Summit Inn Resort
101 Skyline Drive, Farmington, Pennsylvania 15437, US
(724) 438-8594
About Summit Inn ResortThe Summit Inn is one of the few grand porch hotels still standing in America. The 94-room inn dates to 1907. It offers indoor and outdoor pools, a restaurant and lounge, a fitness room, a massage room and a billiards room with pool and ping pong tables. The 1,200-acre property along the historic National Road includes nine holes of golf and a treehouse built in 2014 reachable by a 45-foot bridge that leads to the front door and wraparound deck. It is available for tours.
Facts
Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres1200
Year Opened1907
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities & Services
RestaurantsBar, Casual, Fine
Room TypesRoom
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No