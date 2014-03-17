Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Washington Golf Resorts

Semiahmoo Resort Golf & Spa

Semiahmoo Golf and C.C. is a walkable delight with a few water hazards to keep players honest.
9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine, Washington 98230, US
(360) 318-2000
The Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa provides a seaside escape less than two hours north of Seattle and minutes from the Canadian border. Sitting on 300 acres of picturesque seashore, this resort allows guests to draw inspiration from the natural Pacific Northwest scenery. Guests can relax while taking advantage of The Spa, the nearby Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club designed by Arnold Palmer, three restaurants featuring local ingredients and year-round activities indoors and out on the beach or the water. Beach bonfires are popular, as is renting bikes, kayaks and paddleboards. An indoor pool, fitness classes, a theater, indoor tennis and pickleball courts (as well as outdoor) and a golf simulator keep guests busy if the weather turns sour. Area activities includes hiking Trails, fishing, whale watching, wine tasting, skiing, shopping, exploring museums, casinos, mini-golf and bowling.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★
Acres1100
Year Opened1987
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

4.7
30 Reviews (30)

Reviewer Photos

BcXrYBlbSq4J66TygSFM
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

The most fun course I have ever played.

This course is rated so high for a reason. Nothing specific about the layout blows you away, but the course conditions and scenic beauty make it one of the most fun and relaxing courses I have ever played. It is always dry and in good condition even in the off season. The practice facilities are incredible and unlimited range balls and a cart is included in the green fee. The biggest downside is the price, but I find myself digging up the cash to go play at least once a year. Any golfers that find themselves in the area owe it to themselves to come experience this masterpiece of a course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
rjb7911
Played On
Reviews 25
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

Beautiful Course

Drive the ball straight on these tree lined fairways and you can score pretty well. A couple of water hazards add to the beauty and challenge. Great conditions throughout, friendly folks and delightful weather in the summer made for a great day. Very enjoyable.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
BcXrYBlbSq4J66TygSFM
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Expensive but worth playing at least once.

I love this course. But the greens fee is way to steep. Rounds can cost up to $100 which is absurd. However if you get the chance to play the course will not disappoint. It offers 18 beautifully laid out and maintained holes that are challenging but fair and will leave you wishing you had the extra change laying around to play this course once a week.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
joeldgraves
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

Must-play for all WA golfers!

Awesome course, one of the best in the state. We rented the golf boards, which made it even more fun. Also helped us play a bit faster too! This course is in great condition year round. Great customer service, food service -- awesome value for the money. Highly recommend!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
jwmcc44
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

Nice Facility & Professional Staff

Course was in good condition for the time of year although range had the grass tees closed and it was mats only.
The course is situated within a housing subdivision however on most holes the houses are not noticeable.
The course and facilities are well maintained and the staff very helpful and friendly.
The pace of play was somewhat slow. There was a foursome in front of us and they were always waiting on a single in-front of them who in turn was waiting on a threesome with no one else in site -- could have used a marshal or 2 to maintain pace.
Overall a very nice course and recommended if you are in the area.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
hobies
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Excellent Course

We golfed Semiahmoo on a beautiful Friday afternoon last week and had a great time. Everything was better than expected. For early March the fairways and greens were superb!! Highly recommend this course for anyone who has never golfed here. It is not a difficult course but it is still challenging for the mid handicapper. Will definitely return to golf here soon!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
arms440
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Course is beautiful.

Nice course! Little soggy in the off season . I would play it again.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Jerry4265187
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

Fun Time

I was really impressed with course condition for the time of year. Staff was really nice and friendly. I would defiantly recommend this course.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Randy1412194
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Poor weather
Walked

Good drainage!

Considering that it was raining for 5 days straight, the drainage was amazing. Unfortunately, the day we played had about a 3 club wind....but dry.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Danny44
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Walked

Semiahmoo Serene

For a late summer day our tee time had only 3 pairs following and we caught up to no one so it was like we had the course to ourselves.
This is one of the best course designed around a real estate development with houses set back off the ample fairways so even poor drives were on the fairways. The scenery and settings throughout the entire course were beautiful. The greens even though freshly aerated were smooth and fast. The frequent sand traps were well maintained and forgiving once encountered.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
u000007373200
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course

Will definitely golf here again wonderful course great staff

Conditions Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
marab
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Good weather
Walked

Nice Round

I arrived 5 minutes late and the staff were able to accommodate me.
Appreciated the cold water refills and the friendliness of the staff.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Peter6247011
Peter6247011
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Spectacular day...

Never played here before - had a wonderful day

I have only gotten back into the game and before was a hacker at best...

So that being said, I found the course to be in good shape and challenging. I am 57 and walked the course with no problem.

Will absolutely be going back.

The only comment that I made to them is that they really need to accept Canadian debit cards. Virtually everyone in the States does today. I hate using my credit card and prefer to use debit.

I believe they are addressing that issue.

Went to the hotel afterwards for dinner and it was the perfect ending to a wonderful day.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
VoodooThang
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Amazing Shape

Have not played here for about 10 years, the course has matured well and is AMAZING shape.
Forgot about a couple of the tricky holes and messed up off the tee, not the courses fault all mine.
Pay attention to the score card on a few of the blind tee shots and this will help immensely…..
Enjoy your day here……..

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
u000005702376
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Can it get any better

We were warmly greeted on arrival at the bag drop and again in the pro shop. As we had arrived very early for our tee time with the intention of a good warm up they offered to put us out earlier with a single member. We took it and the member turned out to be about as nice as you could ask to play with. The course was in spectacular shape, greens very quick. some of the grass in the rough was US Open thick and tough to get out of. Beautiful treed course with great facilities. Lots of water hazards but we never lost a ball. Can't wait to get back there.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
u000002604623
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Walked

A must play

Great course, quality staff. Driving range was sub standard for a resort course only because we were hitting off mats and the number of mats was limited creating a wait.

I want to play the other course, Lomis Trail, which I hear has more water features and is more of a challenge.

I will play here again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
billchan36
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Fair weather
Used cart

Very Nice Golf Course

Played this course several times; always a treat to play this course; most of the fairways are generous.
Greens are true.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Ken8426721
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Walked

Great place to enjoy a round of golf

Met quickly at the course and given a spot once checked in. Needed new spikes and Chet had them all replaced in 5 minutes. Very friendly staff. Good choices of drinks and snacks for the course and lunch was delicious.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
wazgolfguy
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

Awesome course

Semiahmoo is my favorite course in Whatcom County. Unfortunately it doesn't hold up well in the winter as it gets very soft. But I just played it on Father's Day with my son and the conditions were excellent. The greens were fast yet receptive and the fairways were healthy and firm. I highly recommend this course for spring, summer & fall play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
hatakka
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Good weather
Walked

poor staff

staff in pro shop had poor attidude had 4 people looking over golfnow reservation manager complaining it was to cheap

Difficulty Moderate
