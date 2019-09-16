Inn at Gamble Sands

Gamble Sands offers a tantalizing combination no other course can match: true links style, authentic fescue turf, beautiful weather, and above all a chance to play the best golf you ever have. From wide open fairways to honest sloped greens to yardage that plays hundreds less than measured, Gamble Sands is a joy to play for every skill level of golfer.

I was invited to a special golf outing and had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the very world-renowned architect who designed this course, David McLay Kidd. After talking with him and playing the course several times I came away from my first exposure to true Scottish links style blown away with the thought and execution that makes it so accessible and enjoyable for all golfers.

Duff your tee shot on a par 4 on a normal course and you’ll be cursing and slamming your way to a 7 on the scorecard. Do the same thing here and you’ll barely hurt your chances of making par or at least saving bogey. The incredibly tight fescue turf allows the ball to roll and roll. The wispy rough and sparsely populated wastelands beyond the rough make finding and hitting your ball easier than most parkland courses (or links, for that matter). Many of the greens have helpful side and back slopes that will funnel wayward approach shots back in. Fronts of greens are firm and open, often meaning you need to land short (as we hackers so often do anyways) to get the ball to stop near the flag. The sandy areas are made less intimidating by the fact you can ground your club and take all the practice swings you need and the sand isn’t too fluffy.

Contours of the greens are gradual but readily apparent. There’s no trickery to make you look silly with the flat stick. That said, you may often find yourself instigating your own silliness on or around the putting surface as there are often several angles to get your ball closer to the hole. The aforementioned side and back slopes surrounding many of the greens allow your creativity to run wild with how far away from the flag you can aim and still have your ball come to rest within a makeable distance.

This indirect approach and creativity carries over to your shots from the fairway and some of the most fun you can have on a golf course is seeing how far from the flag you can aim your approach and watch as your ball bounces and rolls its way toward its final destination. The downhill par-6th that plays over a gorge can at first be an intimidating 180+ yard shot until you realize that you can use up to 60 yards of the righthand slope to careem your ball down onto the putting surface and can in fact be the closest to a hole-in-one that many higher handicap golfers will ever get.

The greens aren’t the only place on the course to have fun though. Many of the tees are elevated and many fairways have substantial downhill slopes that encourage some Dustin Johnson-esque drives. Though I average just under 240 yards with my driver at home I had multiple drives over 280 yards each round here, including my 4th longest ever at 307 on the long par-4 5th. That hole is the one most likely with which to find yourself in one of the many bunkers/sandy waste areas but a few practice swings in the dirt (don’t forget, they are allowed here!) and you can escape these without much drama.

There are a few holes that bear a close resemblance to each other but generally Gamble Sands offers a dynamic range of holes from drivable par-4s to a par-3 best played with a putter (seriously, just give your putter a good firm wack and watch your ball roll 140 yards to the center of the green). The creativity allows you to use every club in your bag, though I’d imagine your score wouldn’t go up much if you went out with just 4-5 clubs. The traditional links style ground game is highly effective and encouraged here.

The course conditions are exactly what you’d expect at any other premium golf destination like Bandon Dunes (another David McLay Kidd design) or Streamsong. The fescue turf isn’t the easiest to get a tee peg through but offers a unique feel to your shots from the fairways and rough and offer some of the firmest greens you’ll ever putt on. Just how firm are the greens here? Well, I played 90 holes over 3 days and found evidence of just 3 ball marks on any of the greens, how great is that? The grass is mowed and maintained as good as any course out there with the only blemish being some small bare spots on many of the fringes where maintenance have removed invasive grasses.

When it comes to premiere golf destinations, the course itself is a significant factor but not the only factor. Lodging, food, service, and location can all add or subtract from the overall experience and value of a golf trip. In these areas, Gamble Sands excels in some and leaves room for improvement in others. The lodging is first-class, with stylish and roomy accommodations in the the inn. Each rooms has large windows and individual patios facing out to the best view on the property: the Columbia River and valley and the majestic Cascade Mountains deep in the background. Waking up to that view is worth $150/night all by itself. There’s also a giant, 18-hole putting course/green with mounds so extreme, they would make a mini-golf course designer blush.

The food here is very good, though the portions are XL even by American standards. I found appetizer dishes to be more than filling and a popular option for our group was to go in halves on a chicken fingers/tater tots appetizer combo as each one covers an entire plate.

The service was spotty at times. Though the pro shop and cart attendants are very responsive, helpful and friendly, I’d give the wait staff in the restaurant only ‘good’ marks and the time it took food was often excessive. Gamble Sands originally offered a buffet for breakfast but since switched to a made-to-order menu and I think this was a mistake as often you’re pressed for time in the morning to get a quick bite in before your first time off. The starter was great and added a personal touch.

Gamble Sands is located in north central Washington, 2.5 hours from the nearest major airport (Spokane). As such, it’s an all-day travel affair for most people and that may deter many from committing to it for an expensive trip. But think of it this way: the course is never as crowded as other premium courses and none of my rounds exceeded 4.5 hours. Additionally, the remote location offers a fantastic view and the weather here is far better and more reliable than other traditional links destinations like Bandon or Scotland.

Yeah, you can go to Bandon, or Streamsong, or Sand Valley, or even Kohler and have an amazing experience and brag to all your friends back home who probably have heard of their courses. But if you want to truly have the best time you can playing golf, go to Gamble Sands. It may not have the prestige of the others, but it will someday soon and you can say you’ve been there and it was the best golf trip you ever went on. It’s a slam dunk for destination golf.