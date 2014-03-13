The Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & Spa
About The Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & SpaThe Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & Spa is a historic, western North Carolina property dating back to 1926. It features 111 guest rooms and suites as well as the Balsams Spa. Amenities include casual and fine dining, meeting space and an outdoor pool open seasonally. After a two-year closure, Waynesville Inn & Golf Club reopened in 2023 after a comprehensive renovation by architect Bobby Weed that honored the routing of Donald Ross’ original nine holes while updating the rest of the property to form a challenging, scenic and brand-new 6,500-yard par-71 routing open to members and overnight resort guests. Outdoor mountain adventures, Maggie Valley and the historic town of Waynesville are located nearby.
Waynesville, North CarolinaResort
Waynesville, North CarolinaResort
Waynesville, North CarolinaResort
Photo submitted by realasudxgift on 10/25/2020
Photo submitted by realasudxgift on 10/25/2020
Photo submitted by realasudxgift on 10/25/2020
Photo submitted by realasudxgift on 10/25/2020
This was the FAIRWAY Photo submitted by 6e8kPyMStAbZdnZ0o5AP on 08/10/2020
Who "proof read" this? Do you see it??? Photo submitted by 6e8kPyMStAbZdnZ0o5AP on 08/10/2020
This was the state of every single bunker Photo submitted by 6e8kPyMStAbZdnZ0o5AP on 08/10/2020
Beautiful vistas! Photo submitted by 6e8kPyMStAbZdnZ0o5AP on 08/10/2020
Photo submitted by jjmatz on 09/28/2014
Looking from first hole on Carolina course Photo submitted by alwznewfs on 03/13/2014
Looking from Starters station Photo submitted by alwznewfs on 03/13/2014
Cherokee Valley Photo submitted by Daritchey on 11/14/2013
About the same as before
I had played and reviewed what I know as Waynesville Country Club back in August. Not much has changed since then after playing all 27 holes today. It’s not an overly long or challenging course. There are 3 9s. All 3 are pretty short-under 3000 yards from the back tees. And all 3 are par 35. Generally speaking there is a lot of room to hit your ball and the greens are small. There are some approaches that get pretty tight.
First the good.....the layout is really enjoyable to play. The surrounding areas have beautiful views. The fairways and rough are generally good. And maybe the best part of the course are the greens. Firm and roll really good and at a good pace. I played all 27 holes in just over 4 hours on a Sunday.
The bad-both times I played recently were the mornings after a heavy rain. So the course was really wet. However both times there was some residual wetness that was there before the rain it appeared. These areas in the rough and some fairways were a mess and hadn’t been mowed in a long time. The tees were hit and miss. Some good. Some thin or bare. Some needed cutting. And some all 3 things on 1 tee.
Overall it’s a great layout and fun to play. And the greens really make it worth it. I’m not sure it’s a $55 course. So the value isn’t great. But if you’re in the area play there and you’ll enjoy it.
Not for the Golf Purist, beautiful AREA
This place must have been something back in it's day. The beautiful mountains, property layout, and the actual course layout is great. However, making our way up the first fairway, we noticed the bunkers, were left to themselves. No sand, grass growing ankle high, rakes left in the puddles. We realized this was the same for EVERY BUNKER on every one of their 9 hole courses. Disappointing. They would have been wise to at least inform us of this when checking in, and advise "GROUND UNDER REPAIR". Upon asking why there were like this, we were informed they were not going to have bunkers as it was too expensive. Strike 1!
The fairways were not really fairways. They were 90% crab grass and a few spots of the type of grass you would expect. The course was wet, not their fault, but couple that with Crab Grass and you can't really get a good lie, and a good approach shot to the green. Maintenance seems to be a big issue as the grass had not been mowed for a at least 4 days.....and this made the rough extremely tall and about 4-5 inches tall with very tough blades of grass. Strike 2!
Even though this is a very small part of the issue, the Tee Boxes were not taken care of either. The markers were not even placed apart, and this was on every hole for every 9 hole course they have. Strike 3,(foul tip caught)
The Greens were in great shape considering the rest of the course! They were fast and had some character to them. They were Bent Grass for those who are curious.
