Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa
About Omni Barton Creek Resort & SpaLocated less than 20 minutes from downtown Austin, Omni Barton Creek Resort is the city's largest and most accessible golf resort. The resort features 72 holes of championship golf, featuring two designs by Tom Fazio, one by local legend Ben Crenshaw (with co-architect Bill Coore) and a fourth course about 30 minutes west, the Palmer Lakeside course. The property underwent an extensive renovation and expansion in 2019 that included a second hotel tower being constructed, and all golf courses were refreshed as well. Off the course, there are now four pool areas onsite and the spa was also expanded. There are seven restaurant concepts on property, ranging from casual and poolside to fine dining. Barton Creek is a members' club and in order to play golf, you must be a guest of a member or of the hotel, which offers stay-and-play packages.
#18 Photo submitted by GordonATX on 06/16/2020
Photo submitted by GordonATX on 06/16/2020
Photo submitted by GordonATX on 06/16/2020
Photo submitted by GordonATX on 06/16/2020
13th tee Photo submitted by golfingbrock on 07/05/2019
8th tee picture in picture Photo submitted by golfingbrock on 07/05/2019
View of Coore-Crenshaw 18th green near the pro-shop Photo submitted by golfingbrock on 07/05/2019
8th green view from #1 green Photo submitted by golfingbrock on 07/05/2019
#5 green Photo submitted by golfingbrock on 07/05/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/25/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/25/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/25/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/25/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/25/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/25/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/25/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/25/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/25/2019
Photo submitted by Zoeboe4u on 06/20/2019
Photo submitted by Zoeboe4u on 06/20/2019
Photo submitted by Zoeboe4u on 06/20/2019
Photo submitted by Zoeboe4u on 06/20/2019
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 06/13/2019
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 06/13/2019
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 06/13/2019
#1 Photo submitted by mqyux5uEqmtlDSgxZfpM on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by mqyux5uEqmtlDSgxZfpM on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by mqyux5uEqmtlDSgxZfpM on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by theglasseyegolfer on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by theglasseyegolfer on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by theglasseyegolfer on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by theglasseyegolfer on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by theglasseyegolfer on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by theglasseyegolfer on 06/12/2019
4th tee Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 02/02/2019
Helicopter ride over the Foothills Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 02/02/2019
10th tee Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 02/02/2019
Tree clearing along 15th green Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 02/02/2019
Photo submitted by GreerGolf on 04/28/2018
Photo submitted by LICC on 03/23/2018
Photo submitted by LICC on 03/23/2018
Photo submitted by LICC on 03/23/2018
Photo submitted by LICC on 03/23/2018
Photo submitted by LICC on 03/23/2018
Photo submitted by LICC on 03/23/2018
9th hole Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 05/15/2017
The 11th Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 05/15/2017
14th tee Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 05/15/2017
Par-3 14th Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 05/15/2017
Driving Range Photo submitted by pdicosim on 06/23/2016
Cart Photo submitted by pdicosim on 06/23/2016
GPS? Photo submitted by pdicosim on 06/23/2016
Gorgeous Course though... Photo submitted by pdicosim on 06/23/2016
Photo submitted by pdicosim on 06/23/2016
Photo submitted by pdicosim on 06/23/2016
# 4 Tee Box Photo submitted by Notoriousbigb on 08/10/2015
#11 Tee Box Photo submitted by Notoriousbigb on 08/10/2015
#14 Tee Box Photo submitted by Notoriousbigb on 08/10/2015
Stay & Play Vacation Worthy
It's a resort course. Do I expect certain things on a more expensive course. You bet I do! Honestly, I expect a lot. Did I get it? Mostly.
First off, you get to park in a parking garage. This is a huge plus in the Texas heat when needed. The pro shop is right next to it. We ended up carrying our bags from the garage to the shop. Is that normal? We weren't staying at the resort. We were locals just there to play golf. Were we supposed to drop our bags nearby first? I still don't know. Now while there's a pro shop, I didn't see any kind of clubhouse nor place to grab food/drinks. I guess that's something guests generally get up at the resort/hotel. Makes sense I guess. They had cart attendants who put our bags on the cart ... that were six feet from us ... after we'd already carried the bags from the garage. I mean, what's the point? If you're going to employ the young guys/girls, then make them earn their money. The driving range is a ways up the street on the other side of the hotel. So plan a few extra minutes to get there and back accordingly. It's a nice (downhill) range with plenty of room. I'll bet it gets really busy during nice weather, weekends, etc. And there was only one big putting green there on which you could both chip and putt. Then again, maybe I need to inspect more of the property to see if other options are available.
