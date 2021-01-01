Washington Golf Resorts

The pro shop for the Rope Rider Course at Suncadia Resort shares space with the luxurious Swiftwater Cellars.

The golf resort scene in Washington state is as diverse as any in the country with destinations located in mountain, waterfront and desert-like locales. The Pacific Northwest has a reputation as a cold, wet climate, but summers can be downright amazing for golf. The Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa on the water and the 54-hole Suncadia Resort in the Cascade Mountains offer the best examples of the variety. Three casino resorts - the Little Creek Casino Resort, Swinomish Casino & Lodge and Clearwater Casino Resort – are all different and in nice locations. The Salish Lodge & Spa offers the chance to play a private club, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, that hosts the Boeing Classic on the PGA Tour Champions. Central Washington has been a hub of small golf outposts for decades - Desert Canyon Resort in Orono, the Kahler Glen Golf & Ski Resort and the Alta Lake Golf Resort in Alta – but the Inn at Gamble Sands in Brewster really put the region on the map nationally when its David McLay Kidd course opened in 2014. The Columbia River Gorge along the state border with Oregon includes the Carson Hot Springs Golf Resort & Spa and Skamania Lodge. Port Ludlow Resort resides on the Kitsap Peninsula with the Clearwater Casino Resort. Although not on our map among our listings, Chambers Bay, the 2015 U.S. Open venue, does offer stay-and-play options with several area hotels.

    Desert Canyon Resort
    Orondo, Washington
    Desert Canyon Resort in Orono is located in the Columbia River Valley in central Washington state. Overnight guests can stay in one-bedroom condo-style accommodations complete with a kitchen and living room in a three-story lodge or two-story casitas offering two- and four-bedroom units with a kitchen, washer-dryer, two full bathrooms and a living…
    Semiahmoo Resort Golf & Spa
    Blaine, Washington
    The Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa provides a seaside escape less than two hours north of Seattle and minutes from the Canadian border. Sitting on 300 acres of picturesque seashore, this resort allows guests to draw inspiration from the natural Pacific Northwest scenery. Guests can relax while taking advantage of The Spa, the nearby Semiahmoo Golf…
    Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort
    Suquamish, Washington
    Located a short ferry ride from Seattle on the Kitsap Peninsula, the Clearwater Casino Resort, owned by the Suquamish Tribe, is more than just a waterfront casino. It has the amenities for a wedding, work conference, golf getaway or a relaxing vacation. The 183-room resort features a spa, six restaurants, four bars, an event lawn, indoor…
    The Resort at Port Ludlow
    Port Ludlow, Washington
    Nestled on the shores of the Puget Sound, Port Ludlow is home to residential neighborhoods, a 37-room boutique waterfront inn, a 300-slip marina and golf course. The Inn’s award-winning Fireside restaurant offers sweeping views of Port Ludlow Bay. Adventure lovers can take a kayak or a stand-up paddle board out in the bay and explore the twin…
    Salish Lodge & Spa
    Snoqualmie, Washington
    The Salish Lodge & Spa, dating to 1916, overlooks the stunning 270-foot Snoqualmie Falls 30 minutes from Seattle. The 86-room boutique hotel known for its appearance in the Twin Peaks TV series is an intimate and luxurious place to stay for couples, especially if one, or both, is a golfer. The golfer has access to The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, the…
    Kahler Glen Golf & Ski Resort
    Leavenworth, Washington
    The Kahler Glen Golf & Ski Resort is situated between the Bavarian-themed village of Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee in central Washington. Guests can spread out and relax in six-person condos, townhomes or private residence for rent. It is home to a 5,900-yard, par-70 golf course and an aqua driving range as well as tennis and pickleball courts.…
    Carson Hot Springs Golf Resort & Spa
    Carson, Washington
    The Carson Hot Springs Golf Resort & Spa in the Columbia River Gorge features a historic hotel completed in 1901, as well as cabins and a bathhouse added in 1923. The bathhouse offers a traditional experience with clawfoot tubs and vintage stylings. Mineral water is pumped directly into the tubs for an all-natural, healing bath, which can followed…
    Alta Lake Golf Resort
    Pateros, Washington
    The Alta Lake Golf Resort began in 1974 as a nine-hole course and a small motel tucked away on the side of a mountain three hours from Seattle. It has grown into a scenic 18-hole course of 6,678 yards and a 30-room hotel of single and double rooms with kitchenettes. The Scratch Grill & Bar provides a hub for grub and entertainment after golf. Real…
    Suncadia Resort
    Cle Elum, Washington
    The Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington, is located on the sunny side of the Cascade Mountains 80 miles from Seattle. Guests can choose from four lodging options: The Lodge, The Inn, Trailhead Condominiums and vacation homes. The 6,400-acre property features a 12-room Glade Spring Spa, Suncadia Club Swim & Fitness Center, Historic Nelson Dairy…
    Inn at Gamble Sands
    Brewster, Washington
    The Inn at Gamble Sands has quickly becoming one of the premier golf getaways in the Pacific Northwest. The course by David McLay Kidd came first, featuring 115 acres of bouncy fine fescue turf overlooking the Columbia River and the distant Cascade Mountains. Introduced in 2020, DMK’s Quicksands par-3 course adds to the fun with 13 holes ranging…
    Sage Hills Golf Club & RV Resort
    Warden, Washington
    The Sage Hills Golf Club & RV Resort is located in the Columbia Basin, offering 18 holes of golf and 42 RV sites with full hookup capability and free Wi-Fi. The 19th hole Bar & Grill, a recreation building and picnic area are also available. The resort is centrally located for hunting, fishing and sightseeing.
    Swinomish Casino and Lodge
    Anacortes, Washington
    Swinomish Golf Links is an 18 hole Par 72 course located on beautiful Fidalgo Island
    Little Creek Casino Resort
    Shelton, Washington
    The Little Creek Casino Resort feels worlds away from civilization in the rustic Kamilche Valley, but in reality is only 15 minutes south of Olympia and less than an hour from Chambers Bay, the 2015 U.S. Open host. The hotel offers newly renovated rooms and suites, the Seven Inlets Spa, an events center, five different restaurants, a coffee café…
    Skamania Lodge
    Stevenson, Washington
    The Skamania Lodge in the scenic Columbia River Gorge has taken a new approach to golf with the complete redesign of its original course. The new 9-hole short course, The Gorge 9, and 18-hole putting course, The Little Eagle 18, debut in 2021 to make playing the game more casual and quicker for all players. The resort itself offers renovated…
