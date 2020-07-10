Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Tennessee Golf Resorts

Baneberry Golf and Resort

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
704 Harrison Ferry Road, Baneberry, Tennessee 37890, US
(800) 593-4348
Visit Website
Location Map

About Baneberry Golf and Resort

The Baneberry Golf Course and Resort is set on Douglas Lake in the Smoky Mountains. Golfers can stay in one of seven private villas or a room at the inn, which is closest to the pool, tennis court and driving range and across the street from the clubhouse bar and grill. Within an hour of the resort are multiple attractions: Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Dollywood and a great college town in Knoxville.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres115
Year Opened1972
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesRoom
TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Baneberry Golf and Resort

Reviews

2.6
73 Reviews (73)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
WilRichards
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
u000002504687
Played On
Reviews 29
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Previously Played

Terrible

I read the previous reviews but thought it can’t be that bad It’s worse. Hadn’t played here in awhile and it’s a fun track to play and use to be in good shape There are no greens They are completely gone The fairways are a mixture of numerous grasses that may or may not give you a decent lie. Hit in the rough you’ve lost your ball. Now for the biggie while finishing the third hole A Group of 6 carts jumped in front of us when we asked what was going on they said they had a swat going. Didn’t even acknowledge we were there. Very rude. Anyway don’t waste your time or money here If they let you play free it would not be enjoyable. I can’t see any way short of a major overhaul that would make it playable

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
huxdavid
Played On
Reviews 19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Greens

Greens need work but you can see that they are working to improve the course now that it is under new ownership

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
chanmullinax
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Needs Work

Fairways were ok but the greens were the worst I have ever played. Staff was super friendly.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
tannehill
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Weeds and Dirt

I booked our tee time on golfnow on a hot deal. I had read the reviews that Brian had answered, stating new ownership, starting in mid to late June. I thought for $15 give it a try. Gentleman in the clubhouse wanted to know how much I paid on golfnow, why does it matter? If your don't want golfnow business don't list your course on it. Simple as that. Needs to work on his customer service skills. Tee boxes and fairways were fair to good. Now to the greens, very little grass but mostly weeds and dirt. I am not a grounds keeper but I think the only way to fix them is rip them up and start from scratch. Talking to the cart attendant, he said the new owners had not arrived yet. Hopefully when they do the conditions of the golf course will start to change. I know that you can't wave a magic wand and it will change over night, but lets get started and bring this course back to the condition that it once was. It could be a hidden gem in East Tennessee but needs love and lots of money. Please get to work.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
u314160303975
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
robertmorgan2017
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Previously Played

Horrible

The guy in the club house made us believe that the greens were a little ruff. Every green was dead and smelled of mildew. Will never play there again.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
huxdavid
Played On
Reviews 19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

A lot of weeds throughout fairways, disease and bare spots on greens. This could be a great course but it needs attention and maintenance on it

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
dtrueblood1
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
Dennis8858965
Played On
Reviews 73
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing

6/4/2020

Nice layout but greens are shot needs major work!!

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
u6077769
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Hadn’t played in a while.

Been years since I played here, course has a great lay out you don’t have to have a long ball to play well. Nice setting out in the country by the lake. Front nine greens need attention, back nine were in great shape. Staff was very friendly.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
leno142001
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Previously Played

What happened

Used. To be a great course. Not sure who’s taking care of the place now but it’s awful.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/13/2020

The golf course was for sale. We close on the course in Mid to late June. We plan on renovating the golf course and I am a former golf course Supt. who is also moving to the area. When we close I would love to get in touch with you to have you come out in the Fall time. I will comp your round and would love to talk about future plans for the area. Love Newport. Thank you. Brian

Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
rebrucebruce
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Stay Away

I hate to bad mouth anyone or anything but this was a waste of money and waste of time. After making our tee, nothing was said about the condition of this course. The greens are in the worst shape I've ever seen or played on. They should shut down and re-work all of these greens...Quickly

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Fair
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/13/2020

Hello Bruce. The golf course has been for sale and transition. We are buying the golf course and we will be renovating the course. My background is I am a former Supt. and have one state and national awards in Golf Course Construction, environmental design, and worked with some of the best designers in the world. I would love to earn your trust back after we close in Late June. Thank you. Brian

Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
jkcook34
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played

Greens need a makeover!!

Layout is great but the greens are in really bad shape not sure if they are still doing maintenance or not

Conditions Poor
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
kMB9At6H6hoTBsJ1B3Qg
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Baneberry

Good layout. Holes 10 and 11 need work. Hole 2 is great

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
ppowelld00
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Fair
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
dtrueblood1
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

FAirways good, greens bad

The fairways were good, but the greens were very bad. No place to even move your ball to so you could putt. Badly diseased.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
uHHFK3476HH
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
First Time Playing
Used cart

Lots of potential, but needs work

Our first time here, and although we were not too disappointed (we've played some really bad courses before), we thought this course could be improved significantly with just some TLC from the maintenance crew. Particularly the greens. They are by far the worst greens we have ever seen anywhere, but could be saved with a bit of work. The tee boxes and fairways look pretty good, and the architectural layout of the course is fabulous. Great scenery, with well-placed mature trees and bunkers, but the big problem is the greens. Running-water restrooms on the course, but they badly need cleaning and updates. Could be a fantastic course with just a bit of work. We still enjoyed the day, however.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
neildobaggins
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
2.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Baneberry Golf & Resort
Default User Avatar
jkcook34
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great value

Gotta play for less than 15$ so I really can't complain course in pretty good condition a few of the greens needs attention but overall pleased with my round

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
1 2 3 4
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me