About Bar Run Golf & RV Resort Bar Run Golf & RV Resort is a remarkable new course built on the sand-gravel mines of the South Umpqua Riverbanks in Roseburg, Oregon. In addition to available RV spaces, the course offers cottages for an extended stay, featuring large front porches, a full kitchen, washing facilities, and amenities such as an indoor swimming pool and Shack Bar. The course itself is not very long, but its hidden water features, smooth rolling greens, and signature par- 4 sixth hole modeled after North Berwick in Scotland make it an easy-going, fun golf experience. The course is surrounded by alternate excursions such as downtown Roseburg, wine country, mountain vistas, Crater Lake, and river bends.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Year Opened 2022 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Bar Room Types RV Park, Cabins/Home Rental Pool Indoor Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Services Room Service Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No