The course was in great shape. It's a shorter course with a few challenges. Honestly, I'd welcome playing it again now that I know the holes. This isn't some flat links style course where your score will almost always be about the same. With a hill country course, there are some blind shots, some twists/turns that you won't know about until you come up to them. So the first time playing a course like this will likely add a few strokes.
All aspects of this course were perfectly fine and well maintained. I have zero complaints. The greens were a little faster than other courses but I expect (and kind of want that) on a course like this. The bunkers (of which I found three) were all like something you'd see on the PGA with nice fine sand. Water isn't much of an issue on this course. That's typical of hill country courses as it's harder to keep ponds maintained, etc. So they have a little natural creek (run-off) here and there but not much else. Some of the rough is ROUGH ... as in don't even bother walking in because it's too deep with weeds/brush and you may encounter unwelcome wildlife. No sense risking a rattlesnake bite over a golf ball.
The scoring app I use on my phone could not provide any GPS yardage as the AT&T signal was too weak. Luckily, the Club Car carts are equipped with a touch screen that (among other things) shows yardage to whatever point you want. Since there are no hole layout signs at the tee boxes, the cart provides a nice colorful layout of each hole. The monitor also warns you about blind tee shots, proximity warnings based on your location to the green (for example), and more. So many golfers could benefit from these touch screens. Oh, your 120yds from the green? Is that the flag? What's it to the front or back of the green? Well these monitors give you all of that information; very helpful.
The cart also has two (2) USB ports but neither appeared to be working on my cart. I was trying to keep my phone battery up. The carts have rain covers that can fold down over your bags. That's great but really kind of useless here in Austin TX; we rarely get rain and golfers are therefore quick to skip playing those days with so many other sunny days available. Another thing I really like about these particular carts are the ball/club washer on one side and small cooler on the other. And of course, there's a sand bottle attached to the frame post. Saw some divots filled in with the green sand (which I prefer). Our carts, however, had normal sand. All good. But wait, there's more. :) These carts also have small trays up by the roof to keep (whatever) out of the way (e.g. your phone, a towel, etc).
All total, we saw three (3) different beverage carts. While we're not normally ones to buy drinks etc, it's nice to have the option and I'm sure patrons who do use the carts more are happy to see them so often.
There were a couple nice restroom facilities on the course. I didn't go in; I can only assume they have AC. And while we saw several water coolers around the course (and even a trough or two for ice), none were present due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). So, all carts were preloaded with two (2) bottles of water that were iced down. We then grabbed a few more from the starter as he had a bunch on his cart just for that purpose. Well done!
Is it a shorter course? It sure feels like it. I guess I expected something harder. Maybe I'm getting to be a better golfer. Hahaha! Nope, that's not it. I kind of equate a higher priced course with a harder one. Maybe that's just my own (mis)perception. Still, this is a really nice course that's very well maintained. Enjoy!
Nice improvements
Barton Creek Fazio Foothills is a very nice layout with good views and challenging terrain. It is in very good condition and has a lot of strategic choices to make throughout the round which makes for a fun 4 hours. Customer service could be better for the price of the round. The GPS in the cart wasn't working and we used the "call for assistance" button which went unanswered. No one was available to help us as we made the turn between 9-10 and then there wasn't anyone around when we finished 18 and returned to the clubhouse.
Hill Country at its finest
Driving through Austin to get to the course you can see that it is some-what hilly, but when you turn from Bee Caves Rd to Barton Creek Blvd the view and the drop-off is breath-taking. Omni Barton Creek has the Fazio Foothills and Coore-Crenshaw course at the resort, and the Fazio Canyons course a few miles down the road.
