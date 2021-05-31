Penn National Golf Club and Inn

I've been going to Penn National a few times a year for several years, and it's always a first-class experience. It's almost an hour and a half drive from DC or Baltimore areas, but it's always worth the drive. If you're on their e-mailing list, you can get good deals, and sometimes play both courses for less than greens fees at some "higher end" courses in Maryland. The Founders course is a traditional tree-lined course with some beautiful vantage points of water and elevation changes. Iron Forge is more links style, and a little further from the clubhouse. It's probably my very favorite course to play. It's gorgeous, very challenging but not unfair, always in impeccable shape, and often we're practically the only ones on the course. Since Penn National is a "retirement community," I think most of the "members/residents" probably prefer the more traditional Founders course, which is also always in impeccable shape. The staff members are always friendly, from the bag drop to the starter to the pro shop to the restaurant staff to the beverage cart. They usually run very much on schedule, and I don't believe I've ever played a "slow" round on either course here. The conditions are outstanding, from the tees to the roughs to the fairways to the greens. And many times during a round, I've seen Marshalls or other staff members going to open greens and repairing ball marks. I've played a couple hundred courses, and I've never seen that anywhere else. In fact, the greens at both of these courses are among the best I've ever played. They really care about the golf experience at Penn National, and it's very apparent every time we go. The food is always great too. It's a dry county, but they welcome golfers bringing their own alcoholic beverages and coolers that fit on golf carts. I've never had a bad experience here, and I can't say enough good things about Penn National. Highly recommended!