Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Ponderosa pines line many hole corridors at Kalispel. A lone pine in the middle of the fairway short of the par-5 3rd green complicates the approach.
100 N Hayford Rd, Spokane, Washington 99001, US
(877) 871-6772, (509) 466-2121
Visit Website
Located just minutes from the Spokane International Airport and downtown Spokane, Northern Quest Resort and Casino offers Vegas-style gaming and a variety of accommodations. Stay in rooms, suites, golf cottages or the RV park while you enjoy 14 different restaurants and lounges, a luxury spa and nightly entertainment. Guests also have access to indoor and outdoor pools, hot tubs, concierge service, a kids' program and the nearby Kalispel Golf and Country Club. The 18-hole regulation course offers views of the Little Spokane River. The course was also host to the inaugural U.S. Women’s Open championship in 1946.
Price Range$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2000
Number of Units300-500

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Cabins/Home Rental, RV Park
PoolIndoor, Outdoor
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

4.6
5 Reviews (5)

Kalispel Golf & Country Club
jdjjec
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Kalispel Golf & Country Club
TimGavrichGP
4.0
Private club feel but fairly accessible

Ever played seven consecutive holes without encountering a par 4 on a course of normal par? It'll happen at Kalispel, where the run of holes 7 through 13 goes 3-5-3-5-3-5-3. In the midst of that stretch, if you're walking the course (I recommend it), you'll put your clubs in the bed of a 1931 Ford Model A truck and head up the hill from the clubhouse to the 10th tee. It's one of several charming quirks of playing Kalispel, which was called Spokane Country Club until the Kalispel Tribe bought it in 2015 and turned it semi-private. The strong membership gets along well with guests, who typically come from the Kalispel-owned Northern QuestResort & Casino about a half hour south. The pleasantly wooded course is not too easy or difficult; conservative play off the tee is recommended, as some fairways are quite narrow. Be sure to eat at the 1898 Public House restaurant attached to the club.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Kalispel Golf & Country Club
jdjjec
4.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Kalispel Golf & Country Club
uROJQ7015RO
5.0
Great course

The Kalispel Tribe purchasing this property is the best thing that has happened to golf in Spokane in 50+ years. Great course, great amenities, reasonable price. We all couldn't say enough great things about the experience. Player tip: Strive for uphill putts :)

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Kalispel Golf & Country Club
K1kelley
5.0
scenic and great condition

Formerly the Spokane Country Club, which was private, now owned and operated by the Kalispel Tribe (which also owns the Northern Quest Casino and resort Hotel). Scenic layout in the little Spokane river valley, frequented by wildlife viewing, this course has some great holes that require accuracy off the tee. Fairways are in excellent shape and greens will only get faster as the summer extends. Nice bar for post round enjoyment and food. This is the first two months since the tribe took over the operation, it will only continue to become an even better experience as they strive to make everything they do a 5-star experience.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
