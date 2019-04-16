Henry Horton State Park
About Henry Horton State ParkThe Henry Horton State Park is located on the shores of the historic Duck River, one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world. Overnight visitors can choose from a lodge, eight cabins, 56 RV campsites, 10 tent campsites, nine primitive campsites and three backcountry campsites. The Governor's Table Restaurant and Tipped Canoe Lounge are excellent dining options not available in most state parks. The Buford Ellington Golf Course is heavily treed with greens and fairways protected by 37 bunkers. Fishing, a trap and skeet range, a swimming pool, hiking, biking and guided river floats are available.
Outstanding Greens
Quality and value is what I'm looking for and you'll get it here. I'm not exaggerating, but these are the best greens for a public course I've ever (playing for 57 years) played. Possibly the best greens, private or public. Fairways are slowly getting green after the winter (probably be real nice in 2-3 weeks or so). Will definitely be coming back, even though I'm 1.25 hours away. Overall grade : A-.
Hidden Gem
Some of the largest best-kept greens I’ve ever played! Very affordable and worth every penny will definitely be back!
Great Course - Slowish Play
The course was fair and in great shape. The greens were lightning fast.
Only complaint is that there are no water jugs out on the course to get water. Nothing! There are a couple of water fountains but the water is luke warm at best.
They need to place huge water coolers filled with cold water out on the course.
Other than that everything was great.
Always great!
They always have the course in great condition and i have never felt like i did not get what i paid for. Love this course!
Best Greens Around
I used to play Henry Horton growing up. The first time I played it was around 45 years ago. I hadn’t payed it since they changed over from bent grass to Bermuda 3 years ago. Unbelievable. I love the layout and depending on what tees you play from it is a great challenge. The greens are HUGE and can be a full club difference wherever the pin is placed. They are in perfect shape for so early in the season. They roll very true. Most of the holes are right in front of you and the par 3’s are generally long. Fun, fair course. Burgers are great also.
A golf paradox
Club house is fine. Golf carts are new and perfect. Tees and fairways are in very good condition, even though every thing is bermuda grass. The sand traps are lousy, with wet, compacted sand that hasn't been properly raked for a while. Importantly, the greens are enormous and in better shape than any course I've played in central TN. Better than Legends, Gov. Club, or any other CC or public course. Kudo's to the greenskeeper. He is truly underrated!
Sadly, the layout is boring. Pretty reminiscent of Harpeth Hills or Shelby Park. Back and forth layout with holes of minimum interest. I'd play it again because of the condition and the greens, but I wish the layout was more unique.
Hottest day of the year
Place was in great shape. Greens are in perfect condition. Couple of nasty pin placements. Wouldn’t change a thing, except maybe the outside temperature.
Beautiful course
Played this course for the first time Tuesday Sept. 26th and enjoyed it so much went back on Wednesday Sept. 27th. This course is in awesome condition. The greens are perfect. They do a great job with this course. The young lady in the shop is so super nice and friendly. They make you feel welcomed and they want you to come back. If I get back to the state park again I will definitely take my clubs. Enjoy the course and the wildlife and the beauty of this course.
Fun
It's an awesome course. It's Fun to play. Great food at the snack bar. Great Lady that runs it. The Staff isn't quite as good as it use to be but more that addiqute!
Great Park
Good buddies trip
Spent a weekend buddies trip here on the “play and stay” winter package. The course is in good shape and is challenging. Holes are longer and require proper fairway placement for approaches. Large greens were in good shape for November and putted well. #14 is a long par 3 that plays 200 – 250 yards, #10 is a monster par 4 and #6 a long challenging par 5. The staff at the pro shop was friendly and accommodating and the cheeseburger at the snack bar was outstanding.
We stayed at the park inn. Rooms were rustic but comfortable and clean. The restaurant at the inn has buffets for dinner Tuesday - Saturday and breakfast Saturday and Sunday. The food was excellent and staff friendly.
Will plan another trip here in the future.
Nice condition in late June 2014
I believe it was around $40 to ride 18 on a weekday. A great price for a very well maintained course. I had no issues with course condition. Greens are smooth and true. A challenging but fair course. There are a few long holes: #10 is a 450+ par-4 that plays uphill and is a bit tight in the trees. #14 is a long par-3 that can play 200-250 yards depending on which tees you play. The 18th is a monster par-5. A great finishing hole. Henry Horton is in my rotation of courses I prefer to play most often.