Bar Run Golf and RV Resort
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 6215 yards
Slope 118
Rating 69.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|70
|6215 yards
|69.3
|118
|Copper
|70
|5845 yards
|67.7
|115
|Gray
|70
|5310 yards
|65.0
|111
|Burgundy (W)
|70
|4590 yards
|62.0
|103
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Dan Hixson (2021)
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
