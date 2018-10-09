Black Butte Ranch
About Black Butte RanchBlack Butte Ranch is located in Sisters near Bend in Central Oregon in the Cascade Mountains and home to abundant wildlife. This 1,800-acre resort community heralds from its ranch history. For golf, Black Butte Ranch features two 18-hole championship golf courses, Big Meadow and Glaze Meadow, and a new putting course. Accommodations range from lodge guest rooms to six-bedroom residences. There are over 120 privately-owned, professionally managed vacation rentals consisting of cabins, condominiums and custom homes. Off the golf course, there are a wealth of outdoor recreational activities to choose from. There are 18 miles of paved walking and biking paths, a full-service day spa, fitness center, horseback riding, tennis, as well as fishing, rafting and more. Dining is highlighted by The Lodge Restaurant and Robert's Pub, each specializing in farm-to-table menus. Other dining options include the Aspen Lounge, Espresso Shop and Lakeside Bistro. Black Butte Ranch is located 30 minutes from Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM).
Black Butte
First time playing here, walked the Blues (6506/70.5/128) in about 4 1/2 hours on their standard weekend rate of $47, which included complementary range balls & coffee. Beautiful course, typical mountain layout. Up down hills, but no drastic elevation changes, fairly tight but not ridiculously so. With that said, many holes had OB lurking just outside the tree line on both sides. The course is surrounded by a good mixture of large high end homes & smaller places that look like vacation getaways. However, they are so hidden by the huge trees that they are hardly noticed. The greens were firm and quick in spite of the rain. Big and undulating, I found them very challenging to read. It's poor when you badly misread how much break there is, which happened on numerous holes today. It's even worse when you read a putt to go one way and it actually goes the other, which also happened on numerous holes today. The only negatives on the greens were outside the golf courses control. There were many fresh, unfixed ball marks, so the people in front of us were not repairing their ball marks very well. Also, the wind blew so many pine needles on the greens that it was almost impossible to clear and keep your line clear on a longer putt. The fairways and rough were both generally lush. If you miss the rough and stay in bounds, better have your punch out of pine needles under or around huge trees "A" game ready for this course. The tees were well maintained and generally level. The traps were very well maintained. While the course was beautiful, the weather was not. Around 50 degrees with swirling winds in the 10-25 MPH range AD. We played the 1st 7 holes in dry, partly cloudy weather, then finished the final 11 holes in a steady drizzle. 50 degrees doesn't sound bad, but it's a little brisk when it's raining on you and very windy. The customer service in the Pro Shop was outstanding, very informative and friendly. Because they had already closed up their food court when I came in to get something after the round, they provided a complementary Gatorade & peanuts. Definitely recommended, would love to play here again!
Greens set to ludicrous speed
This could’ve been one of the best courses I played this season... except the superintendent inexplicably thought it’d be a good idea to make resort guests putt on slick concrete. I’m guessing they were rolling at 13 or 14 on the stimp meter. In either case, I’ve never putted on any surface so fast in my life! Factor in the 15 mph wind gusts, and it’s no wonder I needed 45 putts to get through the round (30-34 is normal for me). The fairways, tee boxes and landscaping were otherwise stellar so I’m giving the course conditions 3 stars. And I’m only recommending Glaze Meadow under the assumption that the greens aren’t usually like this.
Fun Track
First off, found it hard to get to this course. In a gated community with many narrow streets and GPS had a hard time getting us to the club house. But is well worth the struggle to get there. Well maintained and manicured from tee to green and putting surfaces rolled true. Many trees line fairways as well as houses and water comes into play on a few holes. Course is fairly flat with few forced carries. All in all, liked the course and would play again.
Slow Greens!!!!
We all know this is a great lay out, but don't waste your time or money here this early into the season. The greens look great, but are slower then anywhere you can play. If you look to play and pay for courses with nice and quick greens, don't play here.
As Good as this course has been.....Ever!
