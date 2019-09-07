About Downstream Casino Resort The Downstream Casino Resort, owned by the Quapaw Nation of Oklahoma, is unique in that its golf course, the Bald Eagle at the Eagle Creek Golf Club, is located across the Missouri state line in Joplin three miles from the resort. The two towers house guests and offer an indoor pool and spa; an outdoor pool with a bar, jacuzzi, fire pit and cabanas; a business center; and a fitness center on the lower level of each building. Two RV parks are also available. The casino serves as the entertainment hub with gambling, events/concerts and eight bars and restaurants. Shuttles are available to play Eagle Creek’s 6,785-yard Bald Eagle course, which is generally considered the best public track in the area.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Year Opened 2008 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite Pool Indoor Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Casino Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No