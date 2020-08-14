Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Wisconsin Golf Resorts

Alpine Valley Resort

View of a green over water at Alpine Valley Resort
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn, Wisconsin 53121, US
(262) 642-7374
Visit Website
Location Map

About Alpine Valley Resort

The Alpine Valley Resort in Elkhorn is located in the Kettle Moraine of southeast Wisconsin along the banks of Sugar Creek. The resort is comprised of 120 motel rooms and four suites, including a bride-and-groom suite, indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs and a game room. It touts “Wisconsin’s #1 award-winning mountain bike trails”, along with its 27-hole golf course. The Summit, Meadow and Sugar Creek nines are all enjoyable with hilly elevation changes. Water plays a prominent role throughout the entire golf course, with hazards coming from not only the creek but also several lakes and small ponds.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Alpine Valley Resort

Reviews

4.0
66 Reviews (66)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
1fc6b6de-5d99-549e-9c4d-0ad491cba2b2
dahlryan
Played On
Reviews 81
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 250 Contributor
Chicago Milwaukee Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Alpine is a fun layout with lots of twist and turns.

First trip out to Alpine was a fun experience. There are some driver holes and some spot golf but its fun because if you put yourself in good places your going to make birdie. Greens are front to back and fast if your above the hole.

Front nine the summit course is pretty straight forward til hole 5 hit no more than 200 yards through a crazy tiny shoot. Hole 6 is a layup hole another 200 yard shot but with a bit more space. Hole 8 is a HARD dog leg right fly it over the pines on the right. 9 is a great straight down hill par 3 that you cant even see the green.

Back nine "Meadow" starts similar to the front. 12 and 13 are short par 4s that require a shot placed far enough but not to far to get to the green. End with a couple wide open par 5s to make a couple more birdies.

Alpine is a fun track and definitely a place to check out if you time. And if you get a chance check out a concert their. They do big time ones and I heard its an awesome experience.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
roccovanzetti
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Nice scenery and challenge

The greens are the best around. Hats off to the people who maintain this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
dan4152548
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great terrain and scenery

Challenging and beautiful scenery, easy location off the freeway.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
aberbam
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Fair weather
Used cart

poor communication

No mention of aerated greens when checking in, greens were awful, tee boxes were awful/uneven and bare dirt.Other than a cart girl no amenities available and staff was not friendly or helpful. not worth price.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
yinxx112
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

very good vacation fun golf

This course is very good. The condition is very good. Very good place to play as a vacation destination.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
yinxx112
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Best!

This golf course is very very good! Love this place. The environment is great! The grass condition is very good! The course very close to nature. Love this place!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
Dustin1497584
Played On
Reviews 9
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fast play

If olaying during the week mid day you can fly around the course

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
Suzanne2835924
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Suzanne64

I love golfing here! Challenging yet relaxing! Always a favorite choice!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
sharonstott
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

The views are awesome.

We enjoy coming to Alpine for the challenging golf and awesome views. Some days the course is very busy and the play is slower, but that is okay. The par 5's are very hard and worth the challenge. The groundskeepers are doing a great job keeping the course green and cut all year.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
WIllisFreewell
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

needs updating

A lot of tee boxes are small and uneven. The cart paths are beat up. Very nice scenery.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
JMLorenz
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

A Pleasant Round

The course is set in the valley and hills near a ski resort. The golf course is a "summer use" that seemed to almost to be a secret for the benefit of local players. the greens were fine, with significant undulation. The course plays longer than the yardage, which can fool the eye. The views are scenic and unique. Worth the trip.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
gshep1213
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Lake Geneva area Jewel!

I am always amazed when I play this course on why there isn't more golfers flocking to this course! This course has great character and scenery. The price makes it the best value among Lake Geneva area courses.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
febb14fb-a575-56fe-865d-689fade1d73c
BryanTweed16
Played On
Reviews 159
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
2.0
Top 25 Contributor
Chicago Advisor
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Alpine Valley Resort (Summit - Meadows)

The Good: Popular ski resort area about 10 minutes north of Lake Geneva with 27 quirky, fun tree-lined holes. The Summit - Meadows nines are the traditional pairings, which include multiple back-to-back Par 5's, several dogleg Par 4's, and some superb short, downhill Par 3's. Greens, albeit very small, are in good shape. Staff is very friendly, even if the overall service isn't typical of a resort. Decent value at under $50 during weekend peak season. On-site lodging a stones throw from the clubhouse.

The Bad: Course conditions are fair at best. Many of the tee boxes have severe uneven lies. Many of the greens are much too small for a regulation golf course. Very limited practice area with only small putting green and no driving range or short game area. Clubhouse is modest but has an outdated 70's feel. No GPS or on-site restrooms. Too many blind shots.

The Verdict: Alpine Valley is a goofy golf at its best, if that's what you're after. Some nice holes, but otherwise you'd have to play several times before knowing how to play the course, and that's several times too many.

Best Hole: Ridiculous and awesome in one, the short downhill Par 3 #9 has a postage stamp green you can't see from the tee.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
JTeasdale
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Nice, but overlooked

We always enjoy playing this course. The Summit 9 is our favorite with all the variety and elevation changes. The course was in good shape for our 18. The only drawback I've ever found on this course is pace of play can be slow if you have a foursome ahead of you.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
squaregolfer
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Average weather
Used cart

Hidden Gem

Alot of fun to play challenging and probally the most scenic place in south eastern wi

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
snowboarder99886
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Average weather
Used cart

Early Season

Greens were fast and very well kept. Fairways needed some work, the grass was a little long and were not well defined from the rough. Tee boxes needed some leveling also, usually had to find a level area behind the designated tee area.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
u000003974982
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

The course plays longer than its yardage

The course was in much better shape then the previous time I had played it. The sand traps need work but talking to the greens crew working on a sand trap the main problem they have is that some of the sand traps get washed out when they have big rain storms due to some of the hills on the course.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
gonetatahead
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Enjoyable round with good people

Very nice condition. Very playable tracks on all courses.Sugar Creek is my favorite!!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
u000006367958
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

quirky

This was a fun course to play..Especally the front nine..I think it was the summit course..Very intresting.. Course is short yet challenges you with risk reward shots. Feeling cocky can get you in trouble here..I would play this course agsin any day

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Meadow/Sugar Creek at Alpine Valley Resort
Default User Avatar
u000007268834
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Nice course

Love this course can be very difficult when rough is high, Nice scenic views especially in the fall. A great value.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
1 2 3 4
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me