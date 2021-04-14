Sea Pines Resort

I have played Heron Point several times and I have always enjoyed the course and have always had a great experience. However today, that all changed due to the attitude and service. Terrible service and attitude ruined what should have been a great day at a great course. When we arrived and dropped our bags off at the bag drop (we came in two separate vehicles) my friend requested two separate golf carts (to help maintain social distancing). The person at the bag drop gave my friend a hard time and said, “may I ask you why you want two separate carts?” He did not want to provide two carts until we finally insisted that we have separate carts (there is a COVID-19 pandemic going on). I asked for a towel and a cooler for ice so we could buy drinks in the snack bar and keep the drinks cool on a hot and humid day. The rude, belligerent bag stand attendant said, “No! We no longer provide towels and coolers due to Coronavirus.” However, on every cart there are two sand bottles for everyone to use and fill divots (but the attendant would not give a towel or cooler with ice due to Coronavirus). The temperature today was 88 degrees with 67% humidity. This course was the ONLY course we played in six days which would not provide a cooler when asked and requested. We played at two different courses at Palmetto dunes (provided coolers and ice when requested), two different courses at Port Royal (provided coolers and ice when requested) and Country Club of Hilton Head ((provided coolers and ice when requested). The only reason the rude bag drop attendant did not provide a towel or cooler was because he was mad that we had requested two separate carts and so he was NOT going to do ANYTHING to help or assist my friend nor I.

The golf course, as always, was in great condition and played great. The greens were fast and true, bunkers were in excellent condition fairways were lush and nice and overall the course conditions were fantastic. The pace of play was terrible for the first 9 holes due to a group with a child which was playing and holding up everyone behind them. One the par 3 hole #4, there were four groups of four on the hole. The group with the child was on the green putting, another group of four was on the tee box waiting to tee off and two other groups of four waiting behind the group on the tee box. Finally after hole #9 we saw a course marshal who said something to the super slow group because after hole #9 the pace of play picked up. Overall, the entire round took just over 5 hours.

The only thing I and my friend could talk about after what should have been a great day of golf at a great course was the awful service and attitude of the bag drop attendant who ruined the whole experience.