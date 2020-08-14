Alpine Valley Resort
About Alpine Valley ResortThe Alpine Valley Resort in Elkhorn is located in the Kettle Moraine of southeast Wisconsin along the banks of Sugar Creek. The resort is comprised of 120 motel rooms and four suites, including a bride-and-groom suite, indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs and a game room. It touts “Wisconsin’s #1 award-winning mountain bike trails”, along with its 27-hole golf course. The Summit, Meadow and Sugar Creek nines are all enjoyable with hilly elevation changes. Water plays a prominent role throughout the entire golf course, with hazards coming from not only the creek but also several lakes and small ponds.
Alpine is a fun layout with lots of twist and turns.
First trip out to Alpine was a fun experience. There are some driver holes and some spot golf but its fun because if you put yourself in good places your going to make birdie. Greens are front to back and fast if your above the hole.
Front nine the summit course is pretty straight forward til hole 5 hit no more than 200 yards through a crazy tiny shoot. Hole 6 is a layup hole another 200 yard shot but with a bit more space. Hole 8 is a HARD dog leg right fly it over the pines on the right. 9 is a great straight down hill par 3 that you cant even see the green.
Back nine "Meadow" starts similar to the front. 12 and 13 are short par 4s that require a shot placed far enough but not to far to get to the green. End with a couple wide open par 5s to make a couple more birdies.
Alpine is a fun track and definitely a place to check out if you time. And if you get a chance check out a concert their. They do big time ones and I heard its an awesome experience.
Nice scenery and challenge
The greens are the best around. Hats off to the people who maintain this course.
Great terrain and scenery
Challenging and beautiful scenery, easy location off the freeway.
poor communication
No mention of aerated greens when checking in, greens were awful, tee boxes were awful/uneven and bare dirt.Other than a cart girl no amenities available and staff was not friendly or helpful. not worth price.
very good vacation fun golf
This course is very good. The condition is very good. Very good place to play as a vacation destination.
Best!
This golf course is very very good! Love this place. The environment is great! The grass condition is very good! The course very close to nature. Love this place!
Fast play
If olaying during the week mid day you can fly around the course
Suzanne64
I love golfing here! Challenging yet relaxing! Always a favorite choice!
The views are awesome.
We enjoy coming to Alpine for the challenging golf and awesome views. Some days the course is very busy and the play is slower, but that is okay. The par 5's are very hard and worth the challenge. The groundskeepers are doing a great job keeping the course green and cut all year.
needs updating
A lot of tee boxes are small and uneven. The cart paths are beat up. Very nice scenery.
A Pleasant Round
The course is set in the valley and hills near a ski resort. The golf course is a "summer use" that seemed to almost to be a secret for the benefit of local players. the greens were fine, with significant undulation. The course plays longer than the yardage, which can fool the eye. The views are scenic and unique. Worth the trip.
Lake Geneva area Jewel!
I am always amazed when I play this course on why there isn't more golfers flocking to this course! This course has great character and scenery. The price makes it the best value among Lake Geneva area courses.
Alpine Valley Resort (Summit - Meadows)
The Good: Popular ski resort area about 10 minutes north of Lake Geneva with 27 quirky, fun tree-lined holes. The Summit - Meadows nines are the traditional pairings, which include multiple back-to-back Par 5's, several dogleg Par 4's, and some superb short, downhill Par 3's. Greens, albeit very small, are in good shape. Staff is very friendly, even if the overall service isn't typical of a resort. Decent value at under $50 during weekend peak season. On-site lodging a stones throw from the clubhouse.
The Bad: Course conditions are fair at best. Many of the tee boxes have severe uneven lies. Many of the greens are much too small for a regulation golf course. Very limited practice area with only small putting green and no driving range or short game area. Clubhouse is modest but has an outdated 70's feel. No GPS or on-site restrooms. Too many blind shots.
The Verdict: Alpine Valley is a goofy golf at its best, if that's what you're after. Some nice holes, but otherwise you'd have to play several times before knowing how to play the course, and that's several times too many.
Best Hole: Ridiculous and awesome in one, the short downhill Par 3 #9 has a postage stamp green you can't see from the tee.
Nice, but overlooked
We always enjoy playing this course. The Summit 9 is our favorite with all the variety and elevation changes. The course was in good shape for our 18. The only drawback I've ever found on this course is pace of play can be slow if you have a foursome ahead of you.
Hidden Gem
Alot of fun to play challenging and probally the most scenic place in south eastern wi
Early Season
Greens were fast and very well kept. Fairways needed some work, the grass was a little long and were not well defined from the rough. Tee boxes needed some leveling also, usually had to find a level area behind the designated tee area.
The course plays longer than its yardage
The course was in much better shape then the previous time I had played it. The sand traps need work but talking to the greens crew working on a sand trap the main problem they have is that some of the sand traps get washed out when they have big rain storms due to some of the hills on the course.
Enjoyable round with good people
Very nice condition. Very playable tracks on all courses.Sugar Creek is my favorite!!
quirky
This was a fun course to play..Especally the front nine..I think it was the summit course..Very intresting.. Course is short yet challenges you with risk reward shots. Feeling cocky can get you in trouble here..I would play this course agsin any day
Nice course
Love this course can be very difficult when rough is high, Nice scenic views especially in the fall. A great value.