Homestead Midway Utah
About Homestead Midway UtahThe Homestead Midway Utah has been attracting visitors to Midway, Utah, since 1886. They come for the famous Homestead Crater to swim in year-round 96-degree mineral water. The resort’s 125 guestrooms include suites and separate cottages surrounded by gardens. There’s so much more, too – indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, sauna, tennis courts, weekend concerts, fitness center, fire pits, the Bruce Summerhayes-designed Homestead Golf Club and two restaurants, Fanny’s and Simon’s.
Terrible Course Conditions
We played the course three years ago and left with positive thoughts. We no longer hold positive thoughts. Collectively, the members of our foursome have played in excess of 200 golf courses in North American, Austrasia, Europe, and Hawaii. This was one of the worst we have ever played, top five for sure. Multiple greens, fairways, and tee boxes had dead spots without grass. The dirt was so dry it was cracked. You know the course is in terrible condition was the staff apologizes to you after you play. Bruce Summerhays would be wise to remove his name from the course as the designer.
Annual favorite course to play
Homestead (formerly Crater Springs) GC is a favorite that I look forward to playing each season; this was my third round of the season, and I expect to play a few more times; I would recommend this course to all golfers above beginner; the new management has made a few changes that make the aesthetics very pleasing, but the course layout and challenge is still as good as ever.
Pleasant round in a great course
This was my second round at Homestead which was as good as the first round which was a week prior; I recommend this course to all intermediate and above players; I believe this course is a bit tough for beginners because of the mountain terrain and water in the course; the staff was very friendly and accommodating and made Th experience wonderful; the course was in fantasy shape and there are some changes being made that will heighten the experience; this is a course I play each summer and look forward to every year.
Beautiful course and scenery.
This was my first time playing this course, and it took about an hour to get there from my home. It was worth the drive. The only negative comment I have is that it was difficult to know where to go once we got there. There are lots of signs but it's hard to distinguish between the golf course and "The Crater" on where to go. Minor issue.
The greens were extremely quick, but rolled true. The fairways were well groomed and green. This is a well maintained course.
Excellent course and experience
Crater Springs is an excellent course that is challenging, fun, and has beautiful views; this is a course I try to play a few times every year due to the reasons I already stated; it is an excellent mountain course that provides various hole layouts and requires strategic play; the staff is friendly and provides a quality experience; I recommend this course to intermediate and low handicap golfers; I don’t believe this is a good course for beginner golfers.;
Great Course That Makes You Work
Short story, it was a beautiful day on a great course with good friends. But if you don't concentrate and manage you game, the course can eat you up. The greens are generally large, but they have a lot of slope and contour...add in a hot day and becomes 3-putt central. Control of the driver is definitely key to working through this course.
The locatjon in Midway is very serene and the course covers a lot of ground. You'll see deer and birds and the occassional fox.
The greens are very very fast. Takes all fun out of the game when you have to putt at least 4 times per hole.
Natural Terrain - Fun to play
At this quaint resort, a fun course awaits. Not overly manicured, the wildflowers, creeks, and trees line the course for a lovely natural feel. Good greens and traps, closely mown fairways. Great value, and bring your scuba card to take a dive into the 60 foot deep crater spring after the round. Yes, this place is a bit odd and I loved it.
Beautiful course
Unbelievable views, a well planned and maintained course provides an incredible experience. The greens were in great shape and a challenge to read. Had a great time, thanks to a couple of locals that completed our foursome. We will be back!
Great Layout - Not so Great Conditions
I have played Crater Springs several times in the past and I always love playing the course because you always see lots of wildlife, you have spectacular views of the surrounding mountains and streams and the course is USUALLY in great shape.
This time I played the course conditions were less than average. There were lots of bare dirt areas, the greens were very firm and hard, and overall it is not as in good as condition as it has been in prior years.
I played Soldier Hollow (both the Gold and Silver) several weeks ago and the conditions at Soldier Hollow were MUCH better than today at Crater Springs.
I always like Crater Springs, but today the conditions were just average at best.
Harsh-winter hangover?
I LOVE this course. The layout is a lot of fun and challenging, and the scenery is special. The ball will definitely carry a little extra due to the altitude compared to the SLC Valley (a lot of you’re from lower altitudes), so club selection is tricky to get right. I played several times last year (2018) with my first round over Memorial Day weekend and the course was in impeccable shape, but having just played it the once this year, it was definitely in rougher shape than normal, especially the greens that were a little longer than usual and not as consistent. We got a lot more snow, and have a much longer winter this year in Utah, so I’m assuming this is a result of not having the requisite time or ability to get the course in top form just yet.
If you’re willing to drive out to Wasatch or Soldier Hollow, then this is also a course you need to check off the list. It very much gets lost with all the noise and attention those other two courses get, but it’s no lesser of a track. I guess because of that, pace of play is fantastic because it doesn’t get as much traffic.
Great top notch course!
Great course layout, beautiful course, lot of wildlife to seen.
Best of Class in Golf Resorts in Utah!
We played in nearly perfect morning conditions from the Blue tees at 6,524 yards 71.1/133.
Crater Springs Golf Course is the resort course for the venerable Homestead Resort. It is the perfect amenity in this mountain side location. The resort is manager by one of the all time greats of resort management, Paul Christensen, who made our round happen at last minute.
Crater Springs is named due to the thermal springs in a crated located on property. The course is routed up the mountainside then down through a flat land that used to be marshes.
The course is the perfect resort course in that the there is a tee for everyone. The fairways are wide and the greens hold. Bunkering is not ridiculously hard. The course conditions were fantastic. The course gets a lot of rounds played and the team maintains excellent form.
I recommended a couple of nights stay at the Homestead. Play the resort course and maybe one or two of the local state park course close by (Wasatch Mountain and Soldier Hollow). Easily the top resort choice in the State of Utah!
Great course. Needs more drinkable water on the course
Good course in a great location
Today was the 3rd time in the past 6 years we have played the course. We are vacationing in the area.
The course has a nice layout and is in good condition especially the greens. High recommend playing this course.