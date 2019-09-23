Mount Snow Resort
About Mount Snow ResortDespite its wintery name, Mount Snow is an attractive summer getaway. The Mount Snow Golf Club remains one of the top courses in Vermont. Playing at 2,000 feet above sea level, your ball will soar against a backdrop of the Green Mountains. Scenic chairlift rides and multiple restaurants and lodging options are part of the resort's allure.
A different style of golf
This course is outstanding but the firm greens are brutal. You can't land a ball on the greens no matter how high you hit it. The only way to play the course is to under club, aim for the mouth of the green and hope it rolls up slowly. I played with a local who said the only time the greens are receptive is first thing in the morning and after a rain. I did not see a ball mark on the greens the entire day. If you can't or don't want to play that style definitely play somewhere else. I am a 10 handicap and got punished. I hit 11 greens in regulation and all of my shots richoshayed off the green like a ping pong ball except for one. The greens are lightning fast (roll perfectly) and have alot of slope and undulation to them so chipping is not easy either. I gave the course a 5 star rating because it is an awesome course all the way around, it was a great taste of what the pros play on but if I hit a towering pitching wedge that lands next to the pin I really want it to stay on the green. If you want to play that style don't miss playing here it is first class
Mt Snow
I enjoy playing at Mt Snow. It is a challenging course with quite a few blind holes. Playing with someone who is familiar with it is recommended. The hilly course has a number of slanted fairways so a well placed drive is an asset here. Views, especially the back nine are beautiful and to play in the fall is magnificent.
Rain check
Just think that if weather is a issue during play on a hot deal. The players should be able to make a rain check date could be mid week only No refund necessary we were only Able to play nine holes and we are locals. Just supporting your app. Going to look somewhere else thanks.
Great Weather... Great Course.
Used my golf now rewards to make this a great deal. The weather was perfect, had lunch before starting and enjoyed the views.
The course was in great shape. The pace of play was good. The challenges of the course was good. We don't get to play courses that have the elevation changes and the up and downs in the fairways back home.
#1 is a good start and we both knew then that we chose good for our course to play in Vermont.
Terrible Greens and Pace of Play
Winter kill on the greens hasn’t been fixed yet. Top dressed with sand on many greens in large areas. Terrible pin placements near the kill areas. Overall condition is fair at best.
Pace of play is a real problem. Many foursomes that don’t have a clue hold up play. Rangers don’t address this directly. Ran into two fives ones allowed to play. One was “the boss” at Mt Snow and the other five drunk bachelor party guys.
Since Haystack is closed this place doesn’t have competition and it is getting lazy..
Don’t pay full price get a big discount and bring patience and forget expecting a true roll on the greens.
Alwaysa great golf experience
A solid track,really good test of your game,very nice greens. Course in great shape
Pristine heading into the fall..
Course is really playing the best of the year right now. Fairways are in great shape and greens have maintained their condition all season (still fast!). Love this place. Be prepared for a 4:30-5 hr round on the weekends and don't act annoyed when it is. This place is booked solid on the weekends....and it should be!
So much for playing 18 holes
We arrived at the course at 11am expecting to play 18 holes of golf after a 2 1\2 your drive. We were told that the front nine was not open and that they were only letting people of the back nine . There was no notification of this when I booked my tee time. Then was told by the pro shop person that at least I was playing at discount rate. Which was a totally rude thing to say. We tried to make the best of the situation and tee off at 11:30 following three groups of very slow players. Finished nine holes in three hours. There was no rangers in the course of any way to play through any of the groups in front of us. The conditions in the course were not good. Two of the fairways the grass was as long as the rough. Was expecting to play a resort type golf course. Lastly when we finished nine holes there were four groups waiting to tee off a head of us . It would have been dark by the time we finished our round. No one at the course was helpful to us at any point of playing this golf. It was a very disappointing experience.
Great mountain course!
Course in excellent condition. The greens are fast. Bring your A game and play from the tees that are appropriate for you. Play from too long a tee and this course will bring you to your knees!
My Snow is worth the trip.
First time playing course - beautiful vistas - too many blind tee and second shots - course is in great shape.
Disappointing
To start I had forgot to pack my golf shirt, so I had to purchase one from the pro shop which I wasn't happy about but those are the course rules and it was my own fault. So I'm a big guy and require a big shirt , and apparently they don't sell those size shirts and was told if I wanted to play I would have to wear what they had..and at the whopping price of $75 . With my "fat man in a little coat (shirt) " I headed out on the course.
Although I was feeling uncomfortable in the shirt physically and mentally we were on the links and by the 3rd hole we had a shadow from the staff watching our every move. He would drive by while we were teeing off, in the fairway, and on the green...very distracting and annoying. End of the 9th hole and time to grab a bite to eat.
At the restaurant and told their propane was out and all they had was candy bars, chips, and hotdogs. Ok fine hot dog works...this was the worst hot dog I've ever had at $4.
Back to the course and it's a log jam , 3hrs into the back 9 and we're at the 16th hole and decided to call it a day. When returning our cart the attendant took our clubs out and said hey "nice shirt" and chuckled.
Sand traps were terrible, the mesh showed in places and unkempt. The greens were cut too low and along with the fringe almost distinguishable with mower marks....hardly a top 5 course in Vermont as they say. Will never go back or recommend to anyone.
Good value for the price
The course was in average condition; tee boxes are crowned and need some work. Greens were fine. Tough to play for the first time due to the many blind shots.
Real good course
Good solid track not boring top notch greens must play if in area.