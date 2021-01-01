Summit Inn Resort

Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Pennsylvania Golf Resorts

A view of a green at Mount Summit Golf Course
101 Skyline Drive, Farmington, Pennsylvania 15437, US
(724) 438-8594
Visit Website
The Summit Inn is one of the few grand porch hotels still standing in America. The 94-room inn dates to 1907. It offers indoor and outdoor pools, a restaurant and lounge, a fitness room, a massage room and a billiards room with pool and ping pong tables. The 1,200-acre property along the historic National Road includes nine holes of golf and a treehouse built in 2014 reachable by a 45-foot bridge that leads to the front door and wraparound deck. It is available for tours.

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres1200
Year Opened1907
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsBar, Casual, Fine
Room TypesRoom
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

No reviews

