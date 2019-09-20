Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Ever played seven consecutive holes without encountering a par 4 on a course of normal par? It'll happen at Kalispel, where the run of holes 7 through 13 goes 3-5-3-5-3-5-3. In the midst of that stretch, if you're walking the course (I recommend it), you'll put your clubs in the bed of a 1931 Ford Model A truck and head up the hill from the clubhouse to the 10th tee. It's one of several charming quirks of playing Kalispel, which was called Spokane Country Club until the Kalispel Tribe bought it in 2015 and turned it semi-private. The strong membership gets along well with guests, who typically come from the Kalispel-owned Northern QuestResort & Casino about a half hour south. The pleasantly wooded course is not too easy or difficult; conservative play off the tee is recommended, as some fairways are quite narrow. Be sure to eat at the 1898 Public House restaurant attached to the club.