I drove down from Fort Worth that morning for a 10:00 a.m. tee time with a group of local Golf Advisors, and got to play at the resort rate. Normally you must be a resort guest or a member to play. The pro-shop was small but adequate, with a parking garage next door that kept the car cooler in the summer heat and the staff were very friendly and accommodating. The 19th hole at the resort was closed, but we were able to go to the pool bar for a late lunch after the round.
The Course:
As we played the first hole, a downhill wide open par 4, we could see the 8th green that had a creek and waterfall immediately to the left, and we joked about how many waterfalls we may encounter on this Fazio design (we eventually lost count) but I became a Fazio fan . While there were several forgettable shots hit, there were few if any forgettable holes, and the course conditions were perfect.
Par 3's:
3 of the par 3's are about the same distance, but they were all unique. The 3rd hole has a nice gorge carry with a false front and shallow back to front, the 9th hole is downhill and has a gorge and waterfall/creek left and generous bail out area to the right. #17 is a beautiful uphill redan.
Par 4's:
Great variety from split fairways, dog-legs with safe and adventurous options, and even a short driveable hole(#12), and a biarritz green. The fairways are wide and generous, but penal if you miss, often with woods on one side, and a creek or pond on the other side. Visually intimidating drop off's require commitment to your shot(#10 drops about 100 ft from the tee to the fairway and I wasn't committed!). If I played here again, I would only use driver on about half of the par 4's
Par 5's:
This was probably the funnest set of par 5's I've ever played!
#5 is a 611 yard monster with split fairway on the approach. You can either play the high side or the low side before you cross the creek to the green. #8 is 529, with a good chance to go in 2 with a good drive down the left. Too far right and it's blind to a green that you absolutely can't miss left. #15 is fairly straightforward, but has a huge bank to the right of the green and a great chance for birdie.
#18 has a generous fairway to hit, but if you hit it well, you have a decision to make. There is a MASSIVE gorge full of Pro-V's that starts about 50 yards in front of an uphill green. You can either hit it long left and be even with the pin with a wedge, lay up short and have a blind wedge uphill, or go for the glory and bring the gorge in play.
Final Thoughts:
I don't recommend driving 4 hours with very little sleep then pegging it up. Despite the course not being walkable (due to hills, routing, heat, etc.) and being more $ than I would normally pay for a round, the world class experience here was totally worth it. No matter how you play, you will want to play here again.
13th tee Photo submitted by golfingbrock on 07/05/2019
8th tee picture in picture Photo submitted by golfingbrock on 07/05/2019
View of Coore-Crenshaw 18th green near the pro-shop Photo submitted by golfingbrock on 07/05/2019
8th green view from #1 green Photo submitted by golfingbrock on 07/05/2019
#5 green Photo submitted by golfingbrock on 07/05/2019
The Flashy Side of Barton Creek Combines Fun and Fancy
If you’re looking to get the full Tom Fazio experience in the Austin area, Barton Creek has you covered with his wildly fantastic Fazio Foothills course. A spectacular layout, pristine conditions, and all the amenities of a premium golf resort make Foothills a must-play destination for all Fazio fans. As a Local Advisor, I was invited to play here as a non resort guest but paid for my round in full.
The course design might seem a bit tricked up to the more conservative golfer but I found the massively elevated tees, various hazards, and numerous nearby waterfalls made for an exciting and eventful round.
Many of the fairways are wide and forgiving and even with all the ponds, creeks, trees, and bunkers, you’ll often have no issues reaching the greens in regulation. That said, stray too far from the short stuff and you can end up spending quite a bit of time looking for lost balls and dodging central Texas wildlife critters, so be careful.
Like the Crenshaw Cliffsides course next to it, Foothills offers some amazing and challenging par-3s. Nearly every hole has its own character and the many vistas from the tee boxes and the aforementioned waterfalls offer plenty of photo opportunities. You’ll also use every club in your bag on this course and I like that the par-3s offer a good variation of distances so that you’re not just reaching for your 6-iron every time.
