Pennsylvania Golf Resorts
The rolling hills and Alleghany Mountains of rural Pennsylvania have long been a golf playground for residents of Philadelphia, New York, Boston and Pittsburgh. You might recognize some of the state's most popular golf resorts, such as Nemacolin Woodland Resort, former host of the 84 Lumber Classic, and the Omni Bedford Springs Resort. What child (and golfer) hasn't dreamed of visiting the Official Resorts of Hersheypark, the so-called "Sweetest Place on Earth"? Hershey Country Club hosted the 1940 PGA Championship won by Sam Snead. Tucked into the Pocono Mountains are two historic properties: Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, host of the 1938 PGA Championship, and the Pocono Manor Resort & Spa.
Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania
Split Rock recently became a part of the Bel Air Collection, which offers hospitality beyond the traditional time share and hotel stay by offering curated experiences. For example, it could be an All-Romance Experience for Valentine's Day, a Spa Experience, the All Golf Experience, an All-Inclusive Gourmet Experience and so on. There are multiple…
Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania
The Shadowbrook Resort features 70 hotel-style rooms tucked into the Endless Mountains. Its amenities include a 6,033-yard course designed by Geoffrey Cornish, an outdoor pool, mini-golf, fitness center and the Six West Restaurant. The surrounding Wyoming County is home to more than 25,000 acres of state game lands for hunting, fishing, birding…
Farmington, Pennsylvania
The Summit Inn is one of the few grand porch hotels still standing in America. The 94-room inn dates to 1907. It offers indoor and outdoor pools, a restaurant and lounge, a fitness room, a massage room and a billiards room with pool and ping pong tables. The 1,200-acre property along the historic National Road includes nine holes of golf and a…
Bedford, Pennsylvania
The historic 216-room Omni Bedford Sprints Resort is a wonderful escape located in the scenic Cumberland Valley surrounded by the Allegheny Mountains. There's so much character to the resort, from its Springs Eternal Spa, indoor and outdoor pools to its past connections to U.S. presidents and dignitaries. The golf course with ties to Spencer…
Hawley, Pennsylvania
The Woodloch Resort in the Poconos Mountains has been rated TripAdvisor's No. 1 family resort for the four-season vacation memories it creates. The family-owned property is an all-inclusive with unique activity and dining programs and nightly entertainment for all ages. Adults will love the 6,579-yard Country Club at Woodloch Springs course and…
Mt Pocono, Pennsylvania
The Mount Airy Casino Resort mixes golf and gambling for a total vacation experience. The Midwest's first AAA Four Diamond-rated casino is home to more than 1,800 slots, 80 tables and a new sportsbook. The 300 rooms and suites are complemented by a large convention center and ballroom. Guests can dine at multiple restaurants and enjoy an expansive…
Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania
Life changed at Pocono Manor on Nov. 1, 2019, when a fire ripped through the historic inn, causing significant damage that's led to an ongoing closure. Although there are plans to renovate and rebuild, only the golf course is currently open. Currently, golfers looking to stay and play the historic course can book accommodations at nearby partner…
Fayetteville, Pennsylvania
The Penn National Golf Club & Inn resides in the bucolic central Pennsylvania countryside in the heart of Amish country. The Inn features a manor house and six modern lodge buildings housing 52 guest rooms located off the 8th fairway. The Founders Grille Restaurant & Black Oak Bar are at the clubhouse. Overnight guests have access to the club's…
York, Pennsylvania
The Heritage Hills Resort in York, Pennsylvania, lies just off Interstate 83, featuring recreation and meeting facilities for all types of travelers. A spa and salon, multiple dining experiences and golf are at the heart of it all. All of the roughly 100 rooms and suites feature mini-fridges and microwaves. A full athletic club is more than just…
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
The Wyndham Lancaster Resort & Convention Center delivers modern conveniences on 160 acres in the heart of Pennsylvania's Amish Country. With indoor and outdoor pools, basketball and tennis courts and a golf course, there's something for everyone. The fitness center and 1.9-mile walking trail can keep you active. A game room and children's outdoor…
Dawson, Pennsylvania
Linden Hall touts itself as "one of Pennsylvania's best secrets". This 785-acre estate is home to a historic 74-room lodge and a 6,405-yard golf course that winds up and down the region's rolling hills. The 8,720-square-foot Linden Hall mansion contains 35 rooms, 27 fireplaces, 13 baths, an indoor bowling alley and walk-in clothes dryer. An…
Butler, Pennsylvania
The Conley Resort & Golf Club is western Pennsylvania's family and golf getaway, thanks to its Pirate's Cove Indoor Waterpark and 36 holes of golf. The hotel features 60 rooms, all with a refrigerator and work space. Knicker's Tavern will feed your crew. The indoor water park is open from Labor Day to Memorial Day. In addition to the onsite…
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Lancaster resides in the heart of Amish country, featuring nine holes of golf, an indoor pool and water playground, an arcade, fitness center and the Cafe 24 Hundred lounge and restaurant. The course is a par 33 of 2,367 yards that offers a complimentary pull cart.
