Cherokee Valley Course and Club

Calistang1966 shows off Cherokee Valley Golf Club, a scenic course in Travelers Rest, S.C. that was designed by P.B. Dye
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
450 Cherokee Valley Way, Travelers Rest, South Carolina 29690, US
(864) 895-6758
Visit Website
Location Map

About Cherokee Valley Course and Club

Cherokee Valley is a private members club available through stay-and-play packages in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The 6,728-yard course was designed by P.B. Dye, who incorporated water features and rolling fairways into its pleasing design. Each cottage for rent is equipped with four separate bed-and-bath suites to ensure private and comfort. A resort-style outdoor pool, fitness center and the new Core 450 restaurant are amenities for all to enjoy.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened1992
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Cherokee Valley Course and Club

Reviews

4.7
211 Reviews (211)

Reviewer Photos

Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
avfqkMLRvJDmXnY1SQkH
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Awesome mountain golf in the Upstate

Cherokee Valley is a hidden gem with dramatic elevation changes, scenic mountain views, well maintained greens and friendly professional staff. This is a fun course that provides challenges for golfers of all levels. New clubhouse and restaurant opening in 2021.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
u000002370645
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Used cart

Played on 8/25/20. Course was in very good condition tee to green. Greens maybe a little slow .... around 'average'. Bunkers were a little packed down due to recent wet weather and no raking. At about $42 per person, the value was OK.

Carts had JBL Bluetooth speakers. First time I've seen that. It was great! Carts also had GPS. Good thing too .... could not get a signal for the scoring/GPS app on my phone. Also worth noting, if you are using an app or device make sure it has the current hole routing.

Lots of elevation change and most of the holes were what you'd expect design-wise. One exception is number 8. 200-yard par 3 from the Blues with a very elevated tee and a fantastic view. I could take a couple of buckets and play just that hole all day. There are also a few quirky holes. Specifically 9, 10, 15, 16, and to a lesser extent, 18. Don't get me wrong, they were fun, but without local knowledge of landing areas and distances you're kind of guessing how best to play the hole.

Did not experience any of the negatives cited by other reviews.

Would recommend and would like to play again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
d03a99f1-900b-5b05-b753-11b59afad73b
GalCallaway
Played On
Reviews 59
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 500 Contributor
New Jersey Advisor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Beautiful Course but Weekend Rate High for the Area

The course is beautiful and was in good condition considering it was much wetter than expected and the greens were aerated.

Per the Pro Shop attendant, the course was reversed because they are building a new club house. What this means is on the first hole all tees (except the forward tee) requires you hit your drive over water. The second hold is another forced carry for all the tees (except the forward tees).

The signature hole is a par 3 with elevated tee boxes and a beautiful view of the mountains. But it is tricky because you really do not want to miss the green.

Playing the forward tees the course is not too difficult. But once again, this is another course that could give some attention to the forward tee boxes.

My main advice is to play the course during the week or watch for a GolfNow Hot Deal because it's not worth the price on the weekend given the slow pace of play. There are plenty of other courses in the area that are just as fun to play and $20 cheaper on the weekend.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
u3810691
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Good and Getting Better....

Under new ownership, this golf course is getting better each time I play it. The practice facility is top notch. The bermuda greens are fast and roll smooth. Combine that with the elevated greens and this course becomes a bear. The scenery and elevation change make it a great course to play. All of the fairways were overseeded and the were in perfect shape. The new clubhouse is under construction, but the staff is welcoming and glad to have you there.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
Sharpergolf
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

A Mountain Course in the South Carolina Upcountry

Tucked away in Tigerville, just north of Greenville and around the corner from North Greenville University. Amazing setting in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Feels like a mountain course, but with plenty of even lies throughout the layout. Great conditions, glorious day and the staff is fantastic. There are cottages on-site for stay-and-play. It's a P.B. Dye design, and you'll see flashes of Dye throughout. Craft beer selection, post-round, was very solid.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
u3715196
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Cherokee Valley

Great course . Always a Challenge and always in good shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
Mbayne76
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fun track...

Great staff and course was in great shape for January. This is a course that demands you play all your clubs.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
E1905
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart

Fun Course

Great gold course, most of it was very fun with some very exciting holes. There were a few that have significant blind shots and seem a little goofy but overall a great layout. Course was overseeded which is always a plus and greens were in excellent shape. Had recently had a lot of rain but seemed to drain very well.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
u491783214
Played On
Reviews 32
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
johnmusser
Played On
Reviews 24
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Hidden Gem

It has been awhile since I have last played this course. I had forgotten how much I love this course. Every hole is set up different in layout, shot shaping and elevation. The fairways were so green and full. The greens were in excellent shape. But, beware. some of the greens seemed to have different grass. Some were coarse and some were smooth. It made playing the speed of the greens always changing and kept you on your toes. I can't recommend the course enough, I won't wait so long to go back again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
u000005401706
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Course wasn’t bad but for 50 dollars I expected better fairways were high as the rough.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
u491783214
Played On
Reviews 32
Skill Intermediate
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Amenities Good
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
u000005327454
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great experience

Great course. Friendly staff. Will play here again

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
u369703593
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Really nice course

The staff was super friendly. Explained all of the renovations underway. The layout is challenging but fair.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
OhohhesgotMizunos
Played On
Reviews 27
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

I love Pete Diabolical courses

Nice course with many challenging holes, it’s all Pete Dye for sure. Has the steepest Par 5 I have ever played. The greens were recovering from being punched but rolled nice. The turf was awesome with the exception of a few bad t boxes possibly from winter kill. This course, like all of the Pete Dye courses I’ve played, are very difficult and a high handy golfer will struggle with the course. It’s a fun course and a great test for a low handy. This course demands accuracy , short game and good putting to go low. Players and staff were very friendly and that’s what makes the Greenville area a great place to live! I would play it more often if it wasn’t a hour and twenty minutes away. If you’re in the area, play the Furman course also, you won’t be disappointed, nicest old school course I’ve ever played, built in the 50’s but LONG... I played both the same day...

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
jfletche123
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
MarkSchonhar
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
u000006488204
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great elevation changes and views, fairways are fair, friendly staff. Will definitely be playing again soon

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
Default User Avatar
u509821854
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great condition!

The course was in remarkably good condition for late spring. Overall, a great experience.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Cherokee Valley Course and Club
84a9da4f-6b7a-5448-a503-1bcd8ba4f2cd
RettJ
Played On
Reviews 246
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Georgia Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Fun course with beautiful views - a couple goofey holes

The course was in very good shape. The greens were fast, smooth and had very few non-repaired ball marks which made the greens great to play on. The greens had lots of slopes valley and undulations. The views were great, especially from hole #8. There is tons of elevation changes all around the course.

There were a lot of blind shots (hole #15 is awful and straight out of a putt putt course (blind tee shot where you can not even see the fairway, you have not target to shoot at and you have no idea where the green is located).

Overall the course conditions were excellent and the course is a ton of fun as well as an EXCELLENT value. I wish they would take a bulldozer to holes 13 and 15, but other than those two holes the course is great. Go play and enjoy!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
