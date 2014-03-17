Semiahmoo Resort Golf & Spa

Never played here before - had a wonderful day

I have only gotten back into the game and before was a hacker at best...

So that being said, I found the course to be in good shape and challenging. I am 57 and walked the course with no problem.

Will absolutely be going back.

The only comment that I made to them is that they really need to accept Canadian debit cards. Virtually everyone in the States does today. I hate using my credit card and prefer to use debit.

I believe they are addressing that issue.

Went to the hotel afterwards for dinner and it was the perfect ending to a wonderful day.