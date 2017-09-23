Alpine Lake Resort

Although the greens are typically slow and at times bumpy, I love the layout and the vistas. It's located a bit out of the way which makes it feel like we're the only ones playing. I've played Alpine Lake over 40 times. Usually in late September and in May just before Memorial day weekend.

I would like to see them fill in the ditch on the 5th hole, right side fairway. You can hit a good drive and penalized when it goes in this reachable ditch.

I would also recommend they spend some effort cutting the greens on a daily basis, and roll them occaisionally.

It's a course where you can easily get in 2 rounds in a day.

We haven't spent much time in the lodge restaurant, but the times we've eaten there it was OK, and they sell beer.

The Pro Shop is limited to power drinks and Snickers. And if you dare, a nuclear hotdog.

Still, this course is always on my radar for at least 3 rounds year year.