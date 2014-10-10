Suncadia Resort
About Suncadia ResortThe Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington, is located on the sunny side of the Cascade Mountains 80 miles from Seattle. Guests can choose from four lodging options: The Lodge, The Inn, Trailhead Condominiums and vacation homes. The 6,400-acre property features a 12-room Glade Spring Spa, Suncadia Club Swim & Fitness Center, Historic Nelson Dairy Farm, Swiftwater Cellars Winery and Community Parks. Multiple dining opportunities are available. Summer adventures can be found on the water (river rafting, fly fishing, kayaking and standup paddle boarding), on the trails (bird watching, biking and hiking) and on two courses, Prospector by Arnold Palmer and Rope Rider by Jacobsen Hardy Design. Tom Doak’s Tumble Creek is private.
Golf courses at Suncadia Resort
Cle Elum, Washington
Cle Elum, Washington
Roslyn, Washington
Images from Suncadia Resort
Par 4 around the water Photo submitted by DPeris on 10/10/2014
The view from the elevated 10th tee might be the best in the state except what's at Chambers Bay. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 03/17/2014
10th hole tee box. Photo submitted by Spencer3502694 on 10/30/2013
Photo submitted by Dannmiller on 08/04/2013
Suncadia Prospector course
The course is beautiful and in great shape. Brad the starter was very helpful giving us great advise and making us feel most welcome. He is a real gem. The pace of play was very good. At times it seemed like we had the course to ourselves. We look forward to our next outing on the course.
Long day trip. Resort is full setrvi e. Housing around course is high end.
One of my favorite courses
Love love love this course. I'd go on for 1,000 more words but just trust me. Book a tee time, you will it be disappointed.
Amazing
My favorite course. Challenging but fair. The greens are spectacular. Wish I could play here every weekend. 1,000,000 Stars. ♥️♥️
Rope Rider
Location of the driving range is at Prospector course ... 1/2 mile.. A bit awkward to have to drive to it and back to the first tee. Leave yourself plenty of time.
Fun round!
Rope Rider is a beautiful course with a wonderful staff. With the deal from golf now it is easily one of the best courses I’ve played in the last few years, which includes Whistling Straits and others similar.
Great layout
Great course..other than the fact that we had a frost delay due to snow a few days ago and freezing weather over the weekend, all things considered we had a fun time!
Nice!!!!
I was little late because of lot of load construction.
But the staffs remove the my tee time 20 min. later so we can play and enjoy a lot.
We take a my mom to see the view and she was so happy.
We played several times here already this year but never complain.
Wonderful!!!!!
We will come back~~~~