on No. 2 or No. 4.
Challenging Golf Course
The golf course is well conditioned and has a good variety of design throughout. I cannot fault this golf course as a true test of a great player but in comparison to some other Pinehurst courses (No. 4, No. 9) it isn't as fun. The greens, while not wild or terribly undulating, are hard to read and subtly fall off and repel shots constantly. As a mid single digit handicap I found this to be much tougher to score on than No. 4, No. 5, and No. 9. The stretch of holes on the back from No. 14 - No. 18 is particularly brutal. Again, I think this course is just designed for very good players and as someone who is not there yet, it wasn't much fun. The staff were very nice and, again, it is a well run golf course but is much harder than I gave it credit for.
Perfect
This place is special. Enjoyed it much more than #2 and didn't have a bad thing to say about #2. Conditions were immaculate and the course was difficult but manageable. Cannot wait to get back.
Pointless & Expensive
We were told the greens would be perfect after being aerated two weeks earlier. They were terrible. The course is 5100 yards. Often playing like a muni pitch & putt.. It’s simply not worth it, whether you’ regularly shoot scratch or 100.
Worth it only if you can replay
Pitch & putt 9 hole par 3 course. Distances range from 56 to 127 yards. Relaxed atmosphere with speakers playing music. Great undulating holes. #1 only flat hole. A mini version of Pinehurst holes with bunkers and native grasses. Very pleasing to the eye. Didn't like the fact you had to hit off mats, but I understand why....lots of people playing and tees would be constantly tore up. So while it's $50/person for all day play...based on availability (unless you're 17 and younger...then you're free) we were only able to play once as it was totally booked up for the day. We played on a Saturday afternoon so maybe it's less busy during the week. I think they should give you the option of playing just 9 holes and charging $20-$25. For the price they should throw in a complimentary divot tool to fix the ball marks on the green. Greens were in great shape considering the amount of play. For me it wasn't worth $50 to play 9 holes. I had more fun at Thistle Dhu....the free 18 hole undulating putting course next to the Cradle.
Course #4
Pinehurst No.4 is an outstanding overall experience and one of the better courses I’ve ever played. The caddie made it that much more enjoyable since I’m fairly new to the game (2 1/2 yrs). He was really helpful when trying to tackle the very difficult hole #9. (See picture below) I’d highly recommend that everyone experience this course.
2nd trip to Pinehurst
Played #4 about five years ago and enjoyed the experience. Was not disappointed with the Gil Hanse changes. Thought the views from the ridge line were great. Caddie was spot on with recommendations. Course was in excellent shape, weather was typical for July in the Carolinas. Great layouts, excellent condition and great service, I’ll be back.
SO, THIS IS WHAT HEAVEN LOOKS LIKE
Wow, what a great experience. On our way back down to Tampa from the Northeast, we stopped a a friends house in Pinehurst Village for a couple days for my wife's birthday. We did have any expectations of playing on such short notice. The Pinehurst staff member at golf registration was exceptional. He got us out at 4:30 pm at the twilight rate (1/2 price). The course is plenty tough from the back tees. The pace of play was excellent and the course conditions were magnificent; moreover, the water and ice machines around the course were fantastic. We finished in plenty of time to enjoy the Pinehurst area restaurants.
Country Music, Drinks, and Great Golf
It used to be a pair of holes on Pinehurst #3. Then it was the driving range for the 2014 US Opens. Now it may be the best par three course this side of Augusta.
Gil Hanse built an awesome 9-hole course at Pinehurst just steps from the iconic clubhouse and 18th green on #2. It seemed genuinely designed for fun - hidden speakers played country music, cold drinks at the bar on the 8th green, and Adirondack chairs all over the course to sit and watch other groups play.
The course itself is a fun par 3 course with elevation changes and tricky Pinehurst greens. Holes range from 60 yards to 125 yards, so it's easy to walk with just a few clubs. And at $50 for unlimited all-day play, it's the best value at the resort. Each round takes about an hour to play, and we played three rounds with no problem.
Definitely worth it if you want Pinehurst but don't have a million dollars to put a deposit on a tee time at #2.
OVERALL: 8.5/10
As much fun as golf can be!
I would rate this a strong 4.5 stars. It's not the beast that #2 or #8 can be, but as far as fun golf on a beautiful layout... #3 delivers! Perfect Donald Ross greens and great overall turf conditions. At 5100 yards there is a fair number of short holes, but each has character and the overall experience is just fun. The last 4 or 5 holes can surprise you as the course gets tougher on the home stretch. A wonderful walk on a perfect late May day!
Pretty amazing for the 7th or 8th ranked choice at Pinehurst!
Thoroughly enjoyed #6 from the Blue tees at about 6500 hundred yards. Not a bad hole on the course and some of the better Par 3's you will find. I have only played #2, #8, #3 and now #6. #2 and #8 are definitely a notch above, but this is a really beautiful layout with a great mix of holes. Course conditions were perfect!
