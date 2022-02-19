Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Texas Golf Resorts

The Hideout Golf Club & Resort

185 Hideout Lane, Brownwood, Texas 76801, USA
(325) 784-8000
Location Map

About The Hideout Golf Club & Resort

Located on the shores of Lake Brownwood, The Hideout Golf Club & Resort is a lakefront getaway perfect for a championship round and outdoor adventures. Offering lodge rooms, family cabins, and ranch houses equipped with full kitchens, deck space, and living rooms, the resort has an accommodation for any size family or party. The property also offers The Hideout Grill for a casual dining option and Copper Bar where guests may enjoy Texas-style cuisine. During your stay, there is also a par-72 18 hole golf course to enjoy, as well as outdoor recreation such as boating, biking, fishing, hiking, tennis, pickleball, live music, and more.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1400
Year Opened2008
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
MarinaYes
Practice FacilityYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at The Hideout Golf Club & Resort

Reviews

4.2
85 Reviews (85)

Reviewer Photos

Default User Avatar
u831186983
Played On
Reviews 10
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u2342236
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u314162112066
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u2342236
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u314160842621
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Romcclain
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Mike m

Course is in great shape what a layout. Staff was great.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
andrewhackney16
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
oweoweo
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Hideout Golf Course is exceptional!

Friendly atmosphere! Challenging but fair course! Great food at the grill! Beautiful surroundings. One of my favorite places to play and relax!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u000005253343
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
redjt
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u274447467
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Slow Play

Course is great from tee to green. Too many slow groups on a Saturday to have a good time. Finally started driving in after 12 holes and found a group of ladies that had the entire course log jammed. No Marshall to make them pick up the pace or pull over. I love this course on weekdays but stay away on Saturdays— this is my second and last attempt to play there on a Saturday.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
u2020269207
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Excellent greens

The greens were in excellent shape considering the last winter deep freeze. The fairways are showing promise at this time but still have considerable poa anna which I’m told will die off with summer heat. Overall I was very impressed with the course layout and the nice facilities.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u314159838858
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
jamiechamp
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The greens were punched and it wasn't specified on golf now, disappointed because my round was terrible because putts were nearly impossible with the sand and grass slowing the putts from last weekend of 11 on the stimp to 5

Conditions Poor
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Fred9108695
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Best course around

The course is very nice and well maintained. The staff is very friendly and courteous.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
baileysmith10
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
koolaid12
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Default User Avatar
Loco62
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
koolaid12
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Hide out

The fairways and greens are almost perfect right now! Work staff from clubhouse, restaurant to cart girls are all a pleasure to deal with

Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
