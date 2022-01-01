Omni PGA Frisco Resort
4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, Texas 75033, US
(800) 843-6664
About Omni PGA Frisco ResortOmni PGA Frisco Resort, located just 30 miles north of Dallas, will debut in 2023 with over 500 luxury guest rooms and 10 modern-Texas ranch houses for guests. It is part of the PGA of America's new Texas home. Fields Ranch East and West are the resort’s two 18-hole championship courses, designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling, for all skill levels who seek a challenge and a peaceful prairie-land round. The resort will eventually offer a short 10-hole course, a two-acre putting green, lounge by Topgolf, PGA coaching center, beer garden with hitting bays, and an entertainment district for dining, shopping, and concerts. Additional amenities include four pools, one being a rooftop adults-only infinity, a destination salon & spa, and 127,000 square feet of event space. Once the site starts hosting PGA Championships and Ryder Cups, you can expect golfers to flock to golf's newest high-profile resort.
The future home of PGA of America Championships and Ryder Cup will elevate the Texas resort golf scene to a global audience.6 Min Read
A young player architect, a baby llama, new lodging in the Midwest and more highlight this month's column.4 Min Read
Facts
Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres600
Year Opened2023
Number of Units500+
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesSuite, Room, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor, Adults Only
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Omni PGA Frisco Resort
Frisco, TexasResort
Frisco, TexasResort
Frisco, TexasResort
Frisco, TexasResort
Images from Omni PGA Frisco Resort
View of the 18th green from the East Course at Fields Ranch Golf. Fields Ranch Golf
View of the 16th green from the East Course at Fields Ranch Golf. Fields Ranch Golf
View of the 10th green from the East Course at Fields Ranch Golf. Fields Ranch Golf
View of the 8th green from the East Course at Fields Ranch Golf. Fields Ranch Golf
View of the 5th green from the East Course at Fields Ranch Golf. Fields Ranch Golf
View of the 13th green from the East Course at Fields Ranch Golf. Fields Ranch Golf
A view of the clubhouse at Fields Ranch Golf. Fields Ranch Golf
A view of a well protected hole at Fields Ranch Golf. Fields Ranch Golf
View of the 18th hole from the West Course at Fields Ranch Golf. Fields Ranch Golf
View of the 5th green from West Course at Fields Ranch Golf. Fields Ranch Golf