About Salish Lodge & Spa The Salish Lodge & Spa, dating to 1916, overlooks the stunning 270-foot Snoqualmie Falls 30 minutes from Seattle. The 86-room boutique hotel known for its appearance in the Twin Peaks TV series is an intimate and luxurious place to stay for couples, especially if one, or both, is a golfer. The golfer has access to The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, the private club host of the Boeing Classic on the PGA Tour Champions, while the non-golfer can disappear into the award-winning spa. Every room features a gas fireplace, a spa-like shower or soaking tub and views of the Snoqualmie River. The Dining Room is a celebration of food, while The Attic serving more casual options like woodfired pizza and sandwiches. The four-course Country Breakfast with honey from the resort’s own beehives poured onto home-made biscuits – a Salish Lodge tradition - proves just how sweet this place is. Hiking, biking, horseback riding and fly fishing are available in the surrounding Snoqualmie Valley.

Facts Price Range $$$$ Property Class ★★★★★ Year Opened 1916 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Fine Room Types Room, Suite Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? Yes