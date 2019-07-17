About Sunriver Resort Located in Central Oregon, Sunriver Resort, a Destination Hotels property, is one of Oregon's largest golf resorts in the summertime. The 3,300-acre community and resort development is located 15 miles south of Bend, Oregon. Accommodations include 212 Lodge Village guest rooms and suites, 33 spacious River Lodge guest rooms and a wide array of nearly 300 vacation homes and condos. There is an outdoor "cove" pool as well as indoor lap pool, 11 dining options and a spa and fitness center at the Sage Springs Club & Spa. Golf is headlined by the Crosswater Course, a Champions Tour venue designed by Bob Cupp and available only to resort guests and members. There are two other popular 18-hole courses, the Meadows and Woodlands, as well as a 9-hole executive course, the Caldera Links. In addition to the nearby Redmond commmerical airport, Sunriver also has its own private landing strip.

Facts Price Range $$$, $$$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 3300 Year Opened 1969 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite, Villas/Casitas Pool Indoor Short Course Yes Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Marina Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No