About Omni PGA Frisco Resort Omni PGA Frisco Resort, located just 30 miles north of Dallas, will debut in 2023 with over 500 luxury guest rooms and 10 modern-Texas ranch houses for guests. It is part of the PGA of America's new Texas home. Fields Ranch East and West are the resort’s two 18-hole championship courses, designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling, for all skill levels who seek a challenge and a peaceful prairie-land round. The resort will eventually offer a short 10-hole course, a two-acre putting green, lounge by Topgolf, PGA coaching center, beer garden with hitting bays, and an entertainment district for dining, shopping, and concerts. Additional amenities include four pools, one being a rooftop adults-only infinity, a destination salon & spa, and 127,000 square feet of event space. Once the site starts hosting PGA Championships and Ryder Cups, you can expect golfers to flock to golf's newest high-profile resort.

Facts Price Range $$$$ Property Class ★★★★★ Acres 600 Year Opened 2023 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual, Bar Room Types Suite, Room, Cabins/Home Rental Pool Outdoor, Adults Only Short Course Yes Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Tennis Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No