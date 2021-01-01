South Carolina Golf Resorts
Golfers gravitate to three resort areas in South Carolina: Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head Island/Bluffton and Charleston/Kiawah Island. These hotspots of courses and golf developments cater to young and old with beautiful beaches, restaurants, natural surroundings and of course, plenty of golf. Kiawah Island Golf Resort has established itself as a major championship test. Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort boasts a landmark, its candy-striped lighthouse, recognized around the world. And Myrtle Beach has enough courses, 80-plus, to keep you busy for a decade or more of golf trips.
Pawleys Island, South Carolina
Home to one of two Jack Nicklaus Signature golf courses in the Myrtle Beach area, Pawleys Plantation offers great villa accommodations for families and golf groups looking to stay on the quiet south end of the Myrtle Beach "Grand Strand." Staying on the golf course gives the feeling of being a resident for a few days at one of the best-paid-out…
Bluffton, South Carolina
Part resort, part residential community, Palmetto Bluff is a place where you can stay a night or a lifetime. Comprised of 20,000 acres in the South Carolina Lowcountry just off of Hilton Head Island, Palmetto Bluff features 4,000 homesites blending seamlessly with nature. The Montage Palmetto Bluff is a luxury resort that introduces guests to the…
McCormick, South Carolina
The Hickory Knob State Resort Park & Golf Course cozies up to the shores of Lake Thurmond, a reservoir lake that is visible or in play on every hole. Hickory Knob is the state's only resort state park. Not only is there a comfortable clubhouse with a snack bar and pro shop, but lodge rooms, cabins, a campground and a full-service restaurant make…
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Grande Dunes is one of Myrtle Beach's premiere developments, combining the semi-private Members Club, accessible Resort Club and a large real estate development. Two hotels - the Marina Inn and the Grande Dunes Marriott - provide upscale accommodations for discerning visiting groups and families.
Isle of Palms, South Carolina
The Wild Dunes Resort is blessed with a prime location on a northern tip of the Isle of Palms just 30 minutes from the charm of historic Charleston. The 1,600-acre property sits between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, offering year-round 36 holes of golf, tennis, salon and spa services, dining, recreation and excursions. It is…
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Situated on the southernmost tip of Hilton Head Island, the legendary Sea Pines Resort offers five miles of beaches including a beach club, 21 clay tennis courts, 14 miles of bike and walking trails, horseback riding, Eco-Adventures, water sports and three golf courses. Pete Dye’s Harbour Town Golf Links, home to a PGA TOUR event, is the signature…
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
River Oaks Resort is one of many family-friendly resorts in the greater Myrtle Beach area perfect for golfers. It sits adjacent to River Oaks Golf Planation and the World Tour Golf Links. Guests can stay in vacation condos with balconies overlooking the courses. Modern amenities like multiple TVs, kitchens and washer/dryer are available in one- to…
Santee, South Carolina
The Chapel Creek Plantation is home to 12 villas located on the first fairway of the Santee National Golf Club. Each villa is decorated with a Southern architectural theme that includes two bedrooms (4 total beds), two baths, laundry and a kitchen. Its golf packages with golfsantee.com can be customized to include breakfast at Clark's Restaurant…
Pawleys Island, South Carolina
With villas overlooking the Mike Strantz-designed golf course, True Blue Golf Resort is a great option for visiting buddy groups or families looking to enjoy the quieter south end of the Myrtle Beach-area "Grand Strand." Located in Pawleys Island, the resort is close to the beach, excellent restaurants and several other golf courses - including…
Pawleys Island, South Carolina
One of the premier resorts in coastal South Carolina, Litchfield Beach & Golf Resort is a favorite among beach-bound families and golf groups alike. Accommodations include oceanfront villas as well as inland units that bring guests closer to golf courses like Litchfield Country Club, River Club and Tradition Golf Club. The resort's location in…
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
With 54 holes of golf, Legends combines quality and value with both its golf and accommodations. The Myrtle Beach Grand Strand's largest practice facility is also beloved of golfers looking to work on their game for a few days, while dining options like the Ailsa Pub and the main clubhouse provide ample reasons to linger on property.
Travelers Rest, South Carolina
Cherokee Valley is a private members club available through stay-and-play packages in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The 6,728-yard course was designed by P.B. Dye, who incorporated water features and rolling fairways into its pleasing design. Each cottage for rent is equipped with four separate bed-and-bath suites to ensure private and comfort. A…
Summerville, South Carolina
The Tudor Oaks Inn in Summerville, South Carolina, is a small outpost with only three rooms named after famous golf courses in Scotland (St. Andrews), England (Sunningdale) and Ireland (Royal Dublin). It sleeps only six, but staying has its perks: Access to the golf and tennis at the adjacent semiprivate club, the Legend Oaks Golf & Tennis Club,…
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
Kiawah Island Golf Resort reigns as one of the premier golf destinations in America. It's got it all ... 10 miles of pristine beach, the 255-room, luxurious Sanctuary hotel, a spa, nearly 500 private villas and homes, the new Cottages at the Ocean Course, five championship courses, a tennis complex, multiple dining options and an inspiring…
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Showcasing a prime stretch of Hilton Head Island's beachfront on the Atlantic Ocean, the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa markets "approachable" luxury. Guests will enjoy "farm & sea to table" dining at four distinct restaurants. Which do you prefer: One of three outdoor pools or the beach? Complimentary shuttles are available to the Port…
St. Helena Island, South Carolina
The Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort offers a wide variety of fun and entertainment. While the beach is the draw for many vacationers, it isn't the only reason to visit. Guests have so many choices. That includes where to stay, play golf, dine or how to spend their time. A marina, activities center, multiple pools and events throughout the season…
Conway, South Carolina
The Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club in Conway, South Carolina, is part of the Glens Golf Group of Myrtle Beach. In addition to the Clyde Johnston course, it is home to an English Manor clubhouse and the Shaftesbury Suites, five luxury two-bedroom, two-bathroom suites on the second floor, overlooking the course and the Waccamaw River. The suites…
North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
With 72 holes of golf designed by noted architects Pete Dye and Tom Fazio as well as major champions Greg Norman and Davis Love III, Barefoot Resort is one of the prime places to stay and play in the Myrtle beach area. Hundreds of on-site villa accommodations are ideal for visiting groups of any size, and proximity to the beach and other area…
Pickens, South Carolina
The Table Rock Resort is different from most of South Carolina's golf resorts in that it resides in a mountainous setting, not a marshy or oceanfront landscape. It sits in a northwest corner of the state at the base of Pinnacle Mountain, sprawling across 500 acres. Table Rock features a natural waterfall, an 18-hole course called The Rock and an…
Edisto Island, South Carolina
The Plantation Course at Edisto provides a Lowcountry golf experience on Edisto Island that takes pride in its natural beauty, history and quiet sense of place. The golf course dates to 1973 but was renovated in 2006. All four of the Plantation Villas feature four bedrooms with two beds and private bath in each, kitchen, dining room, living room…
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
With 36 holes of golf by Ault, Clark & Associates (Palmetto) and Arthur Hills (PineHills), Myrtlewood Golf Club is an affordable, enjoyable and centrally-located facility around which to base a Myrtle Beach golf vacation. The on-site Myrtlewood Villas offer comfortable and well-priced accommodations, too. Several of the areas best attractions -…
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Sprawling across 2,000 acres, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort is bounded by three miles of Atlantic Ocean beach on one side and the Intracoastal Waterway on the other in the heart of Hilton Head Island. The resort is a haven of vacation home and villa rentals and oceanfront hotel rooms (including a Marriott), three golf courses, a tennis and…