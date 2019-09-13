Royal Isabela
About Royal IsabelaRoyal Isabela is isolated from the rest of the island's resort areas, providing a true escape on the northwest coast. Its private casitas and stunning golf course have been integrated into the coastal cliffs for unforgettable views. After drinks at the open-air croquet bar, guests can savor farm-to-table dining at Jota Restaurant. From two miles of quiet beach to paddle boarding on the Guajataca River, Royal Isabela is full of surprises.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Royal Isabela
Images from Royal Isabela
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by 1smann on 03/24/2022
-
Photo submitted by 1smann on 03/24/2022
-
Photo submitted by 1smann on 03/24/2022
-
Photo submitted by 1smann on 03/24/2022
-
Photo submitted by 1smann on 03/24/2022
-
Photo submitted by pdom42 on 09/13/2019
-
Photo submitted by u964717352 on 08/05/2019
-
“Wow” Photo submitted by Frank1089032 on 06/18/2019
Overpriced
390.00 green fees! There is no justification for such price. Layout has ocean views from cliffs that are breathtaking ( like the green fees) but the course has lost its luster from years ago. I would play it again if the price dropped to 60-80 dollars.
Beautiful course but…
Course location was absolutely beautiful, but course wasn’t in the best condition. For the price I was caught off guard there wasn’t range balls provided on the practice range, but i was more shocked that the practice balls I purchased separately were worn down water logged balls.
Beautiful track - rough condition
Some beautiful golf holes. Course overall is need a lot of tender loving care
Amazing Views
The course has amazing views of the ocean. Nice layout. Friendly staff.
not that great
not worth the fees. practice facilities below average front nine just average. back nine is where its at with views
Beautiful course but…..
10 handicapper here, course was beautiful, staff was great. This was the first time I had rented clubs and I probably won’t do it again. The irons were good, Mizuno but the grips were horrible and old. The carts dont have GPS and the course isn’t marked for yardage. Pace of play would be a lot better if the carts had GPS. This course would be a 5 star venue. Course to hard to play without correct yardages.
If it had better yardages I would recommend to a friend. If you have a laser or GPS with you then I would recommend this course
We did eat lunch and burgers were good.
The holes are laid out kind of all over the place, hard to find the next hole.
Island hole was cool.
Shared green was cool, they have a few extra holes on this course that I never understood.
Driving range good
Putting area okay-good
March 2022 no masks
.
Must play course
This is a course that you must play if you have the chance. The course is challenging and the wind can be a big factor. The views are spectacular - competition for Pebble Beach.
My round at Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico
I played with my son and a friend from Colorado.
The conditions were tougher than we expected, the wind was blowing at approx 25-30 miles per hour and needless to say we had some shots that went from right to left at almost the same rate as the wind.
That was tough enough but what was even harder was trying to find our way around the course as the holes were not easy to find because the y were not marked as to which way to turn in order to stay in sequence. The result was the we spent an additional 20-30 minutes going around looking for the next hole.
We made the best of it laughing at out wind blown shots and really enjoyed the majestic view from various vantage points as the scenery was breathtaking.
Loosing it's greatness
Maybe in a remote past, this place was awsome and worth the over $100 to play. The greens aren't greens at all and fairways are blended with the rough.
Totally disappointed
PR golf
Very tight course,with many blind shots
Highly recommend moving up 1 tee box
Signage is Very lacking and cart paths intersect sometimes putting you in path of other’s teeing off
I was lucky the course was empty when I played, so it was less of a problem
Overall I enjoyed the challenge
Beautiful course on the coast. Bring a camera
This is a must play course, at least once. My wife and I loved it! If it's your first time, they recommend a caddy. Do it. Our caddy was Galo. He was a lot of fun and very helpful.
Disappointing experience
The layout is arguably the most scenic in the Caribbean some of the views rivals Pebble beach
That being said the course is in poor shape tee boxes fairways and greens are unkempt pace of play today was unreasonable slow 6 hours round with no ranger to keep pace of play
Not worth the $150-200 price tag with the present conditions
There are better options at a lesser price
no deal
not woth the $$$. front nine not that great. back nine has all the views. greens are small and sand traps are not kept up. driving range is a cow pasture.
Great Views and Layout, Bad Conditions
The views along the coast and the undulations on fairways and greens make for a beautiful and challenging course. That said, the course was unkempt and the pace of play was atrocious. For $150-$200 per person, the greens and tee boxes are in terrible shape and not having a ranger to maintain pace of play really diminished the experience.
Tricked into overpaying
Golf course will never answer phone to book tee time. When booked with golf now rate was double instead of $75 rate they would charge if we just walked up or actually talked to someone.
It’s going downhill
Course
74 Traps BUT THEY need a lot of maintenance. No rakes to be found anywhere?
Some pin locations have NOT been changed in awhile. Some where at least 6” wide from wind and play. LOL
#17 is the best hole on the course yet the area surrounding the green is rough. Clear it out and make this hole what it was meant to be!
Design / layout is very challenging BUT a bit quirky. You don’t need to place a trap or hazard everywhere! I understand the slope rating now. It was manufactured but the terrain is enough to make this course Challenging. .
HOW ABOUT SOME BETTER SIGNAGE FROM HOLE TO HOLE.
SERVICE
We tried to play two days before but Pro Shop attendant kept telling us it was cart path only. We took the chance and went anyway and the gentleman told us the course had NO such rules. LOL.
Service at the turn was slow because they had only person tending to players and resort guests. It took us at least 20 minutes to buy and load up.
Place some water on the course! Puerto Rico is warm and players need water! One free water bottle is not enough.
Overall
For the $100+ we spent, this course needs a little more care. Compared to the other high end courses in Puerto Rico, this course rates #5 in my book. Only because of the layout is it worth playing again. Otherwise value falls short.
Simply stunning Such a gem
We had been told how amazing the course was and I must say we were not surprised. It was even nicer than we thought. The front 9 is nice but we had seen similar elsewhere but no one can be prepared for the back nine amazing, fantastic , above challenging , you can’t stop looking just a treat for your senses.
Only negative and I saw it multiple times in other reviews, the directions are simply poor at best in most cases inexistent. How can a course of that level not spend a thousand dollar to have proper signage .
We have no idea what happened between 7 and 8. For 12 we guessed right nothing telling us where to go next.
The course is so nice that this was a minor issue but even your local municipal golf course is better there
Go for it, do not miss a chance to play such a gem
Royal Isabella
Amazing course, many elevation changes, incredible ocean views. Fairways in great shape, greens were smooth and fast. I pretty much had the place to myself with an 8 am tee time. The staff said they are never busy.
The course needs more signs to get you from hole to hole! I got lost a couple times.
The course was great but I am unhappy with GolfNow. I paid 200 bucks to book through GolfNow. When I got to the course the staff said I should have called them directly and the price would have been $110.