I’m a total sucker for a good elevated tee shot and as such the par-4 10th is already among my favorite holes in golf and can only be described as absolutely epic. You could just about sit down and drink a whole beer waiting for your tee shot to land in the fairway 100+ feet below. It’s a cool shot and a really fun hole.
Contrast that joyous experience with the par-5 18th, an exceptional test of your golf game with one of the hardest approach shots on a par-5 I can remember playing. The third shot is sharply uphill with a deep gorge guarding the front and thick rough covering a steep up-slope behind the green. You have to have your distance control and math skills dialed in while combating the fatigue from the first seventeen holes.
Fazio Foothills, like it’s lovely contrasted Cliffsides partner are well-maintained by the maintenance team at Barton Creek. You’ll appreciate the work they put in, especially around the greens with smooth, fluffy rough, groomed bunkers, and putts that roll like they’re on fresh carpet (only much faster). While the course demands a premium rate, it backs it up with a top-tier on-course experience and plenty of amenities to go along with it.
Barton Creek has put their best foot forward with these two courses and as someone who traveled all the way from Virginia to play it, I can unequivocally that it was worth the time and money. I look forward to playing here again during my next visit to the Lone Star State.
Fazio's take on Hill Country Golf
Subtle is not a good description of this course. It's got some flair... elevation changes, undulation, ample bunkering, water, and of course waterfalls. It's a fun course.
This course is pretty tough as there are trees lining most holes, but at its heart it's still a resort course. Many of the holes set up looking very narrow, but open up 150 or so yards from the tee. I certainly found that way more of my drives stayed playable when I was sure they were goners. This keeps the course more playable for all skill levels.
Still ,there are some challenging shots. A couple of par 3s over water to smaller greens, and the brutal uphill par 5 18th.
You should still bring your A game, but this course is very enjoyable. The conditions are as good as any place I've played in town, and the staff were very friendly and professional.
Definitely not a course for walkers though!
Stunning tour of the Texas hill country
Played with a group of solid golfers early on a weekday. I believe we got a special deal as unless you are a member you must stay to play.
Driving in you are met with the enormous resort buildings. After paying for my green fee I went to the (short) driving range - it’s probably only 220 yards long but there are no signs for irons only. But it’s a quality setup with grass and turf hitting areas. The practice green was also reasonably true to the course.
As you would expect there is nothing out of place.
Heading out to Fazio foothills my general impression is that it is a reasonably playable course for any level of golfer. It is not overly long and there are some wide and forgiving holes. Approach shots can test your distance control, with creeks running beside and in front of several greens.
The conditions were perfect. The fairways were lush and green and the greens even paced and true. Some excellent views of the hill country are available as well.
Staff were friendly and the tacos at the Nopales restaurant overlooking the 18th were excellent.
Photo submitted by theglasseyegolfer on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by theglasseyegolfer on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by theglasseyegolfer on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by theglasseyegolfer on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by theglasseyegolfer on 06/12/2019
Photo submitted by theglasseyegolfer on 06/12/2019
The Softer Side of Barton Creek is Quite Rewarding
This was my first experience at Barton Creek and my first Ben Crenshaw course as well and I came away equally pleased with both. I was invited as a Local Advisor to play here but paid for my round.
Barton Creek is an impressive sight as you drive up with the towering hotel and country club buildings. After parking in the first golf course parking garage I’ve encountered in my golf travels (I’ve from Virginia, so perhaps this is common in ATX), I made my way to the pro shop to check in. The staff was very friendly and helpful guiding me through my warmup (the range is around the corner of the country club) and onto the right tee box (see my review for the flashier Fazio Foothills course).
Once on the Crenshaw course, I was able to relax and mellow out a bit as the design of this 18 is more subtle and inviting than its counterpart. I like that this resort has two such contrasting designs that compliment each other very well. The Crenshaw course may not have the photogenic style as Fazio’s rendition, but there’s still plenty of playing strategy to utilize as you make your way around the course. Though there are a couple blind shots on Cliffside, you’re generally able to see everything right out in front of you to plan your attack of the green.
