Sage Hills Golf Club & RV Resort

10 minutes south of I-90 near Moses Lake, this course is a secret pleasure every golfer should play if they're in the area. The greens roll very true and the layout is varied and interesting with some just-right elevation changes, water features, mature trees and desert-style rough. The course is almost never busy, just pull off the freeway and you can bang out a fun 3.5 hour round hauling butt in an electric cart. Slow group in front? Just drive around 'em. Laid back place mostly played by local farmers, rv-retirees and fishermen, and every good player in the area because it also happens to be a great track! You'll have to see it to believe it. Also--nearby Othello has a private nine-holer built by Robert Trent Jones Corp. back in the day. It's open to the public (and cheap), so you can have 27 holes of good in basically the middle of nowhere. Shhh. It's a secret!