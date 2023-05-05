Copper Rock Resort
About Copper Rock ResortCopper Rock is a new and growing property in Southern Utah offering luxury home rentals perfect for larger groups. Guests may enjoy views of Zion National Park and the Hurrican Cliffs from their home as well as on the 18-hole championship course. Copper Rock Golf Course incorporates desert dunes and native sage for a scenic and challenging round. The clubhouse features the Copper Rock Grill for a casual dining option as well as a community pool and spa. Copper Rock Resort is just 20 miles from St. George Airport and 21 miles form Zion National Park.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Copper Rock Resort
Images from Copper Rock Resort
Videos about Copper Rock Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Photo submitted by u000006297270 on 08/30/2023
Photo submitted by u000006297270 on 08/30/2023
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 08/26/2023
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 08/26/2023
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 05/05/2023
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 05/05/2023
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 05/05/2023
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 05/05/2023
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 05/05/2023
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 05/05/2023
17 par 3 Photo submitted by Cron28 on 04/17/2022
#14 Photo submitted by Cron28 on 04/17/2022
#2 in December Photo submitted by Cron28 on 04/17/2022
#17 Photo submitted by Cron28 on 04/17/2022
#8 tee shot from the tips Photo submitted by Cron28 on 04/17/2022
#18 Photo submitted by Cron28 on 04/17/2022
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 09/28/2020
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 09/28/2020
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 09/28/2020
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 10/31/2019
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 10/31/2019
No course master on the course. Took over 5 hours to play. Allowed people to play when they showed up 35 minutes late.
Bad course management. Allowed people to show up 35 minutes late and play. No one keeping the pace. Took over 5 hours to play 18. Very unprofessional. Played Coral Canyon the next day in 4 hours. Course master was all over the course pushing the pace. Too bad because the Copper Rock course is good
A wonderful setting for golf
Set in the shadow of the Cliffs of Hurricane, Copper Rock is a treat to play. The 360 degree views of the surrounding desert landscape makes for a memorable day. As the name of the town suggests, this is a windy site, so play early if you can before the breeze picks up. The only downer about the experience is driving to the first tee from the temporary clubhouse. It's awkward riding on the cart path through holes you will eventually play, but it is what it is until a permanent clubhouse is built. The routing is very good, starting out on flat ground before climbing to higher heights on the back nine. Each nine finishes at an elevated double green with a pond separating each fairway.
Disappointed
I played this course two years ago and it was pristine. Today, every green has damage (fungus?) and bare spots. Because of this the greens have not been cut/rolled in a while and putting is a challenge. It’s a real shame for a course that holds a tournament for the ladies lower tour.
Layout is great; there was literally no one else on the course, so pace of play was good as well. The clubhouse is tiny, but the staff is very polite.
A once great course that really needs work now.
Great Value
A newer course outside St George. Had an afternoon Saturday tee time for $55. Can't beat that. The staff was insanely friendly and has an anything goes type attitude which is awesome. Not stuffy and more about having fun. The pace of play wasn't great but the course was fun. A little bit of a strange layout as the driving range and first hole are a long ways from the clubhouse and the clubhouse and housing community is on the 11th green. We had some insane 30-40mph winds on the back nine. Would definitely recommend if you are in the area.
Wow! My favorite course in the Mesquite/Hurricane area!
This has to be one of the best courses I've ever played at in my life. I was lucky to have played the week before the Epson Tour event, because the course was in absolute pristine condition, mowed to perfection, and so green that it looked fake especially when you contrast it against the copper mountains in the background. Also, the rough was a bit taller, which I'm assuming was done on purpose in preparation to the LPGA event. Balls in the rough, were difficult to play from. Tee to green this course was just absolute perfection. The tee boxes were super flat and plushy, I've only seen tee boxes this good at PGA village in Port St Lucie. The layout was so good, each and every single hole played differently, and it was kind of cool that every hole was assigned a name, and each name was very befitting. Being a mountain course there was tons of elevation, but not as punishing as you would find in courses like Wolf Creek in Mesquite, where elevation is overwhelming and down right not fair. The surrounding desert mountains and the snow peaked mountains in the distance just made it for a magical experience. Pictures don't do it justice. Lastly the facilities were so nice and modern looking. There are also super modern houses on the side of one of the holes, which tells me this is going to be a super ritzy place that might in the future turn into a members only country club. My advice, play this course pronto before it goes private. My only regret was not buying the cool swag, to help me remember of this awesome experience.
