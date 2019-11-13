Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Famed architect Perry Maxwell comes out punching from the opening tee shot and you just have to stay off the ropes and hope your score doesn’t get knocked out by the turn.

There are no gentle handshake opening holes. The first plays more than 400 yards from the blue tees uphill and into the wind. Next is a 600+-yard par 5, followed by another 400+-yard par 4 uphill and into the fan. There is a brief respite at the par-3 fourth hole if you know how to play it (more on that in a moment), that leads into maybe the toughest hole on the course: the par-4 fifth. If you still have any wits left, they will likely be spent on the approach shot at the par-5 sixth, which plays dramatically uphill to a wildly undulating green. Miss long to a back pin and you’re dead. Miss short left and you are probably rolling back into the hazard. Under club and your ball might carom off the rock formations. You can miss short right like I did, but still face a daunting chip.

The back nine is more forgiving and imminently more scoreable. With par being 70, it allows for a sub-80 round despite some early big numbers.

Maxwell’s magical green complexes are on full display. Each one is interesting in its own way. I wouldn’t describe them as severe. Rather, you need to be accurate with approach shots, or balls will be funneled or repelled away from the pin, but not necessarily off the green.

Many of the bunkers flash with scruffy grass framing the edges.

Favorite holes: I loved the Redanish par-3 fourth hole. The pin was on the left side of the green. Having never played here I aimed at the middle of the green. I thought I was going to have a long putt, but upon arriving at the putting surface I discovered that the green is tilted slightly from front to back and right to left. There is a more decided slope in the middle of the green that will help get shots, like mine, back to that pin. Shots fired directly at a back pin will likely go long over the green and result in a tough pitch.

The sixth is a fantastic hole. You must fit your tee shot between two fairway bunkers. The approach plays dramatically uphill to a tiered-green over a hazard. Don’t underclub.

Finally, at $40 right now every day of the week, I can’t imagine a better value in the Tulsa area.