Inn at Gamble Sands
About Inn at Gamble SandsThe Inn at Gamble Sands has quickly becoming one of the premier golf getaways in the Pacific Northwest. The course by David McLay Kidd came first, featuring 115 acres of bouncy fine fescue turf overlooking the Columbia River and the distant Cascade Mountains. Introduced in 2020, DMK’s Quicksands par-3 course adds to the fun with 13 holes ranging from 70 yards to 135 yards, as does the 100,000-square-foot Cascade Putting Course. A 24-person soaking pool and firepits are great ways to enjoy the views outdoors. Danny Boy’s Restaurant is the only restaurant available.
Brewster, WashingtonPublic4.809514285719
Photo submitted by sorenj on 07/24/2022
Photo submitted by sorenj on 07/24/2022
Photo submitted by sorenj on 07/24/2022
Photo submitted by sorenj on 07/24/2022
Photo submitted by sorenj on 07/24/2022
Photo submitted by sorenj on 07/24/2022
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 09/16/2019
The short par-4 2nd gives you the signature view of the Columbia Rvier valley below. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/24/2019
Gamble Sands offers wide open viewing and playing for maximuim enjoyment. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/24/2019
Another short par-4 with amazing view: the 8th hole. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/24/2019
The par-3 4th is best played with a putter but a traditional iron is optional. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/24/2019
The par-5 18th is picturesque as well, especially at sunset. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/24/2019
The view from your room at the Inn is pretty spectacular! Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/24/2019
18th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 04/22/2017
2nd hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 04/22/2017
12th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 04/22/2017
7th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 04/22/2017
15th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 04/22/2017
3rd hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 04/22/2017
Fun course and an op for a personal best...
Gamble Sands is just a fun course, I don't know how you can like/love golf and not have a terrific time playing here. And, if you can master the putting, there's real scoring opportunities at Gamble... I could easily see posting a personal best (narrator: he didn't).
None of this means the course is overly easy or lacking in challenge or defense. There are plenty of bunkers and uneven lies to go around; but there are also fairways that want to filter you to good locations, accessible greens, and those greens role true (albeit a little fast with decent roll out, so be sure of your read).
At first I was having trouble putting Gamble Sands up with a couple of the other courses on this trip (Chambers Bay and Wine Valley specifically), but upon reflection I was holding back because the round was so fun I thought I had to penalize the course for that. This is/was a mistake. really everything I like in a course is here... multiple ways to approach holes, including risk reward options, great greens complexes, variety in the par three tee shots (4 par 3's... 4 different clubs ranging from GW to 3H), good routing with variety all around, etc.
While Gamble is probably a little expensive to make part of my regular rotation, dollar for dollar, I think I'd play it far more often than I'd play Chambers, for example. Gamble Sands is out of the way and requires a commute for just about anyone who wants to play here; however, I'd say without a doubt, it's worth the trip. If you come, be sure to carve out a little time for the Quick Sands short course... just a ton of fun as well with a wide variety of shots/angles/etc (including a puttable par3 hole).
The service I received while visiting was terrific as well. I'll absolutely be back for more (and maybe I'll even get that low score).
Unique course and a beautiful landscape
This David McLay Kidd design fits perfectly with the surrounding landscape. The course plays differently depending on which tees you choose and the huge undulating greens are super fun to putt. Well placed bunkers blend with a rough natural landscape and the elevated tees provide great views. This course is well worth the drive.
Thank you for taking the time to review your visit with us. We too feel it's well worth the drive! We hope you can visit us again next year.
Regards,
Blake Froling, PGA GM
On my list for a few years
Before I arrived I received great fast replies to my requests for information regarding potential stay and play package pricing. This was last minute, day before and my tee time was locked in easily and efficiently. The men in the pro shop were very helpful and wearing masks. I was advised that pace of play would not be fast that day so I had realistic expectations which was appreciated also. Maybe I am old school, but I prefer hats are worn forward, collared shirts are worn etc. I saw tee shirts and a hat on backwards, and that disappointed me, but, that is just my opinion. The course was in pretty good shape. Certainly wish there was a cooler on each cart with ice and a couple bottles of water. For $175 I would think that isn't too much to expect. Especially since there was no water on the course and temps approached 90 degrees and no drink cart. At least let customers know that so they can plan accordingly. Overall a 3 star, looks like it used to be a higher rating with better conditions. Some didn't take the virus seriously and some employees not wearing masks which violated Phase 1 and created undue risk.
Thank you for taking the time to review your stay. We have addressed these items you have mentioned about and will continue to strive to give a 5-star experience to all guests. We hope you are able to visit again next season and enjoy a more memorable visit.
