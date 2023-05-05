Copper Rock Resort

This has to be one of the best courses I've ever played at in my life. I was lucky to have played the week before the Epson Tour event, because the course was in absolute pristine condition, mowed to perfection, and so green that it looked fake especially when you contrast it against the copper mountains in the background. Also, the rough was a bit taller, which I'm assuming was done on purpose in preparation to the LPGA event. Balls in the rough, were difficult to play from. Tee to green this course was just absolute perfection. The tee boxes were super flat and plushy, I've only seen tee boxes this good at PGA village in Port St Lucie. The layout was so good, each and every single hole played differently, and it was kind of cool that every hole was assigned a name, and each name was very befitting. Being a mountain course there was tons of elevation, but not as punishing as you would find in courses like Wolf Creek in Mesquite, where elevation is overwhelming and down right not fair. The surrounding desert mountains and the snow peaked mountains in the distance just made it for a magical experience. Pictures don't do it justice. Lastly the facilities were so nice and modern looking. There are also super modern houses on the side of one of the holes, which tells me this is going to be a super ritzy place that might in the future turn into a members only country club. My advice, play this course pronto before it goes private. My only regret was not buying the cool swag, to help me remember of this awesome experience.