Baneberry Golf and Resort
About Baneberry Golf and ResortThe Baneberry Golf Course and Resort is set on Douglas Lake in the Smoky Mountains. Golfers can stay in one of seven private villas or a room at the inn, which is closest to the pool, tennis court and driving range and across the street from the clubhouse bar and grill. Within an hour of the resort are multiple attractions: Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Dollywood and a great college town in Knoxville.
Terrible
I read the previous reviews but thought it can’t be that bad It’s worse. Hadn’t played here in awhile and it’s a fun track to play and use to be in good shape There are no greens They are completely gone The fairways are a mixture of numerous grasses that may or may not give you a decent lie. Hit in the rough you’ve lost your ball. Now for the biggie while finishing the third hole A Group of 6 carts jumped in front of us when we asked what was going on they said they had a swat going. Didn’t even acknowledge we were there. Very rude. Anyway don’t waste your time or money here If they let you play free it would not be enjoyable. I can’t see any way short of a major overhaul that would make it playable
Greens
Greens need work but you can see that they are working to improve the course now that it is under new ownership
Needs Work
Fairways were ok but the greens were the worst I have ever played. Staff was super friendly.
Weeds and Dirt
I booked our tee time on golfnow on a hot deal. I had read the reviews that Brian had answered, stating new ownership, starting in mid to late June. I thought for $15 give it a try. Gentleman in the clubhouse wanted to know how much I paid on golfnow, why does it matter? If your don't want golfnow business don't list your course on it. Simple as that. Needs to work on his customer service skills. Tee boxes and fairways were fair to good. Now to the greens, very little grass but mostly weeds and dirt. I am not a grounds keeper but I think the only way to fix them is rip them up and start from scratch. Talking to the cart attendant, he said the new owners had not arrived yet. Hopefully when they do the conditions of the golf course will start to change. I know that you can't wave a magic wand and it will change over night, but lets get started and bring this course back to the condition that it once was. It could be a hidden gem in East Tennessee but needs love and lots of money. Please get to work.
Horrible
The guy in the club house made us believe that the greens were a little ruff. Every green was dead and smelled of mildew. Will never play there again.
A lot of weeds throughout fairways, disease and bare spots on greens. This could be a great course but it needs attention and maintenance on it
6/4/2020
Nice layout but greens are shot needs major work!!
Hadn’t played in a while.
Been years since I played here, course has a great lay out you don’t have to have a long ball to play well. Nice setting out in the country by the lake. Front nine greens need attention, back nine were in great shape. Staff was very friendly.
What happened
Used. To be a great course. Not sure who’s taking care of the place now but it’s awful.
Stay Away
I hate to bad mouth anyone or anything but this was a waste of money and waste of time. After making our tee, nothing was said about the condition of this course. The greens are in the worst shape I've ever seen or played on. They should shut down and re-work all of these greens...Quickly
Hello Bruce. The golf course has been for sale and transition. We are buying the golf course and we will be renovating the course. My background is I am a former Supt. and have one state and national awards in Golf Course Construction, environmental design, and worked with some of the best designers in the world. I would love to earn your trust back after we close in Late June. Thank you. Brian
Greens need a makeover!!
Layout is great but the greens are in really bad shape not sure if they are still doing maintenance or not
Baneberry
Good layout. Holes 10 and 11 need work. Hole 2 is great
FAirways good, greens bad
The fairways were good, but the greens were very bad. No place to even move your ball to so you could putt. Badly diseased.
Lots of potential, but needs work
Our first time here, and although we were not too disappointed (we've played some really bad courses before), we thought this course could be improved significantly with just some TLC from the maintenance crew. Particularly the greens. They are by far the worst greens we have ever seen anywhere, but could be saved with a bit of work. The tee boxes and fairways look pretty good, and the architectural layout of the course is fabulous. Great scenery, with well-placed mature trees and bunkers, but the big problem is the greens. Running-water restrooms on the course, but they badly need cleaning and updates. Could be a fantastic course with just a bit of work. We still enjoyed the day, however.
Great value
Gotta play for less than 15$ so I really can't complain course in pretty good condition a few of the greens needs attention but overall pleased with my round
The golf course was for sale. We close on the course in Mid to late June. We plan on renovating the golf course and I am a former golf course Supt. who is also moving to the area. When we close I would love to get in touch with you to have you come out in the Fall time. I will comp your round and would love to talk about future plans for the area. Love Newport. Thank you. Brian