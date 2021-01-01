Vermont Golf Resorts
Vermont delivers some of the best mountain golf in America. The ski destinations of the Green Mountains turn into green fairways in the summer. Some of the country's best ski-golf resorts reside in the region, including Killington Resort, Stratton Mountain Resort, Mount Snow Resort, Sugarbush Resort, Spruce Peak and Stoweflake Mountain Resort. The Equinox Resort and Woodstock Inn & Resort are timeless retreats that have hosted U.S. Presidents. Lake Morey Resort, The Basin Club and Apple Island Resort are all centered around beautiful lakeside settings. Don't forget the The Quechee Club, a private club and community that allows the public stay-and-plays to enjoy its 36 holes.
Warren, Vermont
Sugarbush Resort provides year-round family fun with multiple lodging and restaurant options in Vermont's Mad River Valley. Beyond the winter sports, summer time brings to life the Sugarbush Resort Golf Club, a Robert Trent Jones design. Other summer activities include swimming holes, mountain biking trails, hiking, fishing, ziplining, kids…
West Dover, Vermont
Despite its wintery name, Mount Snow is an attractive summer getaway. The Mount Snow Golf Club remains one of the top courses in Vermont. At 2,000 feet above sea level, your ball will soar against a backdrop of the Green Mountains. Scenic chairlift rides and multiple restaurants and lodging options are part of the resort's allure.
Manchester Village, Vermont
The Equinox has attracted and entertained all types of visitors from U.S. Presidents to everyday families for generations. The setting in the Green Mountain National Forest provides a four-season playground. The 195 guest rooms and suites and five dining experiences offer variety from rustic to luxurious. In summer, guests can choose from tennis,…
Killington, Vermont
The Killington Resort is best known as one of the East Coast's largest ski destinations, but there's golf to be played in the Green Mountains, too. In summer, the course, 35 miles of mountain biking trails, 15 miles of hiking trails and the family-oriented Snowshed Adventure Center provide endless entertainment. The Killington Grand Resort Hotel…
Stratton Mountain, Vermont
Although Stratton Mountain is a ski hub of 99 trails from the summit of southern Vermont's highest peak, summer brings the fun, too. A new bike mountain bike park has joined a lineup of summer activities including golf on a 27-hole championship course, the Cliff Drysdale Tennis program on New England’s only authentic red clay courts, hiking…
Vergennes, Vermont
Basin Harbor features 45 guestrooms spread across a main lodge, the Homestead, Champlain House and Summit. The 700-acre resort on the shores of Lake Champlain offers paddle boats, kid's boats, tubing, kayaking, canoeing and a water trampoline on the water and activities like croquet, badminton, giant chess, tennis, biking and volleyball on land.…
Stowe, Vermont
Spruce Peak is Stowe's only slopeside destination, where you can ski and golf just steps from luxurious accommodations at the Lodge at Spruce Peak or The Penthouses. Golfers will love the contrast between playing the Mountain Course at Spruce Peak with the more classical appeal of Stowe Country Club in the Stowe Village. Summer adventures for…
Woodstock, Vermont
Experience authentic New England at the Woodstock Inn & Club. Dating to a tavern built in 1793, the inn delivers a timeless getaway with amenities like farm-to-table fine dining, a spa and 142 renovated rooms. Guests can wander the charming boutiques and restaurants of main street, go hiking and mountain biking, play golf, learn fly fishing or…
Fairlee, Vermont
Situated above the Connecticut River, Lake Morey Resort can successfully host families, conferences, weddings and golfers. A four-season destination with views to spare, the resort entertains with an 18-hole golf course, water sports, biking and hiking in the summer and pond hockey, ice skating and cross-country skiing in winter. A historic inn is…
Quechee, Vermont
Golfers can enjoy the spoils of The Quechee Club, a private club and community, by renting a home or staying at a number of preferred local inns. The club is home to multiple trails for biking and hiking; 36 holes of golf; multiple courts for racquet sports like tennis, squash and pickleball; a fitness and aquatic facility for yoga, cardio and an…
Stowe, Vermont
Stoweflake sits in the center of Stowe's charming mountain village. More than 30 shops, restaurants and attractions are within walking distance. The adjacent Stowe Country Club complements the resort's on-site practice facility, nine-hole par-3 course and putting green with a practice bunker. An award-winning spa and Wine Spectator-recognized…
South Hero, Vermont
The Apple Island Resort is an RV Resort with some cottages, rustic cabins and tent sites if you don't have a big rig. With a marina and boat rentals available on Lake Champlain, guests can get out on the water for boating and fishing. A fitness room, community center, playground, general store, nine-hole public golf course and hiking trails are…