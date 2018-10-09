Black Butte Ranch

First time playing here, walked the Blues (6506/70.5/128) in about 4 1/2 hours on their standard weekend rate of $47, which included complementary range balls & coffee. Beautiful course, typical mountain layout. Up down hills, but no drastic elevation changes, fairly tight but not ridiculously so. With that said, many holes had OB lurking just outside the tree line on both sides. The course is surrounded by a good mixture of large high end homes & smaller places that look like vacation getaways. However, they are so hidden by the huge trees that they are hardly noticed. The greens were firm and quick in spite of the rain. Big and undulating, I found them very challenging to read. It's poor when you badly misread how much break there is, which happened on numerous holes today. It's even worse when you read a putt to go one way and it actually goes the other, which also happened on numerous holes today. The only negatives on the greens were outside the golf courses control. There were many fresh, unfixed ball marks, so the people in front of us were not repairing their ball marks very well. Also, the wind blew so many pine needles on the greens that it was almost impossible to clear and keep your line clear on a longer putt. The fairways and rough were both generally lush. If you miss the rough and stay in bounds, better have your punch out of pine needles under or around huge trees "A" game ready for this course. The tees were well maintained and generally level. The traps were very well maintained. While the course was beautiful, the weather was not. Around 50 degrees with swirling winds in the 10-25 MPH range AD. We played the 1st 7 holes in dry, partly cloudy weather, then finished the final 11 holes in a steady drizzle. 50 degrees doesn't sound bad, but it's a little brisk when it's raining on you and very windy. The customer service in the Pro Shop was outstanding, very informative and friendly. Because they had already closed up their food court when I came in to get something after the round, they provided a complementary Gatorade & peanuts. Definitely recommended, would love to play here again!