Regards,
Blake Froling, PGA GM
The Most Fun You Can Have On A Golf Course
I have now played this course 7 times over 3 trips into the northwest and cannot wait to go back for more. It is a superb links course (yes, no oceanside holes but to me it is still a links course). Choose tees to match the challenge you are after, remembering that you get a good deal of bounce and roll. There is not a week hole in the bunch and the routing is magnificent. There is a great, driveable par 4 along with the best collection of par 4s you will find anywhere. Play a couple of days in a row with different wind directions and it is like playing two different courses. One of my all time Top 5.
What a stellar review! We thank you very much for sharing such a thorough review of Gamble Sands. It really is a fun course that we hope all golfers can try at least once!
Regards,
Blake Froling, PGA GM
Course is amazing!
It was definitely more fun than any round I have played this year!!
It's all about the putting.
Gamble Sands is one of the current breed of new courses designed to be fun and playable for the average golfer (at least in the eyes of the designer and the adoring members of the press). I found this course to be very similar to Streamsong Black, another course that I didn't care for. Since the fairways are wide and easy to hit, they trick up the pin positions on the greens to make putting the primary challenge. It was difficult to get the ball close to the pin, and 40-50 foot putts were common. I had one putt of 150 feet...challenging... yes... fun...no. Maybe I need to be a better putter, but my index is 9.0 so I'm a fairly decent golfer. We played two rounds, and I just really didn't enjoy it. And yes, there were great views all around, but that's not enough to attract me back to Gamble Sands' remote location. (The views do make it far superior to Streamsong Black where all you can see is Florida. NOTE: As to the cost of my round, I paid about $425 for a one night two round package. The format doesn't allow you to explain that.
Beautiful setting...
Quiet, beautiful setting above the Columbia River. Fairways and greens were in great shape; bunkers and sand areas had lots of footprints and very few rakes for the size of the bunkers. Ball rolls like crazy, everywhere; sometimes into good places and sometimes bad! Being our first time, we had no idea at times where the target landing area was or where the green actually was. It would've been nice to, at least, have a scorecard with a course map on it. We were playing with 2 gentlemen who had played the course several times, had a map on their phones, and still we got lost a few times. When one pays $120 apiece, you would think a map might come with that fee. And no ball washers on any holes; minor gripe but c'mon. One of the big reasons my wife and I played this course was because we thought walking was promoted heavily; most golfers were in carts that day. All in all, fun course with lots of unpredictable rolls along with the beautiful shape of the greens and fairways. Overpriced in our opinion.
DMK Nails It!
Massive rolling fairways, enormous greens, & vistas of the Three Rivers confluence framed by the N Cascade Mountain Range all combine for an unparrelled Golf Experience!
Fun Track, but Overpriced
Overall I enjoyed the course. The surrounding scenery is very pleasing, and conditions were good from tee to green, although the greens were too slow for my liking, but rolled true. Fairways tend to be generous, but bunkers abound on the course, so one still needs to be careful on shot placement. Routing from hole to hole can be confusing at times. As the course matures, I think it will get better. My biggest gripe was the green fees. On this trip, I had previously played Wilderness and Idaho Clubs, and payed much less money for better overall courses, so was disappointed in the fees here. If I were in the area again, and could find a discounted fee, would play again.
Genius
Don't let the travel time discourage you. The course is well worth it. The fairways are perfectly groomed and the greens are even better. The entire layout of the course is genius. The risk/reward is 10/10. Definitely a course worth playing at any level of experience. I played the course last fall and wish I had more time to play it again. I'll make this an annual golf outing, and I'm sure you will want to do the same.
Gamble Sands is very good, not for everyone
I had played the course before, but this was my wife's first time there so I got a different perspective from a pretty good golfer. We have played links style courses before (Wine Valley, Chambers Bay, etc). If you are used to chipping and hitting fairway woods from lies where the ball is sitting up on the fairway grass, you may have a tough time with the fescue at Gamble Sands. The greens are huge with very little definition and you can literally putt from 40 yards (or more) due to the thin fescue grass. I LIKE that, but it was a little too foreign for Margaret.
A One-Of-A-Kind Course In The Best Possible Ways
Gamble Sands offers a tantalizing combination no other course can match: true links style, authentic fescue turf, beautiful weather, and above all a chance to play the best golf you ever have. From wide open fairways to honest sloped greens to yardage that plays hundreds less than measured, Gamble Sands is a joy to play for every skill level of golfer.
I was invited to a special golf outing and had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the very world-renowned architect who designed this course, David McLay Kidd. After talking with him and playing the course several times I came away from my first exposure to true Scottish links style blown away with the thought and execution that makes it so accessible and enjoyable for all golfers.