Skytop, Pennsylvania
The Skytop Lodge has been creating Poconos vacation memories since 1928. The 20-room inn overlooking Skytop Lake was renovated in 2020. A reimagined bar is complemented by the floor-to-ceiling windows of the Lakeview Restaurant and outdoor fire pit. The Nest provides full massage services. Lodge room and cottages are also available. The outdoor…
State College, Pennsylvania
In the heart of Big Ten country lies Toftrees Golf Resort in central Pennsylvania just minutes from State College and Penn State University. The resort features 102 guest rooms and suites, 18 holes and The Field Burger & Tap, a local hangout known for its Lancaster burger. There's also a fitness center, outdoor pool, sand volleyball court and…
Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania
The Mountaintop Lodge at Lake Naomi is private recreational community in the Pocono Mountains that offers vacation homes and rentals. Every guest gains access to club's amenities: a private 277-acre lake with non-motorized boating, fishing, swimming and sailing; an Olympic-sized lakeside pool; a second outdoor pool with an aquatic climbing wall;…
Mercer, Pennsylvania
The Spring Valley Golf & Lodge is a family-owned property framed by rolling farm country in western Pennsylvania. Guests can stay in rustic two-bed rooms in The Lodge, a restored 1870s dairy barn; the Eagles Nest above the clubhouse; or a six-bedroom Farmhouse. A heated swimming pool, hot tub and fishing behind the Farmhouse are available.
Blairsville, Pennsylvania
The Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort and Conference Center in Blairsville, Pa., offers "park and play" golf packages, where golfers don't need their car. Every amenity is here: Two courses, the Spike Bar, the 37 Grille, a spa and salon and a 92-room hotel, the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, which offers a free continental breakfast, fire pit and indoor…
Farmington, Pennsylvania
Nemacolin is a 2,000-acre vacation playground full of surprises from a zoo to two Pete Dye golf courses. There are diverse lodging choices, such as the AAA Five-Diamond Falling Rock hotel. The dining scene is highlighted by the Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond Lautrec. Visitors can frolic in various activities like fly-fishing and off-road…
Titusville, Pennsylvania
The Cross Creek Resort offers 27 holes and 94 rooms and suites in Titusville, Pennsylvania, for comfortable and memorable stay-and-play vacations. The Terrace On the Green dining room overlooks the course. The Fayrway dining room is open in season for guests on a golf package to enjoy breakfasts and dinners. The 6,467-yard North Course is…
Millersburg, Pennsylvania
The Lykens Valley Golf Resort features 6,300 yards of rolling Pennsylvania countryside just east of historic Millersburg. Elevation changes and streams create a nice backdrop for golf. The Lodge off of hole 9 is home to two separate buildings with 27 total guest rooms. Overnight guests get continental breakfast and can use a swimming pool and…
Latrobe, Pennsylvania
Latrobe Country Club holds a special place in the golf world as the course where Arnold Palmer learned the game under his father, Deacon. The King lived and operated an office just off property. Although primarily a private club, Latrobe CC is available for stay-and-play visitors who can rent two period homes, Deacon's View and The Milfred House,…
Brockport, Pennsylvania
The Scottish Heights Golf Club can accommodate groups up to 44 golfers with its lodge. Golf packages can include unlimited golf, meals and access to two full-service bars. The restaurant features live music Friday and Saturday nights during the summer. The 5,889-yard course is loaded with water and more challenging than the yardage implies.
Hershey, Pennsylvania
The Official Resorts of Hersheypark attract families and golfers with a variety of attractions and two main lodging properties, the Hershey Lodge and the historic Hotel Hershey. Its East and West courses are private only accessible by resort guests. The "Sweetest Place On Earth" entertains with amusement and water parks, live concerts, multiple…
Fairfield, Pennsylvania
The Liberty Mountain Resort, set at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountain, is a four-season getaway. The 116-room Liberty Hotel is a complex of three accommodations: The Highland and Alpine Lodge and the Fairway Hotel adjacent to the Carroll Valley Golf Course. The Eagle and the Owl restaurant is the only restaurant open in the summer. Outdoor…
Bolivar, Pennsylvania
Champion Lakes Golf Resort is a country club that offers resort quality stay-and-play packages with unique sports-themed rooms in the Lynch House, as well as two multi-bedroom houses lining the course. Although both have their own kitchens, groups can opt into a bed-and-breakfast offerings that include some meals. Designed and constructed by…
Shawnee on Delaware, Pennsylvania
The historic 80-room Shawnee Inn sits in a bucolic setting along the Delaware River. It is home to the River Room Restaurant, Buckwood Café, an indoor pool and hot tub, a fitness center, arcade, spa and salon and brewery. There are other homes for rent and glamping, too. Amenities and entertainment includes live music, guided hikes and river…
Champion, Pennsylvania
The Seven Springs Mountain Resort attracts more than a million overnight and day guests to enjoy the best of Pennsylvania skiing, snowboarding and golf. It's a full-service ski and golf resort that offers so much more - sporting clays, a spa, multiple restaurants, ziplining, stables, a pool, hiking, bowling, mini-golf and mountain biking. The…