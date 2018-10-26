Shadowbrook Resort

Response from Shadowbrook Golf Course on 10/08/2018 :

Hello, thank you for taking the time to review your recent experience with us at Shadowbrook Golf Course. We are sorry to see that the course may not have been in the best shape when you played. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and we will use it to make the necessary improvements to the course. Our golfer's overall experience is extremely valuable to us and we hope that you will give us another chance to show you how we've improved. Thank you for your choosing our course, we look forward to seeing you again soon.