Great Course, Beware of Wind
This is right there with Sand Hollow as the best public course in southern Utah. It's always in great shape and will challenge golfers of all skill levels. There aren't a ton of birdie opportunities out there, so be grateful if you manage to get a couple. Being in Hurricane, it can get really windy especially in the afternoon.
An Absolute Gem. Best Course in Utah
First off, the staff is fantastic and very friendly & accommodating. The course is boldly unique with interesting characteristics throughout the course that separates it from the rest of the courses in Southern Utah/Mesquite. There’s not a forgettable hole on the course and it’s always in great shape with extra emphasis on attention to detail when it comes to the landscaping. The views are absolutely breathtaking, especially the back 9 at twilight.
17 par 3 Photo submitted by Cron28 on 04/17/2022
#14 Photo submitted by Cron28 on 04/17/2022
#2 in December Photo submitted by Cron28 on 04/17/2022
#17 Photo submitted by Cron28 on 04/17/2022
#8 tee shot from the tips Photo submitted by Cron28 on 04/17/2022
#18 Photo submitted by Cron28 on 04/17/2022
Great Course
This is a very friendly course where you can easily adjust the difficulty by tee selection. The front nine is fairly flat and like all the holes has strategically located sand bunkers for the drive. The front nine is links style while the back climbs up and down giving some great views. The fairways and greens were in excellent condition although some greens have been patched. I would highly recommend playing this course if passing through the area.
Will definitely be back
Beautiful new course in the St. George area that should be added to your list of must plays. The website does not do the course justice. One good hole after another.
A real gem here. Greens are a bit firm being new, but this course is just going to get better and better. The attention to detail and nice touches with planted trees, landscaping, water features, etc., really add to the first class experience. Friendly staff, inside and out. Shout out to Mike, the starter, who was outstanding. Looking forward to my return.
Strong Addition to Area
Have played all the tracks in the St. George/Mesquite area, but first time playing this here. Was well worth the play and compares well to most, with the possible exception of Wolf Creek. The course was in excellent condition from tee to green. Putting surfaces were firm and rolled true, and a bit in the slow side. Some holes had interesting green complexes, which added to the challenge of the course. The front was fairly flat and back more elevation changes. The surrounding scenery of Color County adds to the ambience. Pace of play was excellent, although was expected for a Monday morning. Paid $119, which was a fair price. All in all a strong play and definitely would play again.
Zion & Golf a perfect day!
Great track, with challenging holes for all levels of players. Speed of play is incredible, we played 18 holes in less than 4 hours. Very player friendly, staff was on their game & made us feel like royalty. Beautiful views to go with the great golf. Can't wait to go back.
Open Fairways, Tough Greens
Loved the course. Open fairways with big, tough greens. Course is beautiful and holes are diverse. Several blind shots create a challenge, but the course feels fair. Clubhouse is still under construction. I did not feel right rating the off-course amenities.
Great New Course
I had an amazing time playing this track. Sure they are still working on a club house and bathrooms along the course. They are also doing everything to keep the course in great condition in the summer heat. I could play this course over and over again. The staff was extremely nice and very relaxed.
New #1 Spectacular layout.
Copper Rock will soon be the number one course in the area. Course is in great shape for being so young. I can only imagine what the completed masterpiece will look like after the clubhouse is built.
Go play a round and you will enjoy it from tee to green. Course welcomes all skill levels.
Another St George Area Golf Course Gem
Copper Rock is a great new addition to the St George/Hurricane area golf scene. The course is challenging, but fair. It just opened for play, so it's not in fully mature condition yet, but it's already a fun experience. The green complexes are really interesting and unique, testing a golfer's shot making and creativity around the green. Different pin positions will make the same hole play VERY differently. It doesn't have the dramatic views of Sand Hollow (nearby course), but it will be a lot of fun for a golfer of any skill.
New kid on the block
Copper Rock is already in good enough shape to open, but its developers are waiting to open until spring 2020 when everything, including a temporary clubhouse, is in order.
Golfers should immediately fall for the course, which is equal parts get-able and demanding.
There aren't a ton of bunkers or water hazards. Still, both are placed well enough that you will likely encounter them along the way.
The backbone of the property is no. 9 and no. 18, which share a pond and double green. Hopefully, Copper Rock can maintain its natural beauty when homes start popping up along the fairways. It would be a shame to block all those desert and mountain views.