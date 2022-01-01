Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Texas Golf Resorts

Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Aerial rendering of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort with The Swing short course and Dancefloor putting course below it.
4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, Texas 75033, US
(800) 843-6664
Location Map

About Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Omni PGA Frisco Resort, located just 30 miles north of Dallas, will debut in 2023 with over 500 luxury guest rooms and 10 modern-Texas ranch houses for guests. It is part of the PGA of America's new Texas home. Fields Ranch East and West are the resort’s two 18-hole championship courses, designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling, for all skill levels who seek a challenge and a peaceful prairie-land round. The resort will eventually offer a short 10-hole course, a two-acre putting green, lounge by Topgolf, PGA coaching center, beer garden with hitting bays, and an entertainment district for dining, shopping, and concerts. Additional amenities include four pools, one being a rooftop adults-only infinity, a destination salon & spa, and 127,000 square feet of event space. Once the site starts hosting PGA Championships and Ryder Cups, you can expect golfers to flock to golf's newest high-profile resort.
Omni PGA Frisco Previews
Articles
Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Texas seeks to become the 'new modern home of American golf'
The future home of PGA of America Championships and Ryder Cup will elevate the Texas resort golf scene to a global audience.
6 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Talamore Golf Club - no. 15
Articles
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: March, 2022
A young player architect, a baby llama, new lodging in the Midwest and more highlight this month's column.
4 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres600
Year Opened2023
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesSuite, Room, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor, Adults Only
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Omni PGA Frisco Resort

