Cherokee Valley Course and Club

Played on 8/25/20. Course was in very good condition tee to green. Greens maybe a little slow .... around 'average'. Bunkers were a little packed down due to recent wet weather and no raking. At about $42 per person, the value was OK.

Carts had JBL Bluetooth speakers. First time I've seen that. It was great! Carts also had GPS. Good thing too .... could not get a signal for the scoring/GPS app on my phone. Also worth noting, if you are using an app or device make sure it has the current hole routing.

Lots of elevation change and most of the holes were what you'd expect design-wise. One exception is number 8. 200-yard par 3 from the Blues with a very elevated tee and a fantastic view. I could take a couple of buckets and play just that hole all day. There are also a few quirky holes. Specifically 9, 10, 15, 16, and to a lesser extent, 18. Don't get me wrong, they were fun, but without local knowledge of landing areas and distances you're kind of guessing how best to play the hole.

Did not experience any of the negatives cited by other reviews.

Would recommend and would like to play again.