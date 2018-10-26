Shadowbrook Resort
About Shadowbrook ResortThe Shadowbrook Resort features 70 hotel-style rooms tucked into the Endless Mountains. Its amenities include a 6,033-yard course designed by Geoffrey Cornish, an outdoor pool, mini-golf, fitness center and the Six West Restaurant. The surrounding Wyoming County is home to more than 25,000 acres of state game lands for hunting, fishing, birding and the Susquehanna River and several lakes for boating. The Route 6 Wine Trail is also a draw.
Good condition
Considering the wet spring & summer we had.the course is great for playing a round this fall.
Clubhouse and restaurant staff are very friendly.
$10 max
Course is in rough shape from tee box to green. Bare grass all around except patchy thicker rough around greens. Nice property way past its prime. Golfnow $10 plus with cart was value but not by much.
Great Day
Course in really good shape nice layout except one par 3 that goes straight up hill overall great course had a great time
Fun match with friends
Course had some spots that were soaked but considering all the rain that we got the past two weeks course was mostly dry.
It did rain three times while we played our round but for the most part the weather was nice.
Greens were tough because they were air rated ( I would not have played if I knew that ahead of time).
Could not beat the price on Golf Now.
Pace of play was a little slow. Waited to tee of on every hole.
Challenges await
This course offers a myriad of nuances that can challenge most golfers young & old. A few narrow fairways & a couple "over the water" shots make you "concentrate or donate" your golf ball.
Give it a try & see if you like it. The price is right too!!!
Fun Day out.
Could not beat the price on Golf Now. Course was in good condition, dry in some areas. Tee boxes need some work. Staff was friendly. Pace of play was great. Myself and a friend played the course in 3 hours. Bartender was very friendly. Will play here again soon.
Always a nice time.
My cousin Bob and I play Shadowbrook several times a year and it's my wife's favorite course to boot. As such, it see's alot of us, despite being an hour drive from home. The course layout is competent (Geoffrey Cornish) and the front and back 9 play completely different. Conditions are consistently good from tee to green. The clubhouse is fairly spartan and the carts aging, but reliable. The bar/grille is great and staff is always friendly. We've never stayed at the attached hotel, but have heard only positives.
Ok course
Not bad pace of play was slow and people cut it front of everyone and makes the pace very slow but overall was pretty good day to play
Challenges await
This course offers a diverse set of holes for a fun round of golf. Four sets of tees make it doable for all ages & skill level.
Greens and fairways are in great condition & the staff very friendly. Playing here won't bust your budget either.
The lounge serves good food and Our side seating is available. Give it a go I'm sure you'll be plessed.
Always a nice time.
Shadowbrook is an all inclusive "resort", with a golf course, bar/restaurant, motel, bowling alley and mini golf course. The golf course is half a Geoffrey Cornish design (you guess which 9). The front 9 is flatter and the back 9 hilly. Conditions are generally pretty good and the layout is competent. The views make it very pretty. The bar/grill is nice and reasonably priced. The "pro-shop" is pretty bare bones. The carts are gas powered and beginning to show their age. Overall a very nice play.
Found a deal for $10. Staff told us to go off the back to beat a league starting later in the day. When we got to #1, there were 4 groups ahead of us so we didn't even play the full 18. Rough hadn't been cut in a long time, it was very long. Multiple water coolers on the course, but all empty. The clubhouse seemed short staffed, so it was a while to get started and then we didn't even bother trying to get something in between. Course seems challenging and has potential, but this was disappointing. Had I spent more than $10, I would have been frustrated.