We played 2 of the nine hole courses the first day, Carolina and Dogwood, then the second day we played Blue Ridge and Carolina.
A few of the more positive things, the staff was very nice and accommodating. We stayed overnight, and the rooms are extremely dated. Wood panel, minimal outlets, scary lighting. as ours was making snapping noises. Turned if off and unplugged! The bed was comfy though. We had another couple and their room was not up to par, and asked for another. The clerk obliged with a double room, but it was at least bigger. Make sure to inquire about this IF you decide to go.
The Restaurant was delicious! Tap Room. We had lunch and the food was perfect and our server was great! The breakfast however was not as enticing. $14 for buffet style (they serve) and not worth the money. Wish we had gone into town and tried Clark's Family Restaurant.
If you are still reading this and wondering if it is worth the trip, ask yourself a couple questions.
1.Are you a die hard golfer with higher expectations or just a wanna get out and enjoy the view?
2. Are you getting an "under average price, as rack rates are NOT worth it! We had a package for $80 a person, 2 rounds of golf and a room. eh....it was an okay price, but not sure if we knew the current conditions of the course/accommodations if we would have done it. Wouldn't do it again....
****Notice the #2, Par 3 Hole Tee Marker.... Ummm....why would they accept this? These things cost a lot of money, get it right!
This was the FAIRWAY Photo submitted by 6e8kPyMStAbZdnZ0o5AP on 08/10/2020
Who "proof read" this? Do you see it??? Photo submitted by 6e8kPyMStAbZdnZ0o5AP on 08/10/2020
This was the state of every single bunker Photo submitted by 6e8kPyMStAbZdnZ0o5AP on 08/10/2020
Beautiful vistas! Photo submitted by 6e8kPyMStAbZdnZ0o5AP on 08/10/2020
Could be great
Grew up in Waynesville, and moved away about 20 years ago. Played at what I knew as the Waynesville Country Club on Saturday. We played the Dogwood and Blue Ridge 9s. First, the course is pretty short. We played from the blue tees and each 9 is still under 3000 yards. Granted, it has been 20 years but the course was not as top notch as I remember from my youth. But it could still be great with just a little more TLC. First, the surrounding area and the views around the course are beautiful. The course plays up and down about 3 different coves. Second, the course layout is outstanding and really fun to play. Several nice elevation changes, several doglegs, and a good mix of tight and open holes. I really enjoyed the layout, and it was fun to play. The greens were in great shape. They rolled really good, and after it dried out some rolled at a nice speed. However, I noticed that little things were off. It seemed to me the fairways and some tees had not been cut recently. Also, the course was really yet. It rained really hard the night before so I get that. But there were some areas in the rough that looked like they had not been cut in weeks due to being too wet. The cartpaths and holes signs all seemed old and needed a little work. Overall, its a nice course and a great layout. It could be a GREAT course with just a little more money and TLC. That being said, I'd play it again in a heartbeat. But I dont feel like its a great value at $55.
Course Needs Much Some Work
I am hesitant to write this review as I have truly enjoyed playing here over the past decade, often my favorite course in WNC, however the Dogwood and Blue Ridge are in much need of repair. Grass wasn't cut and fairways played more like rough. The rough was extremely tall, almost like the courses hasn't been mowed in over a week. The bunkers were basically rock piles with no actual sand. Several sign posts were down and tossed in the grass. We also met a lady walking her dog on Blue Ridge who seemed very annoyed that we were trying to tee off and interrupting her walk.
I understand that Covid-19 is surely impacting the courses ability to staff right now and I am grateful to all the staff that is still working allowing us to have a sense of "normalcy" during these unprecedented times, however I would have expected to pay $20-$25 for the round given the conditions of the course. I have played other courses in the Waynesville area that are in better shape for less money.