Duff your tee shot on a par 4 on a normal course and you’ll be cursing and slamming your way to a 7 on the scorecard. Do the same thing here and you’ll barely hurt your chances of making par or at least saving bogey. The incredibly tight fescue turf allows the ball to roll and roll. The wispy rough and sparsely populated wastelands beyond the rough make finding and hitting your ball easier than most parkland courses (or links, for that matter). Many of the greens have helpful side and back slopes that will funnel wayward approach shots back in. Fronts of greens are firm and open, often meaning you need to land short (as we hackers so often do anyways) to get the ball to stop near the flag. The sandy areas are made less intimidating by the fact you can ground your club and take all the practice swings you need and the sand isn’t too fluffy.
Contours of the greens are gradual but readily apparent. There’s no trickery to make you look silly with the flat stick. That said, you may often find yourself instigating your own silliness on or around the putting surface as there are often several angles to get your ball closer to the hole. The aforementioned side and back slopes surrounding many of the greens allow your creativity to run wild with how far away from the flag you can aim and still have your ball come to rest within a makeable distance.
This indirect approach and creativity carries over to your shots from the fairway and some of the most fun you can have on a golf course is seeing how far from the flag you can aim your approach and watch as your ball bounces and rolls its way toward its final destination. The downhill par-6th that plays over a gorge can at first be an intimidating 180+ yard shot until you realize that you can use up to 60 yards of the righthand slope to careem your ball down onto the putting surface and can in fact be the closest to a hole-in-one that many higher handicap golfers will ever get.
The greens aren’t the only place on the course to have fun though. Many of the tees are elevated and many fairways have substantial downhill slopes that encourage some Dustin Johnson-esque drives. Though I average just under 240 yards with my driver at home I had multiple drives over 280 yards each round here, including my 4th longest ever at 307 on the long par-4 5th. That hole is the one most likely with which to find yourself in one of the many bunkers/sandy waste areas but a few practice swings in the dirt (don’t forget, they are allowed here!) and you can escape these without much drama.
There are a few holes that bear a close resemblance to each other but generally Gamble Sands offers a dynamic range of holes from drivable par-4s to a par-3 best played with a putter (seriously, just give your putter a good firm wack and watch your ball roll 140 yards to the center of the green). The creativity allows you to use every club in your bag, though I’d imagine your score wouldn’t go up much if you went out with just 4-5 clubs. The traditional links style ground game is highly effective and encouraged here.
The course conditions are exactly what you’d expect at any other premium golf destination like Bandon Dunes (another David McLay Kidd design) or Streamsong. The fescue turf isn’t the easiest to get a tee peg through but offers a unique feel to your shots from the fairways and rough and offer some of the firmest greens you’ll ever putt on. Just how firm are the greens here? Well, I played 90 holes over 3 days and found evidence of just 3 ball marks on any of the greens, how great is that? The grass is mowed and maintained as good as any course out there with the only blemish being some small bare spots on many of the fringes where maintenance have removed invasive grasses.
When it comes to premiere golf destinations, the course itself is a significant factor but not the only factor. Lodging, food, service, and location can all add or subtract from the overall experience and value of a golf trip. In these areas, Gamble Sands excels in some and leaves room for improvement in others. The lodging is first-class, with stylish and roomy accommodations in the the inn. Each rooms has large windows and individual patios facing out to the best view on the property: the Columbia River and valley and the majestic Cascade Mountains deep in the background. Waking up to that view is worth $150/night all by itself. There’s also a giant, 18-hole putting course/green with mounds so extreme, they would make a mini-golf course designer blush.
The food here is very good, though the portions are XL even by American standards. I found appetizer dishes to be more than filling and a popular option for our group was to go in halves on a chicken fingers/tater tots appetizer combo as each one covers an entire plate.
The service was spotty at times. Though the pro shop and cart attendants are very responsive, helpful and friendly, I’d give the wait staff in the restaurant only ‘good’ marks and the time it took food was often excessive. Gamble Sands originally offered a buffet for breakfast but since switched to a made-to-order menu and I think this was a mistake as often you’re pressed for time in the morning to get a quick bite in before your first time off. The starter was great and added a personal touch.
Gamble Sands is located in north central Washington, 2.5 hours from the nearest major airport (Spokane). As such, it’s an all-day travel affair for most people and that may deter many from committing to it for an expensive trip. But think of it this way: the course is never as crowded as other premium courses and none of my rounds exceeded 4.5 hours. Additionally, the remote location offers a fantastic view and the weather here is far better and more reliable than other traditional links destinations like Bandon or Scotland.
Yeah, you can go to Bandon, or Streamsong, or Sand Valley, or even Kohler and have an amazing experience and brag to all your friends back home who probably have heard of their courses. But if you want to truly have the best time you can playing golf, go to Gamble Sands. It may not have the prestige of the others, but it will someday soon and you can say you’ve been there and it was the best golf trip you ever went on. It’s a slam dunk for destination golf.
