A view of a green at Sage Hills Golf Resort
10400 Sagehill Road SE, Warden, Washington 98857, US
(509) 349-2603
Location Map

About Sage Hills Golf Club & RV Resort

The Sage Hills Golf Club & RV Resort is located in the Columbia Basin, offering 18 holes of golf and 42 RV sites with full hookup capability and free Wi-Fi. The 19th hole Bar & Grill, a recreation building and picnic area are also available. The resort is centrally located for hunting, fishing and sightseeing.

Facts

Price Range$
Property Class★★
Year Opened1965
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Sage Hills Golf Club & RV Resort

Reviews

4.3
10 Reviews (10)
Sage Hills Golf Resort
Randall6214766
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 25+
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Fun fair course, very well maintained

I walked 9, and then rode 27. They had a great deal, play all day for $20 after 10 AM in August. The heat made walking more than 9 not an option (>90*).
If you miss the fairway, the course doesn't overly punish you, the greens are true, great speed, many are relatively flat, but there are a few where you really have to play the slopes. All in all I highly recommend this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Sage Hills Golf Resort
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

NICE COURSE

I have golfed this course a few times and always have a wonderful time. The pace of play is always pretty good and is a good course for beginners and expeirenced golfers alike.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Sage Hills Golf Resort
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Nice Casual Course, Great Weather

This is a great course for beginner golfers, not the most perfect fairways, but the greens are good.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Sage Hills Golf Resort
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

This course has some challenging greens.

From where I live the location is great. The carts there were quick and had plenty of power. There was plenty of shade. The pin distances were marked adequately. The greens were nice and well kept , no divots. This course had plenty of variety , good distances on all the holes. I will go back there soon.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Sage Hills Golf Resort
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Great Golf in the Middle of Nowhere

10 minutes south of I-90 near Moses Lake, this course is a secret pleasure every golfer should play if they're in the area. The greens roll very true and the layout is varied and interesting with some just-right elevation changes, water features, mature trees and desert-style rough. The course is almost never busy, just pull off the freeway and you can bang out a fun 3.5 hour round hauling butt in an electric cart. Slow group in front? Just drive around 'em. Laid back place mostly played by local farmers, rv-retirees and fishermen, and every good player in the area because it also happens to be a great track! You'll have to see it to believe it. Also--nearby Othello has a private nine-holer built by Robert Trent Jones Corp. back in the day. It's open to the public (and cheap), so you can have 27 holes of good in basically the middle of nowhere. Shhh. It's a secret!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sage Hills Golf Resort
Played On
Reviews 57
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

fun to try a new spot!

We enjoyed this course. A few blind spots, but a very playable course all in all. There is an RV park near by & several of the residents were out & about... they were freindly as well.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Sage Hills Golf Resort
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Walked

Good value

Guy behind the counter in proshop tried to charge us full price instead of golfnow price. His excuse was he didn’t realize we booked on golfnow. Course was in great shape, greens where rolling true and fast. 19th hole was very slow; we ended up leaving because of the wait. Overall course was great and a good value, behind the counter and bar was only fair.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Sage Hills Golf Resort
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

the SAGE

love the course, nice greens, sneaking long tee to green.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Sage Hills Golf Resort
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Golf days

Excellent weather which made for a great day out on the course. Course was in very good shape. There live trapping the moles which has been a problem in the past. reducing the mole population will help keep the course in excellent condition. very enjoyable day.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Sage Hills Golf Resort
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

A relaxing yet fun course.

My husband and I had a great time golfing Sagehill yesterday. Everyone there was very laid-back and just enjoying a good time in the sun. The course is just now getting in good shape due to cold weather. In a few weeks it will be perfect. This course is located right off of the freeway which makes easy access. We called it our perfect Date Day. The restaurant will not be open until April 15 but knowing from the past it is good.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
