The Hideout Golf Club & Resort
About The Hideout Golf Club & ResortLocated on the shores of Lake Brownwood, The Hideout Golf Club & Resort is a lakefront getaway perfect for a championship round and outdoor adventures. Offering lodge rooms, family cabins, and ranch houses equipped with full kitchens, deck space, and living rooms, the resort has an accommodation for any size family or party. The property also offers The Hideout Grill for a casual dining option and Copper Bar where guests may enjoy Texas-style cuisine. During your stay, there is also a par-72 18 hole golf course to enjoy, as well as outdoor recreation such as boating, biking, fishing, hiking, tennis, pickleball, live music, and more.
Reviews
Mike m
Course is in great shape what a layout. Staff was great.
Hideout Golf Course is exceptional!
Friendly atmosphere! Challenging but fair course! Great food at the grill! Beautiful surroundings. One of my favorite places to play and relax!
Slow Play
Course is great from tee to green. Too many slow groups on a Saturday to have a good time. Finally started driving in after 12 holes and found a group of ladies that had the entire course log jammed. No Marshall to make them pick up the pace or pull over. I love this course on weekdays but stay away on Saturdays— this is my second and last attempt to play there on a Saturday.
Excellent greens
The greens were in excellent shape considering the last winter deep freeze. The fairways are showing promise at this time but still have considerable poa anna which I’m told will die off with summer heat. Overall I was very impressed with the course layout and the nice facilities.
The greens were punched and it wasn't specified on golf now, disappointed because my round was terrible because putts were nearly impossible with the sand and grass slowing the putts from last weekend of 11 on the stimp to 5
Best course around
The course is very nice and well maintained. The staff is very friendly and courteous.
Hide out
The fairways and greens are almost perfect right now! Work staff from clubhouse, restaurant to cart girls are all a pleasure to deal with