Since the upgrade of Glaze Meadows a couple of years ago this course continues to just get better. Once you get over the beauty of Black Butte you will find that both resort courses offer challenges and enjoyment for all. I have played these courses since 1990 and can honestly say that even with the warm weather this year the course(s) are as good as ever. The greens are absolutely running perfect (11-12) and the fairways are in great shape. Pace of play was somewhat of a disappointment the day we played but is not the norm. It was a little windy and may have been the reason for the slow play (though a little prodding by the Marshall would have helped!). You can easily walk the Big Meadows course but would recommend a cart for Glaze Meadows due to the elevation changes. Bar & scenery for your 19th hole is better spent @ Big Meadows. With that said, my hat's off the staff at Black Butte for keeping the courses in great condition!
Great Resort Course - Beautiful views and conditions
Really enjoy playing this course. Great course conditions every year! Fairways and greens seem to always be in outstanding condition. Course is fairly flat on the front nine but has some elevation changes on the back. Not an overly long course but will provide a challenge for all levels of golfers. Large, grass driving range with very good practice areas. Practice hitting directly at Black Butte Mountain. Views are outstanding. 19th Hole has outdoor sitting area and bar/restaurant. Nice Pro shop and staff is friendly. Enjoy playing this course and the newly redesigned Glaze Meadows! Resort golf does not get better than this in central Oregon!
Always enjoyable
Course in great condition and worth the drive no matter your location. Very playable, exceptional attention from staff. My favorite course in Central Oregon
Glaze at It's Best
Usually play the 2 Bl. Btte courses 2x/yr on visits. Glaze is favored post extensive remodel. I am 77. HCP 28 (well deserved). Play Whites-5,931-- Blu-6,506, Rd5,367. Weather amazing-65-80 during round. Course in great shape, greens superb. Moderately trapped, good sand. Water minimal. Rolling topography with postcard views. Prior knowledge helps on a few holes, but course plainly in view 95%.
I can score on this course if I am "on" and I always enjoy the round . Foursome slow play due to our own casual play, with few others on course.
Lot better price from Golf Now than from the walk up fees at the course.
Course was in excellent condition.
Green were running medium fast and very true.
Great course
It was a great course but first time playing it since they changed it so i wasn't youst to it!! Great course better then big meadow
Lovely Setting
A pleasant walk in the woods. A fair layout for all handicaps. Inviting restaurant and pro shop.
this course is well maintained with good staff
course in great shape, putt's rolled smooth and true. The staff was extremely professional and freindly
Beautiful course in all golfing respects
Course is in excellent condition but is the usual mountain timber lined fairways. Must keep the ball in the fairways to have a chance to score then once on the green the bent grass will force most golfers to shake their head. Not many courses in the West have these bent grass greens so we have to relearn how to play them but the greens are big and inviting. Had a great day and enjoyed it a lot. Looking forward to playing it again.
Hidden gem
Rare opportunity to play a course generally not open to public play at such a great price. Greens are still hard but will be more receptive as they mature. Friendly layout to all handicaps.
Good course, but bad reservation process
I originally signed up and paid for 2 players. I then wanted to add a 3rd player. The 'system" would not allow the addition of only one player---it required me to pay for 2 if I wanted to add any. Someone lost a green fee...the course? Golfnow.com? I don't know, but it sure was an irritant to an otherwise nice day of golf!
Nice layout, poor green conditions.
Greens had been fertilized and die applied that morning according to staff when asked after our round. Putts did not roll true and the speed was very slow. I expected better.
Big Meadow is Black Butte's Better
My preference of Black Butte Ranch's two courses is the Big Meadow course over the Glaze Meadow. For me, it's about better hole layout and mountain scenery as it's presented by this course. Both courses offer challenging golf and memorable hole layouts, but I think the great outdoors are experienced better on Big Meadow.
Beautiful remodel
A wonderful combination of beautiful scenery (tall pine trees, mountain views), challenging but fair holes and excellent conditioning.
Great course
Beautiful course, well maintained. Fast greens. Looking forward to playing again. Signage to course and back to highway could be better .
Great Day at Black Butte Big Meadow
played in a little over 3.5 hrs. Course i n very good shape. Staff courteous and helpfull.