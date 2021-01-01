Washington Golf Resorts

The golf resort scene in Washington state is as diverse as any in the country with destinations located in mountain, waterfront and desert-like locales. The Pacific Northwest has a reputation as a cold, wet climate, but summers can be downright amazing for golf. The Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa on the water and the 54-hole Suncadia Resort in the Cascade Mountains offer the best examples of the variety. Three casino resorts - the Little Creek Casino Resort, Swinomish Casino & Lodge and Clearwater Casino Resort – are all different and in nice locations. The Salish Lodge & Spa offers the chance to play a private club, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, that hosts the Boeing Classic on the PGA Tour Champions. Central Washington has been a hub of small golf outposts for decades - Desert Canyon Resort in Orono, the Kahler Glen Golf & Ski Resort and the Alta Lake Golf Resort in Alta – but the Inn at Gamble Sands in Brewster really put the region on the map nationally when its David McLay Kidd course opened in 2014. The Columbia River Gorge along the state border with Oregon includes the Carson Hot Springs Golf Resort & Spa and Skamania Lodge. Port Ludlow Resort resides on the Kitsap Peninsula with the Clearwater Casino Resort. Although not on our map among our listings, Chambers Bay, the 2015 U.S. Open venue, does offer stay-and-play options with several area hotels.