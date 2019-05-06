Pinehurst Resort

It had been years since I played the Fazio version of #4 so I don't remember much to compare the Hanse version. But the new #4 is much closer to #2 in temperament than the Fazio version was. Some people will like that and some will hate it - even the members seem fairly split on it.

Visually, #4 is even better than #2 - more of the natural sand flashes throughout the course. The greens are quite quick and flat is not a word in Hanse's design philosophy.

There are a lot of good holes on this course - the par 4 5th and the par 5 13th stood out to me. But there are several weaker holes that prevent this from being a 5-star, top 100 course for the players in our group. The par 5 9th with the large exposed sand waste area that the 2nd shot must carry is reminiscent of H*ll's Half Acre at Pine Valley, but a more strategic scattering of bunkers for both the tee shot and the 2nd shot might have made a more challenging and visually interesting hole. The par 3 11th felt like a bit ho-hum. But the two short par 4s, 15 and 16, received the most criticism. The 15th green provides a challenge with its multiple tiers, but the 16th really felt like it was just stuck in to make it a par 72. With back-to-back short par 4s, they each have to bring something to make them interesting/special.

I would certainly give it another go as I'm sure more of the courses mysteries would be unveiled with further play.

Two suggestions for future players. While a cart is certainly more manageable on #4 vs #2, a caddy is highly recommended for their knowledge of the course and the greens. If you are more of an average golfer, move up from the whites (6400 yards) and play the white/green combo or even the greens. You'll enjoy it more.