Members' club, will reveal weaknesses in your game
I'm a Pinehurst CC member and note this course's reviews are WAY out of date. Course #7 is bounded by the two US Am courses, #2 and #4, but has the most changes in elevation (of any of the 9 PCC courses). Along with recent addition #9 (formerly known as National) and #8, #7 is PCC's Signature club-within-club. Each course 7-9 has its own clubhouse; and because their first tees do not start near the main clubhouse, they don't get the attention of resort players...in fact, access is limited. Plus 7 is a tough track...Bluegolf shows course ratings and slopes from white and blue tees akin to #2 and #4. Pace of play is rapid, and playing conditions reliably superior, because #7 is the least played PCC course. Members like it that way. So forget you read this if you can; if you can't, see if the resort can get you a slot, or meet a member. :-)
The Cradle in Dec
Traveled from CT for a 5-day Pine Hurst trip Dec 4-8th. We played the Cradle on two different days after our rounds. The Cradle is $50 for all you can play. It’s a fun 9-hole pitch and putt course on property at the main club house. For me the disappointment was that we had to play from mats, the greens had hundreds of deep unfixed ball marks and the price did not match the conditions. If you’ve been to Pine Hurst you know the staff is fantastic! They let all 8 of us play together as long as we let others play through. It was fun to play but just don’t have the same expectations for conditions as you would for the championship courses.
3 Pars not as good as they used to be
Disappointed with the Par 3s on the reimagined #4. I enjoyed the walk. I shot 4 over and had 5 three putts, go figure. Obviously I struggled with the contours and the bermuda greens. I had played the Fazio renovation and didn't like all the pot bunkers but did like the Par 3s. Walk it if you can, nothing like enjoying the Carolina Pines. Come play it, I didn't lose a ball.
Better than #4
It had been years since I played the Fazio version of #4 so I don't remember much to compare the Hanse version. But the new #4 is much closer to #2 in temperament than the Fazio version was. Some people will like that and some will hate it - even the members seem fairly split on it.
Visually, #4 is even better than #2 - more of the natural sand flashes throughout the course. The greens are quite quick and flat is not a word in Hanse's design philosophy.
There are a lot of good holes on this course - the par 4 5th and the par 5 13th stood out to me. But there are several weaker holes that prevent this from being a 5-star, top 100 course for the players in our group. The par 5 9th with the large exposed sand waste area that the 2nd shot must carry is reminiscent of H*ll's Half Acre at Pine Valley, but a more strategic scattering of bunkers for both the tee shot and the 2nd shot might have made a more challenging and visually interesting hole. The par 3 11th felt like a bit ho-hum. But the two short par 4s, 15 and 16, received the most criticism. The 15th green provides a challenge with its multiple tiers, but the 16th really felt like it was just stuck in to make it a par 72. With back-to-back short par 4s, they each have to bring something to make them interesting/special.
I would certainly give it another go as I'm sure more of the courses mysteries would be unveiled with further play.
Two suggestions for future players. While a cart is certainly more manageable on #4 vs #2, a caddy is highly recommended for their knowledge of the course and the greens. If you are more of an average golfer, move up from the whites (6400 yards) and play the white/green combo or even the greens. You'll enjoy it more.
Tough course for average player
The course was in excellent condition. #8 is "off property" and is hillier than the courses over at the main resort.
While many of the Pinehurst members I talked to listed this as one of the favorite courses (often ahead of #2 and #4), this is a course built for the better (single digit) player. While the fairways are not unreasonable, where the course gets you is the approach shot and the greens and surrounds. The greens are quite firm and undulating and the surrounds generally repel shots. Add in some tough greenside bunkering and it makes for a tough examination. Unless you hit the ball quite long off the tee or hit your irons high and straight, moving up a set of tees or two is highly recommended - believe me, it will still be a challenge.
#4
Great time had with friends. Found the greens to be very grainy. Staff very friendly, caddy was average and cost was high.
Pinehurst is a great environment.
Pretty great course
I took my son out and had a great time at #4. Of course we warmed up with 9 holes on the Cradle. We had a great time and actually decided to walk with their push cart vs getting a cart bc it’s cart path only. We got paired up with 2 guys that took the cart and they agreed we made the right call. It was expensive for me at $325, but juniors play for $65 which was an incredible deal for him. Would definitely play it again.
A good test
We caught playing #4 at a good time... a day before the women’s north/south and less than a month before the Men’s U.S. Amateur. Course was in fantastic shape with very lush fairways and the greens were rolling around 11 and were true.. The layout demands a good approach shot, much like #2. Greens that really stood out to me were hole 2 and hole 16. 16 is a short, driveable par 4 and the only pin location for a decent putt is in the back left... - middle/front pins are extremely demanding. Hole 2 is a reachable par 5 but there are wild undulations that make going for it and hitting it close is nearly impossible. Also, like course #2, it’s hard to lose a ball which makes it very playable off the tee and relatively score-able if you’re driving it well. The greens are very firm right now (1 year old) so the run out is still 10 feet more than it should be on approach shots. Pace of play was slow, slower than it should be for sure. I think people are playing the wrong tees and spending a lot of time on the greens since they are so tricky, and they are tricky - the whites are all the course you need if you’re not a scratch. A bonus is you wind thru a few holes of course #2 and the layout on 4 is now surprisingly similar with the same grass and waste areas. All-in, course #2 is the king of the resort, but #4 is a really nice track and, for me, the second best course at Pinehurst.