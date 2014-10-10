Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Washington Golf Resorts

Suncadia Resort

A pond makes the ninth and 18th greens of the Prospector golf course at Suncadia Resort very scenic.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
3600 Suncadia Trail, Cle Elum, Washington 98922, US
(509) 649-6400
Visit Website
Location Map

About Suncadia Resort

The Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington, is located on the sunny side of the Cascade Mountains 80 miles from Seattle. Guests can choose from four lodging options: The Lodge, The Inn, Trailhead Condominiums and vacation homes. The 6,400-acre property features a 12-room Glade Spring Spa, Suncadia Club Swim & Fitness Center, Historic Nelson Dairy Farm, Swiftwater Cellars Winery and Community Parks. Multiple dining opportunities are available. Summer adventures can be found on the water (river rafting, fly fishing, kayaking and standup paddle boarding), on the trails (bird watching, biking and hiking) and on two courses, Prospector by Arnold Palmer and Rope Rider by Jacobsen Hardy Design. Tom Doak’s Tumble Creek is private.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres6300
Year Opened2003
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Suncadia Resort

Reviews

4.4
93 Reviews (93)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
u894960389
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Suncadia Prospector course

The course is beautiful and in great shape. Brad the starter was very helpful giving us great advise and making us feel most welcome. He is a real gem. The pace of play was very good. At times it seemed like we had the course to ourselves. We look forward to our next outing on the course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
Mackeysback
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
u314161658951
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
u000003746534
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Long day trip. Resort is full setrvi e. Housing around course is high end.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
Skipperi
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
u1935217949
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

One of my favorite courses

Love love love this course. I'd go on for 1,000 more words but just trust me. Book a tee time, you will it be disappointed.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
u251712168
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
u1935217949
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Amazing

My favorite course. Challenging but fair. The greens are spectacular. Wish I could play here every weekend. 1,000,000 Stars. ♥️♥️

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
u314161462577
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Rope Rider

Location of the driving range is at Prospector course ... 1/2 mile.. A bit awkward to have to drive to it and back to the first tee. Leave yourself plenty of time.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
u314161482383
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Twice a year
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
behuddle
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
behuddle
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
u693897057
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fun round!

Rope Rider is a beautiful course with a wonderful staff. With the deal from golf now it is easily one of the best courses I’ve played in the last few years, which includes Whistling Straits and others similar.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
u000006901345
Played On
Reviews 22
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great layout

Great course..other than the fact that we had a frost delay due to snow a few days ago and freezing weather over the weekend, all things considered we had a fun time!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
sakatapt
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
Stephen2289413
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
charfu2
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
mison1122
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 25+
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Nice!!!!

I was little late because of lot of load construction.
But the staffs remove the my tee time 20 min. later so we can play and enjoy a lot.
We take a my mom to see the view and she was so happy.
We played several times here already this year but never complain.
Wonderful!!!!!
We will come back~~~~

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
u314160854086
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Default User Avatar
u303904347
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me