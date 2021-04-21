Rumbling Bald Resort on Lake Lure
About Rumbling Bald Resort on Lake LureRumbling Bald Resort on Lake Lure is located in western North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains and features a wealth of outdoor activities on and around the lake, as well as 36 holes of golf. The property, which was featured in the original 'Dirty Dancing' movie, has nearly 150 vacation rentals ranging from homes 3-6 bedrooms in size to smaller 2-3 bedroom condos and one-room studios. There is also a 15-acre RV park with 46 spaces for class-A motorhomes. In addition to a beach and marina, there are hiking and biking trails as well as tennis courts. There are two golf courses here: Apple Valley and Bald Mountain.
Typical Resort Course
Played Apple Valley for the 1st time on a nice day in April. The course was in respectable shape except for the bunkers which need some work. The clubhouse is old and dated but the staff was very friendly and helpful. The greens are Champion Bermuda and in decent shape. Typical Bermuda greens where its difficult to get a ball to hold even a short iron shot. The front nine routing is funky whereby you pass thru tunnels three - four times. The 4th & 6th holes are a very quirky/strange par 4 & par 5's. The back nine is more scenic, more traditional and more enjoyable with several very nice mountain views. It's a typical resort course. Beware....the practice range was an "afterthought". It will only accommodate about 5 golfers at a time. Get there early if you want to warm up.
Not Worth it
I'll try and keep my remarks related to what the golf course can control. First off, the staff was very friendly and accommodating. They've taken advantage of retirees that now live here and got bored, and work at the course for something to do, and really go out of their way to treat people right.
First tip - if you come here, don't waste your money on range balls. The balls were not only very dirty and old, but they don't even fill up the bucket, and there were actually several balls in my bucket that had multiple slices in them. For a resort course like this that seems to take pride in the small details, they totally missed how pathetic and poor their range experience is.
Second tip, don't stand by the first tee box at 8:30 am, when the sprinkler goes off and soaks not only the rangers cart, but the ranger as well. What a colossal lack of communication between maintenance staff and operations staff. Why would you set off a sprinkler with people standing literally right on top of it?
Third tip, prepare for at least 4 hours and 30 minutes for your round, and that even with a foursome you should expect to wait on every shot on the back nine, as they book tee times within 5 minutes of each other. Sure, I get wanting to maximize revenue, but this is absurd when groups are just backed up all day long with nowhere to go.
Fourth tip, don't expect stellar conditions on certain greens. I noticed many patchy areas of dirt on certain greens, and for a course that charges you $66 for weekend mornings, that's a gross problem to have.
Fifth tip, take note of holes #6 and #7 and how screwed up they are now from how they have redesigned these two holes. They want #6 to play as a par 5 instead of a par 4? Well, I hit driver, 8 iron and was pin high. That makes no sense. And they cut #7 in half and made it a driveable par 4. That hole is just a gimmick hole now, and frankly, it's just stupid.
My sister lives across the street from this golf course, but I don't know if I will be back. Perhaps if it's under $40 and there aren't 100 guys lined up to play it I might reconsider. And I certainly won't ever use their range again.
Slow Slow Greens
The course was in good condition but greens were frustratingly slow. Bunkers not good. The golf staff was very friendly - grill staff not. Did not enjoy the round - not worth $66.
Good course at a fair price
Played the front nine while on a family vacation in the Asheville area. True to other reviews, the front nine is very playable with generous fairways. Greens were in good shape but surprisingly slow - perhaps due to the large amount of rain the area has had.. Overall course conditions were good. The layout is very scenic. Elevation changes added interest without being overwhelming. Wish we had time to play the back nine. I’d definitely play the course when I’m in the area.
Fantastic Track and Resort!
I've been playing a lot of golf lately, and visiting a lot of new courses (for me) in and around the Asheville area in the past few weeks, and if I had one chance to play golf, while staying in the Asheville area, this course would be the one I would choose to play. The layout is as challenging as you'll want it, and the conditions of the course were fantastic. There are a lot of ho hum golf courses out there that simply present a bland canvas and let you go at it. Not this place. I caution the higher handicap golfer about this place though. There are some tee shots, and some holes, especially on the back nine, where you HAVE to hit is straight. The back nine is extremely narrow, and requires precision shot making. But this is why I love this course. As a reference point, I played with a man who admitted he only played a couple of times a year, and he lost at least one ball per hole on this golf course, so if you don't hit it straight, you'll need a make sure you have ample supply of balls to get you around this course. I will be back to this resort, not only to play this track, but also to play the Apple Valley course, which actually looks better than this course. What a memorable day and experience!