Absolutely worth the drive
Played GS for the 2nd time this weekend - 36 holes. Greens had been punched a few weeks ago so were not as good as they were earlier in year, but ok considering the time of year and the price. The design and the views are wonderful, turf is real links style (and I grew up playing links golf in the UK every week) and it's a very fair and totally playable course - lots of terrain helps the ball towards the green/hole if you know how to look at the green surrounds not just the pin.
We stayed at the newly opened Inn, and the rooms were excellent and decent value at $120/person total for 2 nights.
Food in the restaurant was a bit hit and miss, some good, a couple almost inedible.
Our big issue was music on the course. I realize some people like that but the acoustics at GS are so clear that you can hear a dog barking (or coyote howling) from miles away, so having groups playing music out loud will carry 2-3 holes easily. GS needs to ban it quickly. Pace of play was ok in the morning, very poor in the afternoon - they did have staff out on the course in the afternoon trying to speed it up but it didn't really help - we had to play the last hole in the dark.
Course is fine for walking - we walked in the morning then hopped in a cart for the afternoon (they have golf boards too).
If you're wondering if it's worth the drive from Seattle or Spokane, I think it's well worth it. Would recommend staying at the Inn for 1 night/2 days golf and visiting in September before the lunch the greens or maybe May. It will definitely be better once they add a 2nd course but it's still worth it now....
Fun Links Course
Links course with generous fairways & a few obstacles to avoid. Overall, very fair layout. Conditions were very good and staff very friendly. Still seems like a brand new house, and staff getting used to it...but not a problem. If you want to use a GolfBoard, recommend asking for one when making a tee time (suggest calling & not just doing tee time online). Did not use "19th hole". Would definitely play there again.
Gamble sands overpriced
It started poorly when we arrived, we were quoted a price when making the reservation and they didn't honor it. Cost an additional $100. Pace of play was exceptionally slow with no course marshals. Group ahead were drinking heavily and were very slow, they wouldn't let us go through. Greens were large and didn't roll as seen , very hard to make the ball stop. Value is not there. Would not recommend this course for the price, $160, with cart. Many other courses in the Eastern Washington are of better value. Don't waste your money. By the way I shot 76.
I personally did not experience this golfer's challenges. But no marshall means these problems will occur. My experience is that I would love to play but the price is out of my range. I don't understand why they price this so far out of us normal golfers range. That is probably on purpose to keep it a rich game at a golf snobs paradise
What did you shoot on the back nine?
Very good, but remote
A new DMK design, Gamble Sands is intended to be a links style course (which I love) set in the desert scablands of central Washington State. That is a tough concept to carry off, but he did it. (There is one other such course in Washington that does so MUCH better, and I'm not spilling the beans where it is.) I felt the value at GS is good, and I'm a tightwad.
It takes some time and effort to get to Brewster and it's not close to anything else notable except Grand Coulee Dam. It will help if they build at least one more course to attract people to the area. Alone, it may not be worth a special trip, unless you stay and play two or three rounds. The family that owns it has at least another 1,000 acres to work with surrounding Gamble Sands so I'm hopeful.
The routing of GS is superb. Many of the individual holes are very good - especially the par 3's on the back nine. The greens are huge and roll as true as any I've played. You can have 100 foot putts on several holes. The course is VERY walkable. Being in the middle of Nowhere, it is very quiet. A barking dog was very noticeable for a few minutes - it was on the OTHER SIDE of the Columbia River, a mile or more away. Serious quiet.
The fairways at Gamble Sands are generous and the greens were very receptive - even at the end of the summer when we were there. Significant risk/reward on several holes, including a nominally driveable par 4. Numerous blind shots from the tees and fairways, and lots of angles and waste areas bordering fairways that often make short drives better than long. I hit 3 irons off the tees on several holes simply because I couldn't figure out what problems lurked out ahead or how far away they were. Some of the fairways are very sloped. Buy the course book! Given it was my first time on this course I played the 6,100 yard routing #white tees). Next time I'll play the blues because the ball rolls and rolls and rolls.
Matt G rated it #32 of the courses in the USA that we common people can play. Not sure it is worthy of that lofty rating, but it is very good. Fescue predominates throughout. Given a couple years of seasoning it may be up to that rating, but right now I would only put it somewhere in the middle of the Top 20 in Washington State. I'll definitely play it again and will recommend it to friends as part of a multi-day golfing trip.
What an awesome review! We are so very appreciative you took the time to share with other golfers. We are grateful we were able to host you and look forward to doing it again soon.
Lastly, we look forward to sharing this review with our team members.
Have a great day!
- Blake, GM