Sage Hills Golf Club & RV Resort
About Sage Hills Golf Club & RV ResortThe Sage Hills Golf Club & RV Resort is located in the Columbia Basin, offering 18 holes of golf and 42 RV sites with full hookup capability and free Wi-Fi. The 19th hole Bar & Grill, a recreation building and picnic area are also available. The resort is centrally located for hunting, fishing and sightseeing.
Fun fair course, very well maintained
I walked 9, and then rode 27. They had a great deal, play all day for $20 after 10 AM in August. The heat made walking more than 9 not an option (>90*).
If you miss the fairway, the course doesn't overly punish you, the greens are true, great speed, many are relatively flat, but there are a few where you really have to play the slopes. All in all I highly recommend this course.
NICE COURSE
I have golfed this course a few times and always have a wonderful time. The pace of play is always pretty good and is a good course for beginners and expeirenced golfers alike.
Nice Casual Course, Great Weather
This is a great course for beginner golfers, not the most perfect fairways, but the greens are good.
This course has some challenging greens.
From where I live the location is great. The carts there were quick and had plenty of power. There was plenty of shade. The pin distances were marked adequately. The greens were nice and well kept , no divots. This course had plenty of variety , good distances on all the holes. I will go back there soon.
Great Golf in the Middle of Nowhere
10 minutes south of I-90 near Moses Lake, this course is a secret pleasure every golfer should play if they're in the area. The greens roll very true and the layout is varied and interesting with some just-right elevation changes, water features, mature trees and desert-style rough. The course is almost never busy, just pull off the freeway and you can bang out a fun 3.5 hour round hauling butt in an electric cart. Slow group in front? Just drive around 'em. Laid back place mostly played by local farmers, rv-retirees and fishermen, and every good player in the area because it also happens to be a great track! You'll have to see it to believe it. Also--nearby Othello has a private nine-holer built by Robert Trent Jones Corp. back in the day. It's open to the public (and cheap), so you can have 27 holes of good in basically the middle of nowhere. Shhh. It's a secret!
fun to try a new spot!
We enjoyed this course. A few blind spots, but a very playable course all in all. There is an RV park near by & several of the residents were out & about... they were freindly as well.
Good value
Guy behind the counter in proshop tried to charge us full price instead of golfnow price. His excuse was he didn’t realize we booked on golfnow. Course was in great shape, greens where rolling true and fast. 19th hole was very slow; we ended up leaving because of the wait. Overall course was great and a good value, behind the counter and bar was only fair.
the SAGE
love the course, nice greens, sneaking long tee to green.
Golf days
Excellent weather which made for a great day out on the course. Course was in very good shape. There live trapping the moles which has been a problem in the past. reducing the mole population will help keep the course in excellent condition. very enjoyable day.
A relaxing yet fun course.
My husband and I had a great time golfing Sagehill yesterday. Everyone there was very laid-back and just enjoying a good time in the sun. The course is just now getting in good shape due to cold weather. In a few weeks it will be perfect. This course is located right off of the freeway which makes easy access. We called it our perfect Date Day. The restaurant will not be open until April 15 but knowing from the past it is good.