Northern Quest Resort & Casino
About Northern Quest Resort & CasinoLocated just minutes from the Spokane International Airport and downtown Spokane, Northern Quest Resort and Casino offers Vegas-style gaming and a variety of accommodations. Stay in rooms, suites, golf cottages or the RV park while you enjoy 14 different restaurants and lounges, a luxury spa and nightly entertainment. Guests also have access to indoor and outdoor pools, hot tubs, concierge service, a kids' program and the nearby Kalispel Golf and Country Club. The 18-hole regulation course offers views of the Little Spokane River. The course was also host to the inaugural U.S. Women’s Open championship in 1946.
Private club feel but fairly accessible
Ever played seven consecutive holes without encountering a par 4 on a course of normal par? It'll happen at Kalispel, where the run of holes 7 through 13 goes 3-5-3-5-3-5-3. In the midst of that stretch, if you're walking the course (I recommend it), you'll put your clubs in the bed of a 1931 Ford Model A truck and head up the hill from the clubhouse to the 10th tee. It's one of several charming quirks of playing Kalispel, which was called Spokane Country Club until the Kalispel Tribe bought it in 2015 and turned it semi-private. The strong membership gets along well with guests, who typically come from the Kalispel-owned Northern QuestResort & Casino about a half hour south. The pleasantly wooded course is not too easy or difficult; conservative play off the tee is recommended, as some fairways are quite narrow. Be sure to eat at the 1898 Public House restaurant attached to the club.
Great course
The Kalispel Tribe purchasing this property is the best thing that has happened to golf in Spokane in 50+ years. Great course, great amenities, reasonable price. We all couldn't say enough great things about the experience. Player tip: Strive for uphill putts :)
scenic and great condition
Formerly the Spokane Country Club, which was private, now owned and operated by the Kalispel Tribe (which also owns the Northern Quest Casino and resort Hotel). Scenic layout in the little Spokane river valley, frequented by wildlife viewing, this course has some great holes that require accuracy off the tee. Fairways are in excellent shape and greens will only get faster as the summer extends. Nice bar for post round enjoyment and food. This is the first two months since the tribe took over the operation, it will only continue to become an even better experience as they strive to make everything they do a 5-star experience.