Rumbling Bald Resort on Lake Lure

I'll try and keep my remarks related to what the golf course can control. First off, the staff was very friendly and accommodating. They've taken advantage of retirees that now live here and got bored, and work at the course for something to do, and really go out of their way to treat people right.

First tip - if you come here, don't waste your money on range balls. The balls were not only very dirty and old, but they don't even fill up the bucket, and there were actually several balls in my bucket that had multiple slices in them. For a resort course like this that seems to take pride in the small details, they totally missed how pathetic and poor their range experience is.

Second tip, don't stand by the first tee box at 8:30 am, when the sprinkler goes off and soaks not only the rangers cart, but the ranger as well. What a colossal lack of communication between maintenance staff and operations staff. Why would you set off a sprinkler with people standing literally right on top of it?

Third tip, prepare for at least 4 hours and 30 minutes for your round, and that even with a foursome you should expect to wait on every shot on the back nine, as they book tee times within 5 minutes of each other. Sure, I get wanting to maximize revenue, but this is absurd when groups are just backed up all day long with nowhere to go.

Fourth tip, don't expect stellar conditions on certain greens. I noticed many patchy areas of dirt on certain greens, and for a course that charges you $66 for weekend mornings, that's a gross problem to have.

Fifth tip, take note of holes #6 and #7 and how screwed up they are now from how they have redesigned these two holes. They want #6 to play as a par 5 instead of a par 4? Well, I hit driver, 8 iron and was pin high. That makes no sense. And they cut #7 in half and made it a driveable par 4. That hole is just a gimmick hole now, and frankly, it's just stupid.

My sister lives across the street from this golf course, but I don't know if I will be back. Perhaps if it's under $40 and there aren't 100 guys lined up to play it I might reconsider. And I certainly won't ever use their range again.