Speaking of the greens, they are quite large and not overly sculpted, making your GIR stats happy. That said, I was almost immediately struck by the similarity of this course's design with what I’ve witnessed on TV of Austin CC when the pros play their match play event there each year. In particular, the steep drop off and plentiful hazards that surround the sides and backs of the greens add a subtle level of intimidation that will focus your approach skills (or suffer the consequences).
Course conditions are exactly what you’d expect from a premiere resort like Barton Creek. From tee to green, every surface is well maintained and in great shape. Bunkers are groomed, greens roll smooth, true, and relatively quick, and fairways a lush. I’m sure this isn’t the cheapest place in town to play, but you certainly get your money’s worth out on the course.
Perhaps the best aspect of the Crenshaw Cliffside course is the seeming lower play count when compared to Fazio Foothills, so if time or pace of play is more important to you, I’d definitely recommend this course.
The resort’s amenities are pretty impressive as well with a grass range, separate chipping and putting greens, and a very nice clubhouse. Two minor complaints: the chipping green by the range is also meant to be for putting but can get crowded and awkward if you have multiple players trying to accomplish both tasks. Also, the 19th hole bar is only open during certain hours and a lack of signage can make it difficult to determine where said bar is and where to go to grab a bite/drink if that bar is closed (there’s a poolside restaurant a little further down).
For my first ATX golf experience, I think Barton Creek was a great choice and I look forward to returning there on my next trip to Texas!
The day has finally come for this Austin Muni Kid to get her day in the sun and play Barton Creek! I got the elusive invite to play the Coore-Crenshaw Cliffside course and I will be floating on cloud 9 for a loooong time.
I did not play the course prior to its recent renovations, so I cannot compare the new conditions with the old; however, this course did not disappoint. It is a true Texas Hill Country course with perfectly manicured rolling fairways and views for days from the tee boxes. The large greens were a harsh reminder that I need to practice my putting, but a small price to pay for glorious golf.
A few things of note: bag drop off and parking for Cliffside is not clear for those driving into the resort just for golf (bag drop off designated by orange cones blocking the driveway to the proshop). I am assuming since everything is still pretty new, better signage will come along with time. Also, the 19th hole (Crenshaw Bar and Eatery) is not easy to find either, but worth the hunt with great views of the Fazio Foothills course from the patio.
Great routing and playable
The two Fazio courses at Barton Creek have more bells and whistles, but the Coore-Crenshaw Cliffside, recently renovated, is a lot of fun and has a great, walkable routing (that said, resort guests are discouraged from doing so). Fairways are forgiving and greens are large. The recent renovation rebuilt the bunkers and the turf quality is excellent.
I'd probably play this course the most if I was a member. If you're a resort guest, play this first before the Foothills, which is definitely tougher.
Better players may balk at the back-tee yardage of just 6,600 yards, and I don't love the little par-3 17th hole, which felt wedged in. But besides that it's just a very comfortable course to play in a gorgeous part of the Hill Country.
Since the resort was renovated and expanded, there is a new pro shop separate from the members. It's tough to figure out where you can have a drink afterwards to be honest. More of a climactic and natural finish on Foothills.
Awesome Changes
Played the course for the first time in about 5 years. I have to say that the course was in great shape. I was really impressed by the amount of trees and brush that they removed from the course. It opened up the layout and showed you the beauty of the course. I would recommend this course to any of my friends.
Nice Course!
If you are in the Barton Creek area (Stay at the Omni Barton Creek) the Coore Crenshaw is a good place to play. As expected, the course was wide open but the greens were very tight and undulated. If you want to full review, go to my blog: www.birdiesandbliss.com. It was a bit pricey for what the course was, in my opinion.
Great course in great conditions
This course was recently redeveloped and it shows. The greens were rolling very nicely and the fairways were perfect. There are a few difficult drives and a few easy drives. You need to take advantage of your approach shots and be able to putt well. The greens are large and sometimes deceiving, but that's the challenge of this course.
Looking sharp after renovation
Omni Barton Creek is undergoing a huge transformation - I didn't quite grasp the the whole scope of it - and while the resort doesn't reopen until May 1st 2019, the Crenshaw and Foothills courses have been renovated.
