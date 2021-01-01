Vermont Golf Resorts

Vermont delivers some of the best mountain golf in America. The ski destinations of the Green Mountains turn into green fairways in the summer. Some of the country's best ski-golf resorts reside in the region, including Killington Resort, Stratton Mountain Resort, Mount Snow Resort, Sugarbush Resort, Spruce Peak and Stoweflake Mountain Resort. The Equinox Resort and Woodstock Inn & Resort are timeless retreats that have hosted U.S. Presidents. Lake Morey Resort, The Basin Club and Apple Island Resort are all centered around beautiful lakeside settings. Don't forget the The Quechee Club, a private club and community that allows the public stay-and-plays to enjoy its 36 holes.