About The Hideout Golf Club & Resort Located on the shores of Lake Brownwood, The Hideout Golf Club & Resort is a lakefront getaway perfect for a championship round and outdoor adventures. Offering lodge rooms, family cabins, and ranch houses equipped with full kitchens, deck space, and living rooms, the resort has an accommodation for any size family or party. The property also offers The Hideout Grill for a casual dining option and Copper Bar where guests may enjoy Texas-style cuisine. During your stay, there is also a par-72 18 hole golf course to enjoy, as well as outdoor recreation such as boating, biking, fishing, hiking, tennis, pickleball, live music, and more.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 1400 Year Opened 2008 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Casual, Bar Room Types Room, Cabins/Home Rental Pool Outdoor Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Marina Yes Practice Facility Yes Tennis Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Concierge Yes Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No