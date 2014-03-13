The Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & Spa

This place must have been something back in it's day. The beautiful mountains, property layout, and the actual course layout is great. However, making our way up the first fairway, we noticed the bunkers, were left to themselves. No sand, grass growing ankle high, rakes left in the puddles. We realized this was the same for EVERY BUNKER on every one of their 9 hole courses. Disappointing. They would have been wise to at least inform us of this when checking in, and advise "GROUND UNDER REPAIR". Upon asking why there were like this, we were informed they were not going to have bunkers as it was too expensive. Strike 1!

The fairways were not really fairways. They were 90% crab grass and a few spots of the type of grass you would expect. The course was wet, not their fault, but couple that with Crab Grass and you can't really get a good lie, and a good approach shot to the green. Maintenance seems to be a big issue as the grass had not been mowed for a at least 4 days.....and this made the rough extremely tall and about 4-5 inches tall with very tough blades of grass. Strike 2!

Even though this is a very small part of the issue, the Tee Boxes were not taken care of either. The markers were not even placed apart, and this was on every hole for every 9 hole course they have. Strike 3,(foul tip caught)

The Greens were in great shape considering the rest of the course! They were fast and had some character to them. They were Bent Grass for those who are curious.

We played 2 of the nine hole courses the first day, Carolina and Dogwood, then the second day we played Blue Ridge and Carolina.

A few of the more positive things, the staff was very nice and accommodating. We stayed overnight, and the rooms are extremely dated. Wood panel, minimal outlets, scary lighting. as ours was making snapping noises. Turned if off and unplugged! The bed was comfy though. We had another couple and their room was not up to par, and asked for another. The clerk obliged with a double room, but it was at least bigger. Make sure to inquire about this IF you decide to go.

The Restaurant was delicious! Tap Room. We had lunch and the food was perfect and our server was great! The breakfast however was not as enticing. $14 for buffet style (they serve) and not worth the money. Wish we had gone into town and tried Clark's Family Restaurant.

If you are still reading this and wondering if it is worth the trip, ask yourself a couple questions.

1.Are you a die hard golfer with higher expectations or just a wanna get out and enjoy the view?

2. Are you getting an "under average price, as rack rates are NOT worth it! We had a package for $80 a person, 2 rounds of golf and a room. eh....it was an okay price, but not sure if we knew the current conditions of the course/accommodations if we would have done it. Wouldn't do it again....

****Notice the #2, Par 3 Hole Tee Marker.... Ummm....why would they accept this? These things cost a lot of money, get it right!