Semiahmoo Resort Golf & Spa
About Semiahmoo Resort Golf & SpaThe Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa provides a seaside escape less than two hours north of Seattle and minutes from the Canadian border. Sitting on 300 acres of picturesque seashore, this resort allows guests to draw inspiration from the natural Pacific Northwest scenery. Guests can relax while taking advantage of The Spa, the nearby Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club designed by Arnold Palmer, three restaurants featuring local ingredients and year-round activities indoors and out on the beach or the water. Beach bonfires are popular, as is renting bikes, kayaks and paddleboards. An indoor pool, fitness classes, a theater, indoor tennis and pickleball courts (as well as outdoor) and a golf simulator keep guests busy if the weather turns sour. Area activities includes hiking Trails, fishing, whale watching, wine tasting, skiing, shopping, exploring museums, casinos, mini-golf and bowling.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Semiahmoo Resort Golf & Spa
Images from Semiahmoo Resort Golf & Spa
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
The most fun course I have ever played.
This course is rated so high for a reason. Nothing specific about the layout blows you away, but the course conditions and scenic beauty make it one of the most fun and relaxing courses I have ever played. It is always dry and in good condition even in the off season. The practice facilities are incredible and unlimited range balls and a cart is included in the green fee. The biggest downside is the price, but I find myself digging up the cash to go play at least once a year. Any golfers that find themselves in the area owe it to themselves to come experience this masterpiece of a course.
Beautiful Course
Drive the ball straight on these tree lined fairways and you can score pretty well. A couple of water hazards add to the beauty and challenge. Great conditions throughout, friendly folks and delightful weather in the summer made for a great day. Very enjoyable.
Expensive but worth playing at least once.
I love this course. But the greens fee is way to steep. Rounds can cost up to $100 which is absurd. However if you get the chance to play the course will not disappoint. It offers 18 beautifully laid out and maintained holes that are challenging but fair and will leave you wishing you had the extra change laying around to play this course once a week.
Must-play for all WA golfers!
Awesome course, one of the best in the state. We rented the golf boards, which made it even more fun. Also helped us play a bit faster too! This course is in great condition year round. Great customer service, food service -- awesome value for the money. Highly recommend!
Nice Facility & Professional Staff
Course was in good condition for the time of year although range had the grass tees closed and it was mats only.
The course is situated within a housing subdivision however on most holes the houses are not noticeable.
The course and facilities are well maintained and the staff very helpful and friendly.
The pace of play was somewhat slow. There was a foursome in front of us and they were always waiting on a single in-front of them who in turn was waiting on a threesome with no one else in site -- could have used a marshal or 2 to maintain pace.
Overall a very nice course and recommended if you are in the area.
Excellent Course
We golfed Semiahmoo on a beautiful Friday afternoon last week and had a great time. Everything was better than expected. For early March the fairways and greens were superb!! Highly recommend this course for anyone who has never golfed here. It is not a difficult course but it is still challenging for the mid handicapper. Will definitely return to golf here soon!!
Course is beautiful.
Nice course! Little soggy in the off season . I would play it again.
Fun Time
I was really impressed with course condition for the time of year. Staff was really nice and friendly. I would defiantly recommend this course.
Good drainage!
Considering that it was raining for 5 days straight, the drainage was amazing. Unfortunately, the day we played had about a 3 club wind....but dry.
Semiahmoo Serene
For a late summer day our tee time had only 3 pairs following and we caught up to no one so it was like we had the course to ourselves.
This is one of the best course designed around a real estate development with houses set back off the ample fairways so even poor drives were on the fairways. The scenery and settings throughout the entire course were beautiful. The greens even though freshly aerated were smooth and fast. The frequent sand traps were well maintained and forgiving once encountered.
Great course
Will definitely golf here again wonderful course great staff
Nice Round
I arrived 5 minutes late and the staff were able to accommodate me.
Appreciated the cold water refills and the friendliness of the staff.
Spectacular day...
Never played here before - had a wonderful day
I have only gotten back into the game and before was a hacker at best...
So that being said, I found the course to be in good shape and challenging. I am 57 and walked the course with no problem.
Will absolutely be going back.
The only comment that I made to them is that they really need to accept Canadian debit cards. Virtually everyone in the States does today. I hate using my credit card and prefer to use debit.
I believe they are addressing that issue.
Went to the hotel afterwards for dinner and it was the perfect ending to a wonderful day.
Amazing Shape
Have not played here for about 10 years, the course has matured well and is AMAZING shape.
Forgot about a couple of the tricky holes and messed up off the tee, not the courses fault all mine.
Pay attention to the score card on a few of the blind tee shots and this will help immensely…..
Enjoy your day here……..
Can it get any better
We were warmly greeted on arrival at the bag drop and again in the pro shop. As we had arrived very early for our tee time with the intention of a good warm up they offered to put us out earlier with a single member. We took it and the member turned out to be about as nice as you could ask to play with. The course was in spectacular shape, greens very quick. some of the grass in the rough was US Open thick and tough to get out of. Beautiful treed course with great facilities. Lots of water hazards but we never lost a ball. Can't wait to get back there.
A must play
Great course, quality staff. Driving range was sub standard for a resort course only because we were hitting off mats and the number of mats was limited creating a wait.
I want to play the other course, Lomis Trail, which I hear has more water features and is more of a challenge.
I will play here again.
Very Nice Golf Course
Played this course several times; always a treat to play this course; most of the fairways are generous.
Greens are true.
Great place to enjoy a round of golf
Met quickly at the course and given a spot once checked in. Needed new spikes and Chet had them all replaced in 5 minutes. Very friendly staff. Good choices of drinks and snacks for the course and lunch was delicious.
Awesome course
Semiahmoo is my favorite course in Whatcom County. Unfortunately it doesn't hold up well in the winter as it gets very soft. But I just played it on Father's Day with my son and the conditions were excellent. The greens were fast yet receptive and the fairways were healthy and firm. I highly recommend this course for spring, summer & fall play.
poor staff
staff in pro shop had poor attidude had 4 people looking over golfnow reservation manager complaining it was to cheap