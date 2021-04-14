Sea Pines Resort
About Sea Pines ResortSituated on the southernmost tip of Hilton Head Island, the legendary Sea Pines Resort offers five miles of beaches including a beach club, 21 clay tennis courts, 14 miles of bike and walking trails, horseback riding, Eco-Adventures, water sports and three golf courses. Pete Dye’s Harbour Town Golf Links, home to a PGA TOUR event, is the signature golf course. Guests may choose from an array of accommodations, including 300 villas, 100 rental homes and the luxurious 60-room Inn & Club at Harbour Town, a Forbes Four-Star boutique hotel and Preferred Hotel Group member. The surrounding 605-acre Sea Pines Forest Preserve is filled with wildflowers, wetlands and more than 130 species of birds.
Golf courses at Sea Pines Resort
Hilton Head Island, South CarolinaResort4.884405882479
Hilton Head Island, South CarolinaResort4.907629411849
Hilton Head Island, South CarolinaResort4.331017647158
Great Course
Played Heron Point yesterday during a trip to Hilton Head. It is probably considered now the 3rd best course in the Sea Pines collection. But don’t let that fool you it’s a great Pete Dye design. You see a lot of Pete Dye elements in the course and a lot of tight fairways and small greens . Also a couple holes reminiscent of holes at other more famous Pete Dye courses. The course is in good shape as you would expect from a Sea Pines course. You can’t complain about conditions at all. Greens were very firm and fast. And fairways were running out quiet a bit due to a lack of rain in the last month or so.
The course starts out with 3 short relatively easy par 4s. You need to score here Bc it gets much harder after that. 4 is a a medium length par 3 with water cutting in front and to the right of the green. 5 is a hard dogleg right par 4. 6 is the first par 5 with a small pond on the right and a larger pond coming into play on the left of the green. 7 is a shorter par 3 but the bulkheaded tear shaped green is completely surrounded by sand. 8 is a long dog leg right par 4 and 9 is a sweeping dog leg left par 5 with beautiful open marsh vistas at the green.
10 is a relatively short par 4. Before you come to 11 which is a dogleg left par 5. Your approach and layup shot have to be hit into a very tight area. 12 is a long relatively straight par 4 with water and sand right. 13 is a short par 3. But there is nothing but water left of the green. 14 is a short par 4 and 15 a long par 4. 16 is an uphill longer par 3. 17 is a short dog leg right par 5. And 18 is a long dogleg left par 4 with water all down the left like the 18th at TPC Sawgrass
As mentioned it’s a great course and worth an occasional splurge. I do think Sea Pines has overpriced this round. We paid 169 which I thought was too much. The course is more in the 100-120 dollar range in my opinion.
Fun Davis Love Track. Lots of Water
Atlantic Dunes in Hilton Head, SC is a Davis Love III design/redesign. Atlantic Dunes is a pure fun experience. The course has an upbeat fun energy to it. The first hole gives you an overall idea of the experience on the course, a narrow strip of land flanked by water on both sides, this course has a fairly high number of water hazards (14 out of 18 Holes). The conditions were great the course was fun and challenging and not brutal.No. 15 gives you a beautiful view of the Atlantic and the hole is fun with almost an island green in sand feel. If in Hilton Head, make your way over to this course and have a fun experience and maybe bring an extra sleeve of balls.
Great Classic Pete Dye Design
Harbour Town Golf Links, One of the earlier Pete Dye designs that put him on the map. Located in Hilton Head, SC this course has many of the famed features you either love or hate from the Dyebolical mind of Pete Dye. The course is a true gem and requires a thoughtful mind and well executed shots to score well. I am usually a fan of courses with elevation changes and sweeping expansive view, while this course does not offer much of either (excluding famed 17 and 18) I was more than impressed by the use of the land and the beauty of the course. While a respectable bailout area is present on most holes the corridors are tight and you can find yourself easily blocked by large trees. It also must be noted that the greens are fairly small and often with a hazard to one side but are very receptive. I had a great time throughout the course but the stretch from 13 to 18 is special, and 17 and 18 are a near perfect final two holes. The Tour will be playing the RBC Heritage this week, this course is often referred to as a shotmakers course and I truly understand why.
Solid Addition to a Hilton Head Trip
Heron Point on Hilton Head Island is another Pete Dye design. Pete Dye is up to his normal tricks on some of these holes but this course offers a more tame experience compared to Harbour Town. Shot-making and smart decisions are still needed to score well. Heron Point shares the same pro shop as Atlantic Dunes but they play very differently which would make these courses a very good choice for 36 holes of golf. No one hole jumps out as a signature hole but 18 was a very nice hole to finish on with a nice dogleg around a lake which your second shot might have to clear the lake to reach the flag. The customer service was great the rangers and starters were very helpful and upbeat. If you are looking for an easy fun 36 hole day in Hilton Head, I highly recommend Heron Point and Atlantic Dunes (you also receive a discount from Sea Pines when you play multiple rounds in the same day).
