Downstream Casino Resort

A view of a green with a bridge in background from Bald Eagle Course At Eagle Creek Golf Club.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
69300 East Nee Road, Quapaw, Oklahoma 74363, US
(888) 396-7876
Visit Website
Location Map

About Downstream Casino Resort

The Downstream Casino Resort, owned by the Quapaw Nation of Oklahoma, is unique in that its golf course, the Bald Eagle at the Eagle Creek Golf Club, is located across the Missouri state line in Joplin three miles from the resort. The two towers house guests and offer an indoor pool and spa; an outdoor pool with a bar, jacuzzi, fire pit and cabanas; a business center; and a fitness center on the lower level of each building. Two RV parks are also available. The casino serves as the entertainment hub with gambling, events/concerts and eight bars and restaurants. Shuttles are available to play Eagle Creek’s 6,785-yard Bald Eagle course, which is generally considered the best public track in the area.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened2008
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Downstream Casino Resort

Reviews

4.1
11 Reviews (11)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Bald Eagle Course At Eagle Creek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Snaphook417
Played On
Reviews 101
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Missouri Advisor
Top 250 Contributor
First Time Playing

Best course in Joplin area

This is the casinos home course so they do pump some money into it and keep it well maintained which is nice.... Course has a fun layout and is in nice shape. Well recommended as it's the nicest course in the Joplin area. (Preface- I played it a couple years ago)

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Bald Eagle Course At Eagle Creek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
JeremyReed
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great day!

With the wind blowing at 26mph it made for a very challenging day. The staff was great very friendly and the course was in great shape. Definitely the best course in the area. Can't wait to play again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Bald Eagle Course At Eagle Creek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jerry5712567
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Very good course. one of the nicest courses in the area

Would recommend this course to anyone who asked. Very good condition, greens, fairways and sand traps very well maintained.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Bald Eagle Course At Eagle Creek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jrhawki
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Average weather
Used cart

Fun was had by all.

Greens where silk. We have had a lot of rain in the past week so was a little damp. Course was in good
shape. I have played this course berfore and very
much enjoyed the trip this time.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Bald Eagle Course At Eagle Creek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u661196175
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Excellent course

Everything about this course is great. From the tee boxes, fairways, greens, to the manicured sand traps. We will definitely play here again. Especially if we can get the discount through this web site.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Bald Eagle Course At Eagle Creek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Kalmer70
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

First Time

Great course, friendly staff. If you stray to often from the fairway the course will eat you up

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Bald Eagle Course At Eagle Creek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
browndog70
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Super course

It's the best course in the area to play I highly recommend it.

Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Bald Eagle Course At Eagle Creek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
lmj9157
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great golf and wonderful people

Had a great time playing this course. Not too hard to score well if you keep it straight but definitely will penalize you if you're spraying the ball around. Great people on and off the course at this place and yes, we will be back.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Moderate
Bald Eagle Course At Eagle Creek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Wildbill4059
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
4.0
Verified Purchaser

the course

The couse was in great shape. There where quite a few limbs on the ground under the trees, but that is to be expected during the winter months. The greens where where in excellent shape.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Bald Eagle Course At Eagle Creek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
scottsaia
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser

Best maintained course in the area

Great variety of golf holes. Bunkers, T-boxes, fairways, greens, and rough maintained perfectly. Great value, especially with a hot deal.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Bald Eagle Course At Eagle Creek Golf Club
fc058afc-db2b-5d77-b54d-38dc521066e3
Fishgoblue
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played

Great course, bad service.

Great course to play. You will use every club in your bag at this course. Everything about the course is great. However, if you are not playing at the offer of the casino, they treat you like your are not welcome and they don't want you out there. I would play out there once a week if it was not for they way you are treated. But it's worth it once a year.

Conditions Excellent
Value Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
