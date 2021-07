Mount Snow Resort

To start I had forgot to pack my golf shirt, so I had to purchase one from the pro shop which I wasn't happy about but those are the course rules and it was my own fault. So I'm a big guy and require a big shirt , and apparently they don't sell those size shirts and was told if I wanted to play I would have to wear what they had..and at the whopping price of $75 . With my "fat man in a little coat (shirt) " I headed out on the course.

Although I was feeling uncomfortable in the shirt physically and mentally we were on the links and by the 3rd hole we had a shadow from the staff watching our every move. He would drive by while we were teeing off, in the fairway, and on the green...very distracting and annoying. End of the 9th hole and time to grab a bite to eat.

At the restaurant and told their propane was out and all they had was candy bars, chips, and hotdogs. Ok fine hot dog works...this was the worst hot dog I've ever had at $4.

Back to the course and it's a log jam , 3hrs into the back 9 and we're at the 16th hole and decided to call it a day. When returning our cart the attendant took our clubs out and said hey "nice shirt" and chuckled.

Sand traps were terrible, the mesh showed in places and unkempt. The greens were cut too low and along with the fringe almost distinguishable with mower marks....hardly a top 5 course in Vermont as they say. Will never go back or recommend to anyone.