Shadowbrook Resort

201 Resort Lane, Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania 18657, US
(800) 955-0295
About Shadowbrook Resort

The Shadowbrook Resort features 70 hotel-style rooms tucked into the Endless Mountains. Its amenities include a 6,033-yard course designed by Geoffrey Cornish, an outdoor pool, mini-golf, fitness center and the Six West Restaurant. The surrounding Wyoming County is home to more than 25,000 acres of state game lands for hunting, fishing, birding and the Susquehanna River and several lakes for boating. The Route 6 Wine Trail is also a draw.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★
Year Opened1960
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Shadowbrook Golf Course
Shadowbrook Stay & Play Package
FROM $87 (USD)
TUNKHANNOCK, PA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Shadowbrook Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Shadowbrook Golf Course.

4.1
111 Reviews
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
fastie49
Played On
Reviews 99
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played

Good condition

Considering the wet spring & summer we had.the course is great for playing a round this fall.
Clubhouse and restaurant staff are very friendly.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
u5535300
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

$10 max

Course is in rough shape from tee box to green. Bare grass all around except patchy thicker rough around greens. Nice property way past its prime. Golfnow $10 plus with cart was value but not by much.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Response from on 10/08/2018:
Hello, thank you for taking the time to review your recent experience with us at Shadowbrook Golf Course. We are sorry to see that the course may not have been in the best shape when you played. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and we will use it to make the necessary improvements to the course. Our golfer's overall experience is extremely valuable to us and we hope that you will give us another chance to show you how we've improved. Thank you for your choosing our course, we look forward to seeing you again soon.
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
jeaddi2321
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great Day

Course in really good shape nice layout except one par 3 that goes straight up hill overall great course had a great time

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
JeffreyArthur
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
3.0
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

Fun match with friends

Course had some spots that were soaked but considering all the rain that we got the past two weeks course was mostly dry.
It did rain three times while we played our round but for the most part the weather was nice.
Greens were tough because they were air rated ( I would not have played if I knew that ahead of time).
Could not beat the price on Golf Now.
Pace of play was a little slow. Waited to tee of on every hole.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Response from on 08/28/2018:
Hello Jeffrey, thank you for taking the time to review us, Shadowbrook Inn & Resort Golf, in the Wyoming County area. We're very sorry to hear you may not have had the best recent customer experience with us due to the pace of play. We also appreciate your dedication to playing our course over the years and hope we can continue to provide you with a valuable golf experience. Thank you for golfing with us, and we hope to see you again soon.
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
simmons44
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
fastie49
Played On
Reviews 99
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played

Challenges await

This course offers a myriad of nuances that can challenge most golfers young & old. A few narrow fairways & a couple "over the water" shots make you "concentrate or donate" your golf ball.
Give it a try & see if you like it. The price is right too!!!
Give it a try & see if you like it. The price is right too!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
JeffreyArthur
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Fun Day out.

Could not beat the price on Golf Now. Course was in good condition, dry in some areas. Tee boxes need some work. Staff was friendly. Pace of play was great. Myself and a friend played the course in 3 hours. Bartender was very friendly. Will play here again soon.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
Scott150VPD
Played On
Reviews 57
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
4.0
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played

Always a nice time.

My cousin Bob and I play Shadowbrook several times a year and it's my wife's favorite course to boot. As such, it see's alot of us, despite being an hour drive from home. The course layout is competent (Geoffrey Cornish) and the front and back 9 play completely different. Conditions are consistently good from tee to green. The clubhouse is fairly spartan and the carts aging, but reliable. The bar/grille is great and staff is always friendly. We've never stayed at the attached hotel, but have heard only positives.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
malcarl
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Ok course

Not bad pace of play was slow and people cut it front of everyone and makes the pace very slow but overall was pretty good day to play

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
bsultzer
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
pdgriffing90
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
fastie49
Played On
Reviews 99
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played

Challenges await

This course offers a diverse set of holes for a fun round of golf. Four sets of tees make it doable for all ages & skill level.
Greens and fairways are in great condition & the staff very friendly. Playing here won't bust your budget either.
The lounge serves good food and Our side seating is available. Give it a go I'm sure you'll be plessed.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
Scott150VPD
Played On
Reviews 57
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played

Always a nice time.

Shadowbrook is an all inclusive "resort", with a golf course, bar/restaurant, motel, bowling alley and mini golf course. The golf course is half a Geoffrey Cornish design (you guess which 9). The front 9 is flatter and the back 9 hilly. Conditions are generally pretty good and the layout is competent. The views make it very pretty. The bar/grill is nice and reasonably priced. The "pro-shop" is pretty bare bones. The carts are gas powered and beginning to show their age. Overall a very nice play.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
pdgriffing90
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
u7586556
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
u000007836515
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Found a deal for $10. Staff told us to go off the back to beat a league starting later in the day. When we got to #1, there were 4 groups ahead of us so we didn't even play the full 18. Rough hadn't been cut in a long time, it was very long. Multiple water coolers on the course, but all empty. The clubhouse seemed short staffed, so it was a while to get started and then we didn't even bother trying to get something in between. Course seems challenging and has potential, but this was disappointing. Had I spent more than $10, I would have been frustrated.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Fair
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
John6416560
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
maaklu82
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
trem749
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Shadowbrook Inn & Resort
Default User Avatar
u373914683
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
