Three Rivers Casino Resort

A view of hole #12 at Ocean Dunes Golf Links.
5647 Highway 126, Florence, Oregon 97439, US
(877) 374-8377
Visit Website
Location Map

About Three Rivers Casino Resort

Three Rivers Casino Resort in Florence is one of two Three Rivers casino hotel properties on the Oregon coast. Three Rivers Casino Resort Florence is located adjacent to Ocean Dunes Golf Club, an 18-hole links style course on sand dunes near the ocean. Owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Native Americans, the casino opened in 2004 and hotel in 2007. The casino features table games, slots, keno, poker and bingo. Accommodations include 90 oversized guest rooms and suites as well as an RV park. There are five dining concepts available to guests, casino visitors and golfers, highlighted by the steakhouse, Bonfire. Florence is a coastal town with beach access as well as availability of guided tours and ATV rides on the dunes. Other local attractions include the Heceta Head Lighthouse, Sea Lion Caves and Oregon Coast Aquarium. In addition to Ocean Dunes, golfers can also play nearby Florence Golf Links, designed by Rees Jones.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres100
Year Opened2007
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Three Rivers Casino Resort

Images from Three Rivers Casino Resort

Ocean Dunes Golf Links: 11th tee
Ocean Dunes Golf Links: View from the 11th tee
Ocean Dunes Golf Links
A view of a fairway at Ocean Dunes Golf Links. Ocean Dunes Golf Links
Ocean Dunes Golf Links: #12
A view of hole #12 at Ocean Dunes Golf Links. Ocean Dunes Golf Links
Ocean Dunes Golf Links
A sunny day view of a fairway at Ocean Dunes Golf Links. Ocean Dunes Golf Links
Ocean Dunes #4
Ocean Dunes #4: Hole #4 is a sharp dogleg left about half way to the two tiered green. The fairway rolls down and then up to the green. Large mounds of rough surround the green with one very large and deep grass bunker to the right.
Ocean Dunes #5
Ocean Dunes #5: Hole #5 is a tricky dogleg right that runs uphill. This photo was taken from the back left side of the green. You can see the hazards that await an errant approach shot.
Ocean Dunes #2
Ocean Dunes #2: This par 5 starts from an elevated tee and then dogleg's right to an elevated green. The tee area is located in the distance above the two trees jutting into the fairway. Two more large bunkers are located on the other side of the green an
Ocean Dunes #17
Ocean Dunes #17: A breathtaking view of the 17th green from the tee area. The hole is 150 yards out and 60 feet down from the blue tees so correct club selection is important. Bunkers guard the right side and trees are left.
Ocean Dunes Clubhouse
The Ocean Dunes Golf Links Clubhouse provides a wide variety of services. A full service pro shop and cafe are available. The putting green is partly pictured.
Ocean Dunes #10
Ocean Dunes #10: Hole #10 is a short par 4 that runs uphill and slightly left. Three pot bunkers guard the right fairway on your approach shot.
Ocean Dunes Driving Range
The driving range is open with grass tees. Irons Only
Ocean Dunes #18
Ocean Dunes #18: Hole #18 is a great finish to a wonderful round. The photo was taken from the elevated tee. The fairway opens to the left and thick trees line the left. You can see the numerous bunkers.
Ocean Dunes Putting Green
The two tiered putting green is large and well manicured. Sand practice from a pot bunker is not pictured but available to the left of the green.
Ocean Dunes #3
Ocean Dunes #3: Hole #3 is 120 yards from the blues with a 65' ravine between you and the green. Too much club will leave you with a down hill chip shot to a green that slants towards the ravine.

Reviews

3.5
4 Reviews (4)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Ocean Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
pgt9p4vSmjs54izGlakb
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Used cart

Nicely Designed Links Course

We started playing this course again a couple of years ago and were amazed at the improvements since we'd last played it over 10 years ago. Since the Casino took it over they have put serious effort into upgrades. We drive over a couple times a month from Eugene to play and have a great time. If you get on their email list they have a special which is emailed usually once a month: $39.00 for 18 and a cart with either a free lunch, a cap or a sleeve of Pro V's. Hard to beat that !

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Ocean Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
mikehenry8812
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played

Better conditions since the casino purchased

I've played this course at least 10 times over the past 10 years. The Three Rivers Casino took over the maintenance and operations about 6 years ago. Since then the conditions are much better. It was designed by Bill Robinson, so those of you who know his courses probably love it or hate it. It has a few funky holes, which Bill is known for. It's rather short with tight fairways and several blind shots. Course knowledge really helps! It's a much different and design and experience than Sandpines, which is also in Florence, OR.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Ocean Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
Outkikked83
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Previously Played

Don't waste your money or time.

Played in tournament. Mud for fairways. Greens ok. Shop staff stoically made one person pay for full cart and "settle up" with whoever decided to accompany; even if accompanying rider literally did not exist yet or have means (cash) to reimburse fully paying rider. Poor form. From course conditions to shop staff, poor all around.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Ocean Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
Maxikatt
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

Straight and narrow

Links style course with mostly straight and narrow holes. Excellent greens, but the fairways are mostly mud. The pace of play when we played was S-L-O-W because of a Ladies Club tournament. Make sure to check before getting a time. Also take plenty of Off as the mosquitoes will eat you up on the back nine. Very friendly staff in the pro shop.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
