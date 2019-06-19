About Three Rivers Casino Resort Three Rivers Casino Resort in Florence is one of two Three Rivers casino hotel properties on the Oregon coast. Three Rivers Casino Resort Florence is located adjacent to Ocean Dunes Golf Club, an 18-hole links style course on sand dunes near the ocean. Owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Native Americans, the casino opened in 2004 and hotel in 2007. The casino features table games, slots, keno, poker and bingo. Accommodations include 90 oversized guest rooms and suites as well as an RV park. There are five dining concepts available to guests, casino visitors and golfers, highlighted by the steakhouse, Bonfire. Florence is a coastal town with beach access as well as availability of guided tours and ATV rides on the dunes. Other local attractions include the Heceta Head Lighthouse, Sea Lion Caves and Oregon Coast Aquarium. In addition to Ocean Dunes, golfers can also play nearby Florence Golf Links, designed by Rees Jones.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Acres 100 Year Opened 2007 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite Fitness Center Yes Casino Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No