Could be the best course around with a few changes
Waynesville is a great little golf course that plays fairly short, I really enjoy going out and playing a round on any of the three courses. However, this course is lacking in some key areas, mainly the bunkers, tee boxes, and par 3's. If those three things were adjusted and fixed up then this course would be the best in the area. (Really enjoy the 6 wings with each 18 hole round)
great course for practice
I grew up playing this course with my junior high golf team. It's definitely on the short side but is still a fun challenge. It was in excellent shape yesterday although the tees could use a little work. (some of them just aren't flat)
Recommended for both 9 and 18-hole play. Also, recommended because they allow walking!
Great track.
I have had the pleasure of playing this course several times. Once under less than desirable, very wet conditions and still enjoyed it. The facilities are very nice and the staff is top notch. My compliments to the greens and maintenance crews for the condition of the course after a very challenging winter season. I look forward to playing anytime I'm in the area.
Fun Short Course
This is a nice short course. They keep it in decent shape and has a good layout. Got a great deal on Golfnow for $16.
That's a bargain in any body's book.
Great Course for Ladies, Beginners, and Seniors
We showed up in the Pro Shop and they had us down for three players instead of two but it was corrected quickly. We were assigned Blue Ridge/ Carolina. Before my wife could even tee off on hole one three golf carts showed up with guys playing in a tournament so we let them played through. The fairways and greens were good for this time of year, We enjoyed the Carolina course the best because the holes were pretty much straight ahead from the tees, . It isn't as fancy as some of the other courses in the area but it is a fun and easy course to play. We got a great deal for $18 through Golf Now but we would not pay full price to play this course. Will be back if we can get another good deal through Golf Now!.
It's a wonderful course that I've played many times.
It's a wonderful course that I've played many times.
Continued Success
This course has been one of the best I've played in Western NC for the past 6 years. The greens always play at a good speed, fairways are neat with an obvious difference between rough and fairway, and the tee boxes are well manicured. The weather had not been overly cooperative lately but there were still bunkers that felt sandy and not like packed mud. I would highly and have highly recommended this course to anyone who asks about the mountain golfing atmosphere. Great job!
This course has 3 different courses to play.
Love this course, but play was a little slow and the employee in the pro shop needed a better attitude. The starter was super friendly and accommodating for our arrival that was 15 mins ahead of our tee time.
Great Scenery
I played the Carolina and Dogwood courses. Both were relatively short and simple. Unlike many mountain courses in the area, these tracts actually reward you for good shots. I would definitely play this course again.
Very enjoyable course
It was great to find a course with more reasonable distances for my wife, who hits driver no more than 100 yds, and the starter placing us on the 2 of the 3 nines that have reachable par 3's. Ladies who want more challenge could move back a tee. Appreciated the aerification alert and the appropriately reduced rate. Can't wait to play again.
Great mountain course
The course looked great, even though the fairways were still a little damaged from the recent flooding. I found it better to be in the first cut sometimes than to be in the fairway.
Great views from every hole, very friendly staff and MANY drive able par 4's (even from the blue tees)
Overall I would play it many more times.
Fun course and friendly staff
For the most part the course was in great shape and fun to play. Holes were fair with a number of tough holes throw in to make it a challenge. The fact that the weather was outstanding ding did not hurt!!
Short and Sweet
Three 9 hole tracks, all three short courses Played the Carolina and Blue Ridge. Will go back to play the Dogwood. Courses compressed into small area, holes intertwine. Paths were well marked to next hole.Used the hot deal to reserve tee time on Golf Now for 36$ on weekend . Would prefer not pay more for this course. Have played much nicer for less. I would still recommend these courses they were fun to play. Any time you get a chance to play a Donald Ross Course ( Carolina) you play it.The Pros out weigh the cons. If you get the chance to play these three play them. Just get the right price.
Pleasant course
Course was in great shape. People were friendly.
Key issue was inconsistent greens on Blue Ridge 9. Carolina 9 was fine. Course is an older, more traditional one. Not a lot of hazards.
Solid Course
Enjoyed playing here. Interesting holes, great scenery.
Course in okay condition.