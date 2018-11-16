Pawleys Plantation Golf and Country Club
About Pawleys Plantation Golf and Country ClubHome to one of two Jack Nicklaus Signature golf courses in the Myrtle Beach area, Pawleys Plantation offers great villa accommodations for families and golf groups looking to stay on the quiet south end of the Myrtle Beach "Grand Strand." Staying on the golf course gives the feeling of being a resident for a few days at one of the best laid-out communities in coastal South Carolina, and makes for easy access to several other worthwhile area golf courses.
Pawleys Plantation, hole 13 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/16/2018
-
Pawleys Plantation, hole 18 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/16/2018
-
The shortish par-4 12th at Pawleys Plantation teases the marsh-side to come. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/08/2017
-
Photo submitted by TheGolfinGuy on 07/22/2017
-
3rd hole par 3 :) with a small alligator watching us tee off!! Photo submitted by Eric2030086 on 05/15/2013
-
Photo submitted by pbnj7 on 05/11/2013
A Great Layout and Test of Golf
This is our second time playing Pawleys and we really enjoyed it.
The layout is phenomenal. You will not find a better stretch of holes than 12-18 at Pawley's. 1-11 are also very nice and well designed with a variety of challenges, but the course turns into the marsh starting with hole 12 and you get a ton of challenging and beautiful holes the rest of the way.
The course was in good shape. The greens were in great shape, but the fairways, especially on the front nine, were a little thin. If you're fine rolling the ball in the fairways it's not really an issue. If you're committed to playing the ball down, you are likely to catch some bad lies in the fairways. A lot of the areas in the rough were mostly just packed down sand without much grass. It adds to the challenge and it looks like it is being done purposefully, but it isn't visually appealing and it is difficult to play from in many cases.
Overall, if you don't mind playing a really difficult course, I would definitely play Pawleys. The layout is so good and so unique, it overshadows some of the minor conditioning issues.
Must Play in Founders Club Package
This Jack Nicklaus signature course is a beauty. Range balls were provided free which is always a positive in my book. Only negative is the balls should be on the range. They give them to you at the bag drop in small bags. The two mines are very different. Front 9 is pretty straight forward and gives you an opportunity to score. The back 9 has a lot of water and goes out towards the wetlands. There are two short par 3’s played off an interesting set of tee boxes. The views on both par 3’s are majestic. You can get lost in the views on the back 9. The wind is much stronger on the back 9 as there are less trees than the front 9. This is a must play in the founders club package. Will definitely return on our 2021 golf trip.
Don’t Think Twice—Just Play Pawleys
This is one of South Myrtle’s gems. Play it an enjoy every minute. There is nothing to criticize. I love every hole. Staff great; condition great and overall excellent.
Great Course Rude on Course Staff
Enjoyed the course. Pro Shop and Food area staff pleasant. Starter for front nine on Friday was rude and belligerent. Not sure why a course like this would need people like him. It’s a shame not to want to play this course again.
Always good to return to a great love
It's hard not to be biased in favor of Pawleys Plantation, because it's a course I grew up playing. The Jack Nicklaus Signature design is one of the strongest in the Myrtle Beach area, but it is showing its 30 years. Greens have shrunk, fairways have pinched in and bunkers have risen against the edges of many greens, making an already difficult - though scenic, especially on the marshy back nine - brutal for many golfers.
It is in nice shape, but hopefully Jack Nicklaus' recent visit to the course will prompt management to put some money toward the project of returning it to its original design. When that happens, it will no longer be merely solid, but one of the Grand Strand's best courses.
Nice conditions
Played my second pre-World Am round at Pawley's. Overall course conditions were good. No complaints. Nice views on lots of holes. Staff was helpful and friendly. Played in afternoon so pace of play was never an issue.
Beautiful views
Sadly we played the day after a major rainstorm so the course was pretty wet especially the greens that I could tell were slower than normal.
Beautiful views throughout and a fantastic layout. Challenging course but multiple tees for all skill levels.
Definitely return to play next time in the area.
24 Kansas City guys
Course is one of our favorite because of the variety of holes in and around the marshes. Have been coming back here off and on for 25 years.
