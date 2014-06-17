Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club

I love the layout. At its peak, this would be a real championship test of golf. Elevated greens protected by enormous bunkers on almost every hole, and enough length that you dont have the luxury of hitting short irons in. And the value is superb. If you stay at the hotel (which is fantastic), you can walk for less than $70. The clubhouse is also very nice, and the people are super friendly.

While the greens were in good shape, the course was not. The fairways seemed to still--in the middle of April in North Carolina--be dormant. There were large patches of fairway that were simply mud or dead grass. It was disappointing, both visually and from a play-ability standpoint. I think I heard someone say that they have a different kind of grass than other courses in the area, but the course just didn't look nice during a time that should be peak conditions.

If they get the fairways right, I'd be back to play in a heartbeat. Really great potential.