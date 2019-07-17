Sunriver Resort
About Sunriver ResortLocated in Central Oregon, Sunriver Resort, a Destination Hotels property, is one of Oregon's largest golf resorts in the summertime. The 3,300-acre community and resort development is located 15 miles south of Bend, Oregon. Accommodations include 212 Lodge Village guest rooms and suites, 33 spacious River Lodge guest rooms and a wide array of nearly 300 vacation homes and condos. There is an outdoor "cove" pool as well as indoor lap pool, 11 dining options and a spa and fitness center at the Sage Springs Club & Spa. Golf is headlined by the Crosswater Course, a Champions Tour venue designed by Bob Cupp and available only to resort guests and members. There are two other popular 18-hole courses, the Meadows and Woodlands, as well as a 9-hole executive course, the Caldera Links. In addition to the nearby Redmond commmerical airport, Sunriver also has its own private landing strip.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Sunriver Resort
-
Sunriver, OregonResort5.03
-
Sunriver, OregonResort4.3500529412136
-
Sunriver, OregonResort4.4313823529151
-
Sunriver, OregonResort4.976511764735
Images from Sunriver Resort
Videos about Sunriver Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by raiderboy70 on 07/25/2020
-
Lightning @ Crosswater Photo submitted by FN04pWGWncYa5gFyNuVU on 10/19/2019
-
Photo submitted by gzimmerman2 on 07/17/2019
-
Photo submitted by gzimmerman2 on 07/17/2019
-
Photo submitted by FlyingChief on 07/14/2019
-
Photo submitted by GREGCGOLFER on 09/14/2018
-
Photo submitted by GREGCGOLFER on 09/14/2018
-
Photo submitted by GREGCGOLFER on 09/14/2018
-
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 10/07/2015
-
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 10/07/2015
-
Photo submitted by StephanGuertlerGA on 02/13/2014
-
#9 at Crosswater Club Photo submitted by StephanGuertlerGA on 02/12/2014
Woodlands
Booked online with no mention course was cart path only. Also felt the course was over priced for it’s current condition. Many large spots/areas of thatch/dead grass
Meadows Golf Course
Fun and challenging course. Wide open for golfers who tend to spray their drives...very forgiving. My only negative is that the greens had been plugged and sanded the day before our round. I would recommend this course for any golf lover. Beautiful scenery!
Needs work
Kind of a flat, blah course, some fairways in bad condition. We had to yell at a kid to stop riding his bike on one of the greens. Seems like no one is minding the store.
Windy day
Do t play this course on a windy or breezy day. Staff wasn’t especially friendly. Overpriced in my opinion Andiy got $25 off via golf now. I think there are better choices around Sun River.
A wonderful day at the Meadows
If you are in Central Oregon, the Meadows course at Sunriver Resort is a must play! Great greens!!! Tough from the tips but great for the weekend hack from the whites! Bunkers look amazing and play super soft. Excellent views, the staff is extremely helpful and friendly. Always great food and bar at the turn. Will play it again soon.
The course is in great condition.
The Meadows course was recently aerated and sanded but the fairways and greens were remarkably fast. The course is very well maintained and the layout is very good.
Wonderful Track
My girl friends and I select this course to play our LPGA AM virtual scramble. We had the best time and loved the course. The challenge of this track made us up our game and we were proud of ourselves and had the best time
Bad timing
Really hard to give complete ratings with what is going on. in the world. But greens were recently sanded and no notice or break given and still extremely fast. Quite a difference in the bunkers between this and its sister course down to the type of sand. If it was up to me i would reverse the 9's since 10 is easier to find and 9 is more risk/reward than 18.
Sanded
They had recently sanded the greens and no notice given. Super tip, don't pay for range balls, they are sitting out and they don't check so we got scammed out of $10. .Good safety protocols observed.
Wonderful afternoon experience
Beautiful setting. Course in great shape.
Friendly staff. Good COVID-19 guidance.
Anxious to play again.