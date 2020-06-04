Cherokee Valley Course and Club
About Cherokee Valley Course and ClubCherokee Valley is a private members club available through stay-and-play packages in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The 6,728-yard course was designed by P.B. Dye, who incorporated water features and rolling fairways into its pleasing design. Each cottage for rent is equipped with four separate bed-and-bath suites to ensure private and comfort. A resort-style outdoor pool, fitness center and the new Core 450 restaurant are amenities for all to enjoy.
Breathtaking views abound
Cherokee Valley Sept 16,2015
Photo submitted by calistang1966 on 07/17/2015
Photo submitted by u000008112766 on 03/10/2015
Photo submitted by u000008112766 on 03/10/2015
Beautiful views
Elevated greens a plenty
Number 15 Par 3
My brother and I
Photo submitted by judge912 on 09/24/2013
Photo submitted by rdstrahs on 09/03/2013
Awesome mountain golf in the Upstate
Cherokee Valley is a hidden gem with dramatic elevation changes, scenic mountain views, well maintained greens and friendly professional staff. This is a fun course that provides challenges for golfers of all levels. New clubhouse and restaurant opening in 2021.
Played on 8/25/20. Course was in very good condition tee to green. Greens maybe a little slow .... around 'average'. Bunkers were a little packed down due to recent wet weather and no raking. At about $42 per person, the value was OK.
Carts had JBL Bluetooth speakers. First time I've seen that. It was great! Carts also had GPS. Good thing too .... could not get a signal for the scoring/GPS app on my phone. Also worth noting, if you are using an app or device make sure it has the current hole routing.
Lots of elevation change and most of the holes were what you'd expect design-wise. One exception is number 8. 200-yard par 3 from the Blues with a very elevated tee and a fantastic view. I could take a couple of buckets and play just that hole all day. There are also a few quirky holes. Specifically 9, 10, 15, 16, and to a lesser extent, 18. Don't get me wrong, they were fun, but without local knowledge of landing areas and distances you're kind of guessing how best to play the hole.
Did not experience any of the negatives cited by other reviews.
Would recommend and would like to play again.
Beautiful Course but Weekend Rate High for the Area
The course is beautiful and was in good condition considering it was much wetter than expected and the greens were aerated.
Per the Pro Shop attendant, the course was reversed because they are building a new club house. What this means is on the first hole all tees (except the forward tee) requires you hit your drive over water. The second hold is another forced carry for all the tees (except the forward tees).
The signature hole is a par 3 with elevated tee boxes and a beautiful view of the mountains. But it is tricky because you really do not want to miss the green.
Playing the forward tees the course is not too difficult. But once again, this is another course that could give some attention to the forward tee boxes.
My main advice is to play the course during the week or watch for a GolfNow Hot Deal because it's not worth the price on the weekend given the slow pace of play. There are plenty of other courses in the area that are just as fun to play and $20 cheaper on the weekend.
Good and Getting Better....
Under new ownership, this golf course is getting better each time I play it. The practice facility is top notch. The bermuda greens are fast and roll smooth. Combine that with the elevated greens and this course becomes a bear. The scenery and elevation change make it a great course to play. All of the fairways were overseeded and the were in perfect shape. The new clubhouse is under construction, but the staff is welcoming and glad to have you there.
A Mountain Course in the South Carolina Upcountry
Tucked away in Tigerville, just north of Greenville and around the corner from North Greenville University. Amazing setting in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Feels like a mountain course, but with plenty of even lies throughout the layout. Great conditions, glorious day and the staff is fantastic. There are cottages on-site for stay-and-play. It's a P.B. Dye design, and you'll see flashes of Dye throughout. Craft beer selection, post-round, was very solid.
Cherokee Valley
Great course . Always a Challenge and always in good shape.
Fun track...
Great staff and course was in great shape for January. This is a course that demands you play all your clubs.
Fun Course
Great gold course, most of it was very fun with some very exciting holes. There were a few that have significant blind shots and seem a little goofy but overall a great layout. Course was overseeded which is always a plus and greens were in excellent shape. Had recently had a lot of rain but seemed to drain very well.
Hidden Gem
It has been awhile since I have last played this course. I had forgotten how much I love this course. Every hole is set up different in layout, shot shaping and elevation. The fairways were so green and full. The greens were in excellent shape. But, beware. some of the greens seemed to have different grass. Some were coarse and some were smooth. It made playing the speed of the greens always changing and kept you on your toes. I can't recommend the course enough, I won't wait so long to go back again.
Course wasn’t bad but for 50 dollars I expected better fairways were high as the rough.
Great experience
Great course. Friendly staff. Will play here again
Really nice course
The staff was super friendly. Explained all of the renovations underway. The layout is challenging but fair.
I love Pete Diabolical courses
Nice course with many challenging holes, it’s all Pete Dye for sure. Has the steepest Par 5 I have ever played. The greens were recovering from being punched but rolled nice. The turf was awesome with the exception of a few bad t boxes possibly from winter kill. This course, like all of the Pete Dye courses I’ve played, are very difficult and a high handy golfer will struggle with the course. It’s a fun course and a great test for a low handy. This course demands accuracy , short game and good putting to go low. Players and staff were very friendly and that’s what makes the Greenville area a great place to live! I would play it more often if it wasn’t a hour and twenty minutes away. If you’re in the area, play the Furman course also, you won’t be disappointed, nicest old school course I’ve ever played, built in the 50’s but LONG... I played both the same day...
Great elevation changes and views, fairways are fair, friendly staff. Will definitely be playing again soon
Great condition!
The course was in remarkably good condition for late spring. Overall, a great experience.
Fun course with beautiful views - a couple goofey holes
The course was in very good shape. The greens were fast, smooth and had very few non-repaired ball marks which made the greens great to play on. The greens had lots of slopes valley and undulations. The views were great, especially from hole #8. There is tons of elevation changes all around the course.
There were a lot of blind shots (hole #15 is awful and straight out of a putt putt course (blind tee shot where you can not even see the fairway, you have not target to shoot at and you have no idea where the green is located).
Overall the course conditions were excellent and the course is a ton of fun as well as an EXCELLENT value. I wish they would take a bulldozer to holes 13 and 15, but other than those two holes the course is great. Go play and enjoy!!!