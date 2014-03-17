Salish Lodge & Spa
About Salish Lodge & SpaThe Salish Lodge & Spa, dating to 1916, overlooks the stunning 270-foot Snoqualmie Falls 30 minutes from Seattle. The 86-room boutique hotel known for its appearance in the Twin Peaks TV series is an intimate and luxurious place to stay for couples, especially if one, or both, is a golfer. The golfer has access to The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, the private club host of the Boeing Classic on the PGA Tour Champions, while the non-golfer can disappear into the award-winning spa. Every room features a gas fireplace, a spa-like shower or soaking tub and views of the Snoqualmie River. The Dining Room is a celebration of food, while The Attic serving more casual options like woodfired pizza and sandwiches. The four-course Country Breakfast with honey from the resort’s own beehives poured onto home-made biscuits – a Salish Lodge tradition - proves just how sweet this place is. Hiking, biking, horseback riding and fly fishing are available in the surrounding Snoqualmie Valley.
Facts
Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Year Opened1916
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities
RestaurantsFine
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes
Golf courses at Salish Lodge & Spa
Images from Salish Lodge & Spa
A view of hole #10 from The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
A view of the 12th green from The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
A view from The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
A view of hole #8 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
View from hole #9 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
Reviews
4.8
Reviewer Photos
Played On 02/27/2020
Reviews 12
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Conditions Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Played On 07/17/2013
Reviews 524
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
A private TPC worth playing near Seattle
When I played Snoqualmie Ridge near Seattle in 2009, it quickly shot up the list of my favorite TPC courses. It might be no. 1, simply for the fact that the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass always beats me up.
Staying on a golf package at the luxurious Salish Lodge & Spa is the only way for the paying public to get access to this course, which hosts the Champions Tour's Boeing Classic. The lodge overlooks the breathtaking Snoqualmie Falls. There's only one truly "memorable" moment - the risk-reward 14th hole - but some nice movement in the land and a strong routing set within a mostly natural setting add to its charms.
Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging