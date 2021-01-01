West Virginia Golf Resorts

The "Old White" hotel at The Greenbrier dates back to the 18th century.

One golf resort stands above all others in West Virginia - the historic Greenbrier, host venue of a Ryder Cup, a Solheim Cup and a PGA Tour event on its multitude of courses. But there are other strong choices within the scenic Alleghany Mountains. Snowshoe Mountain Resort, Stonewall Resort, The Resort at Glade Springs and Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center come immediately to mind. The state park system delivers solid golf and affordable lodging, headlined by Oglebay. The Bavarian Inn Resort and Brewing Company in Shepherdstown, W.V., offers access to an adjacent private club, the Club at Cress Creek, while the Cabins at Pine Haven in Beaver, W.V., features a golf-theme cabin, an executive nine-hole course and packages to other nearby courses. 

    Twin Falls State Park: #18
    Twin Falls Resort State Park
    Mullens, West Virginia
    The Twin Falls Resort State Park is set on a high wooded ridge in the mountains of southern West Virginia. The 48-room mountaintop lodge is home to a fitness center, restaurant and indoor pool. Cabins and camping are also available. A fully functional Pioneer Farm shows visitors a glimpse of frontier life. Hiking, biking and golf on a classic…
    Cress Creek GCC
    Bavarian Inn Resort and Brewing Company
    Shepherdstown, West Virginia
    The 72-room Bavarian Inn sits on an 11-acre bluff overlooking the Potomac River. The inn's hospitality at the European-inspired boutique resort has been recognized with AAA Four Diamond and Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence. The Infinity 101 Pool and Bar and new Bavarian Brothers Brewery and outdoor beer garden keep guests well fed and…
    Greenbrier - Greenbrier Course
    Greenbrier
    White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
    The Greenbrier, a National Historic Landmark in West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains, is an American classic that's been serving guest since 1778. The 11,000-acre property has hosted generations of guests, including 27 Presidents. It's expansive with 710 rooms, 33 suites and 96 guest and estate homes for rent. There are 10 lobbies, 40-plus meeting…
    Raven GC At Snowshoe Mountain
    Snowshoe Mountain Resort
    Snowshoe, West Virginia
    Snowshoe is a four-season outdoor playground. Accommodations range from rustic cabins, luxury mountain homes and convenient village lodging. The lake is great for swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking and more. Pools, a spa, multiple restaurants and the Raven golf course by Gary Player are nice amenities. Hiking, biking, scenic chairlift rides, RZR…
    Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa
    Lakeview Golf Resort
    Morgantown, West Virginia
    The Lakeview Golf Resort can be something for everyone: a golf resort, a wedding venue, a vacation destination or more. As part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, the resort offers two courses with views of Cheat Lake and the Allegheny Mountains, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and dining. Accommodations range from rooms to suites.…
    Alpine Lake Resort
    Alpine Lake Resort
    Terra Alta, West Virginia
    The Alpine Lake Resort is a resort community of almost 2,000 acres of wooded land and 35 miles of paved roads leading to nearly 2,300 lots. A 35-room hotel, a 150-acre lake and golf course with six par 3s are the draw for visitors. Resort activities and amenities include boating, fishing, a beach, hiking and biking trails, an indoor pool,…
    Oglebay Resort - Crispin
    Oglebay
    Wheeling, West Virginia
    Oglebay is a 2,000-acre public park to some and a four-season resort to others. Guests can choose to stay in the Wilson Lodge or in cottages and estate homes. The park is a family-oriented place with the Good Zoo, Schenk Lake, gardens, hiking trails, horseback riding, an aerial challenge course and museums. The resort adds amenities such as tennis…
    Eighteen Hole Regulation at Pipestem State Park Resort
    Pipestem Resort State Park
    Pipestem, West Virginia
    The Pipestem Resort State Park sits on the east rim of the Bluestone River Gorge, offering exciting outdoor fun from zipline tours, fishing trips, mountain biking and rock climbing to golf, kayaking, hiking and whitewater rafting. The 4,050-acre park features 26 cabins, camp sites and two lodges, one of which can only be accessed by riding the…
    The Resort at Glade Springs
    The Resort at Glade Springs
    Daniels, West Virginia
    The 54-hole Resort at Glade Springs provides endless variety, from the lodging (hotel rooms and suites, vacation rentals, etc.) to the array of activities and dining choices at four different restaurants and several lounges. Visitors can relax on the golf course, in the spa or get lost in the outdoors swimming, hiking and boating on Mallard Lake.…
    Grandview CC
    Cabins at Pine Haven
    Beaver, West Virginia
    Not your traditional golf resort, the Cabins at Pinehaven feature 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom cabins, treehouses and a four-bedroom lodge and conference facility. Each treehouse is equipped with its own private hot tub, front and back deck and grill. Perhaps the biggest draw for golfers is the two-bedroom, golf-themed cabin called "The 19th Green". It…
    Mountain View at Woods Resort: #18
    The Woods
    Hedgesville, West Virginia
    The Woods, located 90 minutes from Washington D.C. and Baltimore, provides an escape into nature. The property's 1,800 acres sit at the gateway to the Shenandoah Valley. Cottages and vacation homes are the lodging options. The 6,600-yard Mountain View Course is complemented by the shorter Stony Lick, a par 62 of 3,700 yards. Beyond golf,…
    Canaan Valley GC & Resort
    Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center
    Davis, West Virginia
    The Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center attracts skiers in the winter and golfers in the summer. It is home to 160 rooms, 23 cabins and 34 campsites. Conference and event facilities, multiple restaurants and a full recreation center are just some of the amenities. Summer activities include golf, hiking, biking, clay shooting, archery and…
    Cacapon State Park Resort
    Cacapon Resort State Park
    Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
    Located in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, Cacapon Resort State Park features 6,000 acres of outdoor action all year round. Cacapon is a derivative of a Shawnee Indian word meaning "medicine waters", a reference to the area's mineral waters renowned for their healing powers. Visitors can stay in a 48-room lodge, 11-room vintage inn and cabins.…
    The Arnold Palmer Signature At Stonewall Resort
    Stonewall Resort
    Roanoke, West Virginia
    Situated within 1,900 acres of parkland, the Stonewall Resort is a relaxing getaway surrounded by nature. Guests can play golf on an Arnold Palmer course, hiking scenic trails and explore 26 miles of lake shoreline or even head out on the water aboard the Little Sorrel touring boat. Amenities include a heated pool, jacuzzis, three restaurants, a…
