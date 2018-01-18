Desert Canyon Resort

Fitted Desert Canyon onto the end of a 4 day golf trip. Decent pricing at $59, but charging extra for range balls is very 1990's! The course condition was very good for early October, greens were true and had a good pace to them, fairways and tees decent.

It's obvious the place is struggling - very little merchandise in the pro shop, no starter on duty etc., but at least the money is being spent on the right place - course conditioning.

The views are great, but too many holes are a poor design with blind shots and 2 holes with 2 different greens that makes laying up very difficult. Also some enforced shortening on your drive with cross-rough at about 260 yards on multiple holes. Par 3's were very good.

Pace of play was very poor on a fairly quiet day - nearly 5 hours, not at all helped by some ridiculous pin positions - for example not he 18th if you were 20 feet short of the pin on your approach you could either hole it...or finish at least 12 feet away as the hole was in such a ludicrous position.

At $59 it's about worth a game, maybe for the view alone, but any more than that it's not worth it. In case anyone thinks this is sour grapes after a bad round, I shot under my handicap index. I really wanted to like the course as it's close to my home, but would rather drive an extra 30 minutes to Gamble Sands...