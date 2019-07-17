Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Oregon Golf Resorts

Sunriver Resort

17600 Center Dr. , Sunriver, Oregon 97707, US
(855) 420-8206
Location Map

About Sunriver Resort

Located in Central Oregon, Sunriver Resort, a Destination Hotels property, is one of Oregon's largest golf resorts in the summertime. The 3,300-acre community and resort development is located 15 miles south of Bend, Oregon. Accommodations include 212 Lodge Village guest rooms and suites, 33 spacious River Lodge guest rooms and a wide array of nearly 300 vacation homes and condos. There is an outdoor "cove" pool as well as indoor lap pool, 11 dining options and a spa and fitness center at the Sage Springs Club & Spa. Golf is headlined by the Crosswater Course, a Champions Tour venue designed by Bob Cupp and available only to resort guests and members. There are two other popular 18-hole courses, the Meadows and Woodlands, as well as a 9-hole executive course, the Caldera Links. In addition to the nearby Redmond commmerical airport, Sunriver also has its own private landing strip.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres3300
Year Opened1969
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Sunriver Resort

Images from Sunriver Resort

Caldera Links at Sunriver Resort
A view of a hole from Caldera Links at Sunriver Resort. Sunriver Resort
Caldera Links at Sunriver Resort
A view of a green from Caldera Links at Sunriver Resort Sunriver Resort
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: #17
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: View from #17
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: #6
View of the 6th hole from the Meadows at Sunriver Resort Sunriver Resort
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: #18
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: View from #18
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: #4
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: View from #4
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: #12
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: View from #12
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: #16
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: View from #16
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: #3
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: View from #3
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: Aerial View
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: Aerial View
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: #18
Meadows at Sunriver Resort: View from #18
Sunriver Woodlands #16
Sunriver Woodlands: View from #16
Sunriver Woodlands #9
Sunriver Woodlands #9: A great finishing hole to the front nine. A good drive down the left center is important to avoid the pond on the right side.
Sunriver Woodlands #10
Sunriver Woodlands: View from #10
Sunriver Woodlands #18
Sunriver Woodlands: View from #18
Sunriver Woodlands #17
Sunriver Woodlands #17: Your drive needs to be perfectly placed to avoid the two large trees on the left side of the fairway. Keep the tee shot to the right side for the best approach shot into a green surrounded by water left and bunkers right.
Sunriver Woodlands #7
Hole #7 is a good driving hole. One of the most scenic holes on the golf course with an excellent view of Mt. Bachelor. Beware of the very deep bunkers protecting each side of the green.
Sunriver Woodlands #4
Sunriver Woodlands: View from #4
Sunriver Woodlands #12
Sunriver Woodlands #12: Keep left off the tee to avoid fairway bunkers to the left and right. Be sure to hit enough club into this elevated green to avoid the bunkers fronting the green
Crosswater at Sunriver Resort
View of a green at Crosswater at Sunriver Resort Crosswater at Sunriver Resort
Crosswater at Sunriver Resort
Crosswater is the marquee eighteen you can play at family-friendly Sunriver Resort. Crosswater at Sunriver Resort
Crosswater #1
Crosswater #1 (Dave Blackledge)
Crosswater #2
Crosswater #2 (Dave Blackledge)
Crosswater #3
Crosswater #3 (Dave Blackledge)
Crosswater #4
Crosswater #4 (Dave Blackledge)
Crosswater #5
Crosswater #5 (Dave Blackledge)
Crosswater #7
Crosswater #7 (Dave Blackledge)
Crosswater hole 8
The Little Deschutes River guards the eighth green on Crosswater. Courtesy of Dave Blackledge
Crosswater #10
Crosswater #10 (Dave Blackledge)
Crosswater #12
Crosswater #12 (Dave Blackledge)
Crosswater #13
Crosswater #13 (Dave Blackledge)
Crosswater #15
Crosswater #15 (Dave Blackledge)
Crosswater #18
Crosswater #18 (Dave Blackledge)

Videos about Sunriver Resort

Summer Swing: Oregon's Sunriver and Pronghorn resorts
Summer Swing: Oregon's Sunriver and Pronghorn resorts
1:56

Reviews

4.5
325 Reviews (325)

Reviewer Photos

Woodlands at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
u000002046264
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Woodlands

Booked online with no mention course was cart path only. Also felt the course was over priced for it’s current condition. Many large spots/areas of thatch/dead grass

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
Hippo69
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Meadows Golf Course

Fun and challenging course. Wide open for golfers who tend to spray their drives...very forgiving. My only negative is that the greens had been plugged and sanded the day before our round. I would recommend this course for any golf lover. Beautiful scenery!

Conditions Fair
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
brothenberg
Played On
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
baja4bob
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Needs work

Kind of a flat, blah course, some fairways in bad condition. We had to yell at a kid to stop riding his bike on one of the greens. Seems like no one is minding the store.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
u000004641833
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
u314161100174
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Windy day

Do t play this course on a windy or breezy day. Staff wasn’t especially friendly. Overpriced in my opinion Andiy got $25 off via golf now. I think there are better choices around Sun River.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
brothenberg
Played On
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
u314160958459
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

A wonderful day at the Meadows

If you are in Central Oregon, the Meadows course at Sunriver Resort is a must play! Great greens!!! Tough from the tips but great for the weekend hack from the whites! Bunkers look amazing and play super soft. Excellent views, the staff is extremely helpful and friendly. Always great food and bar at the turn. Will play it again soon.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
rwong65
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

The course is in great condition.

The Meadows course was recently aerated and sanded but the fairways and greens were remarkably fast. The course is very well maintained and the layout is very good.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Woodlands at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
u314160376771
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Woodlands at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
u000005623964
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
u902113490
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Woodlands at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
u554994921
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Wonderful Track

My girl friends and I select this course to play our LPGA AM virtual scramble. We had the best time and loved the course. The challenge of this track made us up our game and we were proud of ourselves and had the best time

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Woodlands at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
nuhips
Played On
Reviews 29
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Bad timing

Really hard to give complete ratings with what is going on. in the world. But greens were recently sanded and no notice or break given and still extremely fast. Quite a difference in the bunkers between this and its sister course down to the type of sand. If it was up to me i would reverse the 9's since 10 is easier to find and 9 is more risk/reward than 18.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Woodlands at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
abcde12345
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
abcde12345
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
nuhips
Played On
Reviews 29
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Sanded

They had recently sanded the greens and no notice given. Super tip, don't pay for range balls, they are sitting out and they don't check so we got scammed out of $10. .Good safety protocols observed.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Woodlands at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
Bob4155800
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Woodlands at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
u000002362260
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Default User Avatar
u000006073400
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Wonderful afternoon experience

Beautiful setting. Course in great shape.
Friendly staff. Good COVID-19 guidance.
Anxious to play again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
