Royal Isabela

Course

74 Traps BUT THEY need a lot of maintenance. No rakes to be found anywhere?

Some pin locations have NOT been changed in awhile. Some where at least 6” wide from wind and play. LOL

#17 is the best hole on the course yet the area surrounding the green is rough. Clear it out and make this hole what it was meant to be!

Design / layout is very challenging BUT a bit quirky. You don’t need to place a trap or hazard everywhere! I understand the slope rating now. It was manufactured but the terrain is enough to make this course Challenging. .

HOW ABOUT SOME BETTER SIGNAGE FROM HOLE TO HOLE.

SERVICE

We tried to play two days before but Pro Shop attendant kept telling us it was cart path only. We took the chance and went anyway and the gentleman told us the course had NO such rules. LOL.

Service at the turn was slow because they had only person tending to players and resort guests. It took us at least 20 minutes to buy and load up.

Place some water on the course! Puerto Rico is warm and players need water! One free water bottle is not enough.

Overall

For the $100+ we spent, this course needs a little more care. Compared to the other high end courses in Puerto Rico, this course rates #5 in my book. Only because of the layout is it worth playing again. Otherwise value falls short.