About Royal Isabela

Royal Isabela is isolated from the rest of the island's resort areas, providing a true escape on the northwest coast. Its private casitas and stunning golf course have been integrated into the coastal cliffs for unforgettable views. After drinks at the open-air croquet bar, guests can savor farm-to-table dining at Jota Restaurant. From two miles of quiet beach to paddle boarding on the Guajataca River, Royal Isabela is full of surprises.
It's easy to see why some think the Golf Links at Royal Isabela provides a Pebble Beach experience on Puerto Rico golf vacations.
Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres426
Year Opened2012
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesVillas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Reviews

Default User Avatar
birimbau
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Previously Played

Overpriced

390.00 green fees! There is no justification for such price. Layout has ocean views from cliffs that are breathtaking ( like the green fees) but the course has lost its luster from years ago. I would play it again if the price dropped to 60-80 dollars.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
JoshCho
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful course but…

Course location was absolutely beautiful, but course wasn’t in the best condition. For the price I was caught off guard there wasn’t range balls provided on the practice range, but i was more shocked that the practice balls I purchased separately were worn down water logged balls.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
gwfuhr
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful track - rough condition

Some beautiful golf holes. Course overall is need a lot of tender loving care

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
Sharkkiss
Played On
Reviews 19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Amazing Views

The course has amazing views of the ocean. Nice layout. Friendly staff.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
lasdgolfer
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

not that great

not worth the fees. practice facilities below average front nine just average. back nine is where its at with views

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
1smann
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Beautiful course but…..

10 handicapper here, course was beautiful, staff was great. This was the first time I had rented clubs and I probably won’t do it again. The irons were good, Mizuno but the grips were horrible and old. The carts dont have GPS and the course isn’t marked for yardage. Pace of play would be a lot better if the carts had GPS. This course would be a 5 star venue. Course to hard to play without correct yardages.
If it had better yardages I would recommend to a friend. If you have a laser or GPS with you then I would recommend this course

We did eat lunch and burgers were good.
The holes are laid out kind of all over the place, hard to find the next hole.

Island hole was cool.
Shared green was cool, they have a few extra holes on this course that I never understood.
Driving range good
Putting area okay-good
March 2022 no masks
.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
efishhaut
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Must play course

This is a course that you must play if you have the chance. The course is challenging and the wind can be a big factor. The views are spectacular - competition for Pebble Beach.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
elvin615
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

My round at Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

I played with my son and a friend from Colorado.
The conditions were tougher than we expected, the wind was blowing at approx 25-30 miles per hour and needless to say we had some shots that went from right to left at almost the same rate as the wind.

That was tough enough but what was even harder was trying to find our way around the course as the holes were not easy to find because the y were not marked as to which way to turn in order to stay in sequence. The result was the we spent an additional 20-30 minutes going around looking for the next hole.

We made the best of it laughing at out wind blown shots and really enjoyed the majestic view from various vantage points as the scenery was breathtaking.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
armandolugo
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Twice a year
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Loosing it's greatness

Maybe in a remote past, this place was awsome and worth the over $100 to play. The greens aren't greens at all and fairways are blended with the rough.

Totally disappointed

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
captrichgolf
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

PR golf

Very tight course,with many blind shots
Highly recommend moving up 1 tee box
Signage is Very lacking and cart paths intersect sometimes putting you in path of other’s teeing off
I was lucky the course was empty when I played, so it was less of a problem
Overall I enjoyed the challenge

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
u000006326291
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful course on the coast. Bring a camera

This is a must play course, at least once. My wife and I loved it! If it's your first time, they recommend a caddy. Do it. Our caddy was Galo. He was a lot of fun and very helpful.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
endoguy1
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
3.0
First Time Playing

Disappointing experience

The layout is arguably the most scenic in the Caribbean some of the views rivals Pebble beach
That being said the course is in poor shape tee boxes fairways and greens are unkempt pace of play today was unreasonable slow 6 hours round with no ranger to keep pace of play
Not worth the $150-200 price tag with the present conditions
There are better options at a lesser price

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
lasdgolfer
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
First Time Playing

no deal

not woth the $$$. front nine not that great. back nine has all the views. greens are small and sand traps are not kept up. driving range is a cow pasture.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
u402093819
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
3.0
First Time Playing

Great Views and Layout, Bad Conditions

The views along the coast and the undulations on fairways and greens make for a beautiful and challenging course. That said, the course was unkempt and the pace of play was atrocious. For $150-$200 per person, the greens and tee boxes are in terrible shape and not having a ranger to maintain pace of play really diminished the experience.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
anttejeda
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
DFogarty
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
chadivey
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Tricked into overpaying

Golf course will never answer phone to book tee time. When booked with golf now rate was double instead of $75 rate they would charge if we just walked up or actually talked to someone.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
u000005348363
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played

It’s going downhill

Course
74 Traps BUT THEY need a lot of maintenance. No rakes to be found anywhere?

Some pin locations have NOT been changed in awhile. Some where at least 6” wide from wind and play. LOL

#17 is the best hole on the course yet the area surrounding the green is rough. Clear it out and make this hole what it was meant to be!

Design / layout is very challenging BUT a bit quirky. You don’t need to place a trap or hazard everywhere! I understand the slope rating now. It was manufactured but the terrain is enough to make this course Challenging. .

HOW ABOUT SOME BETTER SIGNAGE FROM HOLE TO HOLE.

SERVICE
We tried to play two days before but Pro Shop attendant kept telling us it was cart path only. We took the chance and went anyway and the gentleman told us the course had NO such rules. LOL.

Service at the turn was slow because they had only person tending to players and resort guests. It took us at least 20 minutes to buy and load up.

Place some water on the course! Puerto Rico is warm and players need water! One free water bottle is not enough.

Overall
For the $100+ we spent, this course needs a little more care. Compared to the other high end courses in Puerto Rico, this course rates #5 in my book. Only because of the layout is it worth playing again. Otherwise value falls short.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
GolfPlaisir
Played On
Reviews 28
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Simply stunning Such a gem

We had been told how amazing the course was and I must say we were not surprised. It was even nicer than we thought. The front 9 is nice but we had seen similar elsewhere but no one can be prepared for the back nine amazing, fantastic , above challenging , you can’t stop looking just a treat for your senses.

Only negative and I saw it multiple times in other reviews, the directions are simply poor at best in most cases inexistent. How can a course of that level not spend a thousand dollar to have proper signage .
We have no idea what happened between 7 and 8. For 12 we guessed right nothing telling us where to go next.

The course is so nice that this was a minor issue but even your local municipal golf course is better there

Go for it, do not miss a chance to play such a gem

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Royal Isabela
Default User Avatar
u000005771811
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Royal Isabella

Amazing course, many elevation changes, incredible ocean views. Fairways in great shape, greens were smooth and fast. I pretty much had the place to myself with an 8 am tee time. The staff said they are never busy.

The course needs more signs to get you from hole to hole! I got lost a couple times.

The course was great but I am unhappy with GolfNow. I paid 200 bucks to book through GolfNow. When I got to the course the staff said I should have called them directly and the price would have been $110.

Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
