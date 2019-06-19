Three Rivers Casino Resort
About Three Rivers Casino ResortThree Rivers Casino Resort in Florence is one of two Three Rivers casino hotel properties on the Oregon coast. Three Rivers Casino Resort Florence is located adjacent to Ocean Dunes Golf Club, an 18-hole links style course on sand dunes near the ocean. Owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Native Americans, the casino opened in 2004 and hotel in 2007. The casino features table games, slots, keno, poker and bingo. Accommodations include 90 oversized guest rooms and suites as well as an RV park. There are five dining concepts available to guests, casino visitors and golfers, highlighted by the steakhouse, Bonfire. Florence is a coastal town with beach access as well as availability of guided tours and ATV rides on the dunes. Other local attractions include the Heceta Head Lighthouse, Sea Lion Caves and Oregon Coast Aquarium. In addition to Ocean Dunes, golfers can also play nearby Florence Golf Links, designed by Rees Jones.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Three Rivers Casino Resort
Images from Three Rivers Casino Resort
Reviews
Nicely Designed Links Course
We started playing this course again a couple of years ago and were amazed at the improvements since we'd last played it over 10 years ago. Since the Casino took it over they have put serious effort into upgrades. We drive over a couple times a month from Eugene to play and have a great time. If you get on their email list they have a special which is emailed usually once a month: $39.00 for 18 and a cart with either a free lunch, a cap or a sleeve of Pro V's. Hard to beat that !
Better conditions since the casino purchased
I've played this course at least 10 times over the past 10 years. The Three Rivers Casino took over the maintenance and operations about 6 years ago. Since then the conditions are much better. It was designed by Bill Robinson, so those of you who know his courses probably love it or hate it. It has a few funky holes, which Bill is known for. It's rather short with tight fairways and several blind shots. Course knowledge really helps! It's a much different and design and experience than Sandpines, which is also in Florence, OR.
Don't waste your money or time.
Played in tournament. Mud for fairways. Greens ok. Shop staff stoically made one person pay for full cart and "settle up" with whoever decided to accompany; even if accompanying rider literally did not exist yet or have means (cash) to reimburse fully paying rider. Poor form. From course conditions to shop staff, poor all around.
Straight and narrow
Links style course with mostly straight and narrow holes. Excellent greens, but the fairways are mostly mud. The pace of play when we played was S-L-O-W because of a Ladies Club tournament. Make sure to check before getting a time. Also take plenty of Off as the mosquitoes will eat you up on the back nine. Very friendly staff in the pro shop.