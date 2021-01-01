Tennessee Golf Resorts
Tennessee's golf resort scene ranges from one of the smallest golf resorts in the country, the nine-hole/43-room Sewanee Inn, to the largest, the five courses at the Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Glade. The state launched its own version of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail by creating the Tennessee Golf Trail (originally called the Bear Trace Trail after designer Jack Nicklaus). The trail runs throughout the state, stopping at nearly a dozen state parks that offer lodging and golf. For the golfer who wants to experience the music and nightlife of Nashville, the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Conference Center offers a fine round at Gaylord Springs Golf Links.
Harrison, Tennessee
The 1,200-acre Harrison Bay State Park hugs 40 miles of Chickamauga Lake shoreline. It is a haven for campers, golfers, boaters and fishermen. It boasts one of the most complete marina facilities available on the Tennessee Valley Authority lakes. There are 128 RV campsites with water/electrical hookups and also 21 primitive tent-only campsites.…
Chapel Hill, Tennessee
The Henry Horton State Park is located on the shores of the historic Duck River, one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world. Overnight visitors can choose from a lodge, eight cabins, 56 RV campsites, 10 tent campsites, nine primitive campsites and three backcountry campsites. The Governor's Table Restaurant and Tipped Canoe Louge are…
Burns, Tennessee
Three lakes are the draw inside the Montgomery Bell State Park outside of Nashville. The newly renovated, 117-room Lodge sits on Lake Acorn, featuring a restaurant and bar. There's also 47 rustic cabins that do not have air-conditioning or heating and 94 campsites, including 40 for campers and RVs. Activities at the park ranges from hiking and…
Buchanan, Tennessee
The Paris Landing State Park was named after an old steamboat and freight landing on the Tennessee River. Damming the river created the Kentucky Lake, leading to excellent fishing and boating opportunities. The other recreational choices are hiking, golf on a 6,685-yard lakeside course and swimming, either at a beach on Kentucky Lake or the public…
Baneberry, Tennessee
The Baneberry Golf Course and Resort is set on Douglas Lake in the Smokey Mountains. Golfers can stay in one of seven private villas or a room at the inn, which is closest to the pool, tennis court and driving range and across the street from the clubhouse bar and grill. Within an hour of the resort are multiple attractions: Pigeon Forge,…
LaFollette, Tennessee
Deerfield Resort is a gated resort community with a golf course, airstrip and home rentals/condos on 1,000 acres on Norris Lake. The mountainous terrain of the 6,700-yard course comes to fruition on the 16th, which drops more than 300 feet from the tee to the fairway. The lake views are the course's signature and can also be enjoyed from The…
Crossville, Tennessee
The Lake Tansi Village Resort is actually home to four lakes (Tansi, Geronimo, Hiawatha and Mohawk) that provide guests and home owners an abundance of water activities. Guests stay in lakefront cabins and have access to the marina and its boat rentals, the beach, community events, the 6,701-yard public Lake Tansi course and two restaurants, the…
Sewanee, Tennessee
Despite being small in stature, the Sewanee Inn is a premier golf experience. The 43-room boutique inn on the grounds of the University of the South is home to The Course at Sewanee, a nine-holer renovated by Gil Hanse. Outdoor recreation to enjoy in the surrounding Appalachian Mountains includes hiking, biking, finding waterfalls and swimming…
Sevierville, Tennessee
The Little Valley Mountain Resort delivers cabins to rent in Pigeon Forge that showcase the scenery of the Smoky Mountains. Some of the log cabins feature extras like hot tubs, pool tables, air hockey and are pet-friendly. Amenities include a heated swimming pool, hiking, stocked fishing pounds, a 9-hole par-3 course, mini-golf and courts for…
Tazewell, Tennessee
The Woodlake Lodge, Golf and Country Club calls itself the "best-kept golf secret in the South". The course, fronting the 34,000-acre Norris Lake, was regarded by Golf Digest as one of America's best new courses in 2000. The new Tazewell Airport is a 5,000-foot paved runway for those with private planes. The club features a swimming pool, tennis…
Kingsport, Tennessee
The Warriors’ Path State Park, named for the Great Cherokee War and Trading Path, is located on the shores of the Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River. Although there are only 94 camping sites available for overnight guests, this hub of recreation is worth the visit for boating, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, swimming at the pool,…
Gatlinburg, Tennessee
The Bent Creek Golf Village offers relaxation in the Great Smoky Mountain foothills of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The 80 one- and two-bedroom rentals and four cabins come equipped with kitchens, at least one bathroom, laundry facilities and other comforts of home. Guests can stay on property for the indoor and outdoor pools, game room and fitness…
Winchester, Tennessee
The 1,321-acre Tims Ford State Park is home to the Tims Ford Reservoir, considered one of the most picturesque lakes in the state and one of the best fishing/recreation lakes in the Southeast. The Lake View Marina provides a boat launch as well as rentals for pontoon boats, kayaks and canoes. Visitors can stay in 20 cabins, two campgrounds for…
Crossville, Tennessee
The 1,720-acre Cumberland Mountain State Park sits on the Cumberland Plateau around Byrd Lake, a man-made lake created by the impoundment of Byrd Creek in the 1930s. The park provides endless recreational activities, including hiking, swimming, picnicking and interpretive programs. The park also features a popular area restaurant and separate…
Spencer, Tennessee
At 29,800 acres, the Fall Creek Falls State Park ambles across the eastern top of the rugged Cumberland Plateau as one of the state's largest state parks. Its terrain is blessed with gorges, waterfalls, streams and forests. The Fall Creek Falls, at 256 feet, is one of the highest waterfalls in the eastern United States. Others include Piney Falls,…
Old Hickory, Tennessee
The Hermitage Golf Club started offering more of a resort experience when eight new cottages were built in April 2016. Each unit has a great room, two bedrooms with two queen beds in each, kitchenette, two bathrooms and screened-in porch. Outside, there's a private putting green, bunker and fire pit/waterfall area for gatherings. The President's…
Crossville, Tennessee
The Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Glade is located in the Cumberland Plateau region of Tennessee with 12,700 acres to explore. There's fun for all ages with nine walking trails, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, mini-golf, beaches, boat rentals, tennis courts, marina and five golf courses. Nearby are wineries and museums.
Nashville, Tennessee
The Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center is essentially the heart of Nashville. This luxury hotel offers all sorts of unique attractions, none more attractive than SoundWaves, an upscale water experience featuring 4 acres of combined indoor and outdoor water attractions. Guests can enjoy a show at Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium, wander…
Kingsport, Tennessee
The 304-room MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center sits at the base of Bays Mountain in Kingsport. It is a short drive from East Tennessee State University, Bristol Motor Speedway and Domtar Park. The Meadows Restaurant at the hotel and Horse Creek Lounge at the golf clubhouse mix casual and elegance. A fitness center, indoor pool and…
Counce, Tennessee
The Pickwick Landing State Park is renowned for its excellent water recreation on the lake and river offering fishing, boating out of a marina and swimming at three public beaches. A 119-room lodge with a restaurant, fitness center and indoor and outdoor pools, 10 two-bedroom cabins with full kitchens, bathroom, patio and fireplace and 81 camp…