Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

It's a resort course. Do I expect certain things on a more expensive course. You bet I do! Honestly, I expect a lot. Did I get it? Mostly.

First off, you get to park in a parking garage. This is a huge plus in the Texas heat when needed. The pro shop is right next to it. We ended up carrying our bags from the garage to the shop. Is that normal? We weren't staying at the resort. We were locals just there to play golf. Were we supposed to drop our bags nearby first? I still don't know. Now while there's a pro shop, I didn't see any kind of clubhouse nor place to grab food/drinks. I guess that's something guests generally get up at the resort/hotel. Makes sense I guess. They had cart attendants who put our bags on the cart ... that were six feet from us ... after we'd already carried the bags from the garage. I mean, what's the point? If you're going to employ the young guys/girls, then make them earn their money. The driving range is a ways up the street on the other side of the hotel. So plan a few extra minutes to get there and back accordingly. It's a nice (downhill) range with plenty of room. I'll bet it gets really busy during nice weather, weekends, etc. And there was only one big putting green there on which you could both chip and putt. Then again, maybe I need to inspect more of the property to see if other options are available.

The course was in great shape. It's a shorter course with a few challenges. Honestly, I'd welcome playing it again now that I know the holes. This isn't some flat links style course where your score will almost always be about the same. With a hill country course, there are some blind shots, some twists/turns that you won't know about until you come up to them. So the first time playing a course like this will likely add a few strokes.

All aspects of this course were perfectly fine and well maintained. I have zero complaints. The greens were a little faster than other courses but I expect (and kind of want that) on a course like this. The bunkers (of which I found three) were all like something you'd see on the PGA with nice fine sand. Water isn't much of an issue on this course. That's typical of hill country courses as it's harder to keep ponds maintained, etc. So they have a little natural creek (run-off) here and there but not much else. Some of the rough is ROUGH ... as in don't even bother walking in because it's too deep with weeds/brush and you may encounter unwelcome wildlife. No sense risking a rattlesnake bite over a golf ball.

The scoring app I use on my phone could not provide any GPS yardage as the AT&T signal was too weak. Luckily, the Club Car carts are equipped with a touch screen that (among other things) shows yardage to whatever point you want. Since there are no hole layout signs at the tee boxes, the cart provides a nice colorful layout of each hole. The monitor also warns you about blind tee shots, proximity warnings based on your location to the green (for example), and more. So many golfers could benefit from these touch screens. Oh, your 120yds from the green? Is that the flag? What's it to the front or back of the green? Well these monitors give you all of that information; very helpful.

The cart also has two (2) USB ports but neither appeared to be working on my cart. I was trying to keep my phone battery up. The carts have rain covers that can fold down over your bags. That's great but really kind of useless here in Austin TX; we rarely get rain and golfers are therefore quick to skip playing those days with so many other sunny days available. Another thing I really like about these particular carts are the ball/club washer on one side and small cooler on the other. And of course, there's a sand bottle attached to the frame post. Saw some divots filled in with the green sand (which I prefer). Our carts, however, had normal sand. All good. But wait, there's more. :) These carts also have small trays up by the roof to keep (whatever) out of the way (e.g. your phone, a towel, etc).

All total, we saw three (3) different beverage carts. While we're not normally ones to buy drinks etc, it's nice to have the option and I'm sure patrons who do use the carts more are happy to see them so often.

There were a couple nice restroom facilities on the course. I didn't go in; I can only assume they have AC. And while we saw several water coolers around the course (and even a trough or two for ice), none were present due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). So, all carts were preloaded with two (2) bottles of water that were iced down. We then grabbed a few more from the starter as he had a bunch on his cart just for that purpose. Well done!

Is it a shorter course? It sure feels like it. I guess I expected something harder. Maybe I'm getting to be a better golfer. Hahaha! Nope, that's not it. I kind of equate a higher priced course with a harder one. Maybe that's just my own (mis)perception. Still, this is a really nice course that's very well maintained. Enjoy!