Great resort course
Played at Apple Valley for the first time this afternoon. Got the twilight rate of $32 and it was definitely worth it. The going rate in the morning was $66. The course is in good shape overall. Some spots in the rough haven’t grown in yet. And so tee boxes were beat up pretty good. But the fairways and greens were top notch. The course plays us and down about 3 different mountain valleys. It’s a great mix of holes. Some short. Some long. Some tight. Some wife open. The short holes generally have some trouble in the way to navigate while the longer ones don’t. Several holes require something less than driver off the tee. Overall a very good experience and worth a play for sure if you are in the area.
Interesting Mountain Course, But Pricey
A tale of two nines: pretty wide open with elevation changes on the front nine with much tighter wooded holes on the back nine. Five par fives and par threes make the course interesting and different than many others. Conditions were okay given the abundant rainfall recently, but the greens rolled very true. I just don't think it's worth $56 for a morning tee time; maybe $40-$45 would be more reasonable. Was also disappointed to see a lack of food/beverage options in the clubhouse at the turn (the restaurant was closed with no beverage cart service). But I would come back to play here if I was vacationing in the Lake Lure area again.
OVERALL: 6.7/10
Nice round
We had an enjoyable round here. The course was in pretty good shape for early in the season. I can imagine that once it warms up a bit, the course will be beautiful. The course has some interesting holes and layouts. We will definitely play here again when we are in the area.
Fabulous Course and Facility
A gem of a course. Rolling terrain. Fairways and greens in excellent condition. Great bent grass greens. Back nine could not be any scenic. A pleasure to play.
A Gem
Older of their two courses. Great condition, especially the greens. Only issues, fairways a little tight with hanging trees. Could use thinning out.
A Masterpiece
A very challenging, yet fair course. Plays longer than noted yardage. Course conditions are as good as they get. Greens impeccable, with a lot of undulation. Need to play at least once.
great staff
I had a mishap with the golf car{ my fault) and the staff was very helpful and caring with my injuries- the course was in great shape for February- only negative was they allowed group of 5 ahead of me which slowed down my round
Challenging but fun
Played in off season so no backup- course in excellent shape considering rain the previous day - Par 5's felt like par 8's due to length and elevation changes but was worth it
Best of the Best
An absolutely fabulous course. Ranks the best of any course. Tops any public course in the Charlotte area. A must play. Greens and fairways are in excellent condition. I would put greens about 10-11 on speed.
Mountain golf
Great mountain golf course. Amazing conditions. Fun layout with a lot of elevation changes. A little tough to get to as it’s in rural area but well worth the trip. 39$ for 18 holes w a cart!?! A must play
Elephant burial grounds
Apple Valley is a lovely track whose greens have dramatic undulations. 3 putts is not uncommon if you are not on the proper part of the green. The course is fun to play, There are some interesting elevation changes, doglegs, water hazards and the like to keep you thinking. The staff is friendly and accommodating. The new BBQ restaurant closes at 8.
apple valley
Apple valley at rumbling bald....is probably my favorite course for the area now. Was definitely challenging. Bad part of my day was the fact it was cart path only due to all the rain they had the past few days. So was difficult for a true yardage and picking right club. The fact they had grass on the fairways to hit the ball off of was a shock becaude almost 99% of courses ive played this yr hasn't had any. The gps on carts were accurate and definitely easy to operate. Pace of play was average. It was 2 of us and a 2 some went off in front of us and we waited on every hole. Luckily by hole 10 they left. Will def play again soon.
A Real Gem
A true championship course. For the time of year conditions were good and the greens were in excellent condition. Nice challenging layout with 5 sets of tees. Most of the bunkers had soft white sand, they were working on the others for the high season. Good quality golf carts. There is a grill on-site for a quick or relaxing bite. Would play again without hesitation.
Good vibes
Beautiful...played two balls and never rushed at all. Greens look great. Couldn't miss a putt out there. Fairways too. No problems at all. Fun course from the tips...longish but fair.
Apple Valley
Staff provided great hospitality. Fairly easy golf course from tee to green, but a lot of undulations on the putting surfaces as well as difficult pin placements make it challenging to score. Golf course was well conditioned, and fun to play. Even though I played on a holiday pace of play was great. Rumbling Bald is a must stop for anyone in the area.