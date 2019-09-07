Downstream Casino Resort
About Downstream Casino ResortThe Downstream Casino Resort, owned by the Quapaw Nation of Oklahoma, is unique in that its golf course, the Bald Eagle at the Eagle Creek Golf Club, is located across the Missouri state line in Joplin three miles from the resort. The two towers house guests and offer an indoor pool and spa; an outdoor pool with a bar, jacuzzi, fire pit and cabanas; a business center; and a fitness center on the lower level of each building. Two RV parks are also available. The casino serves as the entertainment hub with gambling, events/concerts and eight bars and restaurants. Shuttles are available to play Eagle Creek’s 6,785-yard Bald Eagle course, which is generally considered the best public track in the area.
Reviews
Best course in Joplin area
This is the casinos home course so they do pump some money into it and keep it well maintained which is nice.... Course has a fun layout and is in nice shape. Well recommended as it's the nicest course in the Joplin area. (Preface- I played it a couple years ago)
Great day!
With the wind blowing at 26mph it made for a very challenging day. The staff was great very friendly and the course was in great shape. Definitely the best course in the area. Can't wait to play again.
Very good course. one of the nicest courses in the area
Would recommend this course to anyone who asked. Very good condition, greens, fairways and sand traps very well maintained.
Fun was had by all.
Greens where silk. We have had a lot of rain in the past week so was a little damp. Course was in good
shape. I have played this course berfore and very
much enjoyed the trip this time.
Excellent course
Everything about this course is great. From the tee boxes, fairways, greens, to the manicured sand traps. We will definitely play here again. Especially if we can get the discount through this web site.
First Time
Great course, friendly staff. If you stray to often from the fairway the course will eat you up
Super course
It's the best course in the area to play I highly recommend it.
Great golf and wonderful people
Had a great time playing this course. Not too hard to score well if you keep it straight but definitely will penalize you if you're spraying the ball around. Great people on and off the course at this place and yes, we will be back.
the course
The couse was in great shape. There where quite a few limbs on the ground under the trees, but that is to be expected during the winter months. The greens where where in excellent shape.
Best maintained course in the area
Great variety of golf holes. Bunkers, T-boxes, fairways, greens, and rough maintained perfectly. Great value, especially with a hot deal.
Great course, bad service.
Great course to play. You will use every club in your bag at this course. Everything about the course is great. However, if you are not playing at the offer of the casino, they treat you like your are not welcome and they don't want you out there. I would play out there once a week if it was not for they way you are treated. But it's worth it once a year.