Alpine Lake Resort

A view of a green with water and bunkers coming into play at Alpine Lake Resort
700 W Alpine Drive, Terra Alta, West Virginia 26764, US
(304) 789-2481
The Alpine Lake Resort is a resort community of almost 2,000 acres of wooded land and 35 miles of paved roads leading to nearly 2,300 lots. A 35-room hotel, a 150-acre lake and golf course with six par 3s, par 4s and par 5s are the draw for visitors. Resort activities and amenities include boating, fishing, a beach, hiking and biking trails, an indoor pool, mini-golf, fitness facilities, tennis courts, a dog park and a restaurant and lounge. Come for a weekend or invest in real estate for a lifetime.

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres2000
Year Opened1960
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

4.1
9 Reviews (9)
Alpine Lake Resort
Default User Avatar
u5087758
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Alpine Lake Resort

Fist time playing and would return. Very nice course but hard to get there.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Alpine Lake Resort
Default User Avatar
u717708351
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Alpine Lake Resort
Default User Avatar
rdgood53
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Very Nice!

Beautiful mountain course. Great value and friendly staff.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Alpine Lake Resort
Default User Avatar
u835220769
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

nice, friendly course

Always enjoy playing Alpine! Course is in great shape and staff helpful and friendly.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Alpine Lake Resort
Default User Avatar
rmcgarry0823
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Fair weather
Used cart

Alpine Lake on Memorial Day weekend

Only played 9 because of the rain. Got rain check for 9.
Course in very good shape. Par 3's are a little long for seniors, but course is very fair.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Alpine Lake Resort
Default User Avatar
u972806166
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a year
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Hidden gem

Very nice course for beginners or low handicap. Number 10 has one of the most scenic views of any hole on any course.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Alpine Lake Resort
Default User Avatar
u000007596791
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful mountain course

The views are breathtaking. Not a long course but challenging enough. Greens were quick.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Alpine Lake Resort
Default User Avatar
u985671484
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

a great getaway

This course is way out there, but definitely worth the drive. Had a tee time at 2:40 got to go out immediately upon arrival. For a sunday there were hardly any other golfers and was able to play at my pace. The course isn't tough overalll just a nice layout with great views.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Alpine Lake Resort
Default User Avatar
Rieley
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played

Mountain Golf

Although the greens are typically slow and at times bumpy, I love the layout and the vistas. It's located a bit out of the way which makes it feel like we're the only ones playing. I've played Alpine Lake over 40 times. Usually in late September and in May just before Memorial day weekend.
I would like to see them fill in the ditch on the 5th hole, right side fairway. You can hit a good drive and penalized when it goes in this reachable ditch.
I would also recommend they spend some effort cutting the greens on a daily basis, and roll them occaisionally.
It's a course where you can easily get in 2 rounds in a day.
We haven't spent much time in the lodge restaurant, but the times we've eaten there it was OK, and they sell beer.
The Pro Shop is limited to power drinks and Snickers. And if you dare, a nuclear hotdog.
Still, this course is always on my radar for at least 3 rounds year year.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