The work on the Foothills was predominantly bunker work and some regrading but perhaps most importantly tree management. There are more open vistas and space around greens now which really helps turf quality. I noticed on Trip Advisor some golfers complaining about the edges of many greens and that was addressed in a big way with the tree management.
The Fazio design itself is a showy one with lots of elevated tees, scenic overlooks, greens beside rock outcroppings with waterfalls, and holes that dangle across ridgelines. It is a candidate for Top 100 lists and I can see why. Greens are a little smaller compared to Fazio designs that were built in the 90s and 2000s.
It's great they don't overseed either (except par-3 tee boxes) which makes conditions in the spring and fall presumably excellent. One bummer for purists: members can walk the Barton Creek courses but resort guests can't. Never quite understood clubs that institute this policy.
Palmer Lakeside, a tale of two nines
The front nine holes of this course cover the gamut of types of holes: easy, over water, over trees, over deep gully's, into the wind, into the wind, and into the wind. The second nine is more scenic and more playable. Greens are in good shape while the fairways looked dried. Lacked the greenness of the trees, etc. Staff was exceptional. I was hosting clients on this round from UK, Germany, and California, and they all had challenges yet thoroughly enjoyed the course.
A nice course that is enjoyable to play.
This is a very good course, and I was undecided whether to give it a 3 or a 4, but it just didn't have enough to be special or stand out for that extra star. There are a few very good memorable holes, especially off the rock formations and through streams. But otherwise, it is a nice, straightforward golf course. It plays through significant hills and valleys, with lots of elevations. Not walkable. It has nice framing of the greens and a nice variety of holes. Some fairways are tight but nothing too severe. The service from the hotel to the pro shop to the starter was excellent.
Hill Country Gem
Course in great shape. Greens are fast, which I'm not use to. Beautiful layout, deer are a common sight. Played from senior tees and, for a non long ball hitter, was VERY enjoyable. Plan on returning for the other two courses at this resort.
A different Barton Creek Resort experience
This is the one course at Barton Creek Resort that isn't at the resort, but it's well worth the drive and certainly a change of pace. While it's only 6,500 yards, it's anything but easy. Play the back tees, and there are some long par 4s, plus it's not that easy off the tee. What it is is interesting. No two holes are alike, and it will test every part of your game.
One of the better Lake Travis courses
Omni Barton Creek Resort & Club has four courses, but the Palmer Lakeside course is on its own, located far from the main resort compound, about 40 minutes away (next door to another private club, LakeCliff, that is pretty solid too).
Similar to Barton Creek's other courses, it's a Hill Country layout all the way with wonderful scenery. Unlike the other three, it's an Arnold Palmer design and there are Lake Travis views from the first tee and some really good ones on the back nine. The back nine is definitely a step up from the front, and two par 3s, 11 and 14 are real showstoppers. It's generally playable and just 6,400 from the tips, which we played. In hindsight, it felt like a long 6,400 yards and maybe we should have played a box up.
All that said, this is probably the weakest of the four resort courses, so don't feel like a drive all the way out here is totally necessary. But it is a very relaxed and pleasant environment and it also seems like the tee sheet is usually going to be more wide open.
We stopped at Opie's BBQ, which is very close to the course, and had a great and filling lunch. I'd recommend the same.
One of the Best in Austin
Beautiful views and an incredible layout lead to one of the best golf experiences in the Austin area. The Greens are very quick and the undulation is perfect leading to a enjoyable challenge to make medium range putts. The fairways were cut to perfection leading to adequate roll out and perfect lies from all spots in the fairways, however the landing areas led to a shot placement of the tee that must be nearly perfect on the more challenging holes. While in winter conditions the rough was still a challenge and was no doubt a penalty to go into. The beverage cart made frequent stops and the staff on and off the course were helpful and kind over the course of the round. While the halfway house is ideal the lack of a proper club house at the Canyons course is a rather odd feel for the quality of the golfing experience. The course was rather open so pace of play was no issue and the round was completed in just under 4 hours. Overall this course is a standout in the Barton Springs complex for its ideal conditions, incredible layout, and challenge for all skill levels, this is a must visit when in the Austin area.
How could you play there without booking a hotel? I would like to know since I live in Austin as well.