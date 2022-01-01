Bar Run Golf & RV Resort
640 Shady Drive, Roseburg, Oregon 97471, US
(541) 492-0000
About Bar Run Golf & RV ResortBar Run Golf & RV Resort is a remarkable new course built on the sand-gravel mines of the South Umpqua Riverbanks in Roseburg, Oregon. In addition to available RV spaces, the course offers cottages for an extended stay, featuring large front porches, a full kitchen, washing facilities, and amenities such as an indoor swimming pool and Shack Bar. The course itself is not very long, but its hidden water features, smooth rolling greens, and signature par- 4 sixth hole modeled after North Berwick in Scotland make it an easy-going, fun golf experience. The course is surrounded by alternate excursions such as downtown Roseburg, wine country, mountain vistas, Crater Lake, and river bends.
Facts
Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened2022
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities
RestaurantsBar
Room TypesRV Park, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolIndoor
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Bar Run Golf & RV Resort
Images from Bar Run Golf & RV Resort
View of a green at Bar Run Golf and RV Resort. Bar Run Golf and RV Resort
A view from Bar Run Golf and RV Resort. Bar Run Golf and RV Resort
Panoramic view from Bar Run Golf and RV Resort. Bar Run Golf and RV Resort
Aerial view from Bar Run Golf and RV Resort. Bar Run Golf and RV Resort
Aerial view from Bar Run Golf and RV Resort. Bar Run Golf and RV Resort
View from a green at Bar Run Golf and RV Resort. Bar Run Golf and RV Resort
Aerial view from Bar Run Golf and RV Resort. Bar Run Golf and RV Resort
A view from Bar Run Golf and RV Resort. Bar Run Golf and RV Resort