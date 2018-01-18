Desert Canyon Resort
About Desert Canyon ResortDesert Canyon Resort in Orono is located in the Columbia River Valley in central Washington state. Overnight guests can stay in one-bedroom condo-style accommodations complete with a kitchen and living room in a three-story lodge or two-story casitas offering two- and four-bedroom units with a kitchen, washer-dryer, two full bathrooms and a living room. A common area includes BBQ, pool and hot tub. The golf course is widely considered among the top 10 in the state. The clubhouse houses CJ’s Oasis, which is adjacent to a championship putting course, and the Rattler’s Sports Bar for food and drinks post-golf.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Desert Canyon Resort
Images from Desert Canyon Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by camano on 01/18/2018
-
Desert Canyon Golf Resort, Desert Nine, Hole 1, Par 5, 536 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 07/15/2017
-
Desert Canyon Golf Resort, Desert Nine, Hole 5, Par 3, 217 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 07/15/2017
-
Desert Canyon Golf Resort, Desert Nine, Hole 6, Par 5, 690 yds, Photo submitted by David1684852 on 07/15/2017
-
Desert Canyon Golf Resort, Lakes Nine, Hole 1, Par 4, 385 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 07/15/2017
-
Desert Canyon Golf Resort, Lakes Nine, Hole 7, Par 5, 575 yds, 100 yds out Photo submitted by David1684852 on 07/15/2017
-
Desert Canyon Golf Resort, Lakes Nine, Hole 8, Par 3, 224 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 07/15/2017
We been coming here for years. The course has changed hands a few times and you never knew what you would get for course conditions, and services. It is now owned by the group that also owns Bear Mountain, Alta Lake, and Rock Island. The condition of the course has improved, they have got the Oasis restaurant dialed, the staff is friendly. We choose DC because it has lodging you can walk to. Lodging is not connected to the golf course, so make sure you check availability on that before booking your tee time, if you plan on saying onsite. We make a Boys weekend out of it, now with multiple generations showing up for the debacle we call golf. Is it a $100 golf experience? No. But when you get to play with your boys, it's a great life experience.
Desert Canyon Golf Resort
I remember playing here years ago & recall Desert Canyon being a fair test & having some great views of the Columbia river. I happened to be in the neighborhood so a round was in order. With this being an early spring round, I didn't expect the course to be in prime condition, the fairways & greens appeared patchy/dry in areas but played well. The fairways are generous, the greens are large & have plenty of slope to play through. If you're able to stay in the fairways & hit greens in regulation & avoid the high desert rough, you should be able to score reasonably well.
-
Desert Canyon Golf Resort, Desert Nine, Hole 1, Par 5, 536 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 07/15/2017
-
Desert Canyon Golf Resort, Desert Nine, Hole 5, Par 3, 217 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 07/15/2017
-
Desert Canyon Golf Resort, Desert Nine, Hole 6, Par 5, 690 yds, Photo submitted by David1684852 on 07/15/2017
-
Desert Canyon Golf Resort, Lakes Nine, Hole 1, Par 4, 385 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 07/15/2017
-
Desert Canyon Golf Resort, Lakes Nine, Hole 7, Par 5, 575 yds, 100 yds out Photo submitted by David1684852 on 07/15/2017
-
Desert Canyon Golf Resort, Lakes Nine, Hole 8, Par 3, 224 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 07/15/2017
Poor design, good conditions, great views
Fitted Desert Canyon onto the end of a 4 day golf trip. Decent pricing at $59, but charging extra for range balls is very 1990's! The course condition was very good for early October, greens were true and had a good pace to them, fairways and tees decent.
It's obvious the place is struggling - very little merchandise in the pro shop, no starter on duty etc., but at least the money is being spent on the right place - course conditioning.
The views are great, but too many holes are a poor design with blind shots and 2 holes with 2 different greens that makes laying up very difficult. Also some enforced shortening on your drive with cross-rough at about 260 yards on multiple holes. Par 3's were very good.
Pace of play was very poor on a fairly quiet day - nearly 5 hours, not at all helped by some ridiculous pin positions - for example not he 18th if you were 20 feet short of the pin on your approach you could either hole it...or finish at least 12 feet away as the hole was in such a ludicrous position.
At $59 it's about worth a game, maybe for the view alone, but any more than that it's not worth it. In case anyone thinks this is sour grapes after a bad round, I shot under my handicap index. I really wanted to like the course as it's close to my home, but would rather drive an extra 30 minutes to Gamble Sands...
Fantastic Buddy Trip Resort Course
Desert Canyon is our destination for a 12 Person Buddy Weekend Golf Trip. This was our 4th year at this location. Perfect set up. Shop, arrive, park and golf until it is time to leave. No need to get back in your car for the weekend. We play 6 rounds in 4 days..Marc and his team at the course are amazing. I would challenge you to find a better experience anywhere. The accommodations work perfectly as well. Fully stocked 4 bedroom casitas give every golfer their own private room. The course is a great challenge and in excellent condition.
Tough but beautiful golf course
Absolutely love this course. Needs to be played more than once to learn site lines on a few holes
Stunning views
Great hole variety
Course was in great shape
Some Gimmicky Holes
The course conditions were fantastic, and the facilities and staff were all top notch. My only complaint is that some holes are little quirky/gimmicky. Lot's of blind tee shots, and blind corners, and tons of elevation change.
Other than that, great round with some great buddies