Brand name
Not a horrible course. Not quite comfortable saying it's worth the $75 and our group of 6 agreed. I understand that courses here are in transition so won't comment on that. But can say that as of Wednesday it isn't $75 worth. Ok layout, marsh on the back side, tree lined on the front. A couple trees in the fairway. No GPS but the carts do have a ball washer and club washer on them, also, no USB plugs on the carts for your electronics. Overall, I think the price is worth more because of Jack Nicholas's name but your not playing with Jack just playing a golf course.
Pawleys Plantation
Played here early morning to beat a weather front moving in.
Each player receives a bag of range balls (approximately 30) to warm up at the range prior to play. Range was in good condition and also has a chipping and putting area beside the range.
The course is currently in excellent condition, tee to green the course is plush other than the rough still being dormant.
Course can be challenging and has subtle nuances that playing multiple times would help recognize.
Our group will definitely be returning!
Super nice.
Staff was extremely friendly. Course was in great shape. They teamed me up with some members, very nice folks. Had an awesome day. Will be looking forward to going back. Practice facility was super.
Waited a long time to play here and think there are many better.
Because this course is so far away (hr) from where I stay I normally pass. I decided this year to play all new course and I started with this one. The good; Back nine layout, pace of play, practice area, fairways, price. The bad; its July but back nine greens had some sand on them; some traps had tire tracks in them, I would play this if under 70 bucks and are in that area. Not worth the drive from NMB. True Blue MUCH better. Didn't hate it just over-hyped.
Pawleys Plantation – Something Special from Jack Nicklaus
Plantation Golf & Country Club is one of those courses you can play over and over again and never have the same shot twice; that’s what makes it such an enjoyable course. Jack would have it no other way.
Pawley’s Plantation is a championship, par 72 course that measures 7,031 yards from the back tees, yet the most memorable hole on the course is a mere 115 yards long. More on that later. From the back tees, the course carries a course rating of 75.7 and slope of 148. Most golfers will find that the White/Egret Tees (6,184/72.0/139) will give them as much golf course as they can handle. Five sets of tee boxes give golfers of all levels of ability the chance to enjoy this Lowcountry classic.
The course is not without its share of notoriety; Golf World named it one the state’s top 30 courses in 2009 and 2010. Golf Digest has awarded the course 4 stars as one of its “Places to Play” and Zagat has called Pawleys Plantation one of “America’s Top Courses”.
The front nine winds its way through pine and hardwood forests and features several tree-lined fairways; others use beautiful lakes to frame the border. Massive sand bunkers are prevalent on several holes. The back nine is a different story as several holes extend out into the saltwater marsh and offer fantastic views of the surrounding area. Rest assured that because of your location, the prevailing winds will be a factor. Two hundred-year-old moss-draped oak trees come into play on several holes, most notably on number 14, where “Jack’s Tree” sits in the middle of the fairway near his old house.
For the most part, landing areas are generous; and the green complexes are nothing less than you would expect from a Jack Nicklaus design. The TifEagle hybrid Bermuda grass greens are large with subtle undulations and run-offs typically associated with Nicklaus courses. They putt fast and true.
It’s not often that the par 3 holes add the most excitement to a round, but at Pawleys Plantation that is certainly the case; all showcase water, sand or both. Ask anyone – including those that have taken a double or better – what hole they remember most and they will undoubtedly say number 13. This hole plays 115 yards from the White Tees and is every bit as much of a test as #17 at Sawgrass. Locals have dubbed it “The Shortest Par 5 on the Grand Strand”. To get to the tee, you drive from the 12th green across a causeway, past the 17th tee box, and stop about ¾ of the way across. The tees for 13 and 17 are built into the causeway; 17 is a par 3 that plays 150 yards, over a saltwater marsh to a green that is a lot wider than it is deep. It too is a tough hole.
Anyway, back to 13. The tee box is elevated above the marsh and if you are afraid of heights (like me), it can be quite the extra challenge. The hole is bulk-headed to the marsh and there is zero room for error. Your tee shot is complicated by the prevailing wind and very rarely plays the stated yardage. The 13th green and the 16th green are one and the bunkers around the 13th green catch any errant shots that the water does not. This hole truly lives up to its billing. There’s a 5 on my scorecard and that’s being generous! If you look down into the saltwater marshes at low tide, you can see where others have tried – and failed – too.
The second hole is rated the #1 handicap hole and is very demanding; even more so because it is only the second hole. At 408 yards from the White Tees, it takes two good shots to get on in regulation. There’s water to the far left and sand to the immediate left of the large undulating green. Par is a very good score here.