Hilton Head must!
This was a great experience. This is a world class facility in a beautiful resort, Sea Pines. Not having had a chance to play Harbor Town because it's out of my price point, I would put Atlantic Dunes as my top course in Hilton Head. Our caddy, Alex, was awesome. He talked me out of the ledge by recommending I would play from the white tees and I'm so glad he did. If you can hit driver 250+ yards then you can do the blues. This course was tough all throughout, especially most of the back nine. Pro tip: make sure to bring cash to pay the entrance fee to get into Sea Pines, I didn't and lost time from the practice facility.
Great option
Heron Point is probably viewed as the 3rd of the Sea Pines Resort Courses. However, it is a very fun, challenging play. And the course is in really good shape. The fairways and tees were great and the greens were really smooth and quick. The course starts out with 3 pretty short par 4s to open with. It kinda gets your feeling good before the teeth of the course. After those 3 you face several doglegs. Longer par 4s. A couple par 3s with water carries. And the fairways remain pretty tight through the course. However, it’s a fun play. The only complaint you could make is that $130 is a lot to pay to play in late November. But it’s a high end course and in great shape.
Great experience on a good course
Enjoyed getting to play a course I watch every year on TV but the conditions were only ok due to overseeding. Grass throughout the course was a little thick and putting was extremely slow. Obviously during regular conditions the course would be in top shape but during this time frame it not and the price should reflect that. Way to expensive during overseeding. The layout is fun but get able as long as you can stay out of the trees. Glad I played the course while in town but future trips I will skip it to play else where which are much cheaper.
What a great course and experience
Harbour Town lived up to its reputation- it was a fantastic course (for me #3 all time), challenging but fair, very scenic and each hole is a treat. One of the highlights of our trip was 3 rounds (also played the other 2 courses) with our caddie Rick P. I can’t say enough about how he enhanced our experience and enjoyment. When I go back to Harbour Town I definitely will request Rick for his reading of greens, course tips, but most importantly just being a great dude. Would recommend this course to everyone- has to be played.
Very fun
I get a sense that this course is sometimes overlooked versus the other 2 courses, but this one is also great. A lot of fun and very playable. I would play it again in a heartbeat. Our caddie Rick P was such a great guy, an awesome caddie, and fun to spend 4 1/2 hours with. Would tell anyone they should play this course.
Fantastic
This is a great course- but you better be hitting it straight. Every hole is a blast. Loved our caddie, Rick P. I would play here again in a second
Beverage Cart Nightmare
We went golfing Labor Day weekend and had the most pathetic cart lady I've ever encountered! We had a 10am tee time, and we were SO ready for a bloody mary by the time she FINALLY came around. I think her name was Janet. She did not introduce herself (the bad ones never do), but I tried to catch her name tag. First of all, she smelled horribly of skunk. Unless she ran into one on her way to us, I'm assuming that's why we couldn't locate her for the better half of our outing, she was off smoking somewhere...She was very rude, and when I asked when I'd see her again, she told me there was a halfway not too far ahead. She didn't seem to want to take care of us at all! Then she started rambling about some work drama, No offense Janet, but we are out here from a vacation from business! Not to hear about yours! If I ever golf at Sea Pines again, I will be calling ahead to make sure this one is NOT working my course!!!!
beautiful course
a must play, lots of character and scenery.. Condition was great.
“Hidden” Gem
With all 3 Sea Pines Resort Courses undergoing summer aerification, we chose to play Heron Point as is wasn’t cart path only. For being the “cheapest” of the 3, we were sure what to expect. Let’s say we were very impressed and would love to play it again! For us, the course played a bit shorter than we thought the yardage was per the card. Maybe tees moved up a touch? Aside from a couple funky doglegs, this was a great track, nice warm up area, and putting/chipping green. Staff we encountered were all very friendly!
Outstanding
Played Heron Point this morning and it did not disappoint. It’s probably seen as the 3rd of the the 3 Sea Pines courses behind Harbour Town and Atlantic Dunes. But don’t be fooled. It’s a great course on its on. First, it’s in great shape. The tees and fairways were awesome. The greens held shots but rolled pretty fast. The layout itself is very interesting. Lots of dips and swales in the fairways and around the greens. Also several small pot bunkers around the greens. Most holes dogleg left or right. The fairways give you plenty of room. But their isn’t much rough. Generally you are in the fairway or OB. The course starts out with 3 short scores or par 4s. It finishes with a reachable par 5. And a classic dogleg left water all on the left par 4. It’s a fun play when on vacation in the area and worth it if you don’t mind shelling out the money.
Best course on the island
This was my first time playing and was not disappointed. Staff was courteous and helpful. The driving range, practice areas, pro shop and bar were great. The course was in fabulous condition with fast and true greens and a layout that was challenging but not impossible even for an average golfer. Pace of play was just fine - slightly over 4 hours even with a little waiting on the front nine. It was pretty pricey, but that’s what you should expect from a course like this, and the experience was worth the money. I’ll be back!
