Homestead Midway Utah

I LOVE this course. The layout is a lot of fun and challenging, and the scenery is special. The ball will definitely carry a little extra due to the altitude compared to the SLC Valley (a lot of you’re from lower altitudes), so club selection is tricky to get right. I played several times last year (2018) with my first round over Memorial Day weekend and the course was in impeccable shape, but having just played it the once this year, it was definitely in rougher shape than normal, especially the greens that were a little longer than usual and not as consistent. We got a lot more snow, and have a much longer winter this year in Utah, so I’m assuming this is a result of not having the requisite time or ability to get the course in top form just yet.

If you’re willing to drive out to Wasatch or Soldier Hollow, then this is also a course you need to check off the list. It very much gets lost with all the noise and attention those other two courses get, but it’s no lesser of a track. I guess because of that, pace of play is fantastic because it doesn’t get as much traffic.