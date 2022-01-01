Home / Courses / USA / Oregon / Roseburg

Bar Run Golf and RV Resort

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 6215 yards
Slope 118
Rating 69.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 70 6215 yards 69.3 118
Copper 70 5845 yards 67.7 115
Gray 70 5310 yards 65.0 111
Burgundy (W) 70 4590 yards 62.0 103

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Dan Hixson (2021)

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Nearby Courses
Roseburg CC
Roseburg Country Club
Roseburg, Oregon
Private
4.5
2
Write Review
Stewart Park GC
Stewart Park Golf Course
Roseburg, Oregon
Public/Municipal
3.6666666667
3
Write Review
Oak Hills GC
Oak Hills Golf Club
Sutherlin, Oregon
Resort
4.0
9
Write Review
Cougar Canyon GC
Cougar Canyon Golf Course
Myrtle Creek, Oregon
Public
4.8
5
Write Review