Great Resort Course
Played Atlantic Dunes while on vacation with the family today. They had just punched the greens a couple of weeks ago, but for the most part other than being a bit slow they were in good shape. If the greens had not been punched I would have rated it 5 stars. They should be back to normal in a week or so. The rest of the course is in perfect condition. Check in was easy and friendly. Range balls were included in the price, which I thought was a little high, but while on vacation, what the heck. The course plays moderately tough, and although there is only 1 hole on the ocean it is close enough that the breeze in constantly swirling, gusting, and affecting your play. The course is a good mix of holes, some long, some short, some doglegs each way. For the most part each hole is pretty memorable. There is a good bit on water in play, mainly on the sides of the holes. #1 is a straight away short to medium length par 4, water all the way
the right. #2 is a longer straight away par 4 with more water down the right but also alot of bunkers lining the left of the fairway. #3 is a medium length par 3 with water in play short and right. #4 is a big sweeping dogleg left par 5. Pond on the left with your second shot. I really dont remember #5. 6 is a hard dogleg right par 4. The locals I was playing with all tried to take it over the tree on the right edge. This left them a much shorter shot. 7 was a medium length par 3. 8 a shorter par 4 that felt really tight with OB right and cart path left. 9 was a long par 5, again that felt tight with OB right and a huge bunker on the left and a peninsula green. 10 was a shorter par 3 with water on the left. 11 was the shortest par 4 on the course, but again it felt really right with OB right and trees left. 12 was a sweeping dogleg right par 4. I dont really remember 13. 14 is another big sweeping dogleg left par 5. The green is surrounded left and long by nasty bunkers and thick weeds. 15 is the Ocean Hole although to be honest, you have to stand on your tiptoes to see it. I made a par on it which was cool. Especially considering it was a 2 club wind in your face. 16 is a dogleg right par 4 that required something less than driver off the tee. 17 is a long par 5 with water down the right. and 18 was a good finishing hole being a long par 4 with water tight to the right. All in all its a great course. Very beautiful, and great customer service. Its expensive.....but you get what you pay for. So if your on vacation its worth is to splurge and play a round.
Great Course – TERRIBLE Service
I have played Heron Point several times and I have always enjoyed the course and have always had a great experience. However today, that all changed due to the attitude and service. Terrible service and attitude ruined what should have been a great day at a great course. When we arrived and dropped our bags off at the bag drop (we came in two separate vehicles) my friend requested two separate golf carts (to help maintain social distancing). The person at the bag drop gave my friend a hard time and said, “may I ask you why you want two separate carts?” He did not want to provide two carts until we finally insisted that we have separate carts (there is a COVID-19 pandemic going on). I asked for a towel and a cooler for ice so we could buy drinks in the snack bar and keep the drinks cool on a hot and humid day. The rude, belligerent bag stand attendant said, “No! We no longer provide towels and coolers due to Coronavirus.” However, on every cart there are two sand bottles for everyone to use and fill divots (but the attendant would not give a towel or cooler with ice due to Coronavirus). The temperature today was 88 degrees with 67% humidity. This course was the ONLY course we played in six days which would not provide a cooler when asked and requested. We played at two different courses at Palmetto dunes (provided coolers and ice when requested), two different courses at Port Royal (provided coolers and ice when requested) and Country Club of Hilton Head ((provided coolers and ice when requested). The only reason the rude bag drop attendant did not provide a towel or cooler was because he was mad that we had requested two separate carts and so he was NOT going to do ANYTHING to help or assist my friend nor I.
The golf course, as always, was in great condition and played great. The greens were fast and true, bunkers were in excellent condition fairways were lush and nice and overall the course conditions were fantastic. The pace of play was terrible for the first 9 holes due to a group with a child which was playing and holding up everyone behind them. One the par 3 hole #4, there were four groups of four on the hole. The group with the child was on the green putting, another group of four was on the tee box waiting to tee off and two other groups of four waiting behind the group on the tee box. Finally after hole #9 we saw a course marshal who said something to the super slow group because after hole #9 the pace of play picked up. Overall, the entire round took just over 5 hours.
The only thing I and my friend could talk about after what should have been a great day of golf at a great course was the awful service and attitude of the bag drop attendant who ruined the whole experience.
Carts
For the money that we paid for our round, we would have expected a far superior cart fleet. The carts were no better than what you would find in a low end public course
Required fore caddies
Our fore caddie was fine. Great guy, but I would have preferred that we had the option. He just showed up on the tee and we had to use him. To be honest, we did not need him and it was an additional $30 I did not want to spend.
Having said that, what a great experience. This would not keep me from coming back but should be by request.
I can understand your comment since I recently played the course as well. I had a similar thought but then asked myself, “Did you come for the golf or the golf carts?”
The carts are fine and do not disrupt the excellent experience of the course.