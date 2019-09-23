Mount Snow Resort

Winter kill on the greens hasn’t been fixed yet. Top dressed with sand on many greens in large areas. Terrible pin placements near the kill areas. Overall condition is fair at best.

Pace of play is a real problem. Many foursomes that don’t have a clue hold up play. Rangers don’t address this directly. Ran into two fives ones allowed to play. One was “the boss” at Mt Snow and the other five drunk bachelor party guys.

Since Haystack is closed this place doesn’t have competition and it is getting lazy..

Don’t pay full price get a big discount and bring patience and forget expecting a true roll on the greens.