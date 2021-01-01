About Summit Inn Resort The Summit Inn is one of the few grand porch hotels still standing in America. The 94-room inn dates to 1907. It offers indoor and outdoor pools, a restaurant and lounge, a fitness room, a massage room and a billiards room with pool and ping pong tables. The 1,200-acre property along the historic National Road includes nine holes of golf and a treehouse built in 2014 reachable by a 45-foot bridge that leads to the front door and wraparound deck. It is available for tours.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Acres 1200 Year Opened 1907 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities & Services Restaurants Bar, Casual, Fine Room Types Room Pool Indoor Short Course Yes Fitness Center Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No