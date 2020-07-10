Baneberry Golf and Resort

I booked our tee time on golfnow on a hot deal. I had read the reviews that Brian had answered, stating new ownership, starting in mid to late June. I thought for $15 give it a try. Gentleman in the clubhouse wanted to know how much I paid on golfnow, why does it matter? If your don't want golfnow business don't list your course on it. Simple as that. Needs to work on his customer service skills. Tee boxes and fairways were fair to good. Now to the greens, very little grass but mostly weeds and dirt. I am not a grounds keeper but I think the only way to fix them is rip them up and start from scratch. Talking to the cart attendant, he said the new owners had not arrived yet. Hopefully when they do the conditions of the golf course will start to change. I know that you can't wave a magic wand and it will change over night, but lets get started and bring this course back to the condition that it once was. It could be a hidden gem in East Tennessee but needs love and lots of money. Please get to work.