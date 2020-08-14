Alpine Valley Resort

First trip out to Alpine was a fun experience. There are some driver holes and some spot golf but its fun because if you put yourself in good places your going to make birdie. Greens are front to back and fast if your above the hole.

Front nine the summit course is pretty straight forward til hole 5 hit no more than 200 yards through a crazy tiny shoot. Hole 6 is a layup hole another 200 yard shot but with a bit more space. Hole 8 is a HARD dog leg right fly it over the pines on the right. 9 is a great straight down hill par 3 that you cant even see the green.

Back nine "Meadow" starts similar to the front. 12 and 13 are short par 4s that require a shot placed far enough but not to far to get to the green. End with a couple wide open par 5s to make a couple more birdies.

Alpine is a fun track and definitely a place to check out if you time. And if you get a chance check out a concert their. They do big time ones and I heard its an awesome experience.