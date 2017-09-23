Alpine Lake Resort
About Alpine Lake ResortThe Alpine Lake Resort is a resort community of almost 2,000 acres of wooded land and 35 miles of paved roads leading to nearly 2,300 lots. A 35-room hotel, a 150-acre lake and golf course with six par 3s, par 4s and par 5s are the draw for visitors. Resort activities and amenities include boating, fishing, a beach, hiking and biking trails, an indoor pool, mini-golf, fitness facilities, tennis courts, a dog park and a restaurant and lounge. Come for a weekend or invest in real estate for a lifetime.
Reviews
Fist time playing and would return. Very nice course but hard to get there.
Very Nice!
Beautiful mountain course. Great value and friendly staff.
nice, friendly course
Always enjoy playing Alpine! Course is in great shape and staff helpful and friendly.
Alpine Lake on Memorial Day weekend
Only played 9 because of the rain. Got rain check for 9.
Course in very good shape. Par 3's are a little long for seniors, but course is very fair.
Hidden gem
Very nice course for beginners or low handicap. Number 10 has one of the most scenic views of any hole on any course.
Beautiful mountain course
The views are breathtaking. Not a long course but challenging enough. Greens were quick.
a great getaway
This course is way out there, but definitely worth the drive. Had a tee time at 2:40 got to go out immediately upon arrival. For a sunday there were hardly any other golfers and was able to play at my pace. The course isn't tough overalll just a nice layout with great views.
Mountain Golf
Although the greens are typically slow and at times bumpy, I love the layout and the vistas. It's located a bit out of the way which makes it feel like we're the only ones playing. I've played Alpine Lake over 40 times. Usually in late September and in May just before Memorial day weekend.
I would like to see them fill in the ditch on the 5th hole, right side fairway. You can hit a good drive and penalized when it goes in this reachable ditch.
I would also recommend they spend some effort cutting the greens on a daily basis, and roll them occaisionally.
It's a course where you can easily get in 2 rounds in a day.
We haven't spent much time in the lodge restaurant, but the times we've eaten there it was OK, and they sell beer.
The Pro Shop is limited to power drinks and Snickers. And if you dare, a nuclear hotdog.
Still, this course is always on my radar for at least 3 rounds year year.