Mr. Nicklaus thinks Number 10 is one of the nicest holes on the course and I tend to agree. If you play a hybrid or long iron off the tee and leave it short of the large fairway bunker on the right side, you’ll have an approach shot of less than 130 yards. Should you decide to play left of the bunker, you can get your approach distance down to about 80 yards. Either way, you’ll have an approach shot over water to a long, narrow green bulk-headed in front and well bunkered on either side. This is a great thinking man’s hole!
As you can tell from the slope rating, Pawleys Plantation is not an easy course. Jack Nicklaus’ philosophy has always been that golf is “a game of precision as well as power” and nowhere is that more evident than here. From the tree-lined fairways on the front to the marsh-laden back nine, Pawleys Plantation keeps you guessing. You’ll need to hit it long and straight on some holes and finesse it onto the putting surface on others. Thankfully, Pawleys Plantation provides each golfer with a yardage book.
A good course is not complete without a good 19th hole and the Palmetto Pub raises the bar when it comes to your typical clubhouse fare. In addition to your favorite clubhouse food and libations, they have an outstanding food menu with some nice surprises. The night we were there, the special was a 12oz NY Strip steak, cooked the way you like it, served with salad, potato and vegetable. Their She Crab Soup and homemade chili also hit the spot.
Because of its location, Pawleys Plantation is a popular spot for weddings, with a scenic and private location overlooking the 18th green. Pawleys’ professional event planning staff and executed chef Leon Nesbit can help put together an event that you will remember for a lifetime.
Great course
Everything about this course was great. Fairways, Greens...great shape. Played early in the morning so greens got faster as the day heated up. Never seen anything like Hole #13. Wouldn't want every course I play to have a par 3 like this one...but man was it cool. Only negative of the day was the mosquitos. Got eaten alive. Bring bug spray!
Most underrated course on the grand strand
Pawleys is such a beautiful challenging course. It's always in great shape. The greens are quick and true so you can make putts. The course is somewhat tight and the wind always blows out there. I feel it's the toughest test of golf on the grand strand. 13, 14, 16, 17, and 18 will test all of your shot hitting capabilities.
Always great to "go home again"
I grew up spending summers in Pawleys Island, and lived there from 2011 to 2014, so I've played Pawleys Plantation hundreds of times, and it holds a dear spot in my heart. Make no mistake - this late-80s Jack Nicklaus layout is extremely demanding, but the beauty of the back-nine holes on the marsh typically helps one's worries melt away. An upgrade in conditioning would take the facility to the upper echelon of Grand Strand golf.
Great Golf
This is the prettiest course I've played. Beautiful surroundings. Back nine runs through marsh very scenic . Course was in great shape. Greens excellent, played in under 4 hours.
Tough Course in Rough Shape
Let's start with this; the course is tough. There is trouble all over the place. If you miss the fairway, you're in a waste bunker; if you miss the waste bunker, you're in the water; if you miss both, you're OB. Certainly one of the most difficult courses in Myrtle Beach, but worth playing. The fairways were in rough shape, but the greens were perfect. We didn't see a brown spot all day. The back nine was really cool as it was cut out of, and in some cases constructed within, the marsh of Pawley's Island. We played with two guys who play there a lot and they said the bugs are usually awful there. Today they weren't bad, but with all the marsh on the course I believe it could be bad sometimes. Overall, if you play well the course rewards you, but if you make mistakes your score will reflect that.
Pawleys is on a beautiful piece of land
I've played Pawleys a few times, I've noticed they always suffer from sub par conditioning. But this most recent day at pawleys was great, the greens were in the best shape I've seen them. Fairways were good for the most part with a few exceptions. This course plays as 2 different courses basically, but it somehow fits into one. The front 9 is pure low country golf and the design is solid. It is a very enjoyable 9 holes but when you take the turn, the views become spectacular. The back 9 seems as though the holes were already there before Jack touched them. On a windy day, these holes along the salt marsh will do quite a number on your scorecard. This is definitely one of the tougher courses on the South Strand. This is definitely a course I could play regularly and is easily in my top 10 area courses.
P Poor Pawleys
Well, they did get the greens back in shape, alas, they forgot about the rest of the course. Fairways and tee boxes were in horrible shape.Played a course down the road and it was miles ahead of this one in terms of condition.When a course is in this condition they should offer a discount.The 17th is a 70 yd 3